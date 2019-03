ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Call February 28, 2019 9:30 PM ET

So, thank you to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals for joining us. We have the CEO, Steve Davis and we have Elena Ridloff, is the interim CFO, but also everybody knows her because she's been at the Company as IR and still is. And so, Steve’s is going to make some opening comments with some slides and then we'll jump into the Q&A.

Thank you very much for joining us, Steve, who obviously has been CEO since 2014, been at the Company -- I think you were CEO in 2015, right, so about past four years. Thank you.

Steve Davis

At ACADIA we are focused on improving lives of patients with CNS disorders. What you see on this slide on the left hand side are pictures of actual patients; on the right hand side are members of our team, our employees. And I just want to briefly say that there's nothing that motivates us more than helping these people and their families. The diseases that we’re pursuing either have no approved therapy or existing therapies are very suboptimal. And we are highly motivated by the opportunity to help these people.

I’m going to touch just really quickly on a few highlights of our strategy. Our strategy has three pillars, to grow NUPLAZID in PDP, grow, the sales of NUPLAZID, to leverage pimavanserin in additional large market indications that we're pursuing and to expand through focused business development. So, I’m going to touch on the few highlights of our execution on the strategy.

In terms of growing NUPLAZID sales, in the fourth quarter, we recorded net sales of $59.6 million or 37% year-over-year growth. You can see the full year sales of $223.8 million. In the third quarter of 2018, we launched a 34-milligram capsule. That's important because it allowed us to avoid a situation where patients who were getting a diluted and delayed effect of the drug. So, that was an important milestone that we crossed. We initiated a branded direct-to-consumer campaign in the fourth quarter of 2018, obviously more about that in the Q&A session. And we recently -- when we announced our earnings for the fourth, we guided to $275 million to $300 million in sales for 2019.

In terms of leveraging pimavanserin, I think as most of you are aware, a few -- a couple of years ago, we began four very-large programs to determine the full extent of the utility of this molecule. We're currently approved of course in Parkinson's disease psychosis but we have studies programs ongoing in major depressive disorder and dementia-related psychosis and in two areas of schizophrenia where nothing is approved. And that program overall is going extraordinarily well. When we started this program, I said, it's not likely to work in everything. If it does, we didn't try enough. I may regret saying that because so far we're seeing evidence of clinical advocacy across all four programs. And of course, we're developing a drug that has a known tolerability and safety profile.

It's important to highlight that when we think about recent developments on this leg of the strategy, we announced positive results from our major depressive disorder adjunct therapy study recently and recently had an end-of-Phase-2 meeting in preparation for starting Phase 3. We will have two Phase 3 trials that will run this year. At the end-of-Phase-2 meeting, it’s important to note that the FDA agreed as we expected that our Phase 2 study based on the positive results there can service one of two pivotal studies. So, our objective going forward is to run two studies. We need one -- at least one of those to be positive then to submit an sNDA.

In terms of expanding, we recently acquired trofinetide -- trofinetide is -- or excuse me, North American rights to trofinetide. Trofinetide is a drug that we’re advancing in Phase 3. We’ll be commencing a Phase 3 study later this year for Rett syndrome. Rett syndrome is a very debilitating rare disease. And we're really excited about this opportunity. It’s a perfect fit for us. It's a drug that neurologists -- for disorder that neurologists treat. And so, we're really excited about that opportunity and have a pretty significant efforts to identify additional opportunities like that.

I mentioned that in terms of growing new clients, we successfully transitioned to the 34-milligram capsule. We're in the process now of removing the 17-milligram tablets that were previously been used to treat PDP. We’ll complete that in the first quarter.

In terms of the DTC campaign that we initiated that is one prong of an attack that we have to really help bridge the gap in discussions between patients and caregivers on one hand, and physicians on the other to initiate more of a discussion around Parkinson's disease psychosis. PDP usually doesn't occur -- typically occurs later in the disease state. Many times, when it does occur, patients and caregivers just don't connect the dots; they don't realize many times that it’s connected to Parkinson's disease.

So, the DTC campaign is intended to get right to that issue and elevate the dialogue between patients and caregivers and physicians. Also, I just want to footnote that pimavanserin was highlighted as an efficacious treatment for psychosis and Parkinson's disease in the updated Movement Disorder Society, or MDS commission review for the treatment of non-motor symptoms in PD. So, we continue to see a very significant opportunity to grow new NUPLAZID sales in PDP.

I want to spend just a second to highlight what we're doing outside of PDP and we'll get more into this Q&A. But for the purpose of just setting the stage here, as you can see on the left hand side of the slide, we believe the addressable population of Parkinson's disease psychosis about 125,000 patients. That's the number of patients that are being treated today for PDP. And everything to the right is significantly larger. So, all the other opportunities we’re pursuing are very, very large, very significant unmet medical needs. We believe the drug can be a very significant drug just in PDP. Everything else we're pursuing is larger.

Just a quick graphic representation, message on this slide is, as you can see, these are all late stage programs. I mentioned our financial guidance of $275 million to $300 million for this year.

So, in one of the slides that you provided for the earnings call, you could see the inflection point that started with new NUPLAZID for your basic indication. Can you talk about what do you think has caused that inflection point? I mean, obviously, the Company has done a lot of work to kind of get back and talk about the DTC a little bit, what kind of impact you think that may be having but what are the other things that you think are happening behind the scenes?

Steve Davis

Yes, thanks. And what Marc’s referring to is the slide in our earnings presentation a couple of days ago. And what we’ve provided there was an update on the growth that we're seeing in both channels. We've distributed drug through two channels, one is a specialty distribution channel, which is primarily from long-term care; the other channel is our specialty pharmacy network of third-party providers. And what we’re seeing in both channels is meaningful growth that is driven primarily by a couple of things that I highlighted in the slides here. One is, when we moved to the 34-milligram capsule, we accomplished two things. One is, it allowed us to, as I mentioned, to work out of the system some unnecessary titrating that physicians were doing. And so, we believe that 34-milligram will deliver a much better brand experience. But, it also allowed us to really focus on the benefits of the drug. And so, I think we're seeing results of that. We're also doing a lot of work to bridge of this information gap that I mentioned, the DTC campaign is an element of that.

With respect to DTC, as we mentioned on our earnings call, want to make sure that we're at kind of levels that we like to get. Obviously, we strive to have the Street think about the business the way we think about it. And with DTC advertising, there's a certain patient journey that you go through from the time that patients become aware of the need where they connect the dots, as I mentioned, then they -- there is usually a lag in between the next physician appointment and ultimately getting on therapy. And by the time it actually impacts our revenues is pretty significant lag. So, I don't think we're seeing anything yet that's really driving that from DTC. I think, we'll see some impact on volumes in the first quarter but probably marginal impact but I expect the real benefit of the DTC campaign will see primarily in the second quarter of this year.

But as Mark mentioned, we're seeing some very, very encouraging signs of growth in both channels. And it's consistent with our expectations.

Marc Goodman

Are you hearing anecdotally that because the patients are now starting on the correct dose, the 34, and they're not titrating, as you mentioned, that they're getting better outcomes? I mean, is that kind of getting back to you, I mean, because I can see that...

Steve Davis

Yes. It's great point. We do get anecdotal feedback along those lines. More importantly, before we moved to the 34-milligram capsule, we did quite a bit of market research. And it was very clear that physicians that started a patient on 34 milligrams or were using 34 milligrams just had higher satisfaction levels than starting on 17 milligrams. And maybe just as a backdrop, most of you are familiar with this, but when we launched the drug, we launched the two 17 milligrams tablets taken together once a day. So, the approved dose has always been 34 milligrams. But patient -- but physicians, recognizing it was a drug in an area where no drug had ever been approved before, many times were starting cautiously, and there's really no need -- none of our clinical trials involve titration, there is no need for it. So, with the 34-milligram, you actually do get a better experience for the drug and you avoid kind of a delayed onset of action and a diluted effect of a drug in the starting stage.

Marc Goodman

And your comment about DTC is interesting. So, you don't think that what we’re seeing so far has really been impacted by the DTC yet?

Steve Davis

I don't. We ran a disease awareness non-branded campaign at about the same time we initiated about the same time last year. And it clearly took six to eight weeks before we began seeing impact on that in terms of new patient starts and there's another period of time that it takes from when patient starts, before they get -- you get to recognizing a full quarter of revenue. So, I don't think we're seeing much of that at this stage. I'm sure we're seeing a little bit, but I don't think it's meaningful at this stage yet.

Marc Goodman

Are you able to differentiate between why long-term care is doing better versus the other channel? I mean, there any different dynamics going on and or is it really just the same what you just said, it’s impacting both?

Steve Davis

Yes. I appreciate the question. I always like to remind people, because I know through IQVIA and other sources, Symphony, you can -- people can see some of the data from long-term care. I’d just like to remind everyone, that is a piece of a piece, and even the piece of the piece is an extrapolation. So, we try to discourage people from reading too much into that. Having said that, we are seeing really good growth in long-term care in terms of total bottles. And we're seeing very nice growth on the SP channel as well. Those two channels grow at different rates, and sometimes they lead and lag each other and trade off. But I think what we're seeing at the moment is good growth in both channels.

Marc Goodman

You talked about the additional indication in depression, which obviously is a huge opportunity. You're going to start two studies, if one works, terrific, you file. Let's fast forward to that happy day where one of those trials works. Talk about the strategy from there, what kind of commercial infrastructure? How does it have to change, and how big of an opportunity do you think this can really be? And how do you think the product will be used in the real world of depression, just given all the dynamics and all the products that are out there?

Steve Davis

Yes. Let me -- if I don't hit all -- that's about three things, so if I don't hit them all, please remind. But, in terms of infrastructure, we've mapped out what it would take to launch the drug in depression. There is obviously a primary care component to that. However, the primary care component is pretty focused. So, when you decile out the physicians that treat depression, in particular when you look at physicians that are treating patients adjunctively. So, they've already not responded or not completely responded to standard of care therapy and now you're adding another medication. It's not as -- it doesn't require some of the infrastructure you might initially imagine. So, we feel like that’s very doable. And of course, in PDP today where we're focused primarily on neurologists, dementia-related psychosis, which if we’re successful there, we’ll probably launch that before depression. That has also a portion of primary care component too. So, we see the opportunity to grow stepwise in terms of infrastructure. And we think that's all very doable independently.

In terms of the opportunity in MDD, while we were running the Phase 2 study, we did quite a bit of market research and mapped out what are the needs that physicians have in depression today. Depression of course is a vast opportunity. There are more than 16 million patients in the United States that have depression.

What we found is physicians said, I need a drug that works better because a majority of depression patients do not adequately respond to a single therapy. I need a drug that works fast. Many events that patients take several weeks to have an effect. I mean, we need a drug that doesn't cause weight gain. We need a drug that doesn't add to the sedation that the existing therapies already have. We need a drug that doesn't have motor impairments, and we need a drug that doesn't make the sexual dysfunction that you often see in depression patients, and particular those taking therapy, that doesn't exacerbate now. And so, as we prepare to open the envelope on the study, we feel like we're really well positioned to be able to contextualize the clinical data. And when we open the envelope, we hit every commercial bell that we could have hoped for. The drug in the stage one portion of the study, which is the study design that we’ll replicate now in Phase 3, showed an effect size of 0.63. That's a very substantial, very significant effect in depression that you don't typically see. It works within a week. And not only did we not see worsening of daytime sedation, we saw an improvement in daytime sedation. We not only didn't exacerbate the sexual dysfunction that patients experience many times, we actually improved sexual function. We have not encountered any motor function issues with the drug and all the clinical studies we've done, same thing as it relates to weight.

So, we feel like that positions us to really kind of move to the ahead of the class and be the preferred choice for adjutant therapy. And there are about 2.5 million patients today being treated adjunctively for depression. And today the gold standard for those patients are the same dopaminergic antipsychotics that are used in schizophrenia and that are used sometimes off label in Parkinson's disease psychosis or dementia-related psychosis. And we know that but are very different mechanism of action we have and just a very different safety and tolerability profile in those drugs. So, we're really excited about the opportunity set there.

Marc Goodman

Yes. The schizophrenia is the next kind of data points, right, should be very exciting. Help us just understand, so when we get the data, what should we be looking for, what's a good outcome, what’s a great outcome?

Steve Davis

Yes, great. So, we're running two studies in schizophrenia, one is in patients -- actually we have a good segue I think from depression to schizophrenia. One thing that both of these disorders have in common is a majority of patients don't adequately respond to standard of care therapy.

So, at least a very significant gap. In depression, we have some drugs that are approved to treat patients adjunctively when that happens.

The drugs are really very imperfect there, the dopaminergic antipsychotics and they have very significant side effects profiles that really cause physicians to be hesitant in using those drugs. In schizophrenia, there's nothing. So, what we have in schizophrenia is a situation where physicians many times have more of the same, all of the dopaminergic antipsychotics, all antipsychotics other than our drug are brothers, sisters and cousins each other.

Pimavanserin comes from a completely different class of molecule, works entirely differently than the other drugs. So, when you pile those drugs on top of each other, it's debatable whether you're getting additional efficacy, but you're definitely getting more side effects. And so, there are two opportunities that we’re pursuing where nothing is approved. One is, we're seeking to be the first antipsychotic approved as adjunct therapy to address that majority of patients that don't adequately respond to -- don't respond at all or don't adequately respond to existing dopaminergic antipsychotics, and there's no drug approved to treat the negative symptoms of schizophrenia. So, we're running the studies in both of those areas. Both large studies, the inadequate response study will readout in the middle of the year, and the negative symptom study we will complete enrollment by the end of the year and so we’ll have results in the first

half of 2020 with that drug. As we think about the kind of results that we're looking for, we think that which is very different mechanisms, we have the opportunity to have -- to add to the efficacy that you see with these drugs on both positive and negative symptoms. And we're really eager to open the envelope and we'll have the initial results in the middle of the year.

Marc Goodman

You licensed in a product called trofinetide year. It was great to see you bring a second product into the portfolio. The feedback has actually been really good about this product. I think there's a lot of products going after Rett. So, maybe you can help us differentiate what your product is going to do within Rett versus some of the others?

Steve Davis

Yes. I appreciate it. Let me just start with the disorder. Rett syndrome is a very, very debilitating disorder. It affects almost entirely females, it’s due to X chromosome. So, males typically die in utero.

Females that have the disorder usually exhibit normal growth through about first six months of life and then, they begin to deteriorate after that. And many of them reach a point where it's just difficult for them to communicate, difficult for them to feed themselves, et cetera. So, it's just a very debilitating disorder.

There are a few other companies working in Rett's. We're the only company that's pursuing Rett's with a drug to treat kind of the core symptoms of Rett's. Some of the other companies are pursuing approaches that would either address some of the seizure symptoms that occur often in Rett syndrome or the respiratory distress impacts of the disease. And in short, we felt like this was just a perfect fit for us. The trofinetide is a drug that could be ultimately marketed to neurologists, the space that we already occupied, and we're -- and if we see in the Phase 3, the kind of results that Neuren Pharmaceuticals saw in their most recent Phase 2 study, then we'll have a drug and it'll be a very, very important drug to help these patients.

Marc Goodman

And then, just lastly, business development. Can you just give us a sense of how active you are and how likely it is maybe we get a third product?

Steve Davis

Yes. When we launched – actually before we launched new clients, we did a survey to see when do companies that launch their first drug, transact on a second drug or third drug et cetera. And what we saw is this very small blip on the radar screen in year three and then a big lip in year seven. And it's kind of understandable because at year seven, you’re probably midway through your product life and you need to ensure that you got revenue, so you can contribute beyond that.

I just didn't see any reason away. I felt like I'd rather look at a lot more opportunities over a longer period of time where we can be more judicious and more strategic and that’s what we’ve done. So, today, we have a significant effort, both in our -- what we refer to as our external R&D group, this is a group within our R&D organization that is out looking for opportunities like trofinetide and surfacing them, then of course you have a business development group that executes on that. So, it's an important part of our strategy. As I mentioned, it's one of the three pillars of our business and we'll continue to be active in the space.

Marc Goodman

Possible we could see a new product this year…

Steve Davis

I never comment on these those things in advance. I learned a long time ago that is -- first of all, it's a pretty high attrition process to begin with. And secondly, when you're dealing with another company or companies on the other side that you don't control it. They always have a little bit of uncertain gestation period.

Marc Goodman

The most underappreciated part of the story.

Steve Davis

Yes. I think, it's the slide that I put up earlier, just recognizing that in PDP we have a very attractive revenue growth story, but outside of PDP, everything else we're doing is dramatically larger. Cumulatively, if you tallied up the addressable populations and all of the other things we are pursuing, which again, we have clinical evidence of efficacy and all of them, we already know that safety and tolerability profile, we know the drug-drug interactions, et cetera. Cumulatively it’s a 40-fold increase. That’s 40 fold increase in the addressable population for pimavanserin. So, we're really excited in terms of where we stand today.

Marc Goodman

Thank you. Thanks very much for joining us. I appreciate it.