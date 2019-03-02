Merlin Entertainments' (MIINF) CEO Nicholas Varney on Q3 2017 Trading Update (Transcript)

Merlin Entertainments PLC (OTCPK:MIINF) 2018 Preliminary Results February 28, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nick Varney – Chief Executive Officer

Anne-Francoise Nesmes – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Rollo – Morgan Stanley

Vicki Stern – Barclays

David Holmes – Bank-America Merrill Lynch

James Ainley – Citi

Owen Shirley – Berenberg

Julian Easthope – RBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Merlin Entertainment PLC 2018 Preliminary Results. My name is Megan, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand you to your host, Nick Varney, to begin. Nick, please go ahead.

Nick Varney

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today on Merlin's 2018 preliminary results presentation. I just want to give you some 2018 highlights upfront.

It's been a record year for visits and numbers, which is very pleasing, because we are, after all, a visitor attraction company. We also saw record Net Promoter Scores, which I will come back and talk a little bit more about later in the presentation.

We recorded very strong underlying EBITDA growth of 6.2% coming in at GBP 494 million. And something also that I want to talk about a bit later on, one of Merlin's unsung strengths, real good growth in operating free cash flow, GBP 345 million.

It's a busy year, with record room openings in three fabulous new LEGOLAND hotels, confirmation of further LEGOLAND new parks coming in the future and a very nice pipeline developing there. And, of course, also very exciting, the launch of two new brands.

So I'm going to talk about those a bit later on in the presentation, but first, I'm going to hand over to Anne-Francoise to talk through the numbers and news on the Productivity Agenda.

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

Thank you, Nick. Good morning, everyone. So as usual, I'll start with the overview of the financial results before going into more detail on certain aspects of our performance. As you will see here, we delivered revenue of GBP 1.65 billion in 2018, which represented a growth of 5.2%. And we continue to deliver EBITDA growth with EBITDA at GBP 494 million and 6.2%.

If you look at this slide, you'll see very quickly that the EPS, the adjusted EPS, at GBP 0.229, grew by 11.7%, and there are two main reasons for that. One is due to interest, where we had lower interest in 2018 due to our refinancing, as well as unexpected FX gains at the end of the year.

And the second reason is our tax rate, which ended up at 19%, which was lower due to a prior adjustment related to U.S. tax reform. If you exclude that, the underlying tax rate is approximately 23.5%. The board is recommending a final dividend of GBP 0.55, which will bring our full year dividend to GBP 0.08, which represents an 8.1% growth.

And then two important measures from the Merlin perspective. The first one, Nick has already referred to, which is our cash flow at GBP 345 million. We remain highly cash generative. And then our resell on capital employed was you see a slight decline. At 8.9%, it remains materially above our cost of capital, and it's also a reflection of the dilution of the new brands and the investments we're making in attractions that are yet to open. And I'll cover that in a little bit more detail later on.

As you can see on our – I'll talk about that, we're making progress on our Productivity Agenda, and we've booked GBP 4 million of cost against an exceptional charge. And therefore, when you look at our reported number, EBITDA and reported EPS, it's slightly lower.

The final technical element I wanted to mention on this slide is, of course, we reported under IFRS 15, sorry, for the first time in 2018. That has the impact of increasing our revenue, increasing our cost of sales and – but not material at EBITDA. But you'll see the reported numbers here at GBP 1.688 billion of revenue, which is a number you should be using for modeling going forward.

Now looking at the components of our organic growth at 5.2%, the accommodation rollout was clearly the star performer, delivering GBP 44 million of incremental revenue with a combination of the new rooms we opened in the year and the benefit of the full year period for those that we opened in 2017. The Midway rollout added GBP 11 million and the like-for-like organic growth at GBP 27 million, representing 1.8% growth.

You'll also note on this slide the sum of GBP 2 million, which is a combination of the full year trading of Japan. We still have the study agreement. For reference and not to make things complicated, the LEGOLAND Japan hotel is accounted for in the accommodation, and the SEA LIFE is shown in the Midway bars as an opening.

Foreign exchange, we had headwinds from foreign exchange at GBP 25 million, and then you can see the IFRS adjustment of GBP 35 million. So as I said, the GBP 1.688 billion is the reported revenue number to look out for.

Moving to the operating group performance, we are pleased to record revenue of GBP 650 million, which is an organic growth of 1.1%. And really, that reflects London recovering steadily and slowly in the second half of the year, slightly offset by the heat wave as we talked about in Germany and Europe. Outside of that, we – it's a diversified portfolio and therefore, our organic – our like-for-like revenue growth is slightly ahead of the guidance we've given at the time.

We opened seven new attractions in 2018. And if you look at those attractions plus the one we've opened in 2017, that delivered GBP 11 million of incremental revenue, as I mentioned before.

Finally, despite the lower EBITDA at GBP 210 million, the operating cash flow conversion, free cash flow conversion, remains high at 76% as we've kept the CapEx investments flat.

What you can see here is the margin going down to 32.3%, under 1.2 percentage point dilution, which is partly due – half of that is due to the dilution of the New Business Development. So when you look at this chart on Slide 7, it's quite clear that there is a difference between opening new brands, our pilot brands, or opening our existing brands in emerging markets, which has a – which are strategic investments, which have a short-term return profile, that is very different from when we opened an LDC in Philadelphia or an LDC in Birmingham, which are our core brand in the established markets. And the effect of the strategic investments is really to dilute the margin. And whilst we retain the same discipline investment and rigorous appraisal, we would not expect the same immediate return profile. And there's a difference between opening a Madame Tussauds in Delhi, as I said, and the LDC in Columbus. And Nick will talk a little bit more about that.

Additionally, in terms of the margin decline, there was a one-off we talked about last year in terms of the sales tax rebate and then the closure of the LDC Shanghai, and the rest of the estate is pretty much flat. So that's really the reflection on why the margins have moved.

Moving to LEGOLAND Parks. The Park showed a growth of 6.4%, with revenue at GBP 636 million. And the like-for-like was in the small decline, which is mostly due to the lack of new news in year, as we talked about in Q3. And whilst Japan traded for a full year was profitable, the key star in that portfolio was really the accommodation rollout and the opening of 640 rooms in Japan and California and Germany. As a result, our accommodation grew by over 40%. And you can see here on the EBITDA, GBP 242 million, the margin improving simply as a result of Japan trading for the full year and the cash conversion being very strong at 80%. The resulting park, as you know, has had an incredible year, with growth at 9.1%. We had a brand combination of very successful product investment in Alton Towers, whether we command in Gardaland and Heide Park. And we also know that the summer 2018 was fantastic and the weather was very favorable.

We did not open any new hotels in RTP in 2018. However, you can see the contribution of the hotels that we opened or the rooms we opened in 2017, driving 7.3% of growth. The margin expanded and the EBITDA is now GBP 88 million, recovering, as we had said previously, following the couple of years where we had more challenges in this trading group. And of course, that flows through the operating cash flow conversion at 59%. So we're very pleased with the RTP performance.

From the capital expenditures perspective, CapEx, we invested GBP 332 million and I recognized it slightly below the guidance we've given, excluding New York. And that's mostly due to the phasing of our cash flow, which will now fall in 2019. What you can also see on this slide is that of the GBP 332 million, GBP 78 million related to attractions or accommodation that have yet to open. And clearly, as I said before, this represents an investment for which we will see future benefit, but that, in the short term, has the effect of diluting the reported ROCE. And if you take that into account and you look at our balance, we've got about GBP 100 million on the balance sheet relating to all the projects and the accommodation, et cetera, that relates to future openings.

In 2019, we expect to deliver to spend about GBP 470 million, with over half of that being relating to new brands. So you can see here LEGOLAND New York, where we expect to spend GBP 130 million; and Korea as well, with around GBP 40 million of spend. However, as you know, for Korea, part of that investment will be funded by the province, will be accounted for as a grant. And the first GBP 56 million of CapEx, therefore, will be offset by the grant we'll receive. So from a cash perspective, that is neutral.

The other point to note here on this slide is from an existing perspective, Existing Estate perspective, we've decreased slightly our capital spending and we'll be flat in 2019 as we maintain the Existing Estate CapEx flat and reinvest some of our – some of that behind the finance systems as we talked about before.

We refer to the cash flow. It is an important measure in terms of our cash conversion. And I referred to the GBP 345 million before of operating free cash flow. After tax, after dividend, after the investments in NBD, we added a net cash inflow of GBP 18 million. You can see here, in particular, that we've already received the GBP14 million payment from Korea, so that's shown here under the investment. And as a result of all of that, our net debt position was GBP 1.19 billion at the end of the year, with a leverage at 2.4x net debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

Simply to summarize the cash flow position. As I said, it's growing in absolute terms from GBP 315 million to GBP 345 million, and the conversion is also improving from 66% to 70%. So this is just a brief recap of the numbers you've seen in previous slides.

Looking at our balance sheet over time, you can see how our leverage has evolved, and where you will recall, that we stated we're happy to operate within a range of 2 to 3x net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, we ended up at 2.4x. And if you exclude the lease for Japan, we actually – which is a small dotted line here on the chart, we're actually towards the lower end of that range. Additionally, we refinanced in the year, and our maturity profile is now much longer, with some in 2022 and 2026. And therefore, we're in a position where our balance sheet is probably the strongest it's been since IPO, and we feel comfortable that we can finance the LEGOLAND Parks investments going forward for New York and Korea.

So moving away from the sort of financial numbers, switching to the Productivity Agenda. It was clear to me when I joined Merlin in August 2016 that there's many aspects of our business which are very lean. And whilst we may have cumbersome manual processes at times, Merlin is not an organization that has grown loads of fat over the years, if I may use that term.

And you should also bear in mind that a significant portion of our cost base is fixed, particularly in Midway, or once we enter in the peak season, and reducing cost meaningfully is challenging. However, our attractions have done a very good job in the last few years to keep like-for-like OpEx growth at less than 3% since 2016.

So over the last two years, we've done a lot of savings, which are technical in nature, and often related to the demand, to the visitation volume and – but if we do not look at doing something more structural, those costs would come back over time. And that's why, as we talked about before, we had started a series of group initiatives, which we are coordinating centrally to drive our Productivity Agenda and make cost savings, but also improve guest satisfaction, as I'll talk about in a minute.

And you can see on this slide that we expect our Productivity Agenda to drive savings of up to GBP 35 million, which really underpin the forecast that you've got and the financial outlook that you have in your numbers. Those savings will also, there will be a cost of about GBP 35 million to achieve in terms of exceptional, of which we've already booked GBP 4 million this year. Separate to that, we have indicated that there will be GBP 25 million of capital investment behind systems for finance in particular, and to a much smaller extent, HR, which will be phased over 2019 and 2021. The savings you can see here are split between back office and operational.

And really, they will come mostly from us looking at how we operate and reducing duplication, et cetera. In 2019, those efforts and the GBP 10 million will help us offset the significant cost pressures we're seeing in the organization. So as you can see here, we're achieving GBP 10 million of savings, offsets partly the increase, the cost pressure we're seeing, and, therefore, our net like-for-like cost growth is around 4%. And we expect that – as we continue the program, we can mitigate and contain the inflation.

I'll take now very briefly three examples to give you some color behind what we're doing, so that you can understand the extent of the program and the type of activities that we engaged in. One of the principal drivers of savings is the project called Finance 21. Very creative title, which will take us into 2021 to deliver significant benefits. When you look at the way we operate, Merlin has grown through acquisitions, so we have a legacy of systems. When we open new attractions, our processes are not standardized and, therefore, we think there's a significant opportunity to improve the way we work in finance. And we'll do a couple of things. One is we'll implement a system called NetSuite. So it's a plan-based ERP system. It will allow us to standardize our processes, and we will also establish sales service centers to consolidate activity. So whilst it is about cost savings, what it will do is free up time for the finance team to really support the business and improve – participate and improve decision-making support.

The other project we piloted in 2018 was the project we call lean, which we're planning to roll out in the rest of the estate. And when you apply lean principles, where really you look at reducing waste, you look at continuous improvement. In past we've used this principles to analyze how, where, what should our staffing level be?

And how should we vary our staffing, depending on demand, and reduce the variability between having too many staff on parks or not enough staff, depending on the demand. And if we can reduce our volatility through a number of ways by automating rostering, having central team planning where the staff is, importantly, mostly scaling staff, then we can drive cost saving. But here again, the important thing on that is that, that should deliver better guest satisfaction, because you have the right amount of staff in the right place at the right time, and also, better employee engagement and satisfaction as they be better rewarded and better trained.

And the final small example is around Midway, where we're really looking at checking the bureaucracy and the complexity of processes we've created over time in – for the small Midway, which make up about 3/4 of our estate. And here, we're simply looking at standardize, stop doing stuff or simplify. And it may not sound much, but when you step back here, we estimate that we'll save about three hours per day, three man hours per day in Midway, and then use three hours, where the Channel manager or the front of house staff, can be engaging with our guests. So again, loads of activities going on.

So if I put all this together in terms of expansion for 2019, they're very much and they remain in line with those of the market. Here, the numbers you see are based on our IFRS 15. And therefore, we're guiding to organic revenue growth of 5% to 7%. What I didn't say earlier as well is the effect of IFRS 15 dilutes the margin by about 60 basis points. And therefore, that's in part where you see what you should take into account when you look at that 28%, 29%. I'll mention IFRS 16 in a moment. Then you can see here, you can read it for yourself, we're guiding to depreciation at GBP 190 million and interest by GBP 50 million.

The tax rate will, for now, we're guiding around 23%, 23.5%. You know there will be uncertainty around the tax rate, like most companies. It's unknown in terms of the estate aid, some of the U.S. tax reforms and the hybrid rules and, therefore, we'll guide you as and when we know better, but this is our starting point.

And then the final one to mention is, of course, the ski sales disposal that we announced last week, where we sold the ski resorts for GBP 95 million and you need to adjust your EBITDA for that. So those are the headline numbers. But as I said, we're very much in line with the market.

So to finish on something very exciting and very technical standards, I'll just cover briefly the impact of IFRS 16 under the lease accounting. And we have adopted the full retrospective method, which means that our lease will be accounted for as if it always had been. And as you know, we've got a variety of leases in the group and given the profile of our lease, long lease profile, the fact that we are quite early in the stages of those leases, there will be a slightly adverse impact on the P&L and our PBT because of IFRS 16 will decline by GBP15 million. We don't see any impact on credit rating or cash flows. The credit rating agencies are very much used to that. And in terms of net debt-to-EBITDA, it will add 1.5x to our net debt, bringing it to 3.9x, for instance, in 2018 if we had, had IFRS 16 in place.

So on this high note, I'll hand back to Nick to cover the rest of the performance.

Nick Varney

Thank you, Francoise. IFRS 16, that's is a hell of a setup to follow.

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

I thought it might be.

Nick Varney

Okay. I think before getting into talking about Merlin and where we're heading in the future, it's probably worth just reminding ourselves just what an attractive market environment we are in over the long run. I think around the world, although it might not seem it all the time, people are getting wealthier. That is in developed countries and it is in the emerging countries via the emerging middle classes of China and India, et cetera. And as those people get wealthier, what they are choosing to spend their money and their leisure time on is, increasingly, experiences. And I think it's just worth looking at some interesting statistics here.

On the top left, you see the overall growth in leisure spend forecast in U.S. leisure and tourism. Colossal growth. And it is indeed the United States, followed by China, that will dwarf all other economies in the world as we look forward into the next decade in terms of the evolution and growth in leisure and tourism spend, consumer spending, generally. And therefore, you shouldn't be surprised to see a lot of the Merlin narrative over the next years being predominantly focused on the U.S. and China.

And that growth in overall leisure spend is sort of manifesting itself in two places of direct relevance to Merlin. On top right is the growing importance of short breaks, the demise of the sort of old traditional 2-week holiday. And just here, we reference before the long-term trend in the U.K. markets towards short breaks of 5% CAGR, which we don't see any signs at all of stopping.

And then the other area where that basically manifests itself is in the growth in international tourism, particularly, via Gateway city centers. That is something that we have talked about before. Even in this period over the last 10 years, 2007 to 2017, you see a 3.8% CAGR, despite the sort of global financial crisis. But if any of you remember previous slides I've put up showing 30-year trajectories of markets like New York, London, Paris, Orlando, to which you can now add Hong Kong, Shanghai, Berlin, Sydney, Bangkok, the growth is relentless over time.

Sometimes, it ticks up because of events like expos or Olympics. Sometimes, it ticks down because of things like terrorism. But overall, the long trend – long-term trend is inexorable. And that is one that Merlin is well-placed to exploit because, obviously, we have theme park resorts, which are tailor-made for short breaks, and we have city center visitor attractions, which are tailor-made for the growth in international tourism.

The other major force that is going on that is of direct relevance is the role and importance of intellectual property content across multiple entertainment platforms. And within that, our increasingly important location-based entertainment is as an attractive platform for IP and brand owners. And this is really coming out of the fact that unlike a lot of other sort of digital television, movie, retail experiences, what location-based entertainment does is it can immerse people in a brand or IP experience, thereby building a different level of engagement and loyalty. And actually for a lot of brands and IP owners in an increasingly fragmented media world, it is one of the most bankable ways in the future that I think they will be able to engage with their customers.

Now Disney and Universal clearly have their own mega theme parks and their own IP, and we can all see what they are doing. But there are an awful lot of brands and IP owners who don't. And Merlin, I think, is perfectly placed to become the partner of choice for those companies and already is, as evidenced by some of their relationships we are already exploiting. Merlin has a track record with its own brands, like Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE, but it has, obviously, a very strong track record in the partner of our intellectual properties that we have worked with, most notably Lego through the LEGOLAND brand, but also partnerships you've seen us exploit with BBC and CBeebies' land at Alton Towers, and more recently, eOne, Peppa Pig, which is manifesting itself both in lands and existing theme parks in the Merlin estate, a new Midway brand, Peppa Pig World of Play, and potentially in the future, a bespoke Peppa Pig theme park.

And we see a lot of other partners that we can do that with. So Merlin's track record is a great recommendation, the fact that we are truly global, operating across four continents, and the fact that actually unlike any other operator in our market, we are multi-format. We can offer people theme parks. We can offer them theme park-branded accommodation. We can offer them Midway. And in the future, Merlin magic making is doing a lot of work at looking at other formats that we might grow into, things for example like pop-ups, escape rooms, all things that we're actually looking at experimenting with. So I think that, that multi-format approach that Merlin has, again, makes us a very attractive partner for a lot of IP owners.

So if I say those are the sort of 2 really big global trends that I think Merlin is growing into any in a very good position to exploit, why don't I turn a little bit more to Merlin and our own backyard. I want to talk a little bit about capital allocation, because you will see that there is a change going on in the way that Merlin allocates its capital. It's more about what we do and what we do is we're putting more of our money behind, particularly, new LEGOLAND Parks. And they are going to take up the biggest proportion of our CapEx over the few coming years. If you take Japan, New York and Korea together, they represent a commitment in capital of GBP 500 million.

And I think it's worth, while I'm on this slide, just pointing out something that it may seem like I'm stating the obvious, but these are big projects. They're not like shelling out new Midway attractions or even new hotels. They are low in their gestation to find 150 acres of land, to get the licenses and the approvals, and, hopefully, the local residents are on board, to negotiate grants and funding, infrastructure, connectivity of roads, electricity, water, all of those things.

And then when you undertake them, they're like, in many ways, civil works or infrastructure projects. I could effectively say as we build LEGOLAND New York now, it is like building a small town, with roadways, buildings, all of the things that you would need around it, with only the vital difference that there's a little bit more LEGO bricks and some rides in there as well. But it is equivalent to that, and it's worth thinking about that. And it sort of harks back to the point that Anne-Francoise made, is that when you're putting out that sort of capital on long-term gestation projects, you will see a reduction in ROCE in the short term. It is inevitable if you are going to invest in growing the long term. The reason we're doing it is, obviously, in that chart on the right, which is the phenomenal success that we have had with the LEGOLAND brand over the period we've owned it, because I can take you back to 2006 and this chart would have the same trajectory. This is a very attractive business. It has been consistently growing. It is growing its margin. It is highly profitable and delivers very good return on investment and our view of the future is there are at least 20 LEGOLAND theme parks out there that offer us a very attractive pipeline long into the future.

[indiscernible] to that, we've also been reallocating capital within our Existing Estate. And this came out of the headwinds we ran into in 2017, where a sort of consistent line of issues that came up from Alton Towers through a very strong bank holding U.K. tourism back in 2016 to then, obviously, the terror attacks in Paris and, particularly, London, 2016, 2017.

That sort of meant that at our forecast revenue growth that we expected to come out of RCP in Midway didn't materialize. But because we've already had to commit the CapEx ahead, we were spending that CapEx and, therefore, it moved outside of the frames that we would normally want to see in terms of cash conversion, in terms of the percentage of revenue that CapEx represents.

We've always aimed to be between 7% and 10%, and, obviously, keeping it broadly in line with depreciation over time. Because the revenue growth didn't come through because of those headwinds, those things moved out of line and we decided, obviously, to reallocate. And you can see that coming through in 2018. It doesn't mean we're spending nothing on those businesses. It means we're bringing them back in to the frames that are relevant for the revenue that they produce.

So we think that's quite significant. We have reallocated, of course, some of that CapEx to increasing our rollout of accommodation. Hopefully, you will agree, for obvious reasons, and also into that Productivity Agenda that Anne-Francoise just has been talking about.

I think – although I'm going to come onto it in a second, it's worth just mentioning as well, that Net Promoter and Top Box business satisfaction scores in our businesses have risen in 2018, despite that capital reallocation.

So then come onto Midway openings, which in many ways, when you look at what we're putting into LEGOLAND Parks and into accommodational resort development, it is becoming slightly lower down the pecking order. It's fair to say that recent openings have been much more focused on new brands and new markets than the overall context of say, five years, when our aim was to balance core brands in developed markets like the United States with what are inherently, probably, longer-term projects in emerging markets or new brands. And it's worth just flagging up here.

The new brand prototypes that we put on the market in terms of 2 LEGO at Little BIG cities, The Bear Grylls Adventure and what will be 5 Peppa Pig World of Play, they represent a capital investment of GBP 50 million. We believe and we, obviously, hope as well as believe, that at least one of those will come through and be the sort of center point of Midway rollout 2021 onwards. But clearly, insofar as they are new brands, they are inherently going to be slightly less quick in their return.

In a similar vein, heading into markets like Turkey via free businesses in Istanbul, India, China, these are all in a way, long-term investments. Their markets, we believe, are going to grow over the long term. We are putting a flag in the sand, and we want our businesses there to grow with those markets in the same way that, originally, Madame Tussauds Shanghai and Hong Kong did. But they are not 5-year payback businesses in the same way that Midway rollout was classically in the past. So it's just, I think, a very important part of understanding how Midway rollout is working.

So if I was going to summarize capital allocation in terms of the outlook, it goes without saying we remain highly focused on driving growth with capital discipline. We will not spend long term or even medium term in any area where we don't believe we're going to get the return. We are putting significant investment into new LEGOLAND Parks, and that is reducing ROCE in the short term, but will pay off in the long term.

The Existing Estate CapEx is going to remain at those lower levels for RTP in Midway, but they will be within our previously indicated ranges of CapEx to revenue and in line with depreciation. And that money has been reallocated, as we said, to accommodation of productivity, which I think is self-evidently going to give us better longer-term returns.

And the Midway rollout in the period ending 2020 does balance core brands in development markets and new brands and new markets. There have been more of the latter last year and this year. You'll see a little bit more rebalancing in 2022 to core brands and core markets. But, obviously, they have slightly different return profiles.

Just to talk about the strong cash flow generation, I didn't see why Anne-Francoise got to boast about this as well. I guess my point would be, you all know I've been with this business for a long time, since we began it, the last few years, in my mind, have disproportionate headwinds versus previous times. And I just think this chart shows you what the underlying strength of this business is. It is resilient and it is cash generative. And I don't think there are many businesses anywhere that could have come through so many adverse headwinds and still be producing such an attractive cash flow generation.

So with that, I want to move on to have a quick look at 2019 and what is to come. Starting just with Midway and Resort Theme Parks. We have more new features coming in, particularly, to our bigger businesses. So day and night on the reef at the SEA LIFE aquarium in Sydney, magical.

We have a chance to go behind the scenes, the ultimate Bollywood experience, not in Mumbai, because we don't have an attraction there, but actually in Singapore, where, by the way, about 1/3 of our visitors are Indian, so it's probably well targeted. And then on the other side, in Resort Theme Parks, the big new news is the relaunch after a significant refurbishment of the Colossus roller coaster, Europe's biggest wooden roller coaster at Heide Park, with a new twist. It may look familiar to any of you who have been on the Wicker Man at Alton Towers, but we never let a good idea go uncopied if we can help it.

And clearly within the Existing Estate for 2019, the big news is around LEGOLAND Parks. After a quiet year in 2018, and I explained that Q3 that we had almost purposely have a trough year in terms of our CapEx investment, because the next tranche of the high-year CapEx project, the new lands that we like to add at high years, we needed to coincide with The LEGO Movie 2, which is, obviously, now coming in 2019. This is Lego Movie World, the first of which will open with a fantastic flagship attraction flying theater ride, which is Emmet and Wyldstyle's Adventure, that will open in LEGOLAND Florida this spring. And then that will be followed in 2020 and 2021 with the rollouts in LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Denmark, LEGOLAND Germany and LEGOLAND Windsor in the U.K. And, clearly, that will be very important. We have the promotions in place. So if you're lucky enough to have dined regularly in McDonald's, you should be getting your free child ticket from the Happy Meals now, whether you're in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Turkey or many other points in between.

But that's not the only thing. If I put it in broad terms, what has driven LEGOLAND Parks forward since 2006 has generally been these CapEx investment cycles allied with our resort accommodation investment, hotels and second gates. In comparative terms, 2018 had 1 medium investment. In 2019, we will have 2 high-year CapEx investments, Florida and LEGOLAND Japan, and two medium-year investments in Windsor and LEGOLAND Deutschland. There is a film out there. For us, that is icing on the cake. It's better than having no film. So thank you very much, Warner Brothers, for doing that. But we do think that LEGOLAND will have a better year this year.

We're, obviously, continuing that acceleration in development of our resort positioning. We have still a significant opportunity in all of our resort and LEGOLAND theme parks looking forward. We added 644 new rooms last year, we're adding 372. What you're looking at on this visual is the new Magic Hotel at Gardaland.

And I hope you'll agree that it really does look magic. For those of you who are interested in such things, the hotel in the background is the Gardaland Adventure Hotel and up at the top left, the Gardaland fantasy hotel. So fantasy, magic, adventure, a pretty good insight into the complicated world of Gardaland's brand positioning. But on top of that, we also have the Billund Castle Hotel coming through, which looks fantastic. And Alton Towers Stargazing pods, which doesn't mean they don't have a roof, but are pretty cool economy level accommodation for people to come into.

On top of that, we'll be opening 10 new Midway attractions across the year. Important with regards to my previous point that 6 of these are in either new brands or in new markets, but an interesting range of new attractions, ranging from a SEA LIFE Centre in LEGOLAND Discovery Centre in San Antonio in the USA to 3 Peppa Pig World of Plays, one of which Dallas has already opened following the Shanghai opening last year and a second gate SEA LIFE Centre in LEGOLAND Malaysia. So lots going on.

And on the subject of the new brands, it's early days. These are prototype attractions, so they will need some refinement. What we're very pleased about is in the early days and early weeks, we are getting some very positive guest feedback and just a few sort of [indiscernible] pops put in there for your benefit. But you can see that coming through in all of our KPIs.

Our view on the three new brands is that Little BIG City is a tourism Gateway city center- positioned attraction. We know from Dungeons and Madame Tussauds that these businesses take several years to establish themselves, so we're not going to take a particularly quick view on Little BIG City. We're going to give it a two or three years in terms of the pilot attractions in Berlin and Beijing and take a view on further roll out from there.

Peppa Pig and Bear Grylls Adventure, we are – having opened Bear Grylls Adventure last October, we've been soft opening in terms of just getting our operating model right. We didn't want to go out with a big blast of marketing and have lots of people and then find that we couldn't handle the numbers and get poor KPIs.

So we've been refining the operating model, which is completely unique and new to us, plus obviously, it's cashless to make sure that technology works. But we are now ready this spring to go for the full-scale marketing launch of Bear Grylls. So with the 5 Peppa Pigs launched throughout this year, on top of the one already opened, we will be looking in 2020 to taking a view on what we think is the full commercial potential of these new brands.

Now look, a few words on guest satisfaction. We've always measured satisfaction on the box of very satisfied, satisfied, neither or either and then dissatisfied or very dissatisfied. Our target was always to be over 90% on very satisfied and satisfied. And as you can see, we pretty much now leveled off at the mid-90s.

We don't think there's a lot of room for improvement on that because there will always be days, unfortunately, when weather or other things close a ride and you get some level of dissatisfaction. But I think anybody would agree that mid-90s is pretty good. So instead, we're now focusing on next level bang of KPIs, particularly, Net Promoter Score, Value For Money, Top Box, Top Box being the people that are really very satisfied and love it. Value For Money is, I think, I said previously, is we tend to measure, poor and very poor. And we need to get that down, obviously, as low as possible.

So let me just talk a bit about Net Promoter. What is it, in case you don't know. Effectively, Net Promoter is becoming widely accepted as a good benchmark for how you are getting loyal customers and getting advocacy across your brands and your businesses. And, effectively, what it does is it takes the people that are actively pleased with your experience, the ones who love it, and takes out the people that are sort of happy, but not extolling it. And then takes from that what I call detractors, which on the box, is everybody in the bottom 6 boxes. So you have to work pretty hard to get a decent score on Net Promoter. 50% is considered world-class. And one of the reasons why we are looking more at Net Promoter Score is it is a useful benchmark versus other companies and sectors.

And to give you an idea, this chart shows you publicly available Net Promoter Scores from a range of different industrial sectors and where Merlin sits on that particular context. So I hope you'll agree that, actually, we're in a pretty good place. But our focus going forward is to actually concentrate even more in moving forward what we call Top Box, because Top Box drives both Net Promoter Score and indeed, it drives any external review sites people look at. So that's really where we're focusing our attention at the moment.

Finally, the bit where people often zone out because this is – we're talking about what we're really proud of, but I do think this is relevant. We are very imminently about to move 2 Beluga Whales, called Little Grey and Little White, from Chongqing Ocean World aquarium that acquired a few years back and we've been looking for a home. Merlin has formed a SEA LIFE Trust into which, by the way, we also put the seal sanctuary in Cornwall, as a charitable trust now to further the work we want to do in preserving the ocean and the creatures in it.

And SEA LIFE Trust has had money injected to it from Merlin to create the sanctuary off the coast of Iceland, where these 2 Beluga whales will shortly, hopefully, be adopting as their new home. It's something we're all inordinately proud of in Merlin. There is going to be a TV program about it. And you will hear us talk elsewhere about Chongqing ocean world taking a bit of a hit on the back of the whales moving out. That is going to be the case in 2019. But then, we will replace that whale show as was with a cool new product in 2020. But as I say, the most important thing is that our two whales gets where they get to quickly and safely as possible. So we feel very good about that.

So summary. 2018 results in line with guidance and good the strategic progress, positive signs in Midway London. As we predicted, after those terrible terrorist attacks and 20% hit that London took, we said it would take 12 to 18 months before you saw the signs of recovery. Those green shoots of recovery are definitely there, and we believe there will be a slow and steady recovery through 2019. We're hopefully getting back to normal by 2020. We have slower LEGOLAND Parks growth last year due to limited new news, and exceptionally strong performance in RTP and investment, obviously, continued for grow in the future.

As a company, we're focusing relentlessly on capital efficiency and how we allocate it. We're backing the winners. As such, we're stepping up LEGOLAND Parks investment, expanding the resort development in accommodation and second gates, reducing the Existing Estate in Midway and RTP, but back into our established frames. We are balancing the Midway pipeline between core and developed markets and the longer-term plays on new brands and new markets. And we are aggressively driving the Productivity Agenda in a lot of, I think, by creative ways.

So in terms of our outlook, we're not changing the outlook for 2019. We see a significant market in New Business Development pipeline opportunity. And perhaps really important for the future, we do see an evolving position for Merlin as a unique multi-format international operator of strongly branded and IP-led location-based entertainment. And you will undoubtedly be hearing more of that in the future.

In the meantime, I'm happy now to hand over to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first comes from Jamie Rollo of Morgan Stanley.

Jamie Rollo

Three questions, please. The first one, LEGOLAND. Could you talk a bit about your expectations for like-for-like sales this year, given the easy comps? And also, any early indications in the U.S. parks from any sort of benefit from the movie? Secondly, on Midway, you talked a bit about Bear Grylls and Little BIG City, but how about Peppa? And also, I think you closed 4 Midways. And so are there any sort of further closures this year? And finally, anyway you can help us quantify the Beluga whale show cessation headwind? I thing Chongqing is a top 10 site, so maybe is it like 1% maybe off your Midway like-for-like this year?

Nick Varney

Jamie, as ever, you managed to ask 3 questions turned into 6, but I'll take them as they come. I mean, in terms of LEGOLAND, we're expecting LEGOLAND like-for-like to be back in, what I would call, the normal ranges. I mean I would pitch that between 3% and 5% like-for-like this year, based more in my mind, on the capital investments that we're putting in than any massive assumed uptick from The LEGO Movie.

At this stage, I think the news that The LEGO Movie 2 is trending, I think, it's sort of half the back office of Lego Movie 1. I'd still rather have it than not have it and it's still a very powerful property, I think. And for more understanding, the difference between #1 and #2 is that there aren't as many 18-year old plus watching Lego Movie 2, but the core family market definitely is. So we think that there's a really strong franchise there, and I think the film is excellent and we're well poised to take advantage of it. In terms of early indications, it really is too early.

Our view of these sorts of things is we will see pretty much how the year will pan out at spring break and Whitsun/Memorial Day. They're always the sort of indicators of where the consumer is and how the demand will come through. We're not seeing anything at all negative at the moment. It's just February is not a good point to give you any lead and how the year will pan out. In terms of Peppa, we've opened 2 sites now, 1 in China, 1 in the U.S. expected. And net-net, we're pretty pleased with their performance. But it's very early days, so I wouldn't want anybody to draw conclusions from that at this point. In terms of the Belugas, you're correct.

Chongqing is one of our biggest businesses. I hope it shows Merlin's dedication to do the right thing that we are doing this. But to put it in context, Chongqing Ocean World, for those of you who've been, is basically a split site. There's aquarium and then there's the whale stadium. The shows were predominant reasons why people came to the Chongqing aquarium. And therefore, we are expecting to take quite a hit on the visitor numbers, which, hopefully we will get back when we put a significant new CapEx feature in the vacated whale stadium for 2020. But yes, there will be some impact on Midway as a result of us doing this.

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

And on the disposal, the final question. You're right, we did close 4 attractions. And you know, we've always said we look at that tail, we tidy the tail, if I may say that, and keep attractions under review when we feel they've got early needed opportunities to generate cash. I guess, the most substantial disposal is, of course, the ski sales that I referred to, where, and we have said before, they're not noncore. We achieved a very good multiple in our view, we would have had to invest more CapEx. And therefore, it was the right time to exit those ski fields, which are not really entertainment based.

Nick Varney

And they need snow.

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

Plenty of snow.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Vicki Stern of Barclays.

Vicki Stern

Just you mentioned possibilities to do some pop-ups, escape rooms, that kind of thing. And you just elaborate on that? Just in that context, talk about the competition for Midway. Obviously, you showed a quite exciting international tourism growth CAGR at 3.8%. Just so how do we think about that in the context of Merlin's performance and the context of competition, where you do have other things popping up, like pop-ups? And then secondly, just on the comments around new brands and you also take a decision in 2020. But if do you decide that some of the existing rollout doesn't work as new brands, I say what happens next? Will there be a view to just to try different new brands? Or at what point might you consider paring back some of the new rollout opportunity?

Nick Varney

Okay. So yes, I mean, we obviously keep very, very close watch on the market and what's going on in it. There has definitely been a trend in recent years to what we would broadly call pop-ups. And these are temporary, sometimes intellectual property-based, sometimes not, interactive experiences that people do. You can think secret cinema. You can think escape rooms, where people go in and have to work out quizzes in order to escape from a room.

I think [indiscernible] and myself, but quite a lot of people do. And so we've been looking hard at that. We've actually launched and introduced some of our attractions, some of our own to test them. But like I said, Merlin's Magic Making, which is in a way, our research and development and innovation core, they are looking at all of these things, both in terms of developing own brand Merlin options, but also looking at businesses we might want to invest in or require.

Our issue at the moment, if you look at pop-ups, for example, is we've yet to find one that actually makes, what I would call, sustainable money. The profits, the economics don't always stack up as well as the sort of, the highlights and the billing and all the hype. So we are looking at that, but we like the idea intuitively of things that allow us to be more nimble and allow us to work with both our own brands and partner IP to be able to bring those sorts of experiences to customers on a really much more dynamic flexible lower-cost startup, a quick cash return basis.

So yes, we're focusing in on that. And in terms of the sort of other question that's linked to that, in terms of how far are they offering competition, I think there is an element of our market, which I would put as sort of the millennial generation, the sort of part of the market, teenagers, young adults, who are definitely in for that whole fear of missing out thing that's going on. I think in a way, it's not quite the impact on Merlin that you might imagine because fundamentally, we are a family entertainment company. And fundamentally at the heart of nearly all of our brands are 1 or 2, it's family visitors.

And we don't see them having their heads turned by festivals, pop-ups or things like that in any material degree. But it's not that we are ignoring that and even within our Existing Estate, you will see Thorpe Park, for example, this year features on e-sports coming along. And this is another big phenomenon where people roll up to watch other people playing computer games. And yes, I think I'm showing my age in not getting that. But it's the phenomenon, and it's one that, fortunately, younger people than me within Merlin have got their finger on the pulse of.

And that's why we're introducing it into some of our attractions. So I think it's all part of our innovation agenda and I think it's also part of Merlin offering itself up as a multi-platform location-based entertainment operator in a way that nobody else can. And we have a lot of leverage to bring to that. In terms of your second question about the new brands and what happens if they don't work, I mean, that's quite a profound question. I think there are two answers to it really.

One is because of where we see the global location-based entertainment market going in terms of those trends that I talked about earlier, I think we will always be looking to see whether we can develop or acquire concepts and brands and platforms that meet that clear growing customer demand. And I don't think anybody investing in Merlin would ever want us to stop doing that.

But if we have limited returns or not satisfactory returns coming out of anything that we are doing today, then actually, we will start doing it. And we will either redeploy that capital to somewhere else where we think we can get the returns. Or ultimately, we will give it back to shareholders because it's a cash generative business. But you will never see us carrying on flogging a dead horse if something isn't working. But at the same time, it's not part of what we do, to stop innovating and looking for new opportunities.

Operator

Our next question today comes from David Holmes of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

David Holmes

The first question is just on the Midway margin that you called out. Would we expect to see similar deterioration in net margin next year, given that the rollout that you have and the sites that you're opening in 2019? And then the second question I've got is you discussed becoming the partner of choice for IP owners. Is that something that you view as an opportunity in the future? Or is it something that you're very actively pursuing?

Nick Varney

Do you want to talk about that?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

In terms of the Midway margin, there will be 2 elements impacting the margin. One is the shape of the rollout. Reaching 2019 still has an element of those new brands or emerging markets. So whilst we're aiming to rebalance in 2019, there will be still a small valuation impact. And in the cost headwinds, I had said that advice to the whole group, but certainly for Midway, that the increase in cost will not be fully offset. And therefore, we'll expect a small marginal erosion to the margin on Midway.

Nick Varney

But in terms of the point on partner of choice for IP, I mean, we put up that chart right, right at the beginning of my section. We are already working closely with BBC. We, obviously, worked very closely with LEGO. We're working very closely with Antoine on Peppa and Bear Grylls and a number of other companies and IP owners. So we're actually doing it. And to your specific question, it isn't something that we're aspiring to do. We are actively pursuing it.

Operator

Our next question today comes from James Ainley of Citi.

Nick Varney

James, are you there?

James Ainley

Sorry, I was on mute.

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

We thought we were the only 1 using that excuse.

James Ainley

Two broader questions. One is on London, the London recovery that we're seeing. Can you talk about sort of what you're seeing in terms of the driver of that? How do you think Brexit is impacting the London tourism market so far? And what will be what your forward indicators are telling you about that? And then secondly, when I think about exposure to retail, how many of your locations would you characterize as being on retail-type locations? Are you concerned about any of those, given the very well-publicized weakness in retail footfall? And maybe how that's changing your attitude, if at all, to investing in those types of locations.

Nick Varney

Okay. So in terms of the London recovery, I mean I think, you, James, and I can – and many of the other analysts have seen slide I've put up before about – I think I put up a slide what's the anatomy of a terrorist act in terms of what it does. I mean, when you go back to what happened Westminster Bridge, Manchester Arena, London Bridge, when those attacks happened, what you get is an instant falloff in the domestic market visitation. So families coming into London in this case.

A similar thing happened in Paris. And the people that have already booked on a short break to come in from Germany or France or elsewhere, they still come, because they're booked. But the people that are thinking about coming 3 to 6 months later, they don't book, because they're put off by the headlines and, obviously, the fear factor. And that is why, generally, when you get 1 incident, you see it tick down 3 to 6 months and then start to recover. When you get sustained incidents, it goes on for longer, as we've seen, with Paris.

And actually, the recovery becomes the flip side of that. So what we have seen in London from Q3 onwards last year is first, a return and recovery in the U.K. domestic market of people coming into London, followed by a return and increase in foreign visitation. And so that is exactly what we would expect to see, and we would expect that latter one together gather pace as you go through 2019, bringing us back to some form of normalcy by 2020. That would be fairly standard, if you can talk standard about such horrible background context.

In terms of Brexit, we're relatively relaxed about Brexit as a business. Our fear would have been if some of the more extreme views that got to the point of saying, you can only visit from France, Germany, Spain if you have a visa, and vice versa. That would not have been good, because we know the visas are an obstacle to visitation. And the opportunity for the U.K. with a lower pound versus the euro and other currencies is still there. I mean, I really would like it to continue to go down, but probably relative minority on that front.

And so – but I am pretty confident from all of our interactions with government, both by Merlin and by our U.K. hospitality, that I don't think that will happen. And actually, it will be one of those mutually destructive things because France and Spain, in particular, have U.K. as their biggest sort of export market. So the last thing they would want to do is put visas on U.K. visitors or have reciprocal actions taken.

So I don't really see that as a big threat. I think there might be a little bit of uncertainty around spring because, obviously, nobody knows what's going to happen, unless you do. But I think by summer, all other things being equal, I expect European Union visitation to London to be coming back in the same way as the other markets are. And elsewhere, around Brexit, my only other major concern would have been restriction on EU workers coming in, and I don't think that's going to happen.

I think we've got fairly good assurances it won't. And we're not any way as a company that exposed to needing EU workers as maybe some of my colleagues in hotels and restaurants are. And then in terms of the exposure to retail point, we are, of course, aware of that. And it's an interesting game because in a market like North America, but this is true almost everywhere, retail to some degree, is contracting and is threatened by online, as we all know.

And the response to that from mall owners and operators is to look to differentiate and broaden and diversify their offer, so that they become something which can attract more footfall per se. And obviously, one of the key areas that they look at for that is location-based entertainment offers, like LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Peppa Pig World of Play and SEA LIFE centers. So we have this interesting balance of being offered very attractive deals.

And I'm talking very attractive, with landlord contributions to our CapEx and low rents, to go into malls, where we are potentially part of the answer. But our site search and new opening teams are very cognizant and we're looking carefully at making sure that the malls we go into are the ones that will be there in the long run and not ones that might be part of the ones that go under.

And you know what? We may end up in 1 or 2 that are wrong, but I think net-net, we're being very rigorous about which ones we choose. And actually, the size of the prize, if you can get good economics, and be the sort of the core of a big multifunctional leisure retail destination venue on a good deal, I think, is a very attractive part of what our Midway program can offer going forward.

James Ainley

And just to follow-up on that, the sites you guys, obviously, apart from the ski sales, which was sold, was that at all related to retail exposure? Or is it really more (inaudible)

Nick Varney

It was like passing the seal sanctuary in Greek and Cornwall into the SEA LIFE Trust, closing open SEA LIFE Centre, which as far as I'm aware, isn't in a big American shopping mall. So no, these are really quite peripheral and small businesses within the group that were either just not giving us enough cash to bother running, or which we have looming capital requirements and we weren't going to get a return on it. So really sort of tail end charlies, unfortunately.

Operator

Our next is from Owen Shirley from Berenberg.

Owen Shirley

And by London or whether it is anything to do with Morris coming back to take the lead price? And then thirdly, on theme parks, obviously, you had a fantastic year with the year just gone. And it looks like you didn't use much price in that. So you do you think that this year against that comp, you've got a bit of price to play with and then more generally?

Nick Varney

New York, as I said already, is a big old project on a scale of Milton Keynes, but without the roundabout. So we're aiming to see that park open late spring. We, obviously, need following wins and a whole load of things to do that. But at the moment, it's the "LEGOLAND development team."

A lot of dust is being moved around the site. We're beginning the construction. So that's our perspective timing for LEGOLAND New York. On Midway revenue per cap growth, it is a mixed issue. It is partly driven, as you suspect, by London recovering, because London have those big beasts, and they always were the high-margin businesses. So when they start ticking back up, the whole cast of Midway start looking a little bit different.

There is a little bit where we have been getting better at refining the guest purchase journey in terms of upsells, and that's one of the benefits we're getting from the accesso platform now. So yielding up is part of that as well, together with, obviously, an increase in weight, to some degree, of LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, which have a good retail spend within them. So it's a mix of both those factors. And on the RTP, we don't expect to suddenly is start pushing the lights out on pricing. I mean, our policy is always take a price increase when the customer is being given something extra.

We did push our prices up in those parks where we added something last year. We would do so again in Heide Park this year. And so it is quite an important thing to just also understand that there's a difference between what we might do on our headline price and we do on our online pricing. But one of the things we've been pushing hard, not just actually in RTP, but also in LEGOLAND, is local attraction passes, which is really season passes running alongside the Merlin annual pass platform.

And we were very successful in building up quite big basis across the Resort Theme Parks' divisions last year. But of course, when you build annual passes and season passes, what that will manifest itself as is a perceived lower revenue per cap, because people are visiting more often. And we know, and we actually know pretty precisely, what they spend on their second, third and fourth visit.

And clearly, it isn't as much as they spent on their first. And of course, you are spreading the cost of the pass across those visits. So that's the other thing that's driving what looked like lower revenue per caps. But generally, as a company, we continue to take price increases where we can all the time, but only when we think where I'll be giving the customer heightened visitor satisfaction, generally, or a new CapEx feature for them to enjoy.

Owen Shirley

Just maybe one very quick follow-up, if I may, on RTP. Midway and LEGOLAND, I think, has a good sense on where like-for-like should be. But what would you sort of be aspiring for in RTP this year?

Nick Varney

Well, I mean, I'm not going to give you a number and as much as you would like. Our aspiration is that RTP now returns to more normal like-for-like growth in terms of what we [indiscernible] before the sort of challenges that it's had over the last few years. So we're not expecting it to knock it out of the park, obviously, because 8%, 9% like-for-like is quite a difficult comp for them to come up against. And as ever, we have no guarantee the sun will shine quite in the same way as it did on RTP in 2019. So we're being relatively conservative in our expectations on that.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Julian Easthope of RBC.

Julian Easthope

Just a couple of quick ones from me. In terms of Midway returns, I think you've always targeted around 20%. But to the new brands and the new markets, are you still targeting 20%? And you're just expecting – you just have less of certainty of the timing of how to get there? Or do you actually have the low returns? And the second one a bit of a negative one, I'm afraid. On IFRS 16, in order to sort of build it and put them into models, is it possible to give a broad split on how the 85 million splits between the divisions and the head office?

Nick Varney

Well, Julian I think if I answer the IFRS 16 question, I'll pass over to Anne. I think Anne-Francoise, I think you can answer both of them?

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

I can answer both. So in terms of the Midway return, what we have talked about here today is the difference in profile in the short term between and it's a core band and an established market versus a new brand, et cetera. We're not saying that those new brands on the emerging markets will return less. Their profile is different, and in the short term, they are dilutive.

What we have referred to in the past is 14% internal rate of return, because that – that is a much better measure to see the returns over a period of time, taking into account how those brands will grow and develop, taking into account tax, et cetera. So it's a much better measure. And by the way, it doesn't mean we're moving away from the 20% rate. When we have established a 14% IRR, it was roughly an approximation for the 20% rate, taken over a longer period of time, based on our history. So all we're saying is in the short term, they are taking longer to establish as a strategy positioning of – to start in some countries or start merchandise.

In terms of IFRS 16, we'll give more detail in due course and before the half year. So we'll give you all of the numbers to be able to restate. Certainly, the majority of our releases are in RTP and Midway, and most of the LEGOLAND Parks are freehold. And therefore, roughly 2/3 of the changes is in Midway and about 1/3 in RTP. But that's off the top of my head. So we'll come back to you and give you more detail before the half year, so you can restate.

Operator

And we have no other questions on the line, Nick, so I'll hand back to you for any further remarks.

Nick Varney

Okay. Well, look, thank you all again for joining this morning. I hope you found it interesting and informative as ever. You know where we are if you have any further follow-up questions. We look forward to seeing you all again soon. So thank you very much. Bye.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thanks for joining. You may now disconnect your lines. Have a lovely day.