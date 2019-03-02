Imminent Short Squeeze: Frontier Delivers What No One Thought It Could

Did I mention that the stock is still priced for imminent bankruptcy when that's years off and by then you'll have a growth story?

~50% is sold short, and I figure that the investment banks that put out the price target reports may have exposure or paying clients with exposure.

The company's Q4 2018 beat my estimates and it beat everyone else's that I've spoken to, and analysts haven't really upgraded the price targets.

Frontier made roughly $360M of operating free cash flow last quarter and trades at a market capitalization of less than that on blowout earnings.

Frontier Communications (FTR) announced Q4 earnings and beat my expectations. EBITDA grew quarter to quarter. There's a good chance Q1 2019 shows an increase of revenue on Q4. This company, meanwhile, is priced for bankruptcy. As of last print, 50% of the stock was short. This quarter was not only a complete blowout, but also the company's management in my opinion continues to prove that it is excellent, nulli secundus.

Investment Thesis

Investment banks haven't been quick to upgrade Frontier Communications even though its adjusted EBITDA beat all estimates for Q4 2018. My view is that this is probably because the short interest out there is in trouble. In one quarter, the management team flipped from being a liability to an asset. To be fair, all the signs were there heading into it, but now we know. The company plans to pay down debt and decrease leverage by increasing EBITDA as a strategy to refinance its debt before it comes due.

Short Squeeze In Full Effect

The shorts actually increased their position up to the most recent reporting period. The cost to borrow since the last quarter was reported has gone up from 12% to 17% as the cost to maintain a short position here is skyrocketing:

The stock continues to head higher. Imagine being short, paying interest on being short, and watching your position go against you. Note that there are 106,025,000 shares outstanding. That means as of February 15, roughly 50% of the stock was sold short. As a short squeeze enthusiast, what we want to see is the stock to continue to trend up slowly on low volume, which inevitably will lead to panic. Institutional investors trying to take a position of this company at a P/LFCF of less than one and the short interest swallowing water as the short thesis capsizes make for the perfect storm for maybe the biggest short squeeze I'll ever get a front row seat at:

Imagine a reservoir dam holding back water as the water level rises and now the dam engineers are wondering if the dam was even built in the right spot. The dam hasn't broken yet, but when it does, you should see this stock go parabolic as a flood of buying comes in as the shorts cover.

Stable Revenue, Increasing EBITDA

The company increased adjusted EBITDA from Q3 to Q4:

From what I can tell, this mostly came from pricing increases:

During the year, I was probably a little bit disappointed in the beginning of 2018 that we weren't able to execute faster on some of those initiatives and that really was while we were hoping to drive some of the improvement in our original guidance for approximately 3.6 billion of EBITDA last year. We've worked on that right through the summer, tested, tested again, validated our approaches and we began to execute really at the backend of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. ... We have now achieved five sequential quarters of roughly stable data and Internet services revenue, which reflects the benefit of our improving execution, particularly on the broadband services revenue, which is a component of this category.

Note that the churn rate did not increase significantly as part of these price increases. The company appears to be optimizing for clients who are less likely to churn going forward and is diligently split testing its approaches before taking them to market. This is part of the agile management processes that it began implementing around summer of last year.

This seems to suggest that the demand for the higher-quality Frontier services is more inelastic than elastic and with good reason. As Frontier has the better network in some of its markets and customers figure out about it, people should be willing to switch over to Frontier. In fact, Frontier's current and future network upgrades permit it to offer services that its competitors cannot in a lot of places. Lots of people are inclined to buy up in speed, where applicable, and if you look at speed comparison availability, would you rather prefer an ISP where you can go up if you want to rather than go with on where that's the best they can do? This is pricing power at its finest, and Frontier is still just flexing as it continues in parallel and quick succession to split test and roll out operational and speed availability improvements.

Transformation Plan - Juicy Details

Frontier provided more details on how the $500M EBITDA transformation program is going:

This is all part of the agile process. Stepwise, incremental improvement and diligent split testing will yield results over time. It looks to me based on Q4 results that the company is putting out estimates that it thinks it can beat. Historically, the company has missed estimates, and I think now it's being overly conservative. This kind of makes sense as the primary objective is refinancing the debt in a few years.

Capital Spending: 5G Will Be Good

Lots of people point to 5G as the killer of existing internet service providers. Frontier is upgrading its network to 10 gigabit in order to service 5G:

5G runs on a fiber backhaul, so 5G doesn't really eliminate the value of Frontier's fiber footprint as much as it proves the long-term value of the company's CapEx investments:

Frontier continues to upgrade the speed and availability of its fiber footprint. Fiber takes significantly less maintenance capex compared to copper. Frontier has been blowing Capital Spending budgets historically to opportunistically upgrade the quality of its network, and the results are just paying off as seen this quarter.

Q1 Is Looking Good

CEO Daniel McCarthy seemed upbeat about how Q1 is progressing thus far:

Dan McCarthy likes Q1 from a revenue perspective 2/3 through it:

Not only did you get an incredible Q4, but Q1 also looks to be more of the same.

Summary and Conclusion

As the company continues to invest into its network, the financials should continue to improve enough to the point where Frontier can refinance its debt. The current valuation and short interest strongly suggest that this simply is not possible, but wait a second, Q4 results argue otherwise. Q4 results make the case for management making valuable decisions and doing the right thing in the face of adversity.

As I write this, the company continues to trade at a market capitalization of less than the operating free cash flow it made last quarter and that's despite being up significantly the last two months. In the last six months, the stock is still down over 50% and that was before the company had proved that it could deliver on its transformation program. In the last two years, the stock is still down over 90%. The market used to value this on a more level-headed basis, and I expect a return to normalcy going forward as the company continues to execute against its transformation plan. The point is, it just did what no one thought it could do, and the market still hasn't quite figured out how significant that is yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.