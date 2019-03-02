Coca Cola Icecek Sanayi's (COCAL) CEO Burak Basarir on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Coca Cola Icecek Sanayi As ADR (OTC:COCAL) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Yesim Tohma – Head of Investor Relations

Burak Basarir – Chief Executive Officer

Andriy Avramenko – Chief Financial Officer

Hanzade Kilickiran – JPMorgan

Thomas Vester – LGM Investments

Cemal Demirtas – Ata Invest

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Coca-Cola Içecek Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call. Ms. Yesim Tohma, please go ahead.

Yesim Tohma

Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our full year 2018 results webcast. Today our CEO, Burak Basarir, will briefly talk about our operation. Then our CFO, Andriy Avramenko, will share with you the financial review. Following 2019 guidance, including remarks by our CEO, we will start the Q&A session.

Before we begin, please kindly be advised of our cautionary statement that this conference call may contain forward-looking management comments, including projections, and these should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary language contained in this presentation and in our earnings release. And a copy of the earnings release and financials are available on our website at www.cci.com.tr.

Now let me turn the call over to Mr. Basarir. Please, go ahead sir.

Burak Basarir

Thank you, Yesim. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. We’re pleased to record another year of quality growth and delivered on our guidance with solid results. As we continue to grow our revenue ahead of our volume and EBITDA ahead of our revenue, we’ve achieved the highest net revenue and EBITDA growth of the past the past six years. Our portfolio strategy and revenue growth management initiatives, along with the disciplined financial management, allowed us to expand EBIT and EBITDA margins as well. Once again, a – we closed the year with a solid free cash flow on the back of ongoing focus on our working capital efficiency and prudent capital expenditures.

Let me move to the next page. Looking at our volume development across CCI. Both Turkey and international operations delivered strong growth 2019, while the sales volume of our international operations exceeded that of Turkey’s for the first time. In Turkey, we recorded the highest growth since 2012, driven by the increase in the Sparkling category. In our international operations, Pakistan and Kazakhstan were the main drivers of our volume growth. On a consolidated basis, we generated 77 million unit cases of incremental volume.

Let me move to the next page, and then let’s look at the category performances. All the categories, except for the non-ready-to-drink tea, the bulk tea, delivered growth in 2019. The Sparkling category grew by almost 7%, translating into 59 million unit cases of incremental volume. We are pleased to see accelerated growth in Sparkling in Turkey. The category delivered 7% growth in Pakistan, representing an above industry growth.

Stills grew by 12%, mainly led by the robust growth of Ice Tea in Turkey and Kazakhstan. Ice Tea grew by 20% in Turkey supported by brand investment and increasing availability. In Kazakhstan, Ice Tea growth was almost 40%, reaching the market leader position. The Water category delivered 6% growth, driven by immediate consumption packages.

Finally, non-ready-to-drink tea volume was down by 1%, which was mainly attributable to our pricing strategy and price increases. For the fourth quarter, the Sparkling declined by 2%, cycling 3%. And Stills declined by 5%, cycling a very strong 17% growth in the same period of 2017.

Let me move to Page7, and let now go through our Turkey operations. We maintained our quality growth in Turkey in a challenging year. Throughout 2018, we have increased in the face with headwinds, including special consumption tax, FX volatility and a sharp deterioration in consumer sentiment. Nevertheless, we’ve achieved the highest annual volume growth since 2012 with sustained momentum in our Sparkling category. Our successful brand innovations, increasing portfolio availability and accelerated cooler investments played a key role in these results.

The volume growth also translated into healthy financials on the back of our revenue growth management capabilities and continued focus on effective cost management. The Sparkling category accelerated its growth and delivered almost 6% increase. Coca-Cola No Sugar made an important contribution to overall category performance with more than 30% growth. The portion of the sugar-free segment in the Sparkling category reached almost 7%. The share of Ice Tea packages in the Sparkling category also maintained its upward trend, reaching 23%. In 2018, launches of Coca-Cola Coffee Plus, Fanta C+ and Fanta Lemonade were the other successful innovations that supported the volume growth in this category.

Stills grew by 6% in 2018, mainly driven by the Ice Tea category. The relaunch of Fuse Tea brand, followed by effective promotions and accelerated investments, provided significant market share gains along with a 20% growth in the Ice Tea category.

The Water category delivered almost 8% growth in 2019. Ice Tea packages drove the volume growth, which gained 2 percentage points share in 2019. Non-ready-to-drink tea was the only category that contracted in 2018, which was mainly attributable to price increases and implementing to improve our category profitability, as I said. Going forward, we will continue to address affordability in Turkey while we maintain our focus on value through portfolio mix, category profitability and efficiency.

Let me move into Middle East and Pakistan highlights. And in Pakistan, volume grew by more than 7% in 2018 full year. Deteriorating macroeconomic and the depreciation of the rupee led to some slowdown in private consumption in the second half of the year. Nonetheless, we’ve achieved above industry growth in Sparkling category on the back of continuous improvement in the market execution.

Our new production plant in Faisalabad, which came on stream before high season, also contributed to the growth of our business. Across the Middle East, volume grew by 2% in 2019. Iraq posted close to 4% growth with a healthy margin improvement by a double-digit growth in Coca-Cola trademark brands. Political tensions due to elections in July and ongoing security issues had some adverse impact on our operations, especially in the second half of the year.

As we marked the tenth anniversary of our Pakistan operations in 2018, we are encouraged with the progress that we have made. Since 2008, we have increased our production capacity and sales volume by more than three times and built two greenfield plants in the past last – in the last three years. We continuously improve our route-to-market efficiency in Pakistan and focus on increasing our availability. In the past 10 years, we’ve gained significant market shares in the Sparkling category and reached to 42% by the end of 2018.

We continue to invest in the brand equity through winning consumer activities such as Coke Studio. We also focus on growing Sprite and Fanta brands with targeted marketing activities, considering the great potential in the flavor Sparkling category. We believe that the fundamentals of Pakistan remain intact despite short-term fluctuations, and the country offers significant opportunity for growth in NRTD market.

Let me move on to Central Asia. The region registered 13% growth in 2018 with all of our markets except Turkmenistan delivering double-digit growth along with significant EBITDA margin expansion. Our market execution and cooler investment led the volume growth in an improved macroeconomic backdrop supported by higher oil prices. Kazakhstan delivered 14% growth, reaching highest sales volume and gained significant volume and value share in the market.

The Sparkling category grew by more than 11% with successful consumer activities and promotions. It is also worth mentioning that Ice Tea volume was up by almost 40% and reached market leader position in Kazakhstan. Throughout 2018, new product launches such as Fanta C+ and Sprite Cucumber also contributed to our volume growth. Azerbaijan recorded a phenomenal 30% volume growth with the contribution of all major categories and became the second fastest-growing country within the Coca-Cola system in 2018.

So let me turn the call to Andriy to take us through the financials right now. Thank you.

Andriy Avramenko

Thanks, Burak. 2018 results once again demonstrated quality growth. Our consolidated net revenue was up by 27%, mainly driven by Turkey operation and positive FX conversion impact on our international segment.

On an FX-neutral basis, consolidated net sales revenue growth was 13%. Strong top line growth coupled with effective raw material cost and OpEx management provided expansion in gross margin, EBIT and EBITDA margin. We closed the year with TRY 327 million net income, representing a 37.5% increase compared to 2017. Through higher operating profitability and positive impacts on net investment hedging.

The fourth quarter continued to provide the lowest EBIT and EBITDA contribution to annual performance due to seasonality. Compared to the last year, higher raw material costs, mainly driven by PET resin and depreciation of Turkish lira and Pakistani rupee, along with high distribution, selling and marketing expenses resulted in lower margins.

Moving on Page 12. Our consolidated net sales revenue per unit case increased by 6% on FX-neutral basis. The increase was mainly attributable to Turkey and Central Asia operations. Our gross profit per unit case grew by 8%, reflecting solid growth in Turkish net revenue per unit case and focus on cost management. In Turkey, effective hedging, cash designation mechanism and product reformulations more than offset the growth impacts of input costs and Turkish lira depreciation.

In international operations, higher prices of packaging materials, namely PET resin, had some negative impact on gross profitability. In addition to higher gross profitability on a consolidated basis, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue was 120 basis points lower compared with 2017 with an increase in efficiency, both in Turkey and in international operations. Accordingly, EBIT per unit case increased by 20% in 2018.

Let’s move to the next page, Page 13. Now let’s briefly review input costs and related foreign exchange exposure. In 2018, aluminum and resin prices showed an upward trend while the world sugar prices were lower compared to 2017. In Turkey, where the sugar market is regulated, prices were higher compared to 2017. Note that in Turkey, there is also a recent regulation about high fructose corn syrup, HFCS, which creates quotas, which will be decreased from current 5% to 2.5% by September 2019. We don’t expect this new regulation to have a material impact on our operations as we have been continuously decreasing the use of HFCS in the last couple of years and already planned our procurement accordingly.

For 2019, we have already started hedging our raw material needs. Accordingly, we hedged 100% of our sugar need in our unregulated markets. For aluminum and resin, we hedged 66% and 58% of our needs, respectively. In addition to managing the risk related to raw material prices, we also designated some portion of our hard currency cash to manage our FX exposure related to raw materials in Turkey, as we communicated earlier.

Moving on Page 14, and let’s talk about net income. We had income increase due to EBITDA growing TRY 492 million and TRY 288 million positive impact of net investment hedging, and that is more than offsetting adverse effects of net foreign exchange losses due to depreciation of Turkish lira against U.S. dollars.

On the next page, let me now go through our leverage metrics. Our net debt position declined from $555 million in 2017 to USD 500 million in 2018. We have repaid USD 600 million of our debt and continue to generate healthy levels of cash. As a result, we now have $152 million lower net debt compared to 2016, in line with our efforts to delever the balance sheet.

Our net debt to EBITDA stood at 1.4 times by the end of 2018, while it is even lower on an FX-neutral basis. Finally, our net interest coverage is nine times, which is slightly lower compared to 2017 due to participating in cross-currency swap transaction executing – executed in 2018.

Moving to Page 16. As we continue to decrease our net debt position, we also continue to manage our FX exposure and reduce net income volatility. Following two important measures taken in 2018, we now have a lower U.S. dollar exposure compared to year-end 2017. First, we hedged $150 million of our debt through participating in a cross-currency swap in January 2018. Second, in April, we started implementing net investment hedging and accounting implementation for USD 281 million. This practice provided TRY 288 million positive impact on our net income in 2018. Meanwhile, we continue to hold majority of our cash in hard currency and monitor growth opportunities to reduce bottom line volatility.

If we look at the maturity profile of our debt, foreign repayment of $500 million Eurobond and $100 million U.S. private placement, we do not have a sizeable repayment until 2024. The average duration of our consolidated debt portfolio stands at four years as of end of 2018.

Moving to Page 17, cash flows. I would like to wrap up with key metrics on cash flows. Net working capital to sales ratio maintained its downward trend in 2018, albeit some portion is related to one-off items. We expect the ratio to normalize at 5% to 6% levels in the medium term. Our CapEx to sales was realized at 8.1%. Higher CapEx to sales ratio was mainly driven by accelerated cooler investment as well as some ForEx translation impact. Of the total capital expenditure, 38% was related to Turkey, while 62% was related to international operations. High operating profitability, coupled with effective net working capital and prudent CapEx management, resulted in TRY 730 million free cash flow for the year.

Now let me turn to – the call over to Burak for our 2019 guidance and closing remarks.

Burak Basarir

Thank you, Andriy. Looking towards 2019, we expect a year with a volatile macroeconomic environment, along with financial, political and security challenges ahead of us. Well, nothing new, to be honest with you. Yet our markets, with their growing populations and economics and low per capita NRTD consumption rates, continue to offer us great opportunity for growth.

Accordingly, we expect to deliver 3% to 5% volume growth on a consolidated basis. Turkey’s volume is expected to be flat for 2019, and the international segment is expected to achieve 6% to 8% volume growth. We foresee 16% to 18% net revenue growth on an FX-neutral basis and a slight improvement in a consolidated EBITDA margin. We expect our CapEx to sales ratio to remain at 7% to 8% levels and organically to maintain our net debt-to-EBITDA below 1.5 times.

To make a few closing remarks, we’re delighted that we have delivered on our guidance with the quality growth in a challenging year. Our Turkey operation once again recorded solid numbers despite major challenges. We are encouraged with accelerating growth in Sparkling category and growth in our Ice Tea share. We will continue to address affordability and focus on value generation in Turkey.

Pakistan and Central Asia operations delivered a strong volume growth, and we saw solid top line growth translated into margin expansion, both in Turkey and international operations. As we begin to execute our plans for 2019, we will continue our disciplined financial management and strategy to focus on revenue growth management, productivity increases and cost minimization, which we see as essential to ensure sustainable quality growth. We are confident in our execution to turn challenges into opportunities and create value for all of our stakeholders. We will advance further and take more steps to transform and equip CCI with the qualities necessary to reach our vision and invest in our people to cultivate leaders with impact.

Now I think we can open up the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and operator, please.

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from [indiscernible] from Deniz Invest. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you for taking the questions. I have a few questions, actually. Your guidance is somewhere around 13%, real growth through pricing and mix. And can you give a little bit more detail regarding how much of this will be coming from pricing and from mix in your assumptions? And how much can you increase your prices in your main markets like Turkey and Pakistan? My second question is a follow-up on that. Have you already increased your prices so far in the year? And my last question is on Pakistan. Can you talk a little bit about the situation there? And have you seen any disruption in your operations and in consumer sentiment? Thank you.

Burak Basarir

Yes. A high intent of this good with you and I hope all everybody’s having a great year in 2019. Let me start with your first question in terms of what will be the main pillars for our 18% revenue growth. It’s going to be mainly coming from the pricing, obviously. Pricing, meaning, one, price increases; and the second, disciplined discount management in the marketplace. So majority of the revenue improvement, you can associate with the price increase in the market place. Second, have we taken any price increases?

Yes, we have taken some prices – price increases in almost all of our operations, to start with, because usually, we take our prices increase in the first quarters, maybe early second quarters because it’s almost impossible to take further price increases right in the middle of the high season. Third question, the situation in Pakistan. I suppose you’re referring to Pakistan and India issue right now. I mean, we’re watching it from the TVs, right? There is nothing that impacts our business on the ground right now. So our team is on the ground. We’re selling our cases. The whole incident is limited to the Kashmir region.

Obviously, there are talks in the county, but we’re not seeing any negative impact. The only unfortune thing is the whole airspace is being locked down right now so we cannot fly in or fly out from Pakistan until March 1, 18:00. So – but I think – I personally think it’s going to be resolved pretty soon, and I don’t think it’s going to impact our business at all. So I hope this answer yours questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Our next question is from Hanzade Kilickiran from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Hanzade Kilickiran

And Burak, thank you for the presentation. We appreciate that your fiscal year numbers look extremely well, but this seems – I mean, it seems like that – this was mostly driven by a very strong performance in the first nine months before the weak market outlook in Turkey and also FX move. So I just wonder, I mean, we also realized a slowdown in the fourth quarter. So how should we read this slowdown in the fourth quarter for 2019?

Because I can see that you are still very positive for the international market growth in 2019 but we can’t see this in the fourth quarter. So can you please explain what happened in the fourth quarter? And finally, on Pakistan, you didn’t mention about a 4Q trend in Pakistan. But in your note, we see that you’re doing some sort of discounts. Are these discounts given to the distributors? Is there a competition pressure in Pakistan at the moment? Thank you.

Burak Basarir

Yes. Hi Hanzade, I mean, let me try to give you a quick heads up in terms of what happened in Q4. I mean, the results that we have seen in Q4 was not extremely surprising for us because we were cycling a very high Q4 of 2017, and we have also taken some price increases within the Q4 basically right after the high inflation and the currency devaluation has also happened. So I mean, the numbers you’re seeing are kind of expected figures and also cycling a very high base.

Let me give you, off the record, just a glimpse of how we started the 2019. We have started 2019 better than we have expected in Turkey. But again, these are the smallest months in our business so it shouldn’t indicate anything. But we are not seeing anything to be concerned about 2019 for the time being.

So I wouldn’t worry about the Q4 numbers and I wouldn’t assume that Q4 would lead into a more difficult 2019 as my – our guidance indicates, the growth in Turkey in – on the top line will be flat. It is – we’re guiding flat and hopefully, we can beat our guidance. 2019 will be slower than 2018. That’s a fact. But in terms of quality growth, we’re locked in and loaded to deliver our quality growth in our Turkey operations. On the Pakistan question, I mean, the discounts were the long challenge for us. So we have done a lot of things in Pakistan for the past 10 years. We have first fixed our supply chain, and then we have fixed our back office. We have done a lot of new things on the commercial front. Now it’s time to restructure and create a fit-for-purpose organization.

So we’re basically rationalizing the route-to-market right now. And whatever we’re doing on the discounting front is not from the competition but because of the channel structure itself. So we’re trying to eliminate the nonvalue-adding elements in the value chain, i.e. some of the wholesalers, some of the big guys who doesn’t reflect the discount to the shelf price. So all of those – the route-to-market project that we’re taking on in Pakistan, but there’s nothing significant from the competition. As I said in my note, we have gained market share in Pakistan in 2018.

Hanzade Kilickiran

And so, Burak, I understand, when you avoid wholesalers, it should result in a better margin trend in Pakistan, right?

Burak Basarir

Well, I mean, eventually that should happen, but it’s not the easiest thing because there are a lot of beneficiaries of the value chain, let me put it that way. It’s the Pakistan market, right? So we’re trying to discipline the whole market, the whole distributor network. But eventually, you’re going to be seeing a higher net revenue because of a couple of reasons. One, the mix will improve with a better sales and distribution. Second, the discounts will be lower because we’re going to be removing some of the nonessential parameters in the route-to-market. And three, our sales team quality capabilities would improve significantly. But I mean, these are kind of projects that take time so...

Hanzade Kilickiran

Okay, thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Thomas Vester from LGM Investments. Please go ahead.

Thomas Vester

Hi, Burak and congratulations on the results. I got a couple of questions. I mean, first, on your guidance on the net debt-to-EBITDA level. I mean, it seems like – I mean, with the cash you’re generating and the dividend you disclosed to pay and given it’s on an organic and FX-neutral basis, it – I just want to see how it shouldn’t be significantly lower, what you would achieve all else equal?

Then the second question, I just saw some news, if they’re true, very sad news, about your CEO in Turkmenistan. I don’t know if you can comment on that. Maybe they’re not true, but those news just popped up. Then on the volume growth, it seems pretty strong volume growth also where you’re coming from at the end of the year for the international operations. What do you expect? What do you expect?

Is it continued in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to drive that because, I mean, Pakistan has slowed by using a rebound in that. I mean, just how do you get to those volume growth numbers internationally? And then final question, the fourth question would just be, I mean, a follow-up from the question asked on the Q4 margin because it was quite weak. I’m not sure I get your point that because you raised prices, margin from – I mean, raised prices should cause volume to drop.

And if anything, I think it was surprising how well volumes kept up in Q4 in Turkey on the back of the rather significant price increase you took. So I mean, one could clearly be tempted a little bit to think that maybe you’ve been, I don’t know, I mean, pushing a little bit of margin into 2019 here. I mean, but – I mean, there must be something more going on to those margins in Q4 that I’m clearly not getting as it is right now.

Burak Basarir

You just rolled for that, who answers which question. So I’m going to be taking the second and the third question, and Andriy will answer the first and the last question, if you don’t mind. The – your second question about our GM in Turkmenistan. Unfortunately, he just passed away. Rest in peace. So the whole – the cases – criminal cases is going through with the Turkmen authorities. So unfortunately, we cannot comment on the incident.

As – I hope you can understand. But unfortunately, our GM has passed away in Turkmenistan. The news is true. On the third question, our international operations. So when you look at the international operation, let me start with the Middle East piece. I’m not going to even talk about the Jordan. Jordan will recover itself. The good news, Jordan government has reduced its special consumption tax by 5%. We hope that can help, but Jordan is a very tiny business. Iraq, our key brands, Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, are growing double digit. The issue in Iraq right now is the Crystal brand, the B brand that we had acquired during the acquisition of our southern business, the Al Waha business, that is not a money-making brand.

So we’re just basically trying to limit our push to the marketplace and manage our discount. So basically, B brand obviously impacted our top line volume growth, but it’s not impacting our profitable pedal. And second, the water volume, water is a pure commodity. So when the market finds the right price, you can sell as much as you can. You’re limited to your capacity. So – and we have a rule in our company. We’re not going to sell any product and any SKU makes loss.

So that’s also a limiting factor on top line growth in Iraq. Actually, the water volume has contracted in the country. Let me move on to Central Asia. Central Asia is doing a phenomenal job. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan was the second-highest growing country globally within the Coca-Cola system. The only issue is in Turkmenistan, unfortunately, right now because of the currency issue. So there’s no conversion.We have a lot of Turkmen manat in the bank, but we cannot convert the manat into the dollars so we’re stopping our production quite often.

So we’re – definitely, we’ve seen a lot of shortages on our top line growth, which is impacting the world – Central Asia consolidated volume growth. So I wouldn’t worry about the Central Asia piece. The only thing is, as I said, is the Turkmenistan macro issues impacting our overall business. And I think we’ve – I’ve in detail talked about the Pakistan. Pakistan currency has devalued about 26%, 27% last year. So there were elections, the consumer sentiment was very low. But when you look at it – things in relative terms, we have gained market share in Sparkling, and we’re the number one in Sparkling in Pakistan for the first time.

So we’re the number one company in overall Sparkling business in Pakistan. So we have outpaced the overall market growth in 2018. So there are macro things, usual things that we’re seeing in our international markets, but you need to read the numbers excluding some of the certain things. Middle East excludes – I mean, obviously, you don’t have the data. But the Water and the Crystal brand, the B brand, is impacting the high top line growth. In Central Asia, Turkmenistan is the negative contributor to volume growth figures. And Pakistan is the macro issues that the country is dealing with. So it’s pretty public anyhow. So I’ll leave the number one and number four to Andriy, if you don’t mind, Thomas.

Andriy Avramenko

Yes, please. So I’ll start with the debt-to-EBITDA ratio guidance. I think we’re comfortable with the below 1.5 times. We’re very comfortable with that in terms of organic operations. The reason why we’re – it’s not going down dramatically, one, is that we’re not particularly highly leveraged. It’s a comfortable leverage from our perspective. Second is you have seen on Page 16 the profile of our debt repayment. Majority of our debt is for the fixed term, and we will be able to pay back in 2023, 2024.

So that’s the nature of our kind of debt profile. So our primary focus is, instead of reducing debt itself, finding opportunities to do swaps in other instruments to make sure that we turn U.S. dollar debt and euro debt into local currency debt and preferably with an advantageous rate. So this is our primary focus on debt. Therefore, we are not guiding to any significant decrease in debt-to-EBIDTA ratio.

Now moving to fourth quarter. Practically, how it happens is that, as I mentioned earlier, the currencies depreciated, right? And some of the local costs in local currency tend to go up much faster than we will be able to take pricing up. So we need the market to adjust in reality. So when we start taking prices up, there is a lag. So we’re already dealing with the higher costs. But on the other hand, our pricing is not there.

The second element, again, very practical on the ground. When the price – when we take price, first of fall, in the previous quarter, usually the market already knows about it and there is buying at the previous level pricing by intermediaries and so on. And then there is a gap of offtake from us after the price increased. So that had an impact on Q4, on top of Q4 being a lower kind of market, lower months and so on, and that impacted our margins in Q4. But again, as Burak said, there is nothing particularly to worry about. We don’t see it continuing kind of consistently in 2019.

Thomas Vester

Okay, great. And just on the Turkmenistan. I mean, is – I mean, I appreciate you kind of commented on the case, but is there anything where you are nervous that there’s maybe something like not right in the company? And then just a follow-up also on the net debt-to-EBITDA. I’m afraid I still don’t get it. I mean, you comment that you expect the CapEx to be at the level sort of like past year 7% to 8%. You expect a small deterioration in working capital, but not a lot. But that means that the – I mean, I guess, you’re still expecting to generate significant free cash flow in 2019 on the back of it, yes?

Burak Basarir

On Turkmenistan, Thomas, there is nothing to worry about the Turkmenistan business. I mean, I – we have a partnership with the government, and we have a partnership with some of the local shareholders. So there’s nothing to be concerned about our business, except the current macro situation. So we just basically cannot continue our operation due to the currency limitations in the country, and that’s it.

Andriy Avramenko

Okay. And on net debt-to-EBITDA, yes, we will continue to generate cash. You’re absolutely, right. That’s the purpose and that’s our view of the future and 2019 in particular. As I explained, the profile of debt repayments is pretty much fixed and so we have a very limited flexibility to reduce debt.

Thomas Vester

Okay, great. And just if I may, just one more just on the Uzbekistan. I appreciate you haven’t given any announcements to the market, but is there anything you can say in terms of you feel it’s going in the right direction or not in the right direction? I mean, we know too clearly that they were successful in placing or leaving a Eurobond for the first time. Maybe that’s given a bit more breathing space. I don’t know, but is it going in the right direction or you feel things stalled a bit on that progress?

Burak Basarir

I think – and I will be quite kind of open here. There is no news on our side in a sense that it’s a – we are selected by the Coca-Cola company to participate in a – as their proposed and favored bidders in a process of a sale of shares in Uzbek bottler, where majority is owned by the government. So the government – we are engaged with the government. However, it’s a privatization process.

It’s a government-managed process. Therefore, it takes time and it’s a fairly kind of unpredictable process, particularly in that part of the world. So I wouldn’t read any negative or positive in it. It’s a complex process for a country like Uzbekistan to start privatization. Although we are very – we’re very encouraged by the Eurobond and some other news from Uzbekistan. We are quiet encouraged by movement in the environment. Although, in our case, I would not make any positive or negative comments at this time.

Thomas Vester

All right. Thank you so much, Burak and again well done on the 2018 results you done well in a very tough moment.

Burak Basarir

Thank you, Thomas. Thank you.

Our next question is from [indiscernible] from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for the presentation. I just had a question on the approach to hedging. So you’re obviously in a good position for 2019 in terms of the hedging. Just as we go through the year, will you aim to keep hedging at these sort of levels? And then also on the cash designation for FX purchases. So for this year, you you’ve done that at USD 3.95 to the lira. I’m just wondering whether you’re going to do something similar for 2020.

Burak Basarir

Yes. First, on – yes, on currency hedging overall, we are constantly looking for opportunities to convert U.S. dollar debt into – and euro debt into local currency, provided the pricing is right on the kind of total basis. And if we find anything, we will do it and we will report accordingly. So that’s our focus, and we are kind of limited to – primarily to cost currency swaps. Nonetheless, hedging is small for accounting treatment rather than the hedging of the underlying instrument. But on – now on the currency designation, as you can appreciate, currency designation is great for kind of one-off situation of volatility, uncertainty and so on.

That’s why we did it in 2018 and we did this for 2019 so that everybody can see the predictable and comparable margins, right? Now if the currencies that we’re dealing with go in one direction on a multiyear basis, it calls for a consideration of whether we should or should not designate because again, it’s more of a comparability instrument rather than a real protection against currency losses. So we would hold the currency – foreign currency on the balance sheet anyway. So we are evaluating 2020 if we would do it or not and at what amount. We will communicate probably in later engagements what we will do. But independence of that, we hope a majority of our cash on the balance sheet in foreign currency, in hard currency, and that for us is kind of the best way to reduce our net exposure to foreign currency debt.

[Operator Instructions] Our follow-up question is from Hanzade Kilickiran from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Hanzade Kilickiran

Is it possible to have the breakdown of the international growth guidance in 2019 on a country level, like what sort of growth you are looking for in Pakistan and SEAs countries and also Middle East separately?

Burak Basarir

Hanzade, unfortunately, we don’t give that detailed guidance. Sorry about that.

Hanzade Kilickiran

Burak, I am – we know that various countries grew over 20% in 2018. So do you look for like close to 10% growth in Pakistan to achieve this 6% to 8% volume growth in the international side? I mean, that’s what I would like to understand. Which market is going to drive this growth in 2019? Or is it still going to be SEAs countries?

Burak Basarir

I mean, we’re foreseeing any outlying country versus 2018 performance so – except Turkmenistan, obviously, so…

Hanzade Kilickiran

Okay.

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Cemal Demirtas from Ata Invest.

Cemal Demirtas

My question is related to final demand in domestic market. Obviously, in January and February, although they are the slowest months, it could give some indication if you have had any. And one, did you have the price increases early in January or February? That’s my first question. And the second one is related to patch of retail channels you are using. Do you see any movements – overall, do you see movement from traditional to organized in particular at these counters? Does it have any effect on your overall strategy in the domestic market? And how do you pursue the trends in that sense?

Burak Basarir

I mean, unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to officially comment on January and February numbers. But as I said in my opening, so the January numbers are better than what we have expected. I can only comment on that level. In terms of pricing, we’ve been taking some price increases on different SKUs so we don’t have one price increase for all of the SKUs. We just pick and chose certain packages in a certain time of the month.

So we take different price increases and executed them in the marketplace. In terms of channel shifts, we’ve not seen any significant channel shift from one – organized trade to discount or from traditional channel into organized trade or anything like that. All the channels are performing equally right now, including the on-premise channel. So there’s nothing to be concerned about. All the channels are equally performing right now in local market. And the U.S., I suppose, about the sell-in and sell-out numbers, so we’re not building any inventories in any of our customers. So sell-in and the sell-out numbers are almost equal. So whatever we’re seeing is basically going to the – to our consumers right now.

Cemal Demirtas

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We have no further questions. Dear speakers, back to you for the conclusion.

Burak Basarir

Well, thank you, everybody. Thank you for joining our call, and it’s always an honor to run this company. So we’re again fully committed to our business. And as I said it in the opening, our geography is full of opportunities while full of fluctuations as well. So we’re committed to have another great year in 2019 and hope to see you in some other time. Thank you very much, and have a nice day. Thank you.

