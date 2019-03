AES Tiete SA (OTCPK:AESAY) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call February 27, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Italo Freitas - CEO

Carlos Pompermaier - Legal Counsel

Rogério Jorge - Sales Director

Clarissa Sadock - Vice President in Finance and IR

Marcelo Sá - UBS Bank

Italo Freitas

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. It is a pleasure to be here with you and my team. We're here with our team, Clarissa Sadock, as it has been mentioned. We also have our Legal Counsel, Carlos Pompermaier; and our Sales Director, Rogério Jorge; and our Operations Director, Mr. [indiscernible].

I'd like to start our conference call with a summary of what happened in 2018. A quite challenging year for us, several accomplishments as well, many things materialized, if you will, based on the company's planning for the year, we equally managed to achieve several of our objectives in the year.

And on Slide number 2, we have a summary of what happened in 2018 at the company. So we start with those three main drivers, which sort of guided the company throughout the year. Number one, growth and diversification of our metrics and then portfolio management and also, of course, operational excellence would be the third pillar as a key driver to our results and for the company as a whole.

Moving on to growth and diversification. We started operations of our solar complex in Guaimbê, which is located in the state of São Paulo with the installed capacity of 150 megawatts. Also the start of the construction works for the Ouroeste Solar Complex, which is located also in the State of São Paulo, actually close to our Água Vermelha plant. We also managed to sign an expansion agreement for AES Tietê, which was an issue we have been tackling since the early days of the construction, and we started a series of innovations in the company's portfolio as well. And we also managed to show the market that Tietê does have new products, new solutions on the energy front.

Moving on to portfolio management, our contracting level is quite adequate to the situation where we have a stressed hydrology and also [indiscernible] with the sales and seasonality strategy for our portfolio. In terms of portfolio management, the benefit that we reaped from the MCSD is for operational excellence we showed the company's competency managing assets towards the turnaround of Alto Sertão II. We brought Alto Sertão II to a very interesting operational level and the integrated operations, which is a project that we see as key for the company's future growth. So that's a summary. I'll wrap up of what 2018 was for the company.

Now moving on to a more detailed explanation about this point, you can see on Slide number 4 what the details were for the solar projects of AES Tietê in 2018, especially taking into account and seeing those projects as a support for the company's expansion agreement -- agreement, which was signed, once again, with the state of São Paulo. The Guaimbê complex started operations in September of last year 2018. Just as a reminder, it this a project which has a very interesting PPA at BRL 276 per megawatt and an estimated EBITDA between BRL 75 million and BRL 85 million a year. This project is located, as I said, in the mid-region of the city of São Paulo, close to the City of Lins, L-I-N-S, and is a project, which has added significant EBITDA to the company this year.

The other important projects, which is ongoing, it is the Ouroeste Solar Complex, which is divided in 2 phases, Phase A and Phase B. The ramp up will happen in the second half of 2019 with an average PPA of BRL 228 per megawatt and an estimated EBITDA between BRL 70 million and BRL 80 million per year. It's worth mentioning that those projects they bring quite interesting returns for the company in line with our main objective, which is to include projects or bring projects to the table they can have good returns. It's also worth noting that bringing the projects has two consequences. Number one, we need of course to find good projects with good solar incident with good connections with the system as a whole, but also -- we also are doing projects that our technical team can optimize that's a specialty that we have within the company. We try and optimize all projects that we bring to the table and it was the case both for Guaimbê and even more so for Ouroeste, optimization ranges from the definition of the plant all the way to be building the construction of the plant. That's quite interesting because it is clear in the Ouroeste project that we managed to achieve just that.

The Ouroeste project was initially constituted 150 megawatts, half of which, we -- for half of which, we had a contract from the northeastern part of the country, with good PPA and in the second phase, we went into the -- we put it up for auction. And as we did that, we had a clear idea that the Phase B, which we won in the auction, Phase B -- would have operational synergistic -- synergy and also constructive synergy, which will, in the end, eventually bring more returns. So in summary, what we see today and what we see is becoming reality is that those optimization efforts are bringing returns. We're talking about construction, connections to the transmission line and also in the purchase of the solar panels.

As we have a global operation, we are in a good position to purchase those panels at very interesting competitive prices when compared to other alternatives. So that's the dynamic I'd like to emphasize. AES as a global company can benefit from its position and apply that to its project. And it's also worth mentioning that those projects were key, were essential for us to be able to close or sign the expansion agreement that was an issue we have been struggling with from the early days of the concession. Here on the slide, you can see the details of the structure of this agreement. So we had 317 megawatts already addressed, in other words 80% of what had we committed clashed with the government and the remaining 81 megawatts, we negotiated a term expansion for 6 years and also an agreement that would include free market where we can have a conversion factor of 2.

For example, if I have a 40 megawatt project, we multiply that by 2 and it's a good thing. If I put it up to auction, those 81 megawatts, we will be also lifting our expansion obligation. All that will be in a period of 6 years, on the slide, on the right-hand side, you can see a description of that agreement and what the energy balance looks like at BCH with 2%, biomass another 3%, solar 75% and the remaining megawatts, as I explained, we have the option for the coming 6 years for those 81 megawatts.

Moving on to the next slide, Slide number 5. One of the main achievements of AES Tietê in 2018 was the consolidation of the company as an innovative company in the Brazilian electrical sector. We started a business, which has distributed solar energy. We offered products that maximized gains to our customers, those products, especially the remote solar farm that's the main business for distributed generation and that's a business we know will grow in Brazil, and we'll have the opportunity of seeing different surveys and results from ANEEL, showing that for the past years, it's the exponential growth in that segment and Tietê is part of that market. We have signed agreement for 10.3 megawatts, and we also have a pipeline for the coming months of 33 megawatts with national or nationwide projections. The slide shows that we're talking about a market for a potential of 6 gigawatts of installed capacity until 2026. And we see that taking place happening now as we look at the reports coming from ANEEL.

Another area, which is quite innovative and AES Tietê also consolidated its positioning in the Brazilian market, which is still in its infancy. But for the coming years, we know this will be a a necessary condition for the system to operate. And that is due to the very dynamics around renewable energy sources and so on, the variability of those sources, we're talking about Energy Storage. With an eye at this new situation, we have implemented a pilot project at Bariri plant, a 200k project that which is already enough to show or to prove the need to store energy, a need that the market has. Distributed solar energy has a great probability, green energy plants also with high viability. So the market potential for storage is quite interesting. We're talking about 2 gigawatts until 2026, which is very much in line with the ramp up of our renewable energy plants. On top of other applications, of course, which are options we may have for energy storage. So once again this is proved that AES Tietê has been innovative, has been seeking to explore this new context in the Brazilian energy sector.

Moving on to the next slide, portfolio management. The team, with all of that I've mentioned, everything we have been investing in terms of training our teams with the systems, bringing in knowledge about the market, with all of that the company showed in 2018 that all investments, all the time we invested, the resource we invested, results came and it was clear that, that happened in 2018. So the sales and strategy added 224 million to the annual margin basically for 2 points, contracting level, seasonality,

2 points, contracting level, seasonality, MCSD and energy trading as you can see on Slide number 7.

Looking at the segmented results all broken down by those four pillars or in those four pillars, our market intelligence team managed to estimate to the very high level of precision, the GSF issue for example, and we've managed to optimize our contracting level for the portfolio, managing to reach a 77% level as you can see on the slide on the left-hand side and that generated a gain of BRL 122 million only using that market intelligence to address contracting levels.

A second point was the seasonalization we worked around. The team also forecast for the year 2018 and was quite -- once again, quite precise allocate energy from the first quarter to the third quarter and that brought us gains of around BRL 29 million. The MCSD, I'd like to make an aside, now this is a consequence of our portfolio management, the idea of bringing long-term project, non-hydro project to the table, preferably the renewable projects that have a negative correlation, right. So the main highlight there was Alto Sertão III within MCSD for 2018, which brought us gains of BRL 57 million.

And lastly, under management on the right-hand side through our commercial team, they did a great job, they brought in gains, which was significant tapping commercial opportunities. Look at the market tried to identify opportunities and having a good relationship with the market, the result was that they brought in BRL 17 million. So that all goes to show the level of involvement of our team and how much our team is able to add to the company's results. You can see that in numbers in a very complete way. You can see the transformation that company has been going through for the past two years.

I would like to turn the conference over now to Clarissa Sadock so that she can address the financial figures that will support the fact and figures that I have just mentioned. So please, Clarissa, you have the floor.

Clarissa Sadock

Thank you, Italo, good afternoon, everyone. Moving on to Slide number 9, we have the net margin and the company's expenses. The net operational margin was 25% up this quarter arriving at BRL 352 million. Out of the BRL 71 million of margin increase, BRL 71 million can be explained by the contribution from the hydro operation, which is a consequence of our allocation and commercialization strategy. In relation to 2018, the net margin was BRL 1.336 billion up 20% when compared to 2017. That includes a BRL 225 million, occurs mainly due to three factors. BRL 142 million of that growth was driven by our [indiscernible] plant. And out of those BRL 142 million, BRL 57 million are due to the energy re-contracting process in the MCSD, as mentioned by Italo just now that hydro margin added BRL56 million in the year mainly due to the increase in the spot market and the use of commercial opportunity and our solar plant, which has started operating gradually last September, generated results of BRL21 million in the year.

Now turning to the right-hand side of the slide, we can see that the operating expenses came at BRL83 million in the quarter. It's the fifth consecutive quarter at the same expense level since the fourth quarter 2017 when we started to grow the company. Above the graph, the chart you can see a curve where we see the relationship between cost per megawatt -- installed megawatt. In that relationship, we can see that it not only maintains, but also drops throughout the quarters.

Moving on to Slide number 10, the quarter's EBITDA totaled BRL269 million, a growth quite considerable of 36% when compared to the same period of 2017. The main contribution for that increase came from an increase of 61 million in the hydro margin for -- between the periods. Looking at that year as a whole, the consolidated EBITDA reached 1.7 billion, 21% higher than that posted in 2017. The growth here of our new renewable portfolio was the main highlight, it contributed with 117 million for that increase between periods. Our hydro assets also grew and contributed with BRL56 million in the year. On the right-hand side, you can see the company's net income, which totaled 105 million in the quarter.

Net income was 142% higher than the fourth quarter of 2017 due mainly to an increase in the net margin as I mentioned to the maintenance of the cost level, operational expense level and due to a positive impact of the GSF injection which impacted our financial results. In the year, AES Tietê posted a profit of BRL288 million in line with the profit achieved in 2017. As for dividend we are now submitting to approval at the general shareholders' meeting, an additional BRL179 million relative to the fourth quarter. If we add that to the 79 million with projects that's already approved, we get to the total amount of 338 million, reaching a payout of 117% in the year.

Moving on to Slide number 11. Talking about cash generation for 2018. We had a cash generation, which was quite robust, at 848 million, we invested more than 1 billion in the year, BRL1.74 billion to be exact. Our investments were focused mainly on the acquisition of the Guaimbê complex, where we invested 607 million. We also invested in the Ouroeste complex where we invested last year 281 million. And in addition to that, we invested 56 million in maintenance and updating of our assets. You can see by the chart that more than half of our investments were in finance by the generation of own cash. As for our debt, we closed the year at 3.1 billion in net debt and our leverage at 2.99 times.

And I'll give the floor back over to Italo for his final remarks. Thank you.

Italo Freitas

Thank you, Clarissa. Now on Slide 12, we see a summary of the presentation, a summary of what 2018 represented for the company. Once again, a very challenging year, but a year where we managed to achieve our targets, sometimes exceeding them. Again, we grew by diversifying through [indiscernible]. We also signed the agreement, that's a major milestone for the company that had been an issue, as I said. We had dragged that one for long.

We started working with portfolio management, innovations, a very strong qualified focused team, focused on bringing value to the company and, of course, our operational excellence, where we saw the turnaround of Alto Sertão II, [indiscernible] its availability level, and we managed to raise that level to unexpected levels above those of the market ensuring adequate returns along, of course, with MCSD. So investments were quite well served in terms of return. That goes to take that -- AES Tietê has a technical excellence that is able to convert turnarounds in any assets even our areas of expertise. Of course, the centralization of all the operation at the COGE preparing the company for growth. The COGE, our operations and control center, it is the center that will help in our growth because it's a plug-in system. You can always gain operational excellence, gain synergy through that center, that hub, if you will. So it is also very much in line with our growth strategy.

On to Slide number 13, I would like to highlight a couple of things. What we expect for 2019. Our statement is look for growth opportunities to diversify our portfolio with attractive returns and long-term contracts. I'd like to emphasize within that statement to emphasize our concern in terms of growing the company with good returns, and we have five main guidelines to grow the company that way. Number one is operational synergy. In other words, we need to think or pursue operational synergy with the current portfolio taking into account the new operational center, our expertise in solar, wind and hydro. So also counting on our technical personnel, which is able to support that growth. Attractive returns. Attractive returns are important of course.

And attractive returns brings along the need for different studies for different projects. From the early stages all the way up through operational synergies and also constructive synergies, as I mentioned, that are able to generate returns that optimize, maximize returns for the project. That's exactly the case for the Ouroeste complex. A third point is the optimize capital structure. We will have an optimized capital structure to be able to ensure the efficiency, the financial efficiency of those projects. And of course, we need to have projects, which are complementary to our portfolio.

As I mentioned in our portfolio management part, we need to have a negative correlation between different sources, either from the same sources or from different sources. So there is -- the net result will be benefit and, once again, at the end of the line, will maximize our returns. And of course, we also favor and we work very hard on compliance. Compliance is a very serious business within the company, and we observe that before we analyze any growth steps.

So ladies and gentlemen, once again, we are pursuing growth opportunities and it is quite closely related to attractive returns. I'd like to emphasize [indiscernible] So once again, thank you for participating in our conference call. I'd like to thank my team present here with us today, and we can now move on to the Q&A session. Thank you very much, and we remain available.

Marcelo Sá

I have a couple of questions. The first one has to do with financial expenses, which were reported slightly below what we had expected. That had a positive impact when you'll see that GSF balance especially, but when you look at the booked balance for the third quarter vis-a-vis the fourth quarter, that balance actually increased. So I'd like to understand why that led to a financial gain? That's my first question.

Italo Freitas

Marcelo, Clarissa will address your question.

Clarissa Sadock

Marcelo, the GSF issue is the following. You need always to have in mind that the balance in the account is not the balance being discussed legally. That second balance is very higher than that. It does have a passive end of BRL 1.5 billion and an active end of BRL 740 million, which leads to the net balance in our accounts. So I was not able to retain all the GSF balance in the account. So the impact of the injection affects both ends, passive and active. And that's why we'll have, in this quarter, given the IGP-M Inflation Index which was low, even negative for some months, because of that I have an effect, which in practice turned out to be a benefit for the company's results at the end of the day.

Marcelo Sá

Again, okay. I understand. But should we give a look at the IGP-M year-to-date because it was positive, wasn't it, year-to-date in the quarter.

Clarissa Sadock

Yes, we have a mismatch of one month. So September, October, November for IGP-M, the inflation index, because we always make a provision and then we adjust, but you always have a mismatch of one month when you make the provision.

Marcelo Sá

Okay. But just to understand your calculation, you take the gross amount minus the net amount, that's something close to 900 million. Am I right in my calculations?

Clarissa Sadock

Yes. You need to do that on both ends, passive and active. Then you have the effect which also affect your financial results and the financial revenues, which is the cash update based on the CDI. So the impact to the net result of those calculations.

Marcelo Sá

Okay, I got it now. Number two, a couple of questions, if I may. Number one, you saw energy [Indiscernible] probably in 2021, could we have indications of price going forward 2021 and onwards? Can you expect prices to drop in the long run? And also if there is evolution in negotiations for Alto Sertão III? Or is that deal is definitely out of the radar?

Italo Freitas

Marcelo, as for the pricing question, I'd like to ask Rogério Jorge to address your question and then I will come back to address Alto Sertão III.

Rogério Jorge

Thank you, Marcelo, for the question. This is Rogério speaking. As for pricing, what we have noticed is that the transitional level known for the market of around 140, 160, 140 for the longest period, 160, 170 for the closer period. And then on the average, they have the traditional 150. That has been changing now. What we see today is that, that range has increased. We see prices for 2018, at 200, 2020 -- for 2021, we have sales already happening at 180, 185 and proposals for 190. And for 2022, prices exceeding 160. For 2023, way above 150. So we see already that the market has priced the offer versus demand issue. There is also a concern about going through that, the energy EBITDA leverage, so there is a concern on the side of company. So we're working with companies that are reliable. And of course, there are hydrological situations, reservoir levels also bringing a lot of pressure on prices. So we see prices going up going forward.

Italo Freitas

Thank you, Rogério. Marcelo, Alto Sertão III, it has made -- the rules have been announced. Renova refused or rejected our proposal and Alto Sertão III is not the only opportunity that we have in the market. We are now assessing other opportunities and Alto Sertão III, of course, is a part of a package we are assessing as a whole. Not much more to say on that front. We continue to seek opportunities for growth in the Brazilian markets.

Italo Freitas

Thank you. Thank you, everyone, for participating in our conference call to discuss the results of last year. Once again, I would like to thank the team, everyone at AES Tietê for a very good year that we had with all the transformations we've been going through. It is a company with a very bright future ahead of it in the electrical sector under this new model, quite interesting times ahead, and I'm sure our investors will benefit from that. So thank you, everyone.

And now, let's move on to the next phase. We'll see you in our next conference call with even better results. Thank you, everyone, on the other end of the line and both within the company. Have a nice day.

