IMI's (IMIAF) CEO Mark Selway on Preliminary Results 2018 Conference Call (Transcript)

Lord Smith – Chairman

Daniel Shook – Finance Director

Mark Selway – Chief Executive

Roy Twite – Chief Executive Designate

Massimo Grassi – Divisional Managing Director-IMI Precision Engineering

Andrew Douglas – Jefferies

Jonathan Hurn – Deutsche

Colin Campbell – SocGen

Lord Smith

Well. Good morning, everyone. Before turning to today’s results, you I’m sure have seen an announcement this morning about Mark’s retirement. Not a word you'd normally apply to Mark, but he is retiring and he’s been replaced by Roy Twite is new Chief Executive of IMI and that’ll be with effect from this year’s annual general meeting.

Mark has done a tremendous job during the past five years. Under his leadership, there’s been a culture of continuous improvement and that’s fully embedded across the group. And today, I actually believe one of the strongest operational plant forums in our industry. We’re sorry to see him leave, but we understand his reasons. There’s near the end of our five-year strategic plan and begin to consider the next phase of the group’s development, it’s timely that they actually hands over the reins now.

And Roy is exactly the right person to succeed Mark. He has a deep knowledge of IMI. Its markets, customers, competitors, extensive operational experience and he’s got outstanding leadership qualities. His appointment follows a rigorous research process, the Board were delighted to appoint him to take the business forward.

I’m now going to turn to the results. Without doubt, I’m sure there were several opportunities that coming months to ensure that Mark has a proper send off. So we’ll make sure and we’re sending him off to Australia, so that there’s difficult for him to come back. So to 2018, in terms of today’s agenda, I’ll present the highlights and then Daniel will follow with details of the financials and then Mark will take you through the operational performance and our strategic progress before presenting the outlook for the year.

The financials reflect further progress from the divisions. In Critical, Roy and his team performed well and what a continuing tough markets. The benefits from restructuring and the divisions value engineering program helped grow sales and profits in the year. In Precision, Massimo and his team delivered sales, profits and light for like margin growth and some great operational progress. In Hydronic, Phil and the team delivered on their commitment to refocus the business and recover margins in the second half.

Now as you can see from this slide, as expected on a like for like basis, the group delivered results ahead of expectations in 2018. On an adjusted basis, revenue of £1.9 billion was 9% higher than in 2017 and benefited from £88 million from the acquisition of Bimba, which was offset in part by £90 million of adverse currency movement.

After adjusting for these items, revenue on an organic basis was 5% higher compared to 2017. On an adjusted basis, segmental operating profit of £266 million was 11% higher and that included a £7 million contribution from Bimba and again £3 million headwind from currency movement.

After adjusting for these items, segmental operating profit on an organic basis was 9% higher compared to 2017. Adjusted operating cash flow of £222 million was another good results for the year and that included an increase in working capital due to lower advanced payments in Critical and an inventory rebuild to respond to stronger markets in Precision. Adjusted earnings per share, we’re 12% higher at 73.2p and then the back of these results and reflecting the confidence that we haven’t a group’s future. The Board declared a 3% increase in the final dividend to 26p. That represents a full year dividend or 40.6p.

I’m now going to hand over to Daniel who’ll take you through the details. Dan?

Daniel Shook

Thank you, Lord Smith. Good morning, everyone. I’m very pleased to be able to take you through the full year results today. Now you will see we have provided our results on both an adjusted and organic constant currency basis. In terms of revenue, as Lord Smith mentioned, we had a negative exchange rate impact of £19 million or 1%, driven primarily by the weaker U.S. dollar.

The impact of our M&A activity is shown on the slide, most notably, the acquisition of Bimba last February. On an organic basis, revenue of £1.9 billion increased 5% making adjusted revenue up by 9%. Segmental operating profit was £266 million and compared to £241 million in 2017. On an organic basis, operating profit increased by 9% and when you include Bimba and FX, adjusted profits grew by 11%. The profit margin at 14% was slightly higher than last year, despite the dilutive impact from Bimba.

Corporate costs were £27 million in 2018 and included a few smaller one-off benefits in the year. We expect these charges to return to our normalized run rate of £28 million in 2019. If we look at the income statement in more detail and starting with our segmental operating profit of £266 million, we incur £800,000 of smaller restructuring costs in the year, which are not treated as adjusting items.

The net interest expense of £13 million was lower and reflected the refinancing of a higher cost loan, which more than offset the cost of the Bimba debt. After recording a small pension finance charge, our adjusted profit before tax was up 12% at £251 million. The results include £12 million of restructuring costs, mostly for activities in Critical. For 2019, we expect our restructuring charge to be roughly £20 million as we finalize ongoing rationalization projects and continue to assess actions to respond to prevailing market conditions.

We achieved a gain on pensions of £7 million and I will share on a later slide the continued excellent work our team has done to further derisk our position. Acquired intangible amortization increased to £29 million reflecting the Bimba acquisition. So statutory profit before tax was £213 million, up 18% from the prior year. Tax of £44 million represents on our adjusted results and effective tax rate of 21% rate we would expect to continue for the year ahead.

So moving to operating cash flow, you will see that our overall working capital increased with creditors impacting most of that move. We continue to see good inventory management across the group, particularly within Critical. Debtors grew slightly, but in line with revenue, so debtor days improved by two. Regarding creditors, as mentioned at the half year, we saw an unwind of one-off advanced payments from Critical’s petrochem orders in 2017. This was the main contributor to the outflow in 2018.

Capital expenditure at £58 million was lower than the prior year and reflected the finalization of plant upgrade projects in both Critical and Hydronic. The ratio of CapEx to depreciation and amortization at 1.1 times was lower than 2017 and we’d expect that ratio to increase slightly in 2019. Adjusted operating cash flow was again solid at £222 million ahead of the previous year.

So continuing from adjusted operating cash flow, we had £9 million of cash outflows related to adjusting items, which includes a one-off property sale of £12 million, partly offsetting our restructuring cash outflows. Interest payments were £13 million, while the derivatives outflow decreased to £18 million. These derivative payments relate to our balance sheet hedges.

Tax paid was £41 million, a slight increase on the prior year. We again had a pension contribution in support of our derisking program and then £123 million related to the Bimba transaction. After our normal dividend payment and £5 million for employee share purchases, we get to a net cash outflow of £105 million, including £15 million of acquired Bimba debt and £20 million of adverse debt reevaluation. The final net debt balance was £405 million.

So moving to the balance sheet, you will see that our key metrics were impacted by the Bimba acquisition, but we continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with sufficient headroom to support further growth opportunities. As expected, gearing increased to 61% and net debt to EBITDA increased to 1.3 times. I should note that the initial bank financing for Bimba was replaced by long-term private placement debt, leaving our £300 million bank facilities undrawn at the end of the year.

Now we’ve continued our proactive risk management of pension liabilities and I’m pleased to report we completed our plan by out in the second half of 2018 totaling £409 million. Through additional activities and actuarial assumption movements our UK surplus has increased and we’ve been able to hold our overseas position flat when compared to last year. We will continue to work with our scheme trustees around the company to manage the group’s overall exposure.

Now turning to our favorite financial topic of the year leases. This slide gives you the pro forma adjustments to our 2018 financials. There are two impacts. First, the new lease standard IFRS 16 creates a £113 million asset and liability on our books. EBITDA increases by £33 million as lease costs are replaced by asset depreciation. These changes have a small adverse impact on our financial ratios. The second change is with our internal notional rent recharge.

In the past, our practice has been to make an internal charge to normalize our site costs across the group. Following the change to IFTS 16, this is no longer necessary and as shown on the slide, it results in a £3.3 million shift of profits into the divisions offset by an increase in corporate costs. Now we will report on an IFRS 16 basis starting in June.

Now with FX as previously mentioned, the stronger sterling against the U.S. dollar resulted in a headwind of 1% for revenue and 1% for operating profit. If we assume average FX rates through January continue for the remainder of the year, we would expect limited impact on revenues and profits for 2019. And as in the past, the ready reckoner is provided to give you the impact from movements in both the dollar and the euro.

So with that, let me hand you over to Mark to take you through the divisional reviews and strategy update.

Mark Selway

So thank you, Dan, and good morning ladies and gentlemen. I’ll now take you through the operational performance and the strategic progress on a division by division basis starting with critical. This division is, as you know, is involved in the design and manufacturer of highly engineered valves, actuators and controls capable of operating at the extremes of temperature and pressure for the most demanding applications.

Order input at £652 million was flat on an organic basis and as we predicted was heavily biased to the second half of the year. New construction orders at £302 million, where 10% below 2017. Our oil and gas and power markets continue to struggle and despite our excellent hit writes, new capital projects remain thin on the ground.

In response, the critical team targeted projects in the water and in the navel of sectors. And these orders help to offset some of the weaknesses elsewhere. In the aftermarket, full year order input of £350 million was 11% higher and spares were up 6% to £207 million. Our increased focus on valve upgrades delivered more than 20% increase from these activities when compared to 2017.

Turning now to the revenue line. After adjusting for £6 million of adverse exchange and £3 million from disposals, revenue at £682 million was 7% higher on an organic basis and 5% higher on an adjusted basis. New Construction sales, £361 million was 7% higher with significant sales in petrochemical offsetting further declines in power and also in midstream oil.

Aftermarket sales of £321 million, where 6% about 2017, broadly flat spares being supported by some excellent new upgrade projects, which added £20 million in sales in the year. Operating profit of £88 million was 6% higher on an organic basis with the success of the divisions restructuring their cost reduction activities and their value engineering projects or contributing to those results.

The division’s margins at 13% were equivalent to the prior year. And at the year end on a like for like basis, the order book at £474 million was 7% lower than the same point last year. Importantly, margins in the order books are slightly higher within expected 2% reduction in new construction being offset by the higher proportion of the order book tied to our aftermarket.

So turning now to the strategic elements of critical engineering’s performance. You’ll recall from the market assessment that this division has traditionally played in three principal sectors, power generation, oil and gas and petrochemical. With the aftermarket representing a valuable contributor across all three of these segments.

The New Construction Fossil Power market continues to experience significant project delays and structural change. And as a consequence in the year ahead, we’re expecting lower levels of new construction power orders. Now our recent success at using our valve doctors to chase upgrade and field service work, when combined with value engineering is helping to increase the value of sales into those power opportunities, which remain available.

And today, there is more optimism in the oil and gas market. Then there was a year ago, but customer CapEx is still slow in coming. And despite this, we’re expecting an increase in LNG and also downstream orders, which will be biased to the second half of the year. And in petrochemical, we’re well placed for the projects which are available. But we don’t see the same level of opportunities as we saw last year, particularly from China.

Now in 2014, Roy recognized that the reduced number of project opportunities would place pressure on project pricing, and as such he initiated a division wide improvement program, which involved four key elements. The first element was the realignment of the divisions’ footprint from lower growth, high cost markets to higher growth lower cost regions. The investment in modern world class facilities commenced in 2015 with a new machine shop and service centers in USA and also in China.

In 2016, we added a greenfield operation in South Korea. And in 2017, we consolidated three of our Chinese operations into a new facility in Shanghai. And last year, we finished the upgrade of our Z&J operations in Germany. This year we’ll move our operation in Japan to a new and more efficient facility and that’ll be largely paid for by the sale of our existing old plant, which is clearly inefficient. The second and most significant change included a program of restructuring with an overarching ambition to dramatically change the geographic footprint and the cost base critical operations.

The program started in 2014 with the closure of the UK nuclear components business. In 2015, we then announced the closure of our Swiss and Canadian nuclear operations and the transfer of Th Jansen in Germany. And those actions delivered savings of £7 million in 2015.

The next phase included the transfer of Swedish manufacturing to the Czech Republic. And that delivered £12 million a benefits in 2016 and an additional £23 million in 2017. Last year, we announced the closure of our Belgian side, which together with other initiatives delivered £12 million a benefit in 2018.

Now we continue to realign our cost space with the dynamics of the market. And this year, our European power operations will undergo a further program of rationalization to reduce our overheads and to increase the utilization of our plants and our engineers. Now it is really important to recognize that despite the complexity, all of these projects have been delivered on time and on budget and without disruption to our customers.

The third element of Roy’s plans included a division wide program of Value Engineering, which in 2018 delivered £180 million of new orders. And not only as Value Engineering reduced the costs of our new products, it’s also enabled us to be competitive in other parts of the markets, including the water sector.

Moving now to the fourth element, our manufacturing improvements, lean results for critical engineering came in at an average score of 74% up from 70% last year and a huge improvement since our first audit score of only 24%. And in the year I was particularly pleased with Critical's operational improvements, including on time delivery, £20 million reduction in inventory, 26% reduction in the cost of poor quality and a massive 58% reduction in the number of lost time accidents.

In addition to the improvements in lean, we also continued our investments in the rollout of our new IFS ERP system, which was installed on time and on budget in Remosa and also in Bopp & Reuther in the year. Our plans for 2019 include extending this new divisional standard and we will commence a version upgrade to keep the whole division bang up today.

So when you put it all together, despite the continued tough markets, the critical team delivered well against their objectives in 2018. They delivered growth in revenue and profits despite continued difficult markets. Their Value Engineering program helps secure £180 million of new orders. Rationalization projects continued to be delivered on time and on budget with £12 million of benefits in the year, an increase in the divisions average lean score at 74% and the continued on time and on budget delivery of the IFS ERP system. And finally the announcement of the extended restructuring, which who delivered further benefits in 2019.

So turning now to Critical Engineering’s outlook. Based on current order book phasing and the comparatively large petrochemical deliveries in early 2018, we’re expecting first half organic revenues and profits to be lower when compared to 2018. Results for the full year expected to reflect a more favorable second half phasing and the benefits from our restructuring.

Moving now to Precision Engineering, which includes the Norgren businesses, Bimba and a range of specialist valve and flow control technologies. For applications where precision and speed and reliability are essential to the processes in which they're involved.

Full year revenue at £916 million was 16% higher on an adjusted basis and after excluding an £88 million contribution from Bimba and £10 million forex hit 6% higher on an organic basis. Strong industrial automation revenues in the first half slowed in the third quarter with North American auto implant and European food and beverage turning slightly negative in the final quarter.

Now this resulted in industrial automation being only 2% up when we compared to 2017. Commercial vehicle sales were 8% higher despite almost £8 million in contract completions in the year. This included 15% increase in North America and 2% growth in Europe. Our rail, our life sciences and our energy verticals all achieved double digit growth in the year and that reflected the benefits of our new product offerings and the division sector focused organization.

Operating profit at £153 million was 15% higher and 11% higher, when you exclude the first time contribution from Bimba and hit of £1.5 million related to currency. Margins at 16.7% were slightly lower due to the mix effect from high commercial vehicle sales and the dilution impact related to Bimba. Now excluding Bimba margins at 17.7% compared to 16.9% in 2017.

You will recall from the market assessment that this division operates in five key sectors and our early plans were based on revenue growth in line with the market and then accelerated growth after fixing and focusing the division. So 2018, was an important year for our Precision team, with improving markets and the foundation building over recent years translating into stronger revenues, profits, and like-for-like margins in the year.

So to recap, in 2017 Massimo put in place his vertical sector focus organization, which now operates across the division and the benefits are already evident in our direct sales and our improving position with key distributors. The investments in our online capabilities, our website, the division of internet and our Norgren online app have made great progress. And today digital marketing has become a competitive lever in Precision's toolbox. In terms of new products, Precision can now boast a world class product development process and an exciting pipeline of great new products in the various stages of development.

In 2017, we introduced our first new actuator and air products in the industrial automation sector. Since then we've launched a range of dispensing pumps in life sciences, air preparation systems in rail and some great new products in the energy sector. And sales generated from new products represented 12% of revenues in 2018. This year, Precision will launch our first range of electric actuators at the Hannover Fair and a range of lower cost products will be added to our offerings in Asia. We look forward to showcasing many of the new digital and connected products, which now feature across all of our verticals.

So in addition to the terrific progress in our new product portfolio, we worked hard to lower our cost base and increase our activities in the emerging markets. And in October, we opened a new purpose built facility in India, which represents another huge step in our efforts to localize manufacturing and penetrate our markets like India and China. Operationally the division also made terrific progress with the combination of Lean, the improved market environment and the benefits of previous restructuring, all contributing to a much improved performance in the year.

Precision's latest lane assessment is shown on this slide and overall the average lane score has improved substantially from 33% the first benchmark to 75% at the end of last year. And in the year the application of Lean helped improved our on-time delivery, reduce the cost of poor quality by almost 10% and the division risk also reduced to historically low levels.

You'll also be aware in February, we took the keys at Bimba, and in the 11 months it contributed £88 million of sales and £6.7 million of operating profit and that was exactly in line with our expectations. Now I remain excited about the prospects for our North American industrial automation business. Bimba will continue to be margin dilutive in these early years, but there remains plenty of scope for margin improvement as our integration actions take hold.

The factory improvements are progressing well and Massimo is hugely excited about his market potential. So all in all, we remain confident that the synergy benefits will be in line, if not exceed the numbers in our acquisition assumptions. So when you put it all together, Precision has had a successful 2018, including delivering growth in revenues, profits and like-for-like margins when compared to 2017. They delivered top line growth in all three regions and in all of their verticals in the year. The on time and on budget launch of new products, which drove the vitality rate to 12% in the year. The successful opening of a new purpose built facility in India. And finally the successful integration of Bimba and on plan execution of our year one improvement objectives.

So turning now to the outlook for Precision Engineering. We start the year with a global industrial markets in an uncertain position with a tougher second half to 2018 providing a more cautious backcloth for industrial automation. In commercial vehicle, we're expecting Class A volumes to be a bit stronger in North America with some small declines in Europe. And based on current market conditions, we expect first half organic revenues to be slightly higher with roughly the same margins as the first half of 2018. We also expect the benefits of our new product launches and our operational efficiencies to support improved results in the full year.

Moving now to Hydronic Engineering, which includes three industry recognized names. IMI, TA and Pneumatex. And is a leading provider of water based heating and cooling systems for the residential and commercial building sectors. I'm really pleased with Phil and his division success at reinforcing our market leadership position while also increasing margins in the second half of the year.

Revenue at £309 million was 1% lower on an adjusted basis and after £3 million in currency was flat on an organic basis. Sales of TA balancing and control increased 4% with stronger sales in North America, Switzerland, and the Nordics underpinning that growth. Sales of IMI thermostatic control products was 6% lower reflecting the phasing of distributor orders, particularly in the first half.

Now following our rebate negotiations, we did see improved sales in the second half of the year. Sales of Pneumatex water quality products increased 5% due to the success of our new products and our increase investments in technical support in our key markets. Adjusted segmental operating profit of £52 million was 5% higher and after adjusting for adverse exchange, organic operating profits were 6% higher than the same period last year.

Operating margins at 16.8% compared to 15.9% in 2017 but most importantly, the Hydronic team met their commitment. And in the second half they delivered 18.4% margins, which compared to 15.9% in the second half of 2017. You will recall from the market review that this division plays in three key sectors with an addressable market of around £2 billion. And our plan is to capitalize on our premier market positions, particularly in Europe.

So turning now to Hydronic's year in review. The division moved decisively to address the disappointing performance in the second half of 2017. Third-party distributor agreements are now in the main reset and promotional discounts and rebates are delivering appropriate phasing and the design growth at acceptable margins. A detailed review of product margins and economic movements was also completed and process were adjusted to ensure commodity and cost increases were recovered in our 2018 price update.

Additionally, Phil has undertaken an overhead reduction exercise focused at reducing complexity and lowering his cost base. £3 million of restructuring costs were incurred in the year, and that included the closure of a loss making service business in Sweden. The division's product development program continues to deliver market leading products and in the full year that represented around 22% of Hydronic revenues. And given that now largely complete refresh of Hydronic's product portfolio, the rate of new product launches will reduce and we'll focus on fewer higher value opportunities.

And in terms of Lean, the divisions continue to make tremendous progress and their full year assessment at 78% increase from just 37% at the time of our first benchmark. Last time accidents also showed excellent improvement with a 40% reduction, when compared to the prior year.

And as outlined in our half year announcement, the extended supply chain, including our distribution hubs, will be our next area of focus, with a reduction in supply chain complexity being a key deliverable in 2019. We also continued with the rollout of the divisions’ new ERP system, which is now live in three of our main manufacturing sites and across 14 sales offices.

So to summarize, Hydronic’s 2018 successes included growth in profits and margins, despite the restructuring undertaken in the first half of the year, the continued progress on new products, which accounted for 22% of 2018 revenues. The division continues to lead the group in terms of Lean, which scores at 78% at the end of 2018. The new ERP system now provides a proven standard for rollout across the balance of the division.

And finally, the new leadership delivered on their commitment to significantly improve their second half margins. So in terms of the outlook for Hydronic Engineering, based on current market conditions, organic revenues expected to grow in the first half of 2019 with margin slightly improved when compared to the first half of last year. And results for the full year are expected to reflect the benefits of our 2018 restructuring, and of course, our normal second half bias.

So before moving onto the outlook for the group, I'll take a brief moment to summarize the information included in today's presentation. In 2018, we delivered improve revenues, profits, margins, cash and earnings per share, when compared to 2017. Despite continued tough markets, Critical delivered good financial progress with the divisions’ reorganization and their operational improvements, underpinning margins, while improving our competitiveness and increasing win rates on new project bids.

In Precision, we delivered growth in revenues, profits unlike for light margins when compared to 2017. Lean is improving our efficiencies. And our new products are gaining early attraction and growing our competitiveness. Bimba is everything that we'd hoped for and the integration remains on track. And finally in 2018, Hydronic successfully undertook the commercial, the operational and the restructuring actions necessary and delivered a significantly improved second half to the year.

So in terms of the group outlook, in the first half of 2019, we're expecting organic revenues to be lower than 2018, due to the phasing of Critical’s order book and slowing market demand in the Industrial Automation. Margins are expected to be broadly similar, supported by our operational initiatives and an improved performance from Hydronic. Results for the full year will reflect the benefits of restructuring and our normal second-half bias, and currently support, what we see as consensus, which we read it somewhere between 74p to 75p per share.

So as you have seen from this morning's announcement, this'll be my last results presentation. And I'm pleased to be stepping down with our financial showing great progress in the year. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with IMI and I'd like to thank my Chairman, my board, my executive team, Jill who looks after me day in and day out and all of our employees for their hardworking commitment to rebuilding the competitive foundations of the group.

Now my decision to retire has been a longtime coming. You will be surprised. I turned 60 in June and I'll spend the last 30 years away for my kids and my family. And while running great companies here in the UK and spending time with you city types is a real pleasure. The lure of spending time with my grandchildren in the sunshine is just too good to pass up. And in terms of timing, my Chairman and I discussed IMIs 2020 strategic plan and I recommended that it would be best that the new plan be developed by the person, who'll be responsible for delivering it.

And with that, I'm absolutely delighted that Roy has been appointed my successor and I'm confident, he will do an excellent job in his new role as Chief Executive of IMI. So with that, let me introduce my executive team, Dan, who's already spoken today. Roy, who you all know and he'll take over the top job in May. Massimo, who runs Precision and delivered really well in 2018, and Phil, who's got responsibility for Hydronic and I'd have to say played a blinder in the second half of last year.

They'll be helping me to answer your questions. So could I ask that you've got a question, please put your hand up. Remember to give your name and company when you get the microphone. Thank you very much. Andy?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Douglas

Good morning. It's Andrew Douglas from Jefferies. Three quick questions, one for each of division. On Precision, there's a lot of focus, I guess, on new products in 2018. Can you just give us an overview on where you are there in terms of 2018 and then into 2019. And maybe on revenue opportunities can compare to a kind of when we last spoke? For Critical, I was a slight surprise like other being so large and doing so well. Can we just have a little bit of chat about that? I mean it might be, I'm kind of going into your strategic review and actually, Roy, I apologize for that, but what else could you do in other, if power markets remain difficult, and if you can give us an update on restructuring numbers? That would be helpful.

And then just very quickly, just make sure I'm not missing anything in the Hydronic. You say that first half margin is going to be slightly ahead given the fact that you kind of smash out of the past in the second half. Does that run rate not continue to the first half? Therefore, it should be maybe a bit better than the slightly? Thank you.

Mark Selway

Can I take your third Kiki question? Hydronic, really did the great job in the second half. The restructuring that Phil's done, it's been great. It'll continue into the first half, but that it's a second-half bias business and we've got to see the winter season do well in the second half of 2019. And you'll see the margin benefits coming through as a consequence. Massimo, new products.

Massimo Grassi

Good morning, Andrew. So we are very pleased with our progress is in terms of new product development. As Mark mentioned, we have 12% vitality, which is more than the double then the level we had a couple of years ago. We have great progress in Europe. We strengthened our engineering capabilities in Asia. The new plants you have seen that we opened in October. We have an excellent engineering center that develop product for utilization in Asia. And probably the most exciting region for us is North America, where with the combination of new product development and also the opportunity offered by the cross-selling between Norgren and Bimba. We'll be launching these year, this same number of new products that Norgren launched in the last 32 years. So we are very, very excited by this opportunity. We have a pipeline that exceeds – pipeline of new products that exceed £400 million. So we are progressing quite well and we are very pleased.

Mark Selway

And Roy on other.

Roy Twite

Other. Well, I'll just start by actually thanking the Chairman, the board, Mark for your support. And some absolutely delighted about this appointment, obviously. And I also just want to thank my team and in fact, everybody across IMI that I've worked with over the last 30 years working really hard to improve the company and make it what it is today. So I'll just start that before I go to other. So I think, the core strategy for IMI Critical has been to push hard into oil and gas and into Petrochem. And we've used a lot of the techniques that Mark brought with him around Lean, Value Engineering call Sandy Bay and the big one, I'm surprised the question was not in that to be honest with you.

To enable us to get more competitive and get into those spaces. But also, powers even harder than we thought it was going to be three years ago. So in other, what we've got is two growth areas. The first is in water, which Mark mentioned in his speech. And this is an ordinary water because as you know, general water is very commodity, right? But this is huge transmission of water in the Middle East. A lot of it based around desalination and these are enormous butterfly valves that have to seal against big pressure.

So it's not as severe as power, turbine bypass in power. But it's a nice middle ground. We won some great contracts last year. There's some more contracts especially in the Middle East that we're going after. And it's enabling us to tide over our engineering capacity in particular until LNG comes through, which we think could be more late this year, next year. We're most excited about LNG obviously, but that's good. The other area that we should talk about briefly and Mark touched on again is naval nuclear. So we put some very specialist valves into nuclear submarines. So the whole valves, they’re very critical to the operation of the submarine. And we've been able to fairly, meaningfully increase the content of those valves onto the submarine. And so as new submarines have come through, that's created good growth for us. And we've also been able to push into some other countries, Andy as well. So actually the pipeline does look quite exciting, not just for this year and next year, but over the next three or four years as well.

Andrew Douglas

Are there more potentially markets…

Roy Twite

There will be over time. We're super selective. We want preferably severe, but if not that, then at least semi-severe. So it can make the right sort of margins that we want to make for the long term. Thanks, Andy.

Jonathan Hurn

Good morning. Hi, it's Jonathan Hurn from Deutsche. Actually two questions for Roy, please. Just coming back to the LNG, can you just talk a little bit more about the opportunity of that? Do we start to see the orders coming through in a second half? What kind of size until they start to get load in the first half of 2019?

And the second question was just on aftermarket, you oversee 11% growth, it's the biggest chunk of critical 11% is a good rate. How do we think about that rate going into 2019 please?

Massimo Grassi

Yes. Thanks Jonathan. So LNG obviously that is looking very exciting. In terms of the engineering activity, our engineers are really busy at the moment and our commercial people are tracking these projects around the world. We're tracking 27 projects now and some of them are really large. Like some of the ones in the Middle East for a start, really, really large project, so really excited about that. I would say at the moment you're absolutely right, Jonathan, engineering activity last year on new construction orders for LNG were £ 20 million. I think this year we will more than double that and I think next year could be a really, really good year in terms of LNG.

And then beyond that, the exciting thing is the on the compression side of LNG where we've got the severe service valves, we get back stream of aftermarket that starts about two years after commissioning and then on the compression side is worth 10% of the valve value at very decent margins on the part. So LNG for us is very, very attractive business that’s service side LNG.

On aftermarket, I was delighted the team worked really hard on particularly on upgrade valves last year and our upgrade valves portion of aftermarket was up about 20% again, Mark referenced in his speech, which was great.

There aren't quite so many projects that we can go after this year, but I still think the aftermarket will remain pretty healthy actually. Jonathan and probably the other important thing to see on aftermarket is the pricing has remained very resilient and it is still increasing slightly particularly in the areas of valves. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. On Petrochem obviously understand about the lumpiness of those big China contracts, but on the broader market picture there, you're sounding a little more cautious on the outlook. There still seems to be some big programs coming through, particularly in the Middle East, other opportunities there that you're going to be bidding on or do you just think that's a bit quieter for a while.

And then perhaps more on precision, without wanting to sort of play down the significance of Bimba? Obviously one of the things that hasn't perhaps come through strongly on that side has been bigger M&A. As things get choppier, do you think there are more possibilities for things being shaken out or do you think you get more cautious about making those sorts of moves?

Massimo Grassi

Roy?

Roy Twite

Yes. So if I just take petrochem, you'll probably remember the our petrochem orders on the back of some of these huge orders and ethylene went up from above – it was above this is rough numbers now it's about £ 50 million, this is public information, but it was about £ 50 million in 2017 and then went up 50% our orders to about £ 75 million. As we got more and more competitive and pushed into those projects and China was investing heavily and I think there's a little bit of a bubble in China. And then in last year it was £ 80 million, so we actually talked about gain, all we're saying is that we think this year there aren't quite so many of those sorts of projects available.

I agree with you, ethylene is still really strong, but that was a smaller part for us than these really large catastrophe projects, do you remember, I think the first one we won was £ 20 million on its own. So that's all we're really trying to win. It will be slightly less than that this year.

And I think in terms of Precision in M&A, look, we're really delighted with the way the Bimba is moving forward. Massimo has put a good team around and they are digesting the as well and improving their performance month-to-month. So we're still focused on looking for good opportunities to grow our Precision business, particularly in North America and in Asia. We have a good executive team across all of our regions, so Massimo has worked hard to build that capability. You would have seen multiple, still remained pretty high in the market place.

So we've got to be careful that we're buying things that we’re the best owners for and the thing that will translate is that we'll be able to deliver synergies that will afford the sorts of multiples that need to be paid. So we're very selective. We're very cautious to make sure that we buy things that will add value for the longer-term, but we still got a good focus and I think you're right, I think there will be some consolidation in the market. We're starting to see large multinationals started to shed some of their less core businesses and who knows what opportunity that might show in the next few years.

Balance Sheet still in good shape you'll have it recognized 1.3 times, net debt to EBITDA. So it gives us, sufficient amount of head room so that we can go after the things that Massimo would most like to bring to the table.

Unidentified Analyst

Just following on from that for Massimo, I mean it could see getting into electric actuation. I'm surprised you didn't buy into that. I suppose you're doing that sort of organically and develop it in house, wouldn't it have been easier and quicker to bought a business with a known brand in that area?

Secondly, for Roy, can you just talk to us I mean Mark told us about the savings that have come through this year that you've made, but they're still not coming through to the bottom line when do those happen? Is it still pricing pressure, that's it's holding that back. And then, then finally just one on the financial central costs, you said £ 28 million, I think is that pre the rental charge, like it says going to be £ 31 million plus?

Roy Twite

Okay. That was all against the current methodology. So you'll need to make the adjustment.

Lord Smith

So, I think in terms of electric actuation, there had been a couple of businesses that have been on the market for sometime just in recent times. They attracted massive multiples and after looking at them Massimo might took view actually we can design a better product, it's more cost efficient and launch it ourselves. So I know that’s fair to say, you'll see our first new electric actuation, it’s still quite a small part of the overall actuation market, but it is growing more rapidly than Pneumatics and we need the range side. I'm really delighted with the new stuff coming out Massimo?

Massimo Grassi

Absolutely. And the only thing I would like to add is that, Bimba has a range of electric actuation. So with the range that we will be launching branded Norgren at Hannover in April together with the products available with Bimba I think we have a quite credible offering on a global base.

Unidentified Analyst

And beyond that Roy, what about you're not delivering, I thought you didn’t deliver improved profits in the year? They are dropping.

Roy Twite

There should be more dropping that’s right, David's got a good point as he always likes to make to me and just keep me on toes. Yes, so last year Critical spent £ 8 million on rationalization and we delivered £ 12 million in bottom line. The issue is exactly the one that David identified, which is that the pressure on new construction pricing is still huge and you've still got a lot of our competition competing for a small number of projects.

Now obviously I'm hoping that, that dynamic will change as it did last time as LNG wave comes through and that will – once all those engineers get busy in all of our competition and us, then obviously that take a bit of the pressure of pricing, but right now pricing is still very tough for new construction. Thanks David.

Colin Campbell

Hello, this is Colin Campbell of SocGen. Just a bit on David's point, it looks like sort of IMI has missed the up cycle and that we're approaching the next down cycle. You're increasing restructuring expenses next year you can't really see the benefits of lean at the bottom line at the profit level. How can you reassure us the group has at least resilient in a downturn or more resilient than in the past?

Mark Selway

I think 22% EPS growth over the last couple of years speaks for itself. So I'm not sure that your comment in regard to missing the cycle is right. I mean Roy’s power generation and oil and gas markets have been in a toughest place. We're not in the nonconventional drilling piece and never had been. So the net of all of that is I think Critical has done an outstanding job to grow profits in what is a pretty tough market and we picked up market share and we are getting more of our hit rate.

In Precision, we saw growth in revenues, profits and margins in the year and also in our Hydraulics. We saw growth in revenues – sorry in profits and margins in the either side. I'm not sure you can particularly say we missed the cycle.

Colin Campbell

That’s not the case that both in Hydraulics and Precision, the margins are not yet back to the peak?

Mark Selway

I think in terms of Precision, we've been investing heavily in new products. You’ve heard from Massimo, we're putting out more products in the course of 2019 than we've done in the last 32 years in North America. That rebuilding of the capability of the business, building the competitive base of the manufacturing operations has been absolutely essential to lead the business into the next phase of its development. It was always the plan that’s what we outlined in 2014 and I think we've delivered well on it. Harry?

Unidentified Analyst

I have some very simple questions hopefully. I mean in terms of the £ 3 million restructuring in the hydraulics, was that above the line or below the line in 2018?

Mark Selway

It was in middle column. It was part of the restructure.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of the commercial vehicle market in 2019, some of the industry forecasts are a little more downbeat the new run assessment, how confident are you in that sort of outlook? And then finally, just in terms of the potential revenue split first half, second half, any clues as to how that might fund out? Please.

Mark Selway

Look, I think underlying the markets at the moment, Harry, there's a lot of volatility. Particularly in industrial automation we saw a particularly strong January and that was offset by lower first half to February that bounced back in the second half of February. So volatility is the name of the game in IMI.

In commercial vehicle, obviously we've got some new contracts coming on stream back-end of this year, but we are expecting there's going to be some progress in North America, possibly a slight decline in Europe. Now, that's our best rate on it today, but we're going to have to see it play out in month-to-month and quarter-to-quarter.

Massimo Grassi

In terms of first half, the second half. I think if you look at the split last year, that's, we're not expecting vastly different phasing. So if we use that as a basis, that's probably in the round, right.

Lord Smith

With that if there's no other questions thank you very, very much for your support over the years. I look forward to catching up with you all before I finally head off to Australia in July. So thank you very, very much. Appreciate it.