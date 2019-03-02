Weekly High Frequency Indicators: Short-Term Forecast Still Negative

Data is still being affected by the government shutdown, but that should end by next week in the high frequency data.

Last year’s weakness in the long leading forecast has translated into negativity in the short-term forecast.

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it's scored positively if it's within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: Data is scored neutral if it's less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it's scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

Recap of monthly reports

February data started out with decelerating but positive ISM manufacturing. The Chicago PMI was very positive and sharply accelerated. The two measures of consumer confidence went in opposite directions.

January data included a slight decline in personal income, and an increase in pending home sales.

In the rear view mirror, December data included a big decrease in housing starts and a slight decline in permits. House prices continued to increase at a moderating pace. Factory orders rose slightly. Personal income rose and spending fell slightly.

In the distant rear view mirror, Q4 GDP rose +2.6%, and the two long leading components diverged as proprietors income increased and fixed residential spending decreased.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 4.95% up +.03% w/w (one-year range: 4.15 - 5.29)

10-year Treasury bonds 2.76% up +.11% w/w (2.44 - 3.24)

Credit spread 2.19% down -.08% w/w (1.56 - 2.46)

Yield curve, 10-year minus two-year:

0.21%, up +.05% w/w (0.04 - 1.30)

30-year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily)

4.57%, up +0.12% w/w (4.43 - 5.05)

BAA Corporate bonds and treasury bonds are negative. The spread between corporate bonds and treasuries has risen above 2.10%, and so also is negative. Mortgage rates are still below 4.6% and so are neutral, as is the yield curve.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps +6% w/w to 251 (214 - 268) (SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. 241 (( SA) )

Purchase apps YoY +3% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. -0.5% (NSA)

Refi apps +5% w/w (( SA) )

*(SA)=seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Up +0.4% w/w

Up +3.5% YoY ( 2.7 - 6.5)

Refi has recently been at or near 20-year lows, although with a decline in mortgage rates, had a nice pop. Purchase applications made new expansion highs last spring. During summer they declined through neutral to negative, then rose into positive, before turning negative again in December. With lower rates this year, in most weeks applications have been positive YoY, but they are still just slightly negative.

With the re-benchmarking of the last year, the growth rate of real estate loans changed from neutral to positive. It's above +3.25%, and so went back from neutral to positive.

Money supply

M1

-0.7% w/w

+0.8% m/m

+2.5% YoY Real M1 (-0.7 - 3.8)

M2

-0.2% w/w

+0.1% m/m

+2.7% YoY Real M2 (0.9 - 3.1)

Since 2010, both real M1 and real M2 were resolutely positive. Both decelerated substantially in 2017. Real M2 growth fell below 2.5% earlier this year and has thus been rated negative. Real M1 briefly turned negative about two months ago, then rebounded, then was negative for two weeks. In the last two months both M1 and M2 have turned securely positive.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed)

Financial Conditions Index down -.02 (looser) to -0.87

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) down -.03 (looser) to -0.69

Leverage subindex unchanged at -0.31

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. All three metrics presently show looseness and so are positives for the economy. Late last year, the leverage subindex turned up to near neutral, then turned more positive.

Short leading indicators

Trade weighted US dollar

Up +0.18 to 127.33 w/w, +8.4% YoY (last week) (broad) (115.19 -129.13)

Down -0.09 to 96.46 w/w, +7.3% YoY (major currencies)

The US dollar briefly spiked higher after the US presidential election. Both measures had been positives since last summer, but recently the broad measure turned neutral, followed more recently by the measure against major currencies. As of one month ago, both are negative.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Down -1.15 to 80.97 (76.27 - 91.94)

Down -8.2% YoY

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg)

121.80 up +2.03 w/w, down -9.2% YoY (106.51 - 149.10)

Commodity prices surged higher after the 2016 presidential election. Both industrial metals, and the broader commodities indexes both declined to very negative in the past year. Industrial metals had improved enough to be scored neutral for one week, but are back to negative.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC)

Up +0.4% to 2803.69

Stock prices last made a new all-time high at the end of September last year. As of the end of 2018, having not made a new high in three months, while having made a new 52-week low on Christmas Eve, their rating changed to negative. In the past week they have made several new three-month highs. With both three-month highs and lows in the last three months, their rating is now neutral.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State up +4.0 to +7.5

Philly down -25.4 to -4.1

*Richmond up +30 to +19

*Kansas City down -11 to -10

*Dallas down -4.7 to +6.9

Month-over-month rolling average: up +3 to +4

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. It was "very" positive for most of last year. Since last summer it gradually cooled to weakly positive. Last week, it declined to neutral. This week it recovered enough to be a weak positive again.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

225,000 up +9,000

four-week average 229,000, down -6,750

Initial claims had generally been very positive for over a year. In November they briefly spiked, and did so again at the end of January, the worst of which was probably connected to the government shutdown. They have recovered somewhat in the last four weeks.

Because it is both higher YoY and more than 10% above its low point, I have changed its rating to neutral. If it rises more than 12% above its low and/or remains negative YoY for two months in a row, it will change to negative.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association)

Down -1 to 93 w/w

Down -0.8% YoY

This index was positive with a few exceptions all during 2017. It was negative for over a month at the beginning of 2018, but returned to a positive since for most the year. In the last three months it gradually declined, turning neutral in the last month, and finally turning negative for the last three weeks.

Tax Withholding (from the Department of the Treasury)

$219.4 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $211.6 B one year ago, up +7.8 B or +3.7%

$209.8 for the month of February vs. $200.7 B one year ago, up +9.2 B or +4.5%

With the exception of the month of August and late November, this was positive for almost all of 2017. It was generally negative last year once the effects of the tax cuts started in February.

I have been now phased out the tax law adjustments. Straight YoY comparisons should be valid again.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil down -$1.40 to $55.77 w/w, down -0.8% YoY

Gas prices up +$.07 to $2.39 w/w, down -$0.16 YoY

Usage four-week average down -1.5% YoY

The price of gas bottomed 3 years ago at $1.69. Generally prices went sideways with a slight increasing trend in 2017 and 2018. At the end of last year, however, prices plummeted. This is a negative for the oil patch, but a positive for consumers, so the rating changes from neutral to positive. Usage was positive YoY during most of 2018, but turned negative again in the last two months, then positive again for two weeks, before turning negative this week.

Bank lending rates

0.232 TED spread down -0.048 w/w

2.490 LIBOR up +0.009 w/w

Both TED and LIBOR rose in 2016 to the point where both were usually negatives, with lots of fluctuation. Of importance is that TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. The TED spread was generally increasingly positive in 2017, while LIBOR was increasingly negative. Early last year the TED spread has whipsawed between being positive or negative, but more recently was very positive. It has risen again recently, but is still positive.

Coincident indicators

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +5.2% YoY

Retail Economist down -1.1% w/w, up +1.1% YoY

Both the Retail Economist and Johnson Redbook Indexes generally improved from weak to moderate or strong positives during 2017 and remained positive all last year. The Retail Economist measure decelerated in the past few months, and for the second time in three weeks this week it decelerated enough to change to neutral. Johnson Redbook has fallen sharply from briefly being 9%+ YoY three weeks ago. If it falls to 3.5% or below, it will rate a neutral, but for now is still positive.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads up +2.0% YoY

Intermodal units down -3.9% YoY

Total loads down -1.1% YoY

Shipping transport

Harpex up +26 to 528 (440 - 678)

Baltic Dry Index up +28 to 658 (610 - 1775)

Rail was generally positive during 2017 with the exception of some of autumn. In 2018, after some weakness in January and February, it remained positive until autumn, when it weakened precipitously, probably due to tariffs. It rebounded strongly in January, but during February it generally declined to neutral or negative. This week it scores mixed.

Harpex made multi-year lows in early 2017, and after oscillating improved to new multi-year highs earlier this year, but has now fallen enough to rate negative. BDI traced a similar trajectory and made three-year highs near the end of 2017, and at midyear 2018 hit multiyear highs. Since then it declined all the way to negative but has rebounded a bit in the past month.

I'm wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (from the American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +1.1% w/w

Up +5.0% YoY

Steel production was generally positive in 2017. It turned negative in January and early February of 2018, but with the exception of three weeks recently has been positive since then. For the last three weeks the YoY comparison abruptly declined to less than 1/2 of it recent range over 10% YoY, and so is changed to a neutral.

Summary And Conclusion:

Among the long leading indexes, Real M1 and M2, real estate loans, the Chicago Fed Adjusted Financial Conditions Index and the Leverage subindex are positives. The yield curve and mortgage rates are neutral. Treasuries, corporate bonds, and purchase mortgage and refinance applications are negative.

Among the short leading indicators, the only positives are the Chicago National Conditions Index, the Fed new orders indexes, and oil and gas prices (note that I am weighting the benefit to consumers more than the distress to the Oil Patch). Initial jobless claims and stock prices are neutral. Both measures of the US dollar, the general commodity index, the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds, industrial metals, gas usage, and temporary staffing are negative.

Among the coincident indicators, consumer spending as measured by Redbook, tax withholding, and the TED spread are positive. Steel and consumer spending as measured by the Retail Economist are neutral. Rail is mixed. LIBOR, the Baltic Dry Index, and Harpex are negative.

The coincident nowcast is neutral. The short-term forecast is negative. The long-term forecast is neutral, just slightly above negative.

By next week the effects of the government shutdown in the weekly data should be gone. The monthly data may be temporarily skewed to the downside in December and January, with a compensating skew to the upside in February. The base case remains a continuing slowdown all this year, with the possibility of recession (due in large part to poor or haphazard public policy) increasing during the second half.

