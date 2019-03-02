Digital Turbine's Rally Has Legs

The business model has impressive operational leverage, and the company's finances are sound with shares still at a reasonable valuation.

The company has numerous growth avenues open to it, so the growth will continue.

Digital Turbine has already rallied tremendously, but we think there is more to go.

Digital Turbine (APPS) offers a platform for advertising and launching apps on mobile devices, and despite the tremendous rally it has had, we still see an opportunity here.

The company has several products, which were very well described by fellow SA contributors Cobiaman and Catalyst Capital, as well as their related revenue streams, so we will be relatively brief here.

The main product is the Ignite platform (with a number of sub-products; see the link). It advertises and installs apps on mobile phones on activation, based on user info or action.

The company gets paid through a variety of fees from app developers on installing the app, or when it's first clicked, or performs some activity with the app.

Some form of revenue-sharing scheme, which is newer, has the benefit of being recurring. That recurring business is just 5% of revenues, so it's not too important at the moment, but it was zero a year ago, so it's a promising development. From the Q3CC:

We're starting to see noticeable results from our revenue share arrangements with select advertising partners including Netflix, Yahoo, Amazon, The Weather Channel and others

But, as SA contributor Catalyst Capital argues, since the average holding period of an Android phone is 2.66 years, the other revenue is also "recurring," sort off.

From a user point of view, there are some advantages and disadvantages. Here is Android Central summing these up:

We agree that having an application that can install crap you don't want is not a good thing. Not at all. But the alternative is worse. DT Ignite has one very redeeming property: using it is better than the old method of installing this crap into your system partition where you can't remove it. And while we hate having it, we have to remember that we agreed to it being there. The good news is that once it's done doing its setup shenanigans, you can disable it.

We always like to start with a little historic overview:

Data by YCharts

Growth

We see a number of important revenue growth drivers:

Adding carriers

Adding device makers

New products

5G

Other devices

Increasing revenue per device

As you can see, the spectacular revenue growth is really quite recent. Ignite has taken off through partners like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), but it is also penetrating other carriers like America Movil (AMX), Vodafone (VOD), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), and TracFone. There seems to be more to come (Q3CC):

You are going to see new partners that will be new OEM partners that currently we haven't announced yet. So, that's independent of the Samsung relationship.

It has also agreements with device makers like Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Karbonn, Intex and others. Most prominent of course is its agreement with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), the biggest mobile phone producer in the world.

This is a special agreement not only for the scale and size but also for the way this deal removes previous obstacles (Q3CC):

Our Samsung relationship is also helping us in a number of international operator accounts which historically been blocked and now going forward. Our technical integration with Samsung knocks down a key hurdle we've been facing historically with those international operators. We expect that our partnership with Samsung will begin to generate incremental revenue for Digital Turbine over the next few months and very much look forward to updating you our steady progress going forward.

Not only that, but it also opens up the free phone market (phones without a SIM card; not sold through carriers). Total installments (earnings PR):

The Company has surpassed 230 million total devices with Ignite installed to date, including approximately 28 million devices installed during the December quarter.

New products

The company has two fairly new products added to the platform that now start to gain considerable traction (producing 12% of the revenue in Q3): Single Tap Installs and Smart Folder.

Single Tap simplifies the installation process of apps, hence increases conversion rates (versus the Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play Store). From the company website:

Digital Turbine's Single Tap install capability removes the risk of your customers being side-tracked or discouraged from installing your recommended apps. Notifications keep the customer up-to-date during download. A post-install prompt helps them open the app when they're ready.

Here is the progress the company is making with this (Q3CC):

On the new product front, while our Single Tap revenues outside of our social media partner and large US operator integration are not yet material, I am pleased that we are now live with Single Tap on more than 130 million devices worldwide including 50 million here in United States.

Growth happens not only through new carriers and devices, but also through the onboarding of new apps (like those of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Yelp (NYSE:YELP), The Weather Channel, etc.). Management claims conversion rate improvements from 30% to 200%.

There were hints that its software platform could enter other devices, like TVs (Q3CC):

We've received a lot of interest and how we can add some value there, since it really is just in effect an android stick with HDMI into a very big screen. So, I don't see it as something that will show up in a March or June quarter results. But I do see it as something that is strategic to us and complimentary and can further deepen our relationships with our existing partners that are very much looking at the space.

There is saturation in the smartphone market even if the company doesn't yet suffer from that (as it is still a penetration story), but the advent of 5G will bring a new dose of handset growth and replacement to the market from which the company will likely benefit.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

Based on information available as of February 5, 2019, the Company expects full-year fiscal 2019 revenue between $102.5 million and $103.5 million, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 between $7.3 million and $7.8 million. It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income from continuing operations because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in the fair value of derivatives and warrants related to the September 2016 convertible notes offering, which are directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price.

Indeed, in Q3, the GAAP figures included a $3.1M loss from the impact in fair value of derivative liabilities.

The guidance implies a relatively steep 12% Q4 decline and that mostly seems to be due to the lapping of a big AT&T agreement and device market softness.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Margins are improving; these are GAAP margins in the figure. The non-GAAP gross margin was 37%, up from 34% in both Q2 and y/y. Here is what drove the improvement (Q3CC):

Our margin expansion is largely driven by faster than expected diversification towards higher margin partners and continued impressive growth within our open market channel in the quarter. I'm especially pleased with the margin composition of the new revenues coming on to the platform with the gross margins greater than 44% on the incremental revenue is generated in the quarter.

Operational costs are actually going down in dollar terms ($8.2M in Q3 versus $8.9M last year), showing pretty impressive operating leverage. What is also an important metric is RPD, or revenue per device, which increased (earnings PR):

Global revenue-per-device ("RPD") and U.S. RPD increased by 7% and 41%, respectively, when compared to the fiscal third quarter of 2018.

The RPD increase was driven by three things:

Growth in new products

Improved advertiser (app) demand

More slots with operators

So the margin development and operational leverage are favorable, adding rocket fuel to rising revenues and carrier and handset-maker agreements.

Cash

One would expect the favorable margin development to turn into increasing cash flow:

Data by YCharts

That progress has stalled last year after Q1. The company did generate a record $3.8M in adjusted EBITDA and $2M in free cash flow. It has $6.4M in debt and $10M in cash. After the quarter, there was a further reduction in notes outstanding (Q3CC):

We had an additional $3 million in conversions on these notes since the end of the December quarter bringing our current balance at today's date down to approximately $1.7 million.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Given the amount of operating leverage in the company's business model, we are inclined to say that shares are still fairly cheap at 2.5x sales (which is looking backwards; the forward multiple is smaller).

It's not yet an earnings story (in our view), but the EPS is expected to be $0.06 this fiscal year (2019), rising to $0.10 the next.

Conclusion

The platform offers a way for app developers and carriers alike to advertise and monetize more effectively, and it doesn't seem to generate too much user resistance ("bloatware") that we are aware of.

Growth is very promising through numerous avenues, and we don't see any immediate obstacles for these either, especially when 5G phones produce an expected revival in the handset market.

The company's finances are sound, and the shares, despite the tremendous rally, seem still very reasonably priced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APPS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.