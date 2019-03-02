Technicolor SA (THNRF) CEO Frederic Rose on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Technicolor SA (OTCPK:THNRF) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call February 27, 2019 12:30 PM ET

Frederic Rose - CEO

Laurent Carozzi - CFO

Emmanuel Matot - ODDO

David Cerdan - Kepler Cheuvreux

Frederic Rose

Good afternoon, good evening everyone. So I'm going to be referring to the PowerPoint presentation that was posted on our website and I will refer to the page numbers. I will do the introduction, and Laurent Carozzi will take over in the financial side and we'll then move to questions and answers. So we actually have a lot to talk about 2018 and I'm going to try and give a summary view, and Laurent will do a slightly deeper dive on some of the key financial aspects of the year.

So first of all, obviously, on EBITDA which was our guidance, before taking into account the positive impact of the disposal of the Research & Innovation team, we delivered €267 million at constant rate, which is in line with the guidance communicated. Myself and Laurent will talk a little bit about the EBITDA and the 2017, 2018 numbers in the context of this call.

With regard to our sales, full year revenue did decrease. However, we saw a quite slow return to growth in the second half. Production Services growing by 7% year-on-year in constant rate in second half of the year and Connected Home returning to growth after what has been a very tough two years with a 5% growth year-on-year.

To go to free cash flow. The free cash flow at group level is at negative 43 million, which basically results from obviously a much lower EBITDA year-on-year versus the prior year, a higher CapEx cash out, higher restructuring linked mainly to the Connected Home transformation plant and some lower working capital contribution that Laurent will detail in his part. If I look at 2018 beyond the numbers, we have delivered on one of our key objectives, which was the simplification of the group structure with the sale of the Patent Licensing division which was closed in July of 2018 and with the announced sale of the Research & Innovation organization which was announced 10 days ago and which we expect to be effective at half year. So at this point, moving forward, the company now has three operating businesses which obviously are leaders in their space, and I'll comment on this and so we'll talk about it.

So if I go directly to Page number 4, I'm going to attempt to do a nonfinancial finance reconciliation of 2017 and guidance numbers. And Laurent will do this a second time, and then I'm sure we'll have some questions. But basically, at the top of Page 4, you see the 2017 numbers which were published in February last year. You will recognize the 291 million of EBITDA in particular. What's happened is with the announced sale of R&I, the 28 million in 2017 spent on R&I is now put in under discontinued. We did really spend the cash, but it's now on discontinued.

On the other hand, with the closing of the Patent Licensing sales, we have initially assumed that we would have no future Licensing revenue. As it turns out, in the context of Patent Licensing sale, we did not transfer all of our Licensing programs in terms of rights to future royalties and we retained residual rights to royalties. Those residual rights to royalties represented 22 million of revenue in 2017, and this is why using adjusted EBITDA in 2017 of 341 million and the same impact on the free cash flow. More importantly for the 2018 numbers, what does this mean? What this means is we have 266 million of EBITDA before we take into account the discontinuation of R&I and the fact that R&I has now moved into discontinued.

So the other thing we have is we also have a ForEx impact, which Laurent will comment on. But you remember in the first half of the year, we had a strong ForEx impact of about 9 million. We had a similar very strong impact in the second half also of 9 million through a number of currencies which are detailed both in the press release and as Laurent will comment on, which then leads us to at constant rate which is the guidance parameter to be at 267 million with a negative cash flow of 51 million.

If I can try and move away from the financial part. I just want to talk a little bit about the strategy update. So having completed the sale of the Patent Licensing and being now in the process of concluding the sale of the Research & Innovation organization, the company's focus is to focus on organic growth in very well-defined areas. So we expect to continue to expand our capacity in Production Services on the basis of very strong volumes in 2018, which we expect to continue, particularly in such places as Adelaide, Australia, Montreal, Québec, Paris, France and obviously, in India. Also focusing continuing to improve the profitability of Production Services.

With regard to Connected Home, we believe that 2000 -- and I'll get back to this, that the successes of the teams, particularly in the second half of the year for Connected Home, have led us to decide to focus in 2019 on increasing market share and taking advantage of very significant wins, which I will detail in a few minutes.

And finally with regard to our home entertainment division, DVD Services, 2019 will be the year where we prepare and start in second half negotiating the renewal of contracts and DVDs. These are the priorities, of course, with the continued focus on continued cost optimization across the group. As a general objective, I want to flag we've talked about organic growth, which means we'll be investing significant amounts in CapEx, we will have 1 more year of restructuring, but we're very focused on this. At the same time, the number one objective of the group is to continue to reduce its leverage. Laurent will go through the numbers. Our net debt has been reduced year-on-year from '17 to '18. We intend to continue the focus on net debt reduction.

Finally, and as an adjunct comment moving forward, the company, having listened to a large number of its key shareholders, will no longer provide specific numerical guidance. We will be providing qualitative guidance but no longer numerical guidance. And that qualitative guidance is focused upon the fact that we need to pursue leverage reduction by improving profitability and cash generation.

If you go to Page number 6, a few words on Production Services. So Production Services, good performance overall, up 6% year-on-year with 7% growth in the second half. A record year again in film and television and visual effects. The business has been performing very well, working on very large tentpole projects but also working on more streaming type of content, more broadcasting type of content, a niche that is now structurally becoming material and no longer just a niche in terms of where the business is going, which is one of the reasons why we've been expanding our footprint. We don't just do blockbuster movies. As an example, the movie Roma was not -- was serviced not only from a postproduction color standpoint by the Technicolor team, but also the visual effects. And yes, this movie was full of visual effects, but it's also done by the Technicolor team. For those of you who've seen the opening credits, you will see Technicolor and you will see MPC credited. As a good example, not a €100 million blockbuster movie, but the kind of market we're going after in terms of visual effects.

The -- but as we also mentioned that our advertising visual effects business which is quite material in this division has also grown there. We are growing in the mid-single digits. 2018 was a year of improved performance from a sales standpoint. And moving forward, our objective is to continue to seize opportunities in the growth of the nontraditional advertising market, so digital format, location-based entertainment and other forms of immersive experiences.

The capacity -- from a cash standpoint, we expect that -- we expect to continue to invest similar amounts in '19 and '18 in terms of capacity, increasing related cost purely linked to our existing backlog and order pipeline. We do not, at this point, expect this to continue on forever. Where we see much stronger growth in the years to come, obviously, we will readjust this. But at this point, we do not see a need to increase massively for the CapEx as we believe that our investments, in particular in software, in technology, optimization, will also lead to efficiencies.

If we go to Page number 7 on DVD Services. DVD Services, very bluntly, we had a very tough year. Very tough year because, obviously, volumes were down, which I don't think is a surprise to anybody. You can see on the bottom left-hand side, DVD standard definition, volumes down 17% year-on-year; Blu-ray, up 12%. In that context, I should mention, within Blu-ray, that one standard that is starting to emerge is Ultra HD. For those of you who bought Ultra HD panels, you will -- some of you may have bought UHD discs and that is, of course, a market that is growing that's helping to offset, in Blu-ray at least, weaknesses in some of the other segments.

In terms of the EBITDA profitability, as we mentioned in our December announcement, we got hit in particularly in the fourth quarter -- end of third quarter, fourth quarter by double whammy. First, we ended up with a very high concentration of key customer volume during the peak season. So rather than it being stretched out from early September through Black Friday, we had an enormous concentration all over a very short period of time, driven by the demands of the largest DVD retailer in North America, which affected all our studio customers. In addition to that, by the end of the fourth quarter, we saw an unexpected very significant downturn from one major customer in their HD catalog volume expectations and -- driven by one customer, which had obviously a very material impact for us.

Moving forward, what are we doing about this? Well, there's not much we can do about the volume so we are living with that. But the key point, as I mentioned before, we are preparing the renewal of customer contracts. I want to remind you that we have every major studio in North America as our customer. We have the largest platform in the world, and we believe that what we now need to do is to convince our customers to move to a volume-based pricing up and down so that it goes both ways so that the company, Technicolor, no longer takes the risk of any cost structure with volumes that move faster than we can adapt.

And number two that, particularly with regard to our distribution activities which have changed a lot over the last five years in terms of customer requirements, our pricing rate cards and services also price accordingly to that. And what I mean -- what that means in very short English, very small package orders of 10 to 20 DVDs cost as much to process as 10,000 DVDs. So obviously, we need to change that. Our first material new contract comes at an end, expires on January -- at the end of January 2020 so we would expect a new contract to be signed on the 1st of February -- for the 1st of February next year.

If I go to Connected Home, I have to say Connected Home I think is a very positive second half of the year, and I just want to attract attention to two key points which are really important for the future of this business. A lot of you refer to this as a set-top box division. I think from now on, we're going to have to refer to this as the broadband division. 2018 is a year where we finally have this inflection point where broadband is now bigger than set-top boxes in terms of total revenue, but not only in terms of total revenue, also in terms of ASP. This is the year where the ASP on the broadband gateway is significantly superior to that one on a set-top box. Set-top box's ASPs are going down, but the broadband ASPs are going up as the broadband routers are becoming more complex.

If I attract your attention particularly to second half performance. The second half performance saw an 88%, 8-8, increase in the second half in our broadband sales year-over-year. We basically ended up being the global market leader in broadband and particularly in cable broadband, which is where DOCSIS 3.1 which is where most of the CapEx reductions are taking place now and I expect to take place over the next quarters.

The second comment I would like to make is that while video is in decline -- traditional video is in decline as the numbers indicate, there's a subset in there which is worth mentioning, which I've talked about before, which is our Android TV offer which is a simplified platform based on the Google software, where we saw 30% growth year-on-year which we expect to continue. At this point, we estimate that we have over 60% of market share in terms of customer wins and where we've been recognized as a market leader in this emerging submarket. But clearly, the news of 2018 is this is the year where broadband finally gets to front and we expect this trend to continue in the years to come.

From an EBITDA standpoint, on a reported basis, we incurred, as I mentioned, in the first half still significant cost increases that we could not transfer to our customers. We have, starting in the second half, reinvoiced the majority of these costs to customers. But the hit we've taken on a full year basis, mainly in the first half, was €45 million.

So moving forward, our focus in 2019 will be to continue to gain market share in broadband and Android TV, focusing in our investments in that domain and to increase our volumes, get back to growth on a year-to-year basis over the next few years driven by those two elements and obviously, to then be able to improve margins. And as all of you remember, volume is, of course, essential in terms of margin contribution. And so the team has delivered on year one of the transformation plan. We are now starting year two, and we feel good about what is happening. Laurent, to you please.

Laurent Carozzi

Good afternoon. I will now take you through the financial results of the company. So if you don't mind going down to Slide 12, where you are presented with the key figures of the group for '18 compared to '17. So you can find here an overview, obviously, of 1 year results. As a reminder, the 2017 numbers you see here are now excluding R&I, Research and Innovation, contribution.

The details on division performance are provided in the following slides, so here we'll only focus on the main annual evolutions. So the sales at the end of 2018 amounted to €3.9 billion. They are down 2.9% versus last year at constant rate, as you can see basically in your spreadsheet. As previously detailed, the shortfall is mainly due to Connected Home sales. They are off €113 million. DVD Services sales were down as well, but they were compensated by good growth coming from products and services.

If you move to the adjusted EBITDA, it amounts to €266 million at run rate and it is down €57 million versus last year at constant rate. The decline comes mainly from Connected Home, 29 million. And Connected Home has been obviously impacted quite significantly by the component cost inflation, in particular at the start of the year. But we should also note that Entertainment Services are off at constant rate, and they've been also affected by something different, obviously, the sharp decline in SD DVD volumes. They declined by 32 million. We'll go into more details later on.

If you slide down a few lines, you will discover our EBIT. There is a negative €119 million. It is lower by €153 million than last year at constant rate. It is, of course, impacted, and that's quite an important element for you to keep in mind this year, by an impairment charge of €80 million at constant rate, €77 million at current rate, that we took on DVD Services.

You should also note the restructuring cost from the nonrecurring cost amounts to -- that amounts to 86 million, negative obviously. They reflect here an important effort in investment made by Technicolor in 2018 to transform and reshape some of its assets. We've managed, through lowering some G&A charges, to mitigate the impact of these charges in investments. The net results group share amounts to a negative 68 million. It is helped here obviously by the contribution, by the impact -- positive impact of the disposal of the Patent Licensing asset that occurred, as Frederic has mentioned. It was announced in the first half and closed in July 2018.

The free cash flow amounts to negative 43 million. It is obviously affected mainly by the continuation of the investments efforts we have for Production Services and Connected Home, but also, and that's important to note, by a negative variation in working cap coming mainly from the DVD Services. This negative variation in working cap is then two things: lowering obviously of sales. This is a company with a negative working cap. So when sales are declining, obviously, the -- we each have some working cap. But also importantly -- more importantly, and the fact that in '17, we had some early -- we benefited from some early payments -- early clients' payments, and these early payments were not repeated in 2018 and that's the bulk of the difference here. Finally for this slide, the net debt at year-end '18 is an amount of negative 733 million. It's a 45 million improvement from last year. And last year level was at 778 million. We have a slide later on giving you a bridge on the free cash flow.

So in Slide 13, that's very simple slide that basically provides you one new number. This is what I just described earlier, and this is the ForEx impact. Frederic mentioned it earlier. This year, it's been a negative 18 million. So from the 284 million at constant rate, you have to deduct 18 million to go down to the current rate EBITDA of 266 million. This ForEx impact -- sorry, this negative 18 million came mainly from movements in the dollar and the Australian dollar throughout the year.

If we move now to Slide 15, we have here an overview of Entertainment Services in '18. So sales amounted for -- 1,726 million. And they are, as explained earlier, flat versus last year on a constant rate basis. We have products and services growth compensating DVD Services decline.

The adjusted EBITDA at 178 million is up by 32 million on a constant rate basis versus 2017. This reduction is mainly due to DVD Services EBITDA being negatively affected, as we've discussed earlier, by the sharp fall in SD DVD sales. Products and services performance has been driven mainly by a strong growth at film and TV, offset by a reduction in Animation & Games contribution. But please do remember that in 2017, Animation & Game was helped by some exceptional deliveries not repeated in 2018. To be noted, that Production Services EBITDA, so EBITDA minus depreciation, is obviously up.

D&A, as we touched on this, are sharply lower by €19 million on a constant rate basis, and this reflects the full amortization of some DVD Services contract advances and also a reduction of production capitalized cost amortization in A&G, as I've mentioned earlier.

If you look at two lines down at the non-recurring EBIT, this nonrecurring EBIT amounts to a negative €120 million. You should break it in two really. €77 million at current rate, €80 million at constant rate, are coming from an impairment taken on the DVD Services. Basically, what I've done is that the lower-than-expected 2018 performance in standard definition DVD, both in sales and in constant, led us to revise downwards our expectations for the division and hence, triggering this impairment. It's obviously a noncash charge, as you might know.

But also, we should add the fact that the group has continued to address its production and distribution capacity in the U.S. and that we're incurring some complementary restructuring cost. And these really the investments in restructuring should help grow further the profitability of the division in the future. So as a result, we have a 2018 EBIT that amounts to a negative €72 million.

If you move to the Slide 16, this slide focuses really on Connected Home. Again, here you have a display of the full annual numbers. So the division generated in 2018 2.2 billion of sales, down 4.7% at constant rate or negative €113 million. Just as a quick reminder of what Frederic mentioned, first, we had quite a strong finish in the second half of the year with also a very strong fourth quarter. The main cause overall through the year of the decline comes mainly from North American sales softness, with one particular client with very, very strong sales in 2017 having reduced significantly its order in -- mainly in video obviously in 2018. This very important shortfall has been compensated, although obviously not entirely, by good -- very good commercial performance with other important clients in Eurasia and North America.

EBITDA raised up to €87 million, up €29 million versus 2017. This should be seen despite the reduction as a very good performance as the division has managed, as Frederic has touched upon, to overcome not only the impact on margins of the North American decline in sales. And here, you talk about a very, very significant number. It's about €100 million. But also against an increase of €47 million at constant rate of company cost increase. So really, the performance should be judged in light of these elements, and it's quite, I should say, quite an amazing performance. One quick word also on this. As you know, we have been, since the second half of the year, pushing through to client the bulk of the price increase, but this wasn't there at the start of the year and this has gradually been put in place through Q3. Hence, the fact that you still have this impact in our annual account today.

So coming back to the division's achievements. It has significantly managed to mitigate these adverse external impacts with strong commercial successes, again in Europe and Latam, and thanks to the very significant transformation plan you've been talked about over the past six months it has embarked upon, which execution today is running ahead of plan.

One last word on this slide about the nonrecurring EBIT. Obviously, what you can see here is that the cost of this transfer incurred to push through this transformation plan in 2018, and we will also incur some of that in 2019.

If I can now take you through the Slide 18. In Slide 18, you have a bridge between the adjusted EBITDA, I commented it to the previous slide, down to the EBIT so you have had most of the comments already. Really what needs to be taken into account here is that it takes -- we have the impact here also of corporate and other. We have not much to say here except that the performance of trademark has continued to deliver to be good and deliver -- the division has delivered very good results, in line with last year, and that we have further reduced corporate cost. Remember also that in these numbers, you will recall that we no longer report the losses from incremental R&I so we actually managed to very significantly reduce the cost of this division. And we believe this is a good news.

If you move to Slide 19, we have the bottom now of the P&L so a bridge between the continuing EBIT and the net results. Two important elements here. The net interest and other financials, they improved versus 2018. We remain at negative 50 million, but they are improved by EUR 41 million versus last year at constant rate. Remember last year, we had to book a 27 million IFRS adjustment charge as a one-off. Clearly, it's not here. We also managed to reduce significantly interest in ForEx charge in these slides.

Tax have improved also and quite significantly by 57 million. Again, I need to refer back to the fact that in '17, we have had booked a very significant deferred tax write-off of €101 million. And this year, we've decided to continue to basically write off some of this DTA to clean up really the balance sheet, but we booked this year only 57 million having finished now the work. The difference between 101 million and 57 million is basically the bulk of the positive 50 million plus improvement you have. Also lower results are driving to lower tax, the payments obviously.

Net results from discontinued operations. So put your eyes at the bottom of this spreadsheet. They rose to a positive €157 million. Mainly here what you will find is the 210 million capital gain booked on the Patent Licensing disposal, and from this amount is deducted the cost of the first seven months of activity that was still with us. So we had to diminish it, and that leaves you to this positive 157 million. Finally, the net result group amounts to a negative 68 million.

If we move to Slide 20. As promised to you, I have here a bridge of our free cash flow in this cash flow chart from '17 down to '18. So you have to read it from left to right. So what we did to help you -- just make sure you find back your numbers, we've started from the free cash flows published last year of 63 million. That's the number you will find back in your slide a year ago. To that we're adding, to go back to the normal perimeter, the remaining Patent Licensing revenues and EBIT that we should have kept. As Frederic has mentioned that to you, this revenue should have never left our P&L continuing activities. It's simply that at that time, they thought it will be gone and we managed to retain that. So it's actually quite a positive news here because we're keeping it. So it had [indiscernible] had therefore 29 million of free cash flow.

You need to add also the 16 million of R&I cost that are no longer here, and you go down to a restated free cash flow for '17 of 109 million. From there, continuing from left to right, you deduct 57 million of EBITDA, we've commented on that. A little bit more CapEx, 21 million. Frederic has insisted on the fact that we should kept investing in '18. And the adjacent that we have very significant structural changes in project for the next 2 or 3 years we'll keep investing. So you have a variance of negative versus last year of 21 million here.

You have some extra restructuring. We've touched on that, 5 million. A negative variation of working capital of 70 million. We've touched on that earlier already mainly linked to, as I've mentioned, the DVD Services division, whereby in the combination of the lower sales and an earlier '17 tie-in payment not repeated in '18 has led to this adjustment. Financials, we did better by 18 million. Then you have the usual tiny movements around tax and pensions and other, and that leads you to a free cash flow for '18 of a negative 43 million.

If I continue without a pause in Slide 21, I'll be now very short of the remaining slides of the presentation because the -- you are very familiar with this. They are the same more or less year-on-year. On Slide 21, you have here the details of our term loans. Nothing new here except that for those who have forgotten that we have repaid the EIB term loan at year-end. It was an amount of 90 million. Total net debt now therefore amounts to 733 million, down from last year's 778 million.

Moving to Slide 22. You have here -- this slide reminds you that due to the repayment of the EIB loan, we have no longer systematic covenant testing, and you'll find the details about our various term loans. So we'll leave you to the reading of this, but this slide is pretty much the same than the one you had last year, but for EIB.

The Slide 23, so the next one, reminds you that we benefit from a very favorable payment debt schedule with no repayment except -- expected before 2023. No news here. Nothing new. Pretty much the same in '28 -- in 2018, sorry.

In Slide 24, again here, you'll find that this is [indiscernible] slide you see every year. We're bridging you the cash and the gross nominal debt. You should start from left to right. 319 million of cash position at the end of '17 mainly impacted by a negative free cash flow of 43 million. I've detailed that earlier. You have a tiny bit of discontinued cash flow, it's very tiny, 4 million. The 117 million positive contribution of the Patent Licensing contribution, the EIB repayment of 90 million that simply leads you to 291 million of cash at year-end.

Gross nominal debt is mainly impacted by the EIB repayment. Therefore, the conclusion is, look at the bottom of it, you have 784 million of net debt end of '18 -- sorry, '18. Sorry 738 million at the end of '18.

Slide 25. You will find here, as usual, our capital committed credit line facilities. We have all available at year-end, and they were amounting to €394 million.

Well, this is all for me, Frederic. I give it back to you.

Frederic Rose

Thank you very much, Laurent. Operator, I think we can go on to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have the first question from Emmanuel Matot from ODDO. Please go ahead.

Emmanuel Matot

I've got four questions, please. First, I saw your organic growth improving in Entertainment Services -- or in Production Services. What do you need to move to high single-digit growth in Production Services? Is that something achievable over the mid, long term? Or you have two constraints structurally by your production capacities? Second question in Connected Home. If you can update us on the ramp-up of your also joint plan, the €140 million, your selling target you have by mid-2021, if I remember well. Also on Connected Home, can we be more optimistic for 2019 video sales? The cycle last year was negative U.S. for set-top boxes. And then good sales still declined significantly in that segment this year. And my last question is on the €22 million of residual revenues from Patent Licensing. Are they non-recurring? I'm not sure to understand what they're about exactly.

Frederic Rose

Okay. Thank you, Emmanuel. So we'll divide up the questions between Laurent and I. So I'll start with the easy one, which is the Patent Licensing one. So what happens is the company, Technicolor, was a signatory to a number of patent pools and Patent License agreements which were not transferred to InterDigital. And so therefore, the company will continue to collect revenues from these patent license pools for the duration that these pools are in existence. We are not going to provide obviously guidance as to what these are because, obviously, them being a pool, we don't have access to it. But as you saw, they were material numbers in '18, lower numbers in '19. And I will say, usually, as these things age, that revenues will drop. But there will be revenues and that's actually the positive news. I think that's all there is to that.

If I go then to your first question on PS, Production Services, growth. Today, the growth in Production Services is really concentrated in our film business, film and TV business. But if we go forward, we believe that future growth -- we believe that the high-end theatrical market, at some point, there are so many blockbuster movies that are going to come out, and I think a lot of articles have been written about this over the last year and you and I have discussed this in the past. But obviously, streaming is still an emerging market. And by emerging, you may be surprised when you read about some of the numbers being bandied around. But the reality is the streaming providers are only now transitioning from buying third-party content produced by the people to actually producing end-to-end their own content and effectively becoming full studios. And that is something that is now happening, and that's going to accelerate. If you look at the real estate investments made by some of the large North American streaming companies and you see the announcements made by some people who are about to launch streaming service about original content, this is a new area of growth for us.

And the third category is animation because we talked about streaming, talked about the need for a lot more animation content, lots of volume animation but also lots of high-end animation, and we see this as an emerging trend. So we believe that those markets will continue to drive growth over the next few years, whether it's going to be high-single digits more or less. Since we're moving away from numerical guidance, obviously, I'm not going to go there. I think you have our track record over the last few years. We've given you what's happening and what we expect to happen. We've also told you that we expect to invest a significant amount of CapEx in this business this year, which gives you an idea about what we're expecting for the next two to three years.

I will skip your question on the restructuring plan of Connected Home and leave that to Laurent. In terms of video sales for Connected Home, I think as I understand your question, 2018 was a very good press year for video sales with North America, in particular. At some point, are you being too over pessimistic about the future? Let me put it this way. In the short term, remember that the first half of 2018, we still had a very strong performance in video driven by the WorldBox deployment at Charter. So on a year-to-year basis, clearly first half, we will suffer from that comparison. The second thing is, and that's a longer discussion, it's clear the video market, there's North America and the rest of the world. North America, we all read the same press articles. Clearly, the video market is suffering. I'm going to put this nicely. You've seen the numbers provided by the satellite operators in particular, the satellite-type services. You've seen declines in subscriber numbers.

Now the rest of the world is a different environment. The rest of the world is not seeing the same trends. However, what we're seeing there is a drive towards simpler boxes at a lower ASP. Why? Because the gateway is becoming more important, more predominant, and that's where the intelligence sets where the software layers are put. So from a number of units, probably outside North America, total unit numbers will probably not change markedly, but the ASP will decline particularly given -- as operators move to an Android-type set-top box. It's a much more simplified software structure. The software layer costs a lot of money. And obviously, the moving to Android will allow them to compete and offer complete services at a much more affordable price. Laurent?

Laurent Carozzi

Yes. As far as the transformation plan of Connected Home is concerned, I think we have no new news except to say that it's been going on at a very satisfactory pace [indiscernible] accelerated through the year. If you remember, the overall target is 140 million by 2021. We are -- and the division is very well on track to get there. I think in the past, we've already discussed the fact that we are planning to hit it kind of on a run rate basis [indiscernible] of 60 percentage even towards the start of the year of '19. I think we are very much on track here. You can see actually that it has helped through the year already to offset some of the adverse weather that we had, and we expect the division to continue like that in -- through '19. The full benefit obviously of this plan, as mentioned, is really a 2021 full run rate basis. But obviously, gradually through '19 and '20, we'll continue to benefit from these efforts. And as far as the cost of the product is concerned, it is within the envelope, as you know, the 90 million. The schedule is exactly the same than the one we've talked to you. And we had some cash out for this year. We're going to continue to have some cash outflow next year. Everything is flying according to plan if not better.

Frederic Rose

By next year, he means this year.

Laurent Carozzi

Yes, sorry. Yes, 2019. So yes, if anything, it flies better than expected.

Operator

The next question is from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Just a figure run-through. Are you seeing any improvements in component pricing and your shortage issues that you had sort of in the first half of the year? Is that [indiscernible] is that going into '19? Is that improving? I heard some expectations that DRAM I think was intended to come down. And then what are you intending to do with the remaining cash and in the balance sheet? It looks very large and get commitments to pay back debt beyond the EIB facility. And then to the extent that you can, can you give us some idea of cash restructuring cost for 2019? And then just one housekeeping question, could you just give us a split H1, H2 for the R&I business?

Frederic Rose

Yes. So basically -- actually, I will answer the financial question on R&I. I mean -- because those entire cost of salaries, there's no material difference between H1 and H2. The -- with regards to your first question, component pricing, with regard to shortages, the situation has significantly improved. And at this point, we are not suffering from shortages. In terms of -- so specifically in terms of MLCCs, we're starting to see a recovery in the marketplace, a recovery in terms of availability for us. And in terms of DRAMs, or what we call memory pricing, we're starting to see prices clearly plateaued and we're starting to see a decline in the first quarter. We've seen a decline in terms of prices, the orders that we booked. You and I have accessed the same industry analyst reports in terms of what the expectations are. We do not lock in our volumes for the year. Maybe I'll just add some color that one of our suppliers did actually offer for us to lock in a full year's supply. We felt that probably means that there is maybe not as much demand in the marketplace today as there may have been six months ago. So I would say that right now, we are cautious, having really spent -- this cost us a lot of money. Before we get very excited, we would like to get confirmation in the months to come in the next procurement rounds. But yes, the trends are rather -- they are geared more towards green than towards red. With regard to the remaining cash on the balance sheet, I will answer the financial question. I will try. Basically, given where the company is today and a lot of questions that have been asked about our strength of our balance sheet, our ability to do business, we believe that having cash on the balance sheet and having a very significant amount of committed credit line drawdown is meant to basically reassure the market that we are able to work and function as an ongoing concern. Yes, we have a lot of cash. But at the end of the day, it is the best way to answer where it is in the marketplace. However, you should have no doubt that as soon as we feel that the market is coming down, our objective to reduce our leverage is clear and is key and will -- and we are continuing to focus on this. So right now, it's a message of stability. We have cash strength. We have no need for additional capital. Our cash on hand and our lines of credit are more than obviously sufficient to run the business and to continue to invest in the growth aspects. I think I answered your 3 questions.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just the last one on cash restructuring cost for 2019.

Frederic Rose

Oh yes, sorry. Laurent?

Laurent Carozzi

Sorry for 2019? [Indiscernible] could you repeat the question?

Unidentified Analyst

Cash restructuring costs, do you -- have you -- could you give us some guidance on what they will be for 2019?

Laurent Carozzi

No, apologies. We're not going to provide you with any specific guidance. The only thing we can tell you is that, obviously, in 2018, a big chunk of these restructuring costs are coming from the transformation plan at Connected Home. And only part of the cash outflow has been spent this year. The other part will be spent next year. So you're going to have this year maybe [Indiscernible] '19. So the remaining part will be obviously taken out in '19, but really this is what I can comment on.

Frederic Rose

Yes. I would say I will give a qualitative comment. A qualitative comment is that '18 was a very high spend in restructuring, unusually high because of 2 restructuring -- because of the Connected Home restructuring and some restructuring obviously in our Production Services in HCS business just in terms of simplifications. We clearly have guided you as to give you the numbers for '19 in terms of Connected Home. You can expect us to have some restructuring costs in the context of the HCS in terms of addressing the changing market demand. The reality is if we start looking more towards the out-year, this is a rate of restructuring we cannot keep up for a simple reason. At some point, restructuring cost means people, and we have enough work and so forth to keep those people busy. That's a qualitative comment.

Operator

The next question is from David Cerdan from Kepler Cheuvreux.

David Cerdan

I have some questions regarding your restructuring charges. I would like just to understand the volume of restructuring you do every year and year-after-year. So can you maybe tell us, what is it exactly restructuring charges? Is it people -- what is people, what is not people? And what is the next restructuring we could have in value? Because I have a problem to understand this kind of number, €60 million annual in '18. It was €40 million something like that in '17. So at the end, you have spent €100 million over two years. And so can we have maybe some numbers or the number of employees you have per division, et cetera? And my second question is your decision not to give any guidance for 2019 and beyond, and I don't understand this decision. Can you maybe explain the rationale of this decision? And do you understand that some investors could be maybe more concerned by this lack of guidance for 2018 and beyond?

Frederic Rose

So I'll start with the easy one, which is the second question. So I think, David, many different people -- first of all, you've noticed that we're giving qualitative guidance rather than quantitative guidance. We're giving directional comments in terms of a business standpoint. We have listened to quite a large number of our shareholders who've been quite vehement that the company should move away from a specific numbers guidance, and we believe that particularly with our share price, where this, we should probably be paying attention and listening to our shareholders even more than usual.

Number two, we believe that this will basically allow -- let me be very clear. We're not doing this because something -- oh my God, the bottom is falling out and so forth. You've seen the transparency. We're giving you the numbers. You're seeing our second half performance. We've been very clear about the drivers for 2019 and thereafter. We're very clear on what we're focusing on, and we're giving the guidance that we believe our investors are looking for -- the directional investors are looking for. So I think that you can be assured that decision was not taken lightly. It was discussed not just in the Board of Directors, but it also involved exchanges with a quite a few of our key shareholders. Some of them don't agree with this, but the reality is the majority supported this and asked for this. And as you know, our two largest shareholders actually sit at the Board of Directors of Technicolor.

With regard to your first question on the restructuring charges, I will let Laurent try and give you an answer, which I'm sure will be incomplete from your standpoint, but we'll try and do this. By the way, with regard to headcount and so forth, that data will be provided in our annual reports as soon as it's made available.

Laurent Carozzi

Yes, David. Let me try to make my way to your questions. So first of all, the number you called about this nonrecurring restructuring elements, the first element you need to put aside is the 77 million noncash charge on impairments. So that's one thing that you need to put aside. Then once you've done that, you are left with a number that is a little bit below this year that's in the range of 80 million to 100 million. And you're asking about the nature of this cost. First of all, I think we've discussed that in the past probably, and we will try to work out a more specific numbers with you. But probably 80% to 85% of this number relates to people and basically, people we're letting go because simply we're either stopping some activities or we have a lower demand on some of the elements. So this is a constant adaptation, too, of our business to where it's going. Topped by the fact that, and you know that because we've discussed it at length over the past year, we've decided in Connected Home to go into a transformation plan, and I think you have the details. We communicated that to you. You have the overall cost of the plan, the 90 million. We explained to you that 98% of that was staff-related, and you have the breakdown per year.

So I think here, you can do your math for '18. You do have the numbers, and it does indeed relate to many staff. And this is basically a transformation of the company, which functions differently, that is being pushed through. We also have incurred some other restructuring charges through other divisions. And mainly here -- and I'll be really bold rush, but this is because this is exactly the same thing. We are closing sites whenever either an activity we believe shouldn't be carried on any longer or because simply we're adapting our industrial tools to the level of sales we have. So this outside exposure -- again, 80%, 85% of the costs are basically laid-off elements. Now you have -- I think in your questions, you are probably wondering if this is a recurring level, so if every year the company is going to spend this amount of money. And the answer is categorically no.

We've made this specific point since the start of the year, that '18 was a very important year in terms of us starting a transformation in Connected Home. HCS is also continuously tackling its tools. And within Production Services, we look at -- we don't do much because the company is very, very strong. But we can prune here and there some of the restructuring activities. We did that deliberately. We explained that there was a push in there. The push is expected to be in '18. We absolutely never commented on the fact that we were planning to continue that year-on-year. And as Frederic had said, the fact that it's not possible and we achieved already a lot in '18. So to that, if I can reassure you that you will probably not find the similar levels. It's kind of obvious.

Frederic Rose

And from a cash standpoint, obviously, the impact of R&I disposal will be felt starting in 2020 in the numbers from the cash flow standpoint, too.

Operator

We currently have no further questions. [Operator Instructions]

Frederic Rose

If there are no further questions, operator, I suggest we end the call here. Thank you, and we look forward to seeing a lot of you over the next few days. Thank you.

Laurent Carozzi

Thank you.

Frederic Rose

Thank you very much, Laurent. Bye.