Thin Film Electronics ASA (TFECF) CEO Kevin Barber on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kevin Barber

Thank you and welcome to the Thinfilm Q4 2018 earnings report. My name is Kevin Barber, CEO of Thinfilm. Before we jump into the Q4 report I want to give you a bit of my background and why I’m excited to be here. I joined at the end of November from Synaptics where I led the mobile business, including strategy, business development, technology development and M&A.

In my career, I played an active role in leading companies, which helped architect and then benefit from successive technology transformations, from the emergence at the Internet to the widespread adoption of mobile phone and the overwhelming success of the smartphone. I’m now looking forward to bringing my passion for technology transformations into the next revolution. The expansion of the Internet of things to make smart products commonplace or as we like to say at Thinfilm by enabling intelligence everywhere.

As I begin to discuss the business, you will find available our Q4 presentation on the Reports and Presentations page of the Thinfilm website. For those of you who are new to the company, a few words about who we are. We provide NFC solutions addressing customer and consumer paint points such as brand protection, consumer engagement and supply-chain insights.

Our NFC OpenSense and SpeedTap products communicate wirelessly with NFC-enabled smartphones and can be applied to everyday objects. We provide end-to-end services throughout the entire process incorporating the NFC tags, integrating them onto products and delivering data and actionable insights via the CNECT cloud-based platform at scale.

Thinfilm’s facility in San Jose in California includes a manufacturing clean room designed to scale current production through a high-volume roll-to-roll manufacturing line for Electronic Article Surveillance products and transistor-based NFC products. Most of our team members are located in the Silicon Valley. We have more than 300 registered and pending patents for our technology and Thin Film Electronics is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarter in Oslo, global headquarters in San Jose, California and offices in Linköping, London, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney.

2018 was a challenging year with decline in product revenue. We had an encouraging Q4 with record high bookings for NFC tags however. During 2018 we made more than 40 end market deployments with leading brands across a range of industries. Notable in Q4 were those with Kilchoman Distillery and Francis Ford Coppola Winery about which I will speak more of in a moment.

In the quarter Thinfilm joined the NFC Forum Board of Directors. This underlines our commitment to NFC technology. The elevated position will allow us to take a greater leadership role in the organization and expand on our existing technical and marketing contributions to the NSE Forum.

Thinfilm sees Near Field Communications wireless tags as an enabler for connectivity and interaction with objects in a massive market opportunity across targeted use cases and verticals. This market is driven by a rapidly growing availability of NFC enabled smartphones worldwide with the NFC Forum estimating that there are currently more than 2 billion of these devices in circulation worldwide.

The company continues to build a leading market position by enabling large-scale NFC deployments together with partners and customers. While the non-payment NFC market is still nascent, we are confident that this technology will see a significant market adoption over time, garnering more support from key ecosystem stakeholders and further evidence of adoption by major partners.

During the coming year, we expect to enter into significant strategic customer partnerships which will further enhance the value of our hardware and software solutions. The demand outlook for Thinfilm’s NFC solution depends on the degree to which major brands deploy NFC tags as an integral part of their primary or secondary packaging.

Customer case studies have demonstrated that our product solutions addresses customer pain points of authentication, anti-tampering and mobile marketing use cases, in particular within the wine & spirits, health & beauty and over-the-counter pharmaceutical verticals. We remain confident that we will take a leading position in the NFC market by delivering our differentiated product solution offering and in turn driving volume into the billions.

Our end-to-end solutions which incorporate NFC tags and integrating them onto products and delivering data and actionable insights via the CNECT cloud-based platform at scale differentiate ourselves from other NFC providers.

While the forecasted size of the NFC connected market is substantial, the slower than expected customer adoption of NFC tags on product as well as a further delay of the roll-to-roll manufacturing process creates uncertainty. The company plans to raise funds by end of May 2019 and is working on different alternatives which may include a strategic equity partner. This is part of an ongoing strategy and funding review which has been initiated.

As mentioned in previous calls, Thinfilm has been in discussions with a potential strategic equity partner. These discussions have continued after I arrived in November and the Board is encouraged by the progress. The Board will present its proposals in due course.

As we have been actively evolving our go-to-market strategy we believe it is critical to enable strategic partners and focus on product integration. We define a strategic partner as a company that will allow us to address key verticals and accounts at scale with an integrated solution.

We are in multiple discussions with strategic partners where we can integrate our NFC tags into components that are an essential part of the product. This simplifies attach and leverages existing relationships to deploy our brand protection and consumer engagement solutions.

And so now on the business front. We received a reorder of 1.5 million Electronic Article Surveillance loss-prevention technology tags from a current fast-fashion end customer. Last quarter we spoke of a jeans customer in our report and after further implementation changes to tags in the jeans category, we anticipate field trials to take place towards the end of the year later than we had previously forecasted.

One of our most notable deployments in Q4 of 2018 was with Francis Ford Coppola Winery. The winery was looking for a way to promote its Apocalypse Now red blend that was to be released in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Mr. Coppola's Oscar-winning film.

The winery wanted to engage consumers with unseen footage from the film as well as an interview with the director himself. The winery tagged 30,000 bottles with an on-bottle label, which were sent exclusively to wine club members and available for purchase only in their on-site store. Campaign awareness was driven by social media engagement and events to celebrate the release.

As a result of the success of the campaign, Coppola has expressed interest in continuing the collaboration with us into 2019. Kilchoman is a small award-winning distiller located on the Scottish island of Islay. Its exclusive single malt is distributed to more than 50 countries worldwide.

After successful pilot earlier in the year using net tags on the whiskey bottles, Kilchoman Distillery asked us if it would be possible to integrate a tag directly into the labels. They were looking for a unique way to differentiate themselves as well as inform and engage their customers.

Scottish distillers have limited regulatory leeway in what they may print on the labels and Kilchoman believes that an integrated label, which would take the consumer’s information about the whisky and its provenance, would solve the challenge they were looking to overcome.

An added bonus was the capability to track the product via our CNECT platform, once it left the warehouse in Islay. They tagged 200,000 bottles of their Sanaig and Machir Bay signature bottles with NFC integrated labels from Thinfilm. We anticipate continued near-term orders building on our strategic relationship with Kilchoman.

The CNECT platform has shown tremendous value to our customer base and has proven to be a unique differentiator for us globally. During the quarter, we rolled out our CNECT 2.0 software platform to China and we now have a portfolio of products available for brands shipping their products into the China market.

The platform is designed to enable two primary use cases: brand protection and consumer engagement. It provides customers with insights to consumer activity, anti-tampering and supply chain monitoring. The roadmap and backlog are geared towards optimizing the digital attachment of our tags using machine learning to identify patterns and enabling dynamic consumer experiences when consumers tap.

We have expanded the capabilities of the platform to enable solutions that could include RFID and optical markers. And in addition, we have broadened developer tools to emphasize third-party integrations.

Overall, our progress during Q4 for our roll-to-roll manufacturing technology was mixed. EAS yields from recent fully roll-processed lots are improving and demonstrating full functionality. This means that process integration of our first six tools required for NFC roll-based production is making progress towards successful EAS product qualification which is now anticipated in late Q1 or early Q2.

The NFC roll-based tool set, including the Reactive Ion Etcher and other critical-path tools for printed dopant polysilicon production have been further delayed and should be installed before the end of the second quarter 2019.

While progress toward machine acceptance continues, it is now anticipated that fully roll-processed functional NFC product will be further delayed until the end of 2019 and roll-based NFC product qualification is forecasted to occur by the end of the first half of 2020.

Efforts will continuously be made to shorten the time to product qualification. However, the company has previously been too optimistic about the complexity and challenges involved in developing the world’s first roll-to-roll printed electronics process incorporating multiple custom tools.

While the factory remains under development and qualification, we are well-positioned to meet customer demand utilizing competitive conventional silicon tag ICs.

That concludes my comments. And now Ole will cover the financials.

Ole Thorsnes

Thank you, Kevin. And my name is Ole Thorsnes, I’m the CFO of Thinfilm and I will now give a financial update for Q4 2018.

So Thinfilm reported total revenues and other income of US$3.4 million in 2018 which is a reduction of 42% compared to 2017 full year. This reduction is primarily explained by three factors. Firstly, revenue fell 57% -- sales revenue, sorry, fell 57% as product sales was 24% lower mainly because of 2018 EAS shipments being 13.8 million compared to 25.9 million in 2017. Furthermore, 2017 sales revenue were also substantially positively impacted by development initiative described in earlier report, which the company is not longer undertaking.

Secondly, income related to government grants and other funded projects fell US$0.5 million from ‘17 to ‘18, as certain funded projects that the company was engaged in were completed during the year 2018.

Thirdly, other income was reduced from US$0.9 million in 2017 to US$0.6 million in 2018 as we saw extraordinary accounting gains on surplus equipment being sold in the year 2017, as well as the first half of ‘17 having higher sublease income from part of our former site in San Jose compared to the current sublease income that the company gets from its second floor on the Junction Avenue site.

Moving attention to the cost side. The company saw a reduction in operational expenses of 8% year-over-year. This decrease can be attributed to generally improved cost control in addition to the following key categories:

Premise and supplies experienced a decrease of 27% year-over-year primarily because of the company’s incurring double rental costs in parts of 2017 in our San Jose operation as well as reduced activity level in our Linköping facility.

Other expenses are also reduced substantially as 2017 incurred higher production variances costs and inventory valuation reserve, partly driven by the fact that we moved from Zanker Road to Junction Avenue during that year, as well as a higher portion of development costs were qualified for capitalization in 2018 compared to 2017. An offsetting factor is payroll costs that has increased in 2018 compared to the year before, as the average number of full-time employees in the company in ‘18 was 164 compared to 158 in 2017.

On the CapEx side, the company made investments in fixed and intangible assets of US$20.6 million in 2018. The comparable figure in ‘17 was US$17.2 million. These investments are primarily related to the production line in San Jose. And additionally at the year end 2018 the company had also made prepayments of $4.8 million for equipment which is currently recognized as other receivable on our balance sheet.

The company still has a high R&D activity level and during the year of 2018 almost US$10 million was spent on such activities, of which US$1.6 million were capitalized during the year. The comparable numbers in 2017 were US$16.5 thousand and US$0.7 thousand respectively.

The company ended 2018 with cash balance of US$32.6 million. In the Q4 report and in light of the company's funding situation, the company has also provided information about the cash balance by the end of January 2019, which was US$28.2 million.

So that concludes the prepared remarks from management. And we will now open up for the Q&A session.

