Extendicare, Inc. (EXETF) CEO Michael Guerriere on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Extendicare, Inc. (OTCPK:EXETF)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

March 1, 201911:00 ET

Company Participants

Jillian Fountain - Corporate Secretary

Michael Guerriere - President & CEO

Elaine Everson - VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Chris Couprie - CIBC

Douglas Loe - Echelon Wealth Partners

Welcome to the Extendicare Inc. Fourth Quarter Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Jillian Fountain.

Jillian Fountain

Thanks, Lorie [ph]. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Extendicare's 2018 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call. With me today is our President and CEO,Michael Guerriere;and Elaine Everson, our Vice President and CFO. Our 2018 year-end results were disseminated yesterday and are available on our website along with the supplemental information package. The audio webcast of today's call is also available on our website along with an accompanying slide presentation which viewers may advance themselves.

A replay of the call will be available from noon today until midnight on March 15. The replay numbers and passcodes have been provided in our press release, and an archived recording of this call will also be available on our website.

Before we get started, please be reminded that today's call may include forward-looking statements regarding our future operations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied today. We have identified such factors in our public filings with the Securities Commission and suggest that you refer to those filings. As we discuss our performance, please bear in mind that all figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Guerriere

Thank you, Jillian, and good morning, everyone. As you know,Extendicare operates across the spectrum of seniors' care in Canada to meet the needs of growing senior's population.On Slide 3, you can see each of our brands that together spend the continuum of seniors' care. We won't be able to meet their needs by using the same approaches we always have, the recent announcements in Ontario make this clear.We're moving towards a world where integrated care centered on the needs of the patient is the new standard.

Integrated service providers like Extendicare will have a distinct advantage in meeting these new requirements.A one-stop shop for care across the continuum is increasingly what our customers want. We will need some innovative approaches that leverage new technology to help seniors thrive in their own homes longer before needing assisted living or long-term care. I believe Extendicare is uniquely positioned to bring those innovative solutions to market to cover the full spectrum from home care to retirement to long-term care. Combined with the steady expansion in this market driven by demographic fundamentals, there is a substantial opportunity to build shareholder value. Since our last call,our Bolton retirement home has opened and we added 6,000 third-party residents to our silver group purchasing customer base which you can see across the bottom of the slide.

If you move to Slide 4, you can see that our results in the quarter continue to show the impact of our technology implementation in the home care division. While revenue growth was higher than average for the year,NOI was dragged down by expenses in our home care division. That and higher maintenance CapEx was responsible for the notable reduction in AFFO for the quarter. Growth in long-term care, retirement, contract management and group purchasing were all strong tempered by flat revenue in the home health care operations.

Moving to Slide 5; we can see the homecare details. Revenue was flat from the year earlier quarter, this is consistent with the stall in growth that we have experienced in this business over the past two years. In order to address this situation we are upgrading our technology across the business. In the last call, I reported that we were 20% complete in that effort. Progress since the last call has resulted in branches delivering 53% of our care volume are now using the new system. In response to your questions about the cost of the implementation we have disclosed the system costs as well as the budget for 2019 on the project. We spent $3.3 million at the EBITDA level in 2018 and plan to spend $5 million this year to finish the job. These costs will drop off in 2020 helping to boost margins.

More importantly, we'll be able to leverage the system to capture more revenue, improve efficiency and drive higher margins. Better scheduling will also allow us to offer more hours to our workers thus increasing their weekly wages.We believe this is key to continuing the reduction in turnover that we've been experiencing in recent months. I note the total hours of care delivered in Q4 although they are down year-over-year have increased by 1.5% over Q3; that's the first quarter-over-quarter increase in volume that we have experienced in two years.As our reforms take root in more offices, we will see increasing volume gains followed later in the year by margin expansion.

Note also, that our current executive leadership team ofParaMed is leaving at the end of the month.We are in the midst of recruiting new leadership for the division to continue the retooling of the business. It will take most of fiscal 2019 to complete the implementation.This work is disruptive causing a transient slowdown and activity in each office that we implement. Taken together, these factors will result in profitability headwinds for the next three quarters.

Let's turn to long-term care on Slide 6. We were pleased with our long-term care performance in Q4 with revenue growth of 3.8% and NOIup 2.5%year-over-year.Occupancy experienced some pressure due to variety of local factors that have resolved since the end of December. On the redevelopment front, as previously announced, we're proceeding with the redevelopment at Stittsville near Ottawa and Sudbury, both are 256 bed centers.We plan to break ground on both of them early in 2019.We were granted 158 new long-term care beds in connection with the redevelopment of three of our other projects in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Peterborough which are all still in the government's review process.We continue to be encouraged by the emphasis the new Ontario government has put on new long-term care beds to reduce ALC pressure in acute care hospitals.

We will continue to apply for allocations of new beds to leverage the redevelopment of our older centers, and to initiate new campus of care opportunities.In all, we have 21 long-term care centers in Ontario to redevelop and we continue to work collaboratively with the Ministry of Health to move all our projects through the approval process. Each project is unique and therefore the costs associated with redevelopment can vary widely, influenced by factors such as size, location, local development fees, market demand, construction cost and availability of land.At this time a number of projects in our queue are not meeting our internal thresholds, but we will continue to explore options to improve the economics. We will exercise discipline in launching these projects ensuring that each meets our investment return criteria before we proceed.

Turning to our Esprit Lifestyle division on Slide 7. Revenue is up 48.2% over the prior year quarter, and NOI is up 126% due to higher occupancy in both, our existing properties and our new communities.Our stabilized properties maintained 94.8% occupancy at the end of the quarter, and our lease-up properties of which there are four; Yorkton Crossing, West Park Crossing in Saskatchewan, Cedar Crossing and Douglas Crossing in Ontario reached 80.6% occupancy by the end of the quarter. We've been very pleased with their performance, fill-up pace and yields for our Ontario retirement communities; however,our Saskatchewan acquisitions have not met our expectations as they have been impacted by local market factors including new competition.

There have been pressure on monthly rates, as well as challenges achieving stabilized occupancy levels.Given their current performance and considering the market and it's likely impact on future performance, we've determined that it is appropriate to record an impairment charge on Riverbend, West Park and Yorkton. We took a charge of just under $16 million to reflect our changed expectations of these investments.We are very pleased with the continued growth of our retirement operations through acquisition and development. After year-end our Bolton site opened with an additional 112 beds for lease-up. Very view is opening has delayed a few months but will open in Q4 this year.Both [indiscernible] are anticipated to deliver NOI yields of 7.8% and 8.2% respectively.

You can see these on Slide 8; following completion of these two communities, our free [ph] platform which we launched 2.5 years ago will have 11 communities with 1052 suites. We are using the very view retirement community to develop a smart retirement home concept which we intend to be a prototype for future projects.We are exploring technologies that will enable independent by helping connect our residents with the information they need to stay well, longer, as well as offering them technologies that will help them to connect more effectively with their healthcare providers.We anticipate we will be able to use the same technology platform in our home care division to support seniors in their own homes as well.We are working on additional projects two of which are expansions of existing communities.

We're planning to double the size of Empire Crossing in Port Hope; if all goes well, we will begin construction on the expansion this year.We are also pursuing expansion of LyndeCreek which features 3.7 acres of surplus land ideal for an independent living development.

On the next slide; you can see that revenue from our extended care assist, management and consulting services team, and our silver group purchasing partner network increased 12.8% over the prior year quarter.NOI growth of 20.5% resulted from margins of 61.7%.SGP continued to sign new contract after the quarter-end bringing the total to $57,000 residents by the end of February. We continue to experience increased demand for our day-to-day management services and clients are contracting with us for assistance with their redevelopment efforts where we provide analysis, application support, and development services.With the recent announcement by the Ontario government, that it implants to add 30,000 long-term care beds over 10 years we see tremendous growth potential in this side of the business.

So with that, I'll turn it over to Elaine to provide more details on the financial side. Elaine?

Elaine Everson

Thank you, Michael.Good morning, everyone. I'll provide you with an overview of our consolidated results beginning with the NOI contributions of each of our business segments.

Turning to Slide 11;our NOI generated from Canadian operations this quarter was $32.6 million, down $700,000 or 2.2% over the same period in 2017. As you can see, we benefited from $1.3 million incremental NOI from our retirement living operations this quarter resulting from the improved occupancy, as well as the contribution from the acquisition of Lynde Creek that we completed earlier this year. Our long-term care division and our management consulting and group purchasing operations, together contributed an additional $1.1 million resulting from LTC funding increases, and the increase in the number of clients served in our assist and SGP business.

Our home health operations contributed $7.9million of NOI, a reduction of $3.1millionover the same period last year.As Michael just indicated, we've been experienced some decline in volumes compared to last year, and this quarter saw a reduction of 2.4% from the same quarter last year.Despite the lower volume we experienced increased labor costs this quarter. Similar factors impacted the NOI of from Canadian operations for the year.We experienced a $3millionor 2.3% increase in NOI despite the $5.8million full year shortfall in our home care operations. And finally,our NOI margin for Canadian operations was 11.3% for the quarter but finished the year at 11.9% compared to the 12% for the 2018 year.

Turning to Slide 12; and our consolidated revenue,NOI,EBITDA, and AFFO -- as I just outlined on Slide 11,NOIfrom Canadian operations for the quarter was lower by $700,000; and on a consolidated basis the NOI reflected a total decline of $2.7million. Consolidated NOIincludes income and costs related to the run-off of our remaining self-insured liabilities in our captive. The lower level of investment income realized in 2018 versus 2017 was the other significant driver to the NOI reduction quarter-over-quarter. The investments that are held in the captives to settle self-insured liabilities, and as a result of the earnings of the captives, do not impact AFFO as settled claims are funded by it's cash or investment.

Increases in our administrative and lease costs resulting in our adjusted EBITDA of $22.5millionfor the quarter compared to $27.5millionin the prior year, and included costs in support of the ParaMed operational system rollout, a prior year favorable premium adjustment, as well as higher compensation and professional fees.For the full year the consolidated NOI of $134million was similarly impacted by the lower captiveincome of $4.8millionwhich offset the increase in the Canadian of NOI $3 million I just spoke about.

Higher administrative and lease cost of $1.6 million year-over-year were largely impacted by approximately $1millionin support of our system implementation bringing the consolidated change in adjusted EBITDA to $3.4 million, and a margin of 8.4%, down from 8.9% last year. AFFO this quarter was $12.6millionor $14.02 per share, and for the year with $57.8millionor $65.03 per share. In comparison to Q2 -- Q4 of 2017, AFFO was down $3.1millionreflecting the lower adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of the captive and non-cash share-based compensation plus an increase in our maintenance CapEx and current income taxes.

And for the 2018 full year, AFFO declined by $700,000 million and was primarily impacted again by the improvement in adjusted EBITDA, lower current income taxes but higher maintenance CapEx. We expect our effective tax rate on AFFO will be in the range of 17% to 19% for the 2019 year. Our maintenance CapEx was $12.7dollars this year which was about 1.1of and we of revenue. And we expect CapEx to be in the range of $10 million to $12 million next year. Our payout ratio for the year was 73%, unchanged from 2017.

Now turning to our financial position on Slide 13; our total long-term debt at the end of the year was $544million, and relatively unchanged from December of 2017 with debt repayments offset by construction loan draws and a new mortgage on one of our retirement communities.At December 31, our weighted average interest rate of4.9% and the weighted average term to maturity on our debt was 7 years.Our debt-to-growth book value was 48% and EBIT to interest coverage relatively unchanged at 3.2 times. We ended the year with cash-on-hand of $66million, representing a decrease of $60millionfrom the end of last year, primarily attributable to the acquisition of Lynde Creek in the second quarter, some growth capital expenditures, purchase of common shares under our issuer bid and costs incurred in connection with the refinancing of our convertible debenture earlier this year.

As Michael mentioned,one of our priorities is the redevelopment of our long-term care centers over the next number of years which will necessitate raising funds through debt financing or capital markets, and we expect to get some of our projects underway during 2019 and we'll share more details as planned and timing is firmed up. And finally, with respect to our captive, our provisions for self-insured liabilities with US$27millionat the end of December, down from US$48millionat the beginning of the year.And we have US$50millionof investments held to service those liabilities. Since the exit from the U.S. in 2015, we repatriated a total of US$28millionof cash from the captive.The run off of claims in the captive continues as expected and based on our year-end actuarial review, we expect further repatriation during 2019.

With that, I'd like to turn it back over to Michael for his concluding remarks.

Michael Guerriere

Thanks, Elaine. So, in summary, we had strong results from a spree assist in SGP study performance for long term care and continuing weakness in the ParaMed division. Although we are optimistic about where we are going with our home care operations, we are not at all happy with the level of performance today. With new leadership and new systems, we are hitting the reset button on the home care business and we are determined to drive better performance by the second half of 2019. This will be apparent first in volume growth followed by margin expansion.

I'm looking forward to welcoming David Bacon as our new senior vice president and chief financial officer effective April 1. David has a wealth of experience that he will bring to the Extendicare management team. He's worked as a senior executive in a number of industries including environmental services, logistics renewable energy and telecommunications. His 25 years of business experience in public markets, equity and debt financing, mergers and acquisitions will be invaluable as we chart our growth trajectory. David will play a key strategic role in driving Extendicare's growth across all four business lines.

I'm also delighted to announce that Elaine is moving into the newly created position of vice president corporate development. Elaine will provide much-needed leadership for our capital projects portfolio, especially the long term care redevelopment program and our retirement community built. Elaine is going to focus on building up our project development capacity to accelerate our redevelopment projects and capitalize on the growth opportunities that exist in the market. She will also leverage her deep experience in the senior care market to identify new initiatives to build our pipeline of development opportunities. Providing seniors with services across the spectrum of care is the key to our strategy. At Extendicare, we are unique in having the foundational building blocks in place to deliver that vision. With the investments we're making now in technology platforms in leadership, we will be well positioned to meet the growing need to seniors whether or not they reside in one of our communities.

In closing, I want to pay tribute to each one of our more than 23000 staff at Extendicare who work hard every day to make a difference for seniors. The passion they have for our mission is nothing short of inspiring. The quality of care we provide and the quality of lives that our residents and clients enjoy is our number one priority and gives purpose to everything we do. I feel fortunate to be part of this team that is pursuing a mission so vital for Canadian society.

So that concludes our formal remarks and we'll now be happy to take any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question is from Jonathan Kelcher from TD Securities.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks, good morning. First question I guess on ParaMed. Overall volumes are up a little bit versus Q3. What less like how does that sort of segment down between the branches where you have the new technology versus the -- where you're still doing the implementation?

Michael Guerriere

Well, paradoxically. We've had some initial reductions, we see a little bit of a reduction in volume in each of the branches where we implement initially to get the change in systems and all the training that goes on in the process -- retraining people on the processes that are required for the new system actually causes a transient reduction in their performance. so you know we see then -- the performance starts to pick up after that but there's probably a 4 to 6 week you know initial period where there's a decline in performance. So we're really starting to see at this point, volume increases in the implementations that we did back in the summer and fall of last year. [Crosstalk] Yes, so if there is definitely a lag of -- you know of 2, 3 months before you start to see you know the volume picking up. But we're seeing that play out as we look you know branch by branch at the volume improvement.

The other thing Jonathan that has an impact is that some of our offices have been better able to meet demand than others. So you know the backlog of demand is different in different regions of the province so that also has a bit of an impact. The other thing that you didn't ask but that's a factor in all of this is the -- you know is the turnover in the staff. And you know the difficulty that a lot of a lot of home care workers have is if they don't get enough hours from us of work to do. You know then their total paycheck is just not sufficient and they look elsewhere and I think that was a big driver of our turnover. so in our scheduling agenda, we're really focused on giving people more hours trying to get people close to full-time hours which we think is the key to improving retention and in fact we're seeing that bear out our you know our turnover has dropped off quite significantly since we've been paying more attention to this aspect.

So the system is really helping us in a number of ways to improve our performance and drive volume up.

Jonathan Kelcher

And then I guess the $5 million you're going to spend that would be over the first three quarters they shared where you think you'll have headwinds?

Michael Guerriere

Yes. You know I think one of our offices might lag into Q4. So you know from the budget perspective we've distributed it pretty equally over the course of the year. But so we got a little bit of flex in there for you know a little bit of a delay but so far things have been proceeding on course and as we reported you know over the last 3 months we've been add -- able to add really a third of our volume on to the system so it's perking along quite quickly.

Jonathan Kelcher

And then just last question on it. So, given all the puts and takes, would you expect your ParaMed [indiscernible 28:26]to be relatively flat to 2018 at a -- for 2019 or plus a little bit or minus a little bit?

Michael Guerriere

Yes. I think relatively flat is probably a starting point although I would say by Q4 you know we'll be starting to see some expansion in those margins. I think what you'll see first is the revenue growth picking up again. And that'll probably be the kind of headline story for 2019 although I'm -- I would expect some margin growth to start to show up in Q4.

Jonathan Kelcher

And then just one question on the G&A. It was a little elevated this quarter. What's a good run rate for 2019?

Elaine Everson

Jonathan,it's Elaine. I think a good run rate would be in between 3% and 3.2%. I think it's one shoe carve out. Now if you include in those onetime costs because some of those are sitting in G&A you're probably closer to 33% to 34% but on a more normalized level, 3.25% is a reasonable run rate I think.

The next question is from Chris Couprie from CIBC.

Chris Couprie

Good morning. I just wanted to kind of follow up on some of the questions that Jonathan was asking with respect to the home care. So in terms of the centers that you mentioned, that you know two or three months after a performance starts to pick up. What type of volume increase are you seeing in those centers relative to where they were before? You know Kind of what I'm thinking about is 11.3 million hours in 2017 once everything is kind of -- the IT is all rolled out. What type of -- you know, relative volume growth to that level do you think you could see?

Michael Guerriere

I guess there's a couple of couple of answers to this question so. You know the underlying growth in the market is about 4%. So you know we should be getting back to an annual growth rate of about 4% just by keeping pace with the market. But as you know we turned away a lot of referrals last year that you know that were part of our contractual commitments with the Lynde [ph]. So there's a catch-up opportunity there as well. The challenge with the catch-up opportunity of course is you know being sure that there's staff available. And you know we've looked at that very carefully and just to Carry on with the comments I was making earlier in terms of providing our team members with full-time hours. We're experimenting using the system with some very different scheduling algorithms to try to spread the demand out over the day so that people have a full roster of scheduled visits over the course of the day and if we were successful in smoothing out that demand in a lot of those offices we have the people to add about 25% volume without hiring anybody else.

So -- But in those offices that have been challenged. We -- you know in some of them we turned down for just 40% of the volume that was being referred to us. So all that said you know I think if you net it out across the entire business you know we should be able to pick up on top of the baseline growth another couple of percentage points. But you know I don't think we're going to get to those types of growth rates until we're fully implemented and all of our operations double down so you know we're talking about 2020 for that to happen.

Chris Couprie

And then just with respect to the new Ontario health organization;what's your understanding in terms of -- do you need to rebid on contract because your existing ones I presume are with the Lynde?

Michael Guerriere

Yes, so the majority of our business is with the Lynde. It's very early days to comment on what's going to happen specifically in Ontario. The announcement that came this week clearly indicates that big changes are afoot. You know that the whole host of health agencies including the Lynde will be merged into this new agency they're calling Ontario Health. And it's obviously a very big undertaking. So I think it's fair to say to -- that that we expect that the contracts that are with the Lyndetoday will have to be transferred, signed or reissued either to Ontario Health or it's a sign at some point. But we don't expect that transition to happen quickly. Bill 74 isn't even through the legislature yet so there's a long way to go before this transition happens.

And more fundamentally, the need for home care services is not going down. In fact, there's a backlog of unmet home care in many parts of the province. So however this shakes out the demand for our services is going to continue to experience healthy growth. So we'll have to navigate this along with everybody else but it's not the first time we've navigated these kinds of reorganizations. You may remember that we used to contract with the Community Care Access centers which were merged into the Lynde a few years ago. And that really didn't result in any change in our business trajectory; so we don't expect this to change it substantially either.

Chris Couprie

And just in terms of the profitability of the segment. So revenue for our, call it was up 73% for the year but your labor costs excluding the impact of the IT are the limitations just over 4%. Are you going to see any kind of pickup -- is any of that labor cost increase going to be flow-through potentially or what are we seeing in terms of cost pressures -- continued cost pressures on the labor side?

Michael Guerriere

Yes, a lot of our labor cost escalation has been an increase FDE as opposed to increase to hourly wages. We've added a lot of people particularly as our retention efforts have worked. We've added a lot of people in terms of anticipating the volume growth that's coming as a result of the system so we're a little out of balance I mean you can see that in our you know our margins this quarter I think we're going to be a little out of balance for Q1 as well with you know hiring people before you see that you know the productivity. But we will get that back into balance. So I don't think that that escalation in labor cost is driven by you know kind of a rate compression issue.

Chris Couprie

So in the Q4 how much of the labor cost would be tied to IT? I'm assuming that that's where the expense is being put through.

Michael Guerriere

Well, no, we haven't put any of the labor cost in the homecare branches through the IT project so that the only labor cost the IT project are actual IT implementation people and trainers that are dropping off at the end of the project. So we were you know we were very careful about just putting onetime costs into that -- into the IT costing. So the cost of people in the branch to deliver the service particularly schedulers and coordinators in the back office have also been added but we haven't included that as a onetime cost because the intention is that those people are needed to address the volume expansion that will result.

Chris Couprie

So just so I understand it. So when I'm looking at the expenses of the homecare business and you say 98% is labor so where ever the balance is, that's where the costs are being put through?

Elaine Everson

I'm not sure if I'm -- let me try and tried another way and see if this answers your question because we called out those onetime type costs or system implementation related costs for procurer. So in the 2018 year we indicated there was about $3.3 million of incremental costs some of which are sitting in our G&A and some of which are sitting in the NOI of ParaMed. So of the $2.3 million that's sitting in the NOI of ParaMed, that's about maybe $0.5 million related to implementation staffing and the rest of it is more IT related cost. So it's a small component of the overall labor cost, the bulk of it is the stuff that Michael was speaking about. Us staffing up outside of those direct field staff. Does that help?

Chris Couprie

Yes, I think that's helpful. All right, I'll get back in line. Thanks.

The next question is from Michael Smith [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you and good morning.Just a couple quick questions. First just on the long term care we built. I'm just you know Michel I think you mentioned that the -- some of the projects are not really meeting your return threshold. So I'm just wondering have you increased your return threshold or is there just a re-evaluation and maybe cost inflation?

Michael Guerriere

The latter, so we haven't changed our threshold in any way. So you know there's a few things happening; one is that you know the whole portfolio in terms of moving forward with redevelopment has been slower than we've expected. The approvals coming out of the ministry have been slow and we've been meeting with them to look for ways to try to speed that up and that of course is being met with construction cost inflation in many regions of the province that you know -- frankly you know have been impressive. So you know projects that 3 years ago you know looked very viable, today aren't. And you know same with land cost, in situations you know we have land for a number of our projects but for those that we don't you know it's looking untenable at the current construction subsidy rates provided by the government that these projects will go forward but I do know that this is the case for everyone in the long term care sector it's not just us.

Projects and new approvals have really you know diminished to a trickle and you know you can see that with you know with the other players as well. So I think that one of several things are going to have to happen. One is you know the government will have to reconsider its subsidy rates or you know the way it subsidizes. Or two, there are going to have to be you know some changes that allow us to get either a higher return on capital, higher efficiency in their operations or you know just a lower cost of a building and so that might be you know we've seen some municipalities would be willing to provide us with the land. Or to waive you know local development costs you know development fees for the municipality. So those types of things help but the other thing is that increasingly we're looking at is taking homes that are more than 150 bed range and topping them up with new licenses to push them into the 256 bed range which just gives us far better economy to scale particularly when you think about the land costs.

So that's not a coincidence that the two projects we're going forward with in Stittsville and Sudbury are 256 bed groups and the Sudbury one as an example has 54 new beds. New licenses to you know to get it to a more efficient size. So we're really looking at all the ways that we need to you know work to optimize those projects but you know as I just said I mean we're going to be very disciplined about which projects we like forward. They may need to meet you know a return threshold before we're going to pull the trigger.

Unidentified Analyst

And just the last question; do you have a range of how much capital do you think you'll repatriate from the captive this year?

Elaine Everson

Michael, I think a safe assumption is probably US$10 million. I think it could be higher than that based on you know performance over the first six months of the year but I think US$10 million is a safe assumption.

The next question is from Todd [ph] from National Bank.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to talk again a bit about the Lynde and what's going on there I mean it does seem like the 4 governments moving towards a, you know more centralized theory of management so to speak and I'm wondering if as one of the largest providers in the province, if a push towards more centralized service delivery is something you think will really benefit you under a new regime because you are one of the largest providers both in long term care and in home health care.

Michael Guerriere

I'd love to say yes to that but the honest truth is we're parsing the tealeaves just like everyone else. And you know it's hard to discern exactly how this will play out. So it's just going back to what I said in my prepared remarks you know we talked about trends for assignment or reissue of our contract with the Lynde to Ontario Health or it's a science. So and in thinking about what it's a science could mean, there's also been this announcement about the concept of local Ontario Health Teams. And these are at this point highly ill-defined I mean they're aspirational constructs at this point. But if I were speculating you know they're meant to provide integrated care between the hospitals the community long term care etcetera. It is likely that most of these will be centered around a hospital just because of the strength of hospitals in many communities.

So in terms of numbers people are throwing around numbers like 20 to 30 across the province so what this could mean is that you know we need to develop relationships with hospitals to provide home care that's very closely integrated with their program. And that could mean that rather than having 14 customers like we do today we could have you know closer to double that in terms of working with the hospitals and then this is where some of the integrated aspect comes in, in terms of what Extendicare can do because we already have contracts with many hospitals where we're running their long term care facilities that are attached to them. So they already look to us for you know for service provision. And so you know we're exploring whether we can work with those same customers of ours to create these Ontario Health Teams.

The problem is nobody knows what the criteria are for an Ontario health team how it gets funded and you know I suspect that the system's going to be very focused on combining these health agencies and Lynde into this agency Ontario Health which could take 1 or 2 years. So we really don't know how fast this is going to happen. So we're going to make sure that we're exploiting you know our advantages I think our advantage is more about the fact that we operate from home care long term care we have the assist group that has been tossed little contracts as opposed to our size but who knows perhaps it will be both -- perhaps there'll be some province wide contracts that backs up these Ontario health teams. We're just not sure how that's going to play out.

Unidentified Analyst

So it's only a couple minor details then.

Michael Guerriere

I'm afraid so.We're following up.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess my next question is just on the work you're doing inside ParaMed as the reformatting in Ontario takes place over the next couple years. None of the benefits that you expect to accrue from the technology work liquid GAT[ph] derailed by any of the changes you think are going to happen in Ontario. Right like this is all mostly internal work you think that will -- you'll retain the benefits of the regulatory regime.

Michael Guerriere

Yes, I think are our ability to be agile with work assignments. Our system also has clinical record capability which we interface now with several of the Lyndethat we can provide electronic clinical reports that the nurses actually combine -- compile right in the patient's home because they're using a tablet format that they're carrying with them. They're entering that information automatically uploaded into the Lynde. So it will provide us with a lot of versatility in terms of meeting the needs of these integrated health teams as they're being described. The other thing that I did think gives us some protection is that this system is used by 70% of the home care providers in Canada. So I think that gives all of us that are using it, a certain amount of protectionbecause there is defacto standard in the market which any hospital or other care provider could integrate with. So I think we're very well protected by being in good company with others across the market using the same platform.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just finally,any discussion or you know in terms of like when you'resince speaking with the government or concerns around sort of like the annual accommodation rate review; I think that nearly happens -- I think it's July if I recall correctly but that year sort of anticipating that should pass as it normally has despite some of the changes that are going on right now?

Elaine Everson

I'd say the short answer is yes. I don't think there has been any dialogue concerns raised, we would expect that to happen normally in due course July 1.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

On your home care margins, I just want to focus for this quarter, Q4.What -- if you removed the IP expenses,other onetime items, what would be the margin?

Elaine Everson

For the quarter if you remove those items that we isolated as related to the implementation, it would take the margin from 7.3% to 7.7%.

Unidentified Analyst

So it was not a big impact, it was mainly from the turnover I guess?

Elaine Everson

It was mainly from the incremental staffing comments that Michael shared with you earlier, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And just want to focus again on the development yields, what is your threshold right now when you are considering a project; generally, what is the range you want to achieve?

Elaine Everson

We'd like to see them at a minimum exceeding our cost of capital. So as long as they are in excess of cost of capital we'll bring them forward and we'll look at them for consideration.

Unidentified Analyst

And may I ask how you guys define your cost of capital?

Elaine Everson

It's in the range of 6% to 6.5%.

Unidentified Analyst

So anything above that would be at least in the first?

Elaine Everson

It would pass the first test I think I think is a fair way to look at it. That's not to say that we wouldn't look at others for specific reasons but that's generally our view, greater than our cost of capital.

Unidentified Analyst

And just one more question on your impairment charge;so when I look at your leasing portfolio the occupancy seems to be going up at a good comfortable rate. So I was a little bit surprised to see that you took that charge, so I would like to understand what was the rationale and how big is the charge in terms ofthe original purchase price?If you could provide some color around that that will be great.

Elaine Everson

Sure. So when you look at the full lease-up portfolio, there is a mixture of communities in there and that's why you're seeing some good progress because it has our double-crossing Oxbridge community in there. The Saskatchewan portfolio that the charge relates to two of those communities have had some growth in occupancy but I think we are of the view that it's -- the growth rate on those is limited beyond where it is today.So when we look at the portfolio that we've taken the charge on three of the fourSasatchewan communities. It's about 27% of the original cost I think was the question that you were asking is what's driven the impairment charge.

The next question is from Chris Couprie from CIBC.

Chris Couprie

I'm just kind of following up on what Yash [ph] was saying. How should we think about the margin profile of Saskatchewanversus your Ontario properties?

Elaine Everson

The NOI margins?

Chris Couprie

Yes.

Elaine Everson

Just one second, I'm just -- not the yields, you want the actual margins?

Chris Couprie

Yes.

Elaine Everson

Let me just pull it out for you, Chris.If you've got another question, I don't have those right in front of me but I'll pull them up.

Chris Couprie

Yes, I guess this is the direction of following in the sustained property. NOI margins has not really picked up as we thought it would.

Elaine Everson

Yes. So the NOI margin of those three communities in Saskatchewan that the charge relates to was at about 21%NOI margin compared to the rest of our retirement community portfolio which in aggregate is closer to between 35% and 40%.

Chris Couprie

Turning to some of the development questions; so you're given growth CapEx guidance of $50 million to $55 million this year; I'm guessing $25 million of that is related to completing the very development.Just can you talk to what the other spending is on?And then, with respect to the Lynde Creek property;but you think it's 3.7 acres.How many suites do you think you could potentially build on that property?

Elaine Everson

So I can take the first part of that question right now.The rest of our growth CapEx spending is us getting started on some of those long-term care developments; so there is an expectation that we'll get in the ground on Sudbury, Stittsville, and there would be some little bit of pre-spending on some of the other priority one, so that's where the bulk of the rest of it is.As far as sweet count on the Lynde community; I'm not sure, we can get back to you on that. I don't know what the -- we're very early on in the planning of that, so I think it's yet to be determined.

Michael Guerriere

Yes, I think that's why we're talking about acres as opposed to suites,we're as much driven in that situation by what's our market assessment as to what's the available land.So we haven't made a determination yet as to what size of development we're going to pursue their.

Chris Couprie

Last question, in terms of the labor force on the ParaMed side; we're just getting an idea ofsequentially how many more hires were there on the FTE side?

Michael Guerriere

Well, I can say that on the back office front schedulers etcetera that between Q4 of 2017 and Q4 of 2018 we added 120 people across our different offices.So it was a significant addition in scheduling capability, and we'll grow into that and optimize that over the next -- I'd say four or five quarters.

The next question is from Doug Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners.

Douglas Loe

Just a quick follow-up question for me,I'd focusing on home care as everybody else.Just wondering if one of the way that you could grow the business would be to sort of develop expertise and higher acuity services, say infusion services, the respiratory care, pain management just to pick three off the top of my head.So just wondered if there might be a trend in the industry or within your business to perhaps look at a way to expand margins through providing higher acuity services and if that's something of the industry or you are thinking about longer term?

Michael Guerriere

I love the question Doug, I'm smiling from ear-to-ear because that's something that we've been talking about quite a bit, but I'll say that it was our very deliberate decision to get the basics right first before we start to kind of moving into more complex services because the more we specialize, the more you create more complex scheduling challenges in this kind of space.But having said that, extended care has already done some of this, this would not be new for us, we've done things like specialization in palliative care, specialized in certain areas of diabetes care, it is also applied in long-term care where we've created the ability to handle dialysis in long-term care.So it is an opportunity for sure to offer higher end services at higher [indiscernible] or per hour rates and expand margins.So we see this as being a very important part of our future in terms of developing new lines of business and differentiating ourselves from let's call it the rest of the commodity market.

Douglas Loe

I mean, any feedback from government payers or clients in terms of whether the payer reimbursement market is receptive to that shift?

Michael Guerriere

They are very receptive, I've had numerous conversations with government and Lynde's on this but probably, and just tying together some of the things we've talked about this morning, probably the most interested parties are the hospitals because a lot of the people that are blocking hospital beds --these patients that are referred to as alternate level of care because they don't need the acute care hospital anymore but nobody is capable of taking them on. That they have special needs that can't be managed in your standard long-term care or home care environment; and that's people who need dialysis, who need oxygen, who need IV therapy on a regular basis, palliative care is another example.

So the hospitals are very interested in developing these kinds of specialized services; so I'm anticipating as we move to Ontario Health teams that that will be the opportunity to introduce the specialized services in partnership with the hospital.

The next question is from Tow [ph] from National Bank.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one quick follow-up; I'm sorry if I missed this earlier in the presentation.But on Page 7 we're showing your occupancy for retirement living. You're showing in the lease-up portfolio a decline into January 31,2019,occupancy rate; is that correct or…

Michael Guerriere

Yes, that is correct. I mean that's coming in because Bolton opened in January; so you add 112 suites to the denominator and all of a sudden it falls off.The remaining properties and lease-up are continuing to rise but it's just because we added in essentially an empty facility early on.Lease up in Bolton is actually going very well,and you know you'll see that coming back up again.So every time we add volume, like what will happen in future quarters now; you'll see that number rising steadily until we open Barry, and then it will take a big sawtooth down again.

Thank you, Mr.Wiley.The last question is from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to follow-up on the third-party management business growth that you talked about.So I just wanted to see if you could add some more color around that like what opportunities you're seeing and where you think you can be -- say over the next two years?

Michael Guerriere

Sure. We've got two businesses there, essentially, one is that other owners pay us to run their facilities, either retirement or long-term care homes or the group purchasing which we purchased as you can see; now on behalf of closing on 60,000 different beds. So given the regulatory environment in Canada that is making it harder and harder to be an independent operator in this space because you have to meet so many requirements, you have to demonstrate things like medication safety, you have to provide statistics etcetera, you have to have the right information systems, you have to pass accreditation, so you have to have all the right policy documents, training capabilities; that's very hard to do as an independent facility, so we're seeing more and more homes coming to us to manage their operations, and you'll become part of extended care assists, you get access to our information systems, our training, our management capabilities etcetera.So we're seeing a lot of opportunity there.

The other thing that's just new -- we just signed our first contract is to help people with doing a new long-term care development or an expansion or seabed redevelopment where again, it takes a lot to navigate the regulatory and licensing process to get those things done. Not to mention, economies-of-scale on design and that sort of thing.So we've got a contract with University Health Network to help them with their redevelopment, and there is -- we see more opportunities like that coming along; that's why it's so significant that Elaine is taking on this new portfolio in corporate development as we just see huge growth opportunity in this space, if the government is serious about -- Ontario, alone, building 30,000 beds in the next 10 years. We think the services business is going to be a real growth opportunity.

