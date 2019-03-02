Home Depot Nails Down A 32% Dividend Increase And Strong Growth

The stock is fairly valued at this point, and we find it to be quite attractive.

By Josh Arnold

Home Depot's (HD) shares had an uncharacteristically weak 2018. The stock started the year near $190, but finished it just over $170. Indeed, shares trade today under the level they began last year, which is certainly unusual for this company that has produced enormous returns for shareholders in recent years. However, we don't believe Home Depot's growth outlook or fundamentals have been impaired, and find the stock attractive for a variety of reasons after the recent price weakness.

With shares having rebounded off of the December lows, it would appear the worst is over for now. In addition, the company's recent dividend increase has the yield near 3%, its dividend growth prospects remain excellent, the valuation is more reasonable now, and its growth outlook is intact. Given all of this, we think it is a great time for investors to take a look at HD's shares. Among the group of consumer cyclical stocks, Home Depot certainly looks to be among the most attractive today due to these factors.

Overview of Recent Events

Home Depot was founded back in 1978, and in the ensuing 40+ years, it has expanded into a behemoth in the home improvement industry. The company boasts ~2,300 stores in the US, Canada and Mexico that collectively generate around $110 billion in annual revenue. The stock has a market capitalization in excess of $200 billion, more than double that of rival Lowe's (LOW).

Home Depot reported Q4 earnings on February 26th, and while results were very strong, soft guidance threw investors off a bit. Total revenue was up nearly 11% year-over-year, thanks in part to a 3.2% gain in comparable sales, which included a strong 3.7% increase in the US. The company's years-long streak of comparable sales increases is well intact, and Q4 was certainly more evidence of this.

Q4 did contain an extra operating week against 2017's Q4, which explains the difference between the headline sales gain of nearly 11% to the comparable sales gain of just over 3%. This was due to a calendar shift that provided 2018 with a 53rd week, and in 2019, this will revert back to the normal 52-week schedule, meaning 2019 revenue and earnings have that headwind to contend with.

Gross margins rose fractionally in Q4 as gross profit dollars expanded 11.5% against the 10.9% gain in revenue. Home Depot's gross margins generally don't move around much in either direction, but Q4 was a bright spot on a relative basis. Operating expenses, however, increased at a greater rate than revenue, so operating profits rose only 5.9%, roughly half the rate of revenue growth.

A much lower tax rate in 2018's Q4 and a share count that was lower by about 4% helped drive earnings per share 37% higher year-over-year to $2.10. That capped a full-year earnings per share growth showing of 33.5%, although one wouldn't be able to tell given how the share price performed.

The company announced a new $15 billion share repurchase authorization and stated that it plans to buy $5 billion worth of shares in 2019, which is good for just over 2% of the float at today's prices.

In addition, the dividend soared 32% to a new annual payout of $5.44, which gives Home Depot a nearly 3% yield to go with its strong fundamentals and growth prospects. Home Depot is turning into a true income stock.

Guidance for 2019 includes 5% comparable sales growth, 3.3% total sales growth, and diluted earnings per share of $10.03. Home Depot's tax rate is expected to be ~2% higher, and the extra operating week from 2018 is now gone, so those two headwinds are offsetting what should otherwise be another good year of growth.

Growth Prospects

The company's growth prospects remain bright as we see it turning in 8% average annual earnings per share growth. This is a robust number, but is less than half of what the company has been able to produce since the financial crisis a decade ago. In other words, while 8% is a strong number, it is more than achievable for this company, even after many years of outsized growth.

We see Home Depot achieving this growth through a combination of comparable sales gains, margin expansion, and share repurchases. Comparable sales continue to rise at mid-single-digit rates, including 5% guidance for 2019. Share repurchases should be at least 2% of the float this year and some measure of margin expansion is typically present for Home Depot.

Source: January investor presentation, page 5

Indeed, this slide from an early-2019 investor presentation notes that management expects 2020 operating margin to be up to 15% of revenue. That number was 14.35% for the full-year 2018, so there is certainly some room to grow. While 65bps of revenue may not sound like much, on $120 billion in projected 2020 sales, it is ~$780 million in additional profits. Home Depot has its work cut out, but given the way it has expanded margins over the years, it certainly seems achievable.

Home Depot is also expanding its investments in a variety of areas, not the least of which is its stores.

Source: January investor presentation, page 9

Home Depot has been investing in things like online order pickup, more tailored advertising for targeted audiences based upon product type, its very successful Pro business, the in-store services it provides, and its world-class supply chain. Home Depot wants to be able to reach 90% of the population in the US with same-day delivery service in the coming years, and is investing $1.2 billion to reach that goal. All of these things are helping Home Depot maintain its dominant position in a very profitable niche of retail, and we like its prospects moving forward.

The dividend, even after the sizable raise, is still only around half of earnings. That means Home Depot's dividend growth prospects are very much intact, and despite the higher yield, the dividend is still ultra-safe. Investors would likely find it difficult to find a better combination of dividend growth, current yield, and dividend safety than what Home Depot offers today.

Expected Returns

Home Depot's valuation has improved meaningfully in recent months as earnings have continued their trek higher, but the share price has largely moved sideways. Today, shares trade for 18.5 times our estimate of 2019 earnings per share of $10.03. That compares favorably to the company's more recent valuations in the 19 to 21 range, and also our estimate of fair value at 18 times earnings. Essentially, we see the stock as fairly valued and thus, a diminutive impact on total returns from the valuation over time.

Combined with the 2.9% yield and 8% earnings per share growth, we believe Home Depot is poised to deliver 10%+ total annual returns in the coming years. With shares finally near fair value, the company's growth outlook intact, and a much higher current yield, the stock certainly looks attractive.

Final Thoughts

Home Depot looks poised to continue to deliver strong results to shareholders in the coming years. We like the stock for many reasons, not the least of which is the much higher current yield. While Home Depot is unlikely to continue to deliver ~20% annual earnings growth, as it has in the past decade, we hardly think the story is over. We rate the stock a buy for its compelling combination of dividend growth, dividend safety, the current yield, and its growth prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.