UCB S.A. (UCBJF) CEO Jean Tellier on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Antje Witte - VP of IR

Jean-Christophe Tellier - CEO and Executive Director

Iris Loew-Friedrich - Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer

Detlef Thielgen - CFO & Executive VP

Jeff Wren - Executive Vice President, Neurology, Patient Value Unit Head

Emmanuel Caeymaex - EVP & Head of Immunology Patient Value Unit

Richard Parkes - Deutsche Bank

Michael Leuchten - UBS

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Trung Huynh - Credit Suisse

Peter Vedult - Citi

Peter Welford - Jeffries

Antje Witte

Thank you very much, Phillip. So good morning, from my side as well good afternoon, and good evening. Welcome to the Full Year Results Call of UCB. This call and the following question-and-answer session is covered with the disclaimer and Safe Harbor statement, which you find on page 2 of our presentation. The presentation you find also on our website in the Investor Relations section.

We have for you here to present to you and answer your questions, Jean-Christophe, the CEO; Iris Loew-Friedrich, our Chief Medical Officer and of course, last but not least, Detlef Thielgen, our Chief Financial Officer. And we have also Jeff Wren here as well as Emmanuel Caeymaex, who will answer your questions around immunology and neurology division.

I like to hand over to Jean-Christophe.

Jean-Christophe Tellier

Thank you, Antje. Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, everyone. It's a pleasure to welcome you. It's our full year results conference call. As you have seen our press release and in the title of today's we are pleased with our results of 2018. It has been an additional good year for UCB and actually, a fifth consecutive years of profitable growth that build a solid foundation for future growth.

So when I'm thinking about the achievements of 2018, let's get started with some significant product that we have met towards our patient value strategy. We aim to better connect the patient to the science in order to discover more differentiated medicine that then we connect back to the patients and differentiation is a keyword for us as it is the trigger to provide clinical outcome and new differentiation for the patients as well as possible best experience for the patients.

You have hear few examples of progress that we have made in 2018. I will not go through all of them, but I would like to comment just few of them. When we think about better connecting the patient with science to have differentiated repurchases. Let's get restarted with bimekizumab.

Iris will comments more on the bimekizumab, but bimekizumab has been specifically designed to completely block twin cytokines IL-17A and S, which until now [ph] has never been able to be targeted with the same molecule and that's lead to potentially a better clinical outcome.

The second example that I would like to illustrate from these patients to science connection is our anti-tau antibody UCB0107, which has a potential to be a disease modifying strategy for PSP, progressive supranuclear palsy and this product been designed from patients material.

If you move down the slide up to the better connections between the solution and the patients, two examples that I would like illustrate. First is, the midazolam, the nasal spray will provide a new, and I think well expected solution for patients with acute repetitive seizures that today have not an ability to be comfortably treated where they are suffer from this disease. This is in addition that we get from Proxima Jen and that we acquired last year, which is a natural addition to our current portfolio.

And last but not least that I would like to highlight is the additional indication of CIMZIA for women of childbearing age are update label confirmed that even if the product is on the market for now multiple years, we have been able, thanks to the design of the molecule to demonstrates unique differentiation for patients. So yes, indeed the patients by our strategy tends to provide differentiation, which is for us the reason for belief in continuous success moving forward.

So I mentioned that '18 has been a good year for us, this was our objective at the beginning of the year, and you can see here that we are pleased with what we have achieved in 2018.

We wanted to maximize our core portfolio growth. This has been achieved with now a 10% growth at constant rates for our core product that are reaching €3.8 billion. They represent more than 82% of our revenue today.

Two, we wanted to further advance and prepare the launches of our late stage portfolio and here also '18 has been a year of significant progress, you have seen earlier in January, the approval in Japan for ability that we are very pleased with, and we can do in the process in the U.S. and in Europe.

We are finding, we have find also midazolam on U.S. acquisition in our epilepsy portfolio in the U.S. and the Phase III program in Psoriasis [ph] for bimekizumab is now fully recruited.

But not only we had made significant advancement in our late stage pipeline, we have also progressed earlier stage pipeline, and Iris will comments on rozanolixizumab with the prove of concept in ITP and the myasthenia gravis. We have seen also earlier this year, the proof of concept of dapirolizumab in lupus, and our anti-tau I just mentioned in human.

We wanted also to continue our focus on our key growth and core capabilities, neurology, particular epilepsy and in order generation as well as immunology, and you can see here that we have also progressed for treating even more focused. The spin-off of Syndesi, where we founded this new company with one of our assets SV2A l modulator who have potentially some cognitive property, but not really in our focus was. So Syndesi was created with these assets in 2018, and we have acquired also midazolam, I mentioned it and Element Genomics to strengthen our research engine. Last but not least and definitely we mentioned that, and we come back of course of that, we have achieved our 2018 financial outlook.

So yes, for '18 we are very pleased and as I said, our focus is on immunology and neurology, particularly, neurology. You will hear on few illustrations of our leadership in epilepsy. I will just mention three of them.

First, but the most important one is of course, the number of patients that we are able to reach all over the globe. You see here almost 3 million of patients who use Keppra [indiscernible]).

I mention also the new launches of midazolam that will happen this year. I would like also to mention the new indication and the innovation that we continue to push in epilepsy. The extrapolations and usage of advanced analytics to get new indications not only provide us an acceleration and the ability to get new indications, such as monotherapy or pediatric indication for our drugs such as Briviact and Vimpat. But it's also a significant value for the patient who don't have to wait until the clinical trial are done before getting access to new solutions, possibly will be commented by Iris, so I will not comment more on this one.

So definitely the feaster year of growth you see here in the numbers, if you remember in 2014 we had the sales of - revenue of €3.3 billion and a rEBITDA of €609 million. '18, we have been able to reach sales of €4.6 billion and a rEBITDA of almost € 1.4 billion. So a significant growth on both and particularly on the profitability.

These growths have been the results of our core products that you see on the right hand side of the slide and the dotted line is this magical line of the blockbuster status. So we're also pleased in 2018 to have an additional blockbuster in our portfolio within that who have rich almost let say €1.1 billion this year and the continuous growth of CIMZIA, which have reached €1.446 billion this year.

We are now entering into 2019. 2019 will be for us the first year of a new cycle that we have made accelerate and expand and this is what we wanted to achieve starting to this phase.

First, we want to continue to maximize our growth and increase the numbers of patients who are positively impacted by our key product. Two, we want to expand the patients population that we are able to treat with new products, such as Evenity for osteoporosis or midazolam for acute repetitive seizures, but also continue to expand our new indications with our establish products such as CIMZIA with the new label of non- idiopathic [ph] that we expected in the U.S. this year.

Finally, we need to continue to advance our pipeline, late stage with confirmatory stage for bimekizumab, rozanolixizumab and padsevonil: and getting the Phase Ib outcome for the anti-tau and continue to reach relational pipeline with new populations with our early pipeline as well as looking for opportunistic external potential additions to our portfolio or our discovery engine.

We want to continue to invest that is the reason why we are aiming to reduce little bit of profitability in this year, but we have plan and commits to go back to more than 30% and actually 31% in 2021. This is what we have shared already with you last year.

So my closing slide before handing over to Iris is on translating this solidity and the growth that we have been able to achieve and delivered over the last 5 years to reach to a confident in the future and future growth with this ability potentially launch six products in the next 5 years. And I have mentioned them during the short presentations, you have them here on the right-hand side, romosozumab, Evenity, midazolam, [indiscernible] bimekizumab, rozanolixizumab, [indiscernible] anti-tau.

But it's not only six potential products that we will be able to launch in the next 5 years, it's 10 new patients populations that may benefit from this solution and that I think the best way for me to close this part of the presentations to give you strength and confidence in our future with this potential solution for new patients.

And now I'm pleased to hand over to Iris for the more illustrations of this pipeline.

Iris Loew-Friedrich

Yes. Thank you very much, Christoph and hello to everybody on the call. It's my pleasure to walk you through our late stage pipeline, which is of course, the foundation for the anticipated successful launches that Jean-Christophe mentioned.

And I would like to share in our courageous clinical approaches that come with very novel design ideas and that are all set up to demonstrate the differentiation of our assets based on very clear patient value propositions.

This is a view of the pipeline, and I will focus today on romosozumab, Evenity, bimekizumab, padsevonil and rozanolixizumab. I will not comment on midazolam nasal spray, which is in the final stages of regulatory review in the U.S., and I will not comment on our rich Phase I pipeline.

I just want to assure you that the assets that we are developing early stage all designed with excellent science and is the foundation and with the ambition to demonstrate future differentiation and to meet future unmet medical needs.

We have a very busy and exciting year ahead of us as you see by the anticipated news flow and again, will catch on most of these items going forward. The anti-tau project will read out its Phase I results more towards the end of the year. So not for today, but more discussion of this molecule at a later stage.

So now let's jump into the late stage pipeline and let's start with Evenity and romosozumab. I would like to remind all of you that by blocking sclerostin, Evenity is a bone-forming agent that has 2 mechanism elections.

On one side, increases very potently bone formation and simultaneously it reduces bone resorption. And these 2 mechanisms result in increased bone strength and bone mass and bones reduce the risk of fragility fractures. In the past about the burden of fragility fractures to individual patients, their families and society, requiring surgery, prolong rehabilitation, loss of independence, eventually nursery homes stays and deaths.

And I also want to remind you of the very compelling efficacy that we have shown together with our partner Amgen for Evenity. I want to remind you that we have conducted the first ever regulatory study that has demonstrated superiority of Evenity over standard of care alendronate on all fracture end points just a moment to remember that.

Yes, we are all conscious of the potential cardiovascular risk that was observed in one of our Phase III studies, and we are working very diligently with regulatory authorities around the world to establish the proper benefit risk assessment and reflect this adequately in our labels.

We have seen that the new year started with the approval of Evenity in Japan, and I think you have also witnessed our successful advisory committee to FDA where 18 out of 19 members voted in favor of approval of Evenity, of course, with appropriate postmarketing requirements.

And so again we continue the final path with FDA. We continue the regulatory processes in Europe and in other geographies, and we will keep you posted most likely in second quarter this year on the progress.

With this I would like to move over to bimekizumab, our antibody targeting IL-17A and IL-17F. And when our researchers evaluated the relevant IL-17 cytokines, they very quickly found out that not only IL-17A is relevant, but that there experiment importance of IL-17. And they have established the evidence that both cytokines, IL-17A and F are not redundant, but that they have similar pro-inflammatory functions and more importantly, they also synergize with other cytokines altogether amplifying the inflammation.

So it's very obvious that when a molecule blocks both cytokines that this blockage would result in enhanced efficacy and actually we have been able demonstrate this more complete clinical response in our Phase IIb results, and you have seen this before so just take this right here as a summary.

We have investigated bimekizumab in 3 patient populations, psoriasis, arthritis and Axial Spondyloarthritis. And all these 3 programs have several components in common. First of all, we have used endpoints clinical trial endpoints that are way more ambitious than usual clinical trial endpoints in these diseases, and we have done this consciously, because we wanted to illustrate from the beginning that we have a high ambition for differentiation and that we trust in bimekizumab to be able to deliver a differentiated solution for patients. Across all of the 3 patient populations, we have seen a steep early increase and onset of efficacy, and we have seen sustained efficacy all across. So very exciting value proposition that we have confirmed in Phase II.

Let me walk you through the challenges of the individual patient population. People suffering from psoriasis, suffer from a systemic disease, but they have the systems of their disease on their skin very visible to the outside world. So it is red, scaly, itchy painful skin disease that really comes with a lot of social stigma and it comes with a lot of isolation and emotional burden.

And then imagine, if a lot of your skin is covered with these disease symptoms and then you have the opportunity to get almost clear skin and what we have seen in our Phase II study is that as evidenced PASI90, which means almost clear skin. The vast majority of patients actually up to 80% have achieved this goal, and I just want you to imagine what this does to the emotional burden and the feeling of isolation of patients.

They're ultimately able to revert back to normal social and working life. We have shown you here the 12 week results. We are releasing this week end the long-term study results, which are so promising that the American Academy of Dermatology has given them a late rating oral explanation.

Let's move over to psoriatic arthritis. About 30% of patients with the skin disease psoriasis also suffer from a very painful, debilitating joint disease called psoriatic arthritis. And very often the disease starts with skin symptoms. Sometimes the disease also starts with joints symptoms and is very difficult to predict what the evolution will be.

The real dilemma of that patients and physicians are faced is that no medicines that's currently available just equal justice to the joint disease and to the skin disease. So patients and their treating physicians positions almost have to make a trade-off whether they take good care of the joints or whether the skin is the priority. And again, based on what we have seen on the efficacy of bimekizumab in psoriasis and based on the data here in psoriatic arthritis, we are convinced that bimekizumab based the potential to be this medicine that does equal justice to joints and skin for patients psoriatic arthritis.

And then of course, we have looked into Axial Spondyloarthritis, the inflammatory disease of the spine, which burdens younger patients in the middle of their social and working life. This very serious pain of the spine and the loss of function. And again, we have chosen a very high threshold here of ASAS40, and we have seen almost 50% of patients showing a dramatic response.

So all in all, the story of bimekizumab is very intact with original scientific hypothesis and based on the evidence that we have generated in Phase II, we designed a quite bold and courageous Phase III program. We're running currently 3 studies in psoriasis in Phase III.

These studies are fully recruited so we will have results from these studies in fourth quarter this year and these studies compare bimekizumab with the aim to be superior for bimekizumab. They compare bimekizumab with the current standard of care and the [indiscernible] When we talk to payers, when we talk to physicians, these are very relevant comparisons in their mind.

We have also started a Phase IIIb in psoriasis, and we had deliberately started it a little bit later and here we are investigating the superiority of bimekizumab over on the hardest endpoint that you can imagine may be complete experience of the skin PASI100. And we will deliver the results of this study in time for approval and launch in the third quarter of 2020.

The Phase III program for psoriatic arthritis and for Axial Spondyloarthritis if designed under the expect to bring the molecule as fast as possible to patients. So again, we are comparing here with adalimumab, which is currently the most potent pianist blockage the currently most potent principal for the treatment of the joint disease, and we will then take the entirety of evidence that we have from the psoriasis program from this Phase III program to design a Phase IIIb that will include all of the then relevant competitors.

And similar approach is what we have taken for Axial Spondyloarthritis. Again, both programs are due to start in second quarter this year. Now let's move on to epilepsy. Padsevonil is our newest anti-epileptic drug that we want to bring to patients and it is designed with a dual mechanism of action.

And padsevonil has a very had selective affinity for the [indiscernible] as the 2 proteins and it has a moderate affinity for the postsynaptic Gabba A receptor. And again, designed to deliver utmost efficacy with a good safety profile. And we are developing padsevonil in patients with focal epilepsies with very high unmet medical need.

When you look at the definition of [indiscernible] epilepsy that the international league against epilepsy has issued, you find the definition that says, drug-resistant epilepsy is the failure of 2 anti-epileptic drugs that are being used adequately by the monotherapy or in combination.

Here we are recruiting patients who have failed at least 4 antiepileptic drugs and to still have a significant seizure burden. And again, we have given ourselves very high hurdle of efficacy because in this drug resistant population, we want to at least a 75% reduction in seizure frequency.

And we have achieve that already in our Phase II study, where we recruited patients with at least 4 seizures per week and where 30% of patients were a responder, 75% responder versus only 11% on placebo. This has given us the confidence to go into a large Phase II B and 3 program that will recruit about 900 patients, and we have taken an approach to not wait for the Phase II b results before we start Phase III. We have trust in our dose selection, and we know that with this target approach we can save many months to bring this molecule to patients.

So we expect to have initial results in first half of 2020, and we expect to have the results from the second study in the second half of 2021. And again, I hope you see that this is the continuation of all the commitment and legacy to serve patients with unmet medical needs who have to live with epilepsy.

Moving on to rozanolixizumab, which is designed to block the activity of the neonatal Fc receptor and thereby accelerate the catabolism of IgG antibodies and of course that includes autoantibodies that can be the source of severe diseases. Thereby, we believe that rozanolixizumab has the potential to become a life-changing treatment for patients with a variety of autoimmune diseases.

And these patients are currently dependent on treatment regimens, they either have to be hospitalized for many hours and several days of IV IG infusions or they have to undergo plasmapheresis or they have to live with high doses of corticosteroids. Rozanolixizumab has already demonstrated efficacy in our Phase II program in myasthenia gravis and in immune thrombocytopenia.

It is readily available as a short subcutaneous infusion that can also be self-administered, if so wished by patients. What we are also trying to achieve was the rozanolixizumab development program is on one side relief from relapses. So when patients have an acute exacerbation of their disease, rozanolixizumab will provide an opportunity for treatment, but we also want to make patients from having to live with fear of the next 3 laps, and we try to develop also a maintenance therapy with rozanolixizumab that will allow patients to be well-maintained and to live a normal life without fear of the next relapse.

We are progressing government programs in myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia to confirmatory stage. The confirmatory study from myasthenia gravis will start in second quarter this year. They confirmatory study in immune thrombocytopenia a little bit later what we did fourth quarter this year.

And every day now we will start the Phase II study in CIDP, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and we're enrolling round about 40 patients who have over the last 18 months been dependent on global immunoglobulin therapy. We are treating these patients for about 12 weeks, and they are taking well-established end points to see and demonstrate the efficacy and safety of was on rozanolixizumab in this patient population who are heavily suffering from the analogical disease. So very comprehensive program that will allow us to demonstrate efficacy of rozanolixizumab across a number of autoimmune diseases.

And with that, I'm very aware [ph] of the fact that all of this is to be paid for and requires heavy investments, and I hand over to my colleague Detlef who handles our finances.

Detlef Thielgen

Yes, thank you, Iris. And listening to Iris, I was thinking to myself, do you prefer to before the pipeline and in the way of something getting to something exciting or do you prefer to be after the pipeline discussion when it's difficult to get more excitement up. So I'll give my best at least, and I'd like to present to you the financials for 2018 as well as the outlook. I think also you commented from what I saw that 2018 really delivered very strong results, and I think that it is fair to say when both on revenue and core EPS we were going beyond our guidance, and we're on the rEBITDA on the high-end of our guidance.

So I would subscribe to that. Looking a bit more in detail to qualify the results a bit, what is important to stay on revenue is that this revenue growth really has been driven by our core products, which have been able to have a 6% increase year-by-year and having in mind. Thank you. I'm not so good with my technology. And I will have to ask my CIO to train me up.

So anyway, I'm coming back, the results are still very good. They are still very strong and revenue, our revenue also is driven by the core product and what is more to say to revenue is, when you look a bit more into detail you for sure have seen that in 2017 that was quite a amount of other revenue, which did not repeat in 2018, which makes this increase of 5% even much stronger because the underlying the non one event growth is really strong.

We have been helped a bit by some positive hedging, and that we always give you a guidance that includes all the hedging and in 2018, we benefited from some very smart hedging that took place already in 2017 that helped us to deliver these very good results on the revenue but also on the recurring EBITDA.

When we look to operating expenses, I'm very pleased with the cost management that we have shown. We already told you that we would deliver less profitability, especially when the Phase III studies will be in full swing, and I'm very happy to say that the second year in a row, we were still able to keep the 30% threshold in terms of EBITDA to revenue ratio, despite a 10% increase of R&D and despite some investment into new launches of different indications that we had.

That I really was very pleased to see again that G&A cost were dropping and also efficiencies have been taken into account and also shift of investment out. If we talk about new later it has been taken to really drive these positive results. When we look into recurring EBITDA, we talked about the strong number that we delivered, and I'm very happy about that. Profit of the group I think for the first time is higher than €800 million, and we are quite happy with this because as you know, this is really also telling you about cash coming through the machine and cash is important to keep financial and strategic flexibility.

Core earnings per share were more or less on last year's level, mainly due to the fact that we had lesser nonrecurring cost then the year before, and we are on a very nice level, which also as we will see is allowing us to propose a higher dividend.

Looking into the products themselves. The most important thing to mention here is that our core products are now 88% of our net sales. As you might remember, we are divesting opportunistically when the price is right and it is usually 1% to 2% of revenue, which might also want to keep in consideration when you look at the topline performance year-by-year.

So Christophe already alluded to the very strong [indiscernible] trends on revenue and on recurring EBITDA and having in mind that we had at least €100 million more spent in R&D. You could see how good the underlying profitability really is that you can still then make a slight increase in overall profitability year-by-year.

Coming to 2019 and the midterm guidance, as we mentioned already last year to you, we would be dropping a number of percentage points in terms of profitability and revenue due to the factors that I mentioned before is again, including all the FX, which is this year less favorable than the years before or the divestitures that have been made and potentially will be making is already taken into consideration. So therefore the revenue guidance is between €4.6 billion and €4.7 billion.

I would like to point out that there is continued strong growth of the core products, which you also feel hopefully feel represented in what we discussed later the upgrade of the longer-term guidance. the rEBITDA is between 27% and 29% and after we mentioned last year already that we would block drop a few percentage points, and I felt that it would be helpful to be very clear on what this means. We have given you this time a percentage of revenue for rEBITDA guidance so that it easier for you to follow that in your models.

This is based on our assumption that R&D expenses will go up again and now we estimate 27 plus minus 1 point. I might remind you that this year was 25%, and we achieved also that guidance quite to the point and the year before it was 23%. So we have been making quite significant progress in terms of the underlying profitability to be able to keep the rEBITDA at this level. And that translates just more or less 1 on 1 in to core EPS, where we now give the guidance of €4.4 to €4.8 per share.

I'd like to point out that the tax ratio will be easily consistent with this year around 22%, which is compared to few years ago also very nice improvement that we can show. Looking into the midterm guidance, it's very clear that we will stay and confirm with our guidance for 31% of rEBITDA revenue ratio for 2021, and I now come to our upgrade of our peak sales.

I start with our impact which now is more than €1.4 billion. Remember, it was more than €1.2 billion in our last guidance. I like to then move to CIMZIA, which is now more than €1.7 billion, and I know that this will be an important reference for you to see our confidence in this product as the consensus was showing quite a significant difference to our own expectations to the product.

With that, we have been investing more into these 2 products and have shifted investments away from Neupro as we could reach more patients in these other products, and therefore, we feel that Neupro has probably reached somewhat a plateau, small volatility going forward, which we feel is very positive and will contribute very nicely to our profitability going forward until lot of exclusivity.

Last but not least, Briviact will stay with its old guidance more than €600 million, and I just like to point it out if you did not calculated yourself that our old P guidance for CVN has now increased to €3.4 billion instead of €3.1 billion. So really very nice achievement. And perhaps one thing that I would like to mention so that we don't have surprises going through the year, we won't change a bit the way that we are reporting.

We will not report quarterly topline anymore, because we have taken the feedback that this information is available also to other sources, and therefore, it was not seen as relevant, and we feel that what we started already in last quarter that a bit more event driven communication when questions come up as a result of clinical trials or other departments within our business would be more helpful to you, and therefore, we go this past way, which also I think eliminate a bit of the uncertainties that the volatility between individual quarters have always created in terms of understanding the underlying performance of the products.

With that, I think I can close out the segment and handover back to Jean-Christophe.

Jean-Christophe Tellier

Thank you, Detlef, and thank you, Iris for this overview of the pipeline and of our financial results. So just close before opening the Q&A session. Once again, we are pleased with the results of 2018. We have achieved our fifth consecutive years of profitable growth, which have created a solid platform and strong foundation for our future growth, and I would like just to close with this slide summarizing the 6 potential launches that we're expecting in the next 5 years, which may create value for the patient living with this different diseases and if you look them it's already 10 as I mentioned earlier 10 different patients population that we are aiming to reach out. Thanks to this maturity of the pipeline and this potential launches.

So with that, I would like to open the session up for the Q&A.

Iris Loew-Friedrich

Could you please, Phillip open the question-and-answer session?

Richard Parkes

I've got three questions while last time intern if that's okay. First one for Detlef. Just wondered, if you could help us understand what's -- what your revenue guidance implies in terms of CR revenue growth? And help us understand the hedging. Because you have said the FX is kind of less favorable, I've got FX being a positive tailwind in 2019. So it is what you're saying is that we need to factor in some negative revenue from the hedging this year? So that's the first question.

Detlef Thielgen

I'm happy to go already on that one. Let me explain a bit how hedging works for us. We are hedging in advance of the years that we are providing guidances for, which does mean that when I provide the guidance today, I have hedged already through the entire year before, which does mean that actual rates that you might take into consideration or just taking the sales, as are coming out of the before, multiplied by the implied growth rate and not giving same results than what we have.

And what happens with that is 2 things. For certain, possibility to give you credible numbers, because we already know rates we will have to apply, but it is also means that you have, depending on the volatility of the FX, between the years, you can have plus or minuses.

Last year, we hedged very, very early and for very favorable already, so there was a positive impact on that. As this is not the case here, because our overall hedging is less favorable than it was in last year and it's -- has probably a 2% or 3% impact on the top line.

And therefore, I think looking at what we are guiding and what's consensus was displaying, it looks to me like explains very well the disconnect, but it's very natural, as you cannot see that, and the same is true for either discontinued or divested assets that you also can not see. In that regard, keeping in mind, my 1% to 2% per year that was happening quite regularly is perhaps something that you might want to consider going forward.

Richard Parkes

Okay, perfect. That's very helpful. Second question was, just wondered, if Iris could clarify, and I might have missed what she said around the design of the CIDP Phase II study. Did [indiscernible] correctly that, is this going to be a study where you're recruiting patients who were on IVIG and then, looking at whether they relapse when they switched onto Rosa.

So that's the next question, maybe you could talk about what's allowed you to accelerate initiation of the Phase III trials, as well I think previously, the myasthenia gravis stud was second half, not second quarter?

Iris Loew-Friedrich

Yes, thank you, Richard for 2 very good questions. So let me repeat the design of the CIDP Phase II study and again, please keep in mind, it is a proof of concept study and CIDP is quite a complex disease also in terms of pepper mechanisms. So our intent is to recruit roundabout 34 patients, who have required IV IG treatment before, and we have that kind of the last 18 months, because this is a patient population that we want to address in the first instance, and we recruit patients after they have receive their last IVIG treatment and then continue on with rozanolixizumab.

And it is weekly subcutaneous infusions for about 12 weeks and again, we're using standard endpoints for the disease. So we found that this is a very appropriate and very elegant solution to find the patient population that will benefit most from rozanolixizumab in this proof of concept setting.

Your question on the acceleration of the MV Phase III program. We have as usually worked diligently through regulatory input, we have worked diligently through pair input that worked very, very diligently with patients on the design of the study, and we have clarification of our questions very early. We have a very clear concept and now we are ready to go.

So no metric but only a very engaged team working in a very next worked way bringing all the stakeholders together and giving us confidence that we have the most appropriate study design.

Richard Parkes

Okay, perfect. And my final question, in terms of proposal to remove the Safe Harbor on rebates in U.S. Medicare. I'm just wondering what impact that might have for you and in particular your CIMZIA and potential bimekizumab franchise you've given by so you're going up against establishes incumbent much larger market share. So I'm just wondering if that would be positive or negative for you?

Jean-Christophe Tellier

Thank you, Richard, Emmanuel here. Any trends in the U.S. moving away from scale and volumes towards value is a positive for us. Our products tend to be well differentiated clinically and it's actually something we observed with higher shares in Europe than in the U.S. with the same product, I think the difference is the rebate more or less some college.

So I would assume that this would be a positive. The other thing I would say is that currently the net price of CIMZIA is lower than branded CIMZIA competition, which also means that in a system where value for money matters, this would be a brand that could benefit market share wise.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Leuchten from UBS.

Michael Leuchten

Three questions in one go. First put on CIMZIA in Europe. Just wonder if you could talk to the earlier experience in the market given by similar competition elsewhere in [indiscernible] also group. Question for Iris on ROZA and ITP. I thought we were waiting for a high dose cohort out of the initial study.

Just wonder where that is? Are we also want to see that or have you made up your mind about dosing an ITP, given you put a date on the start of the trial, in a confirmatory trial?

And then thirdly on bimekizumab. Just wondered if that any point you would consider going had to add another IL-17A given your optimistic view of the IL-17A and F the targeting?

Jean-Christophe Tellier

Thanks for, I'll start with question 1 and 3. So with regards to the experience with biosimilars of bimekizumab [indiscernible] in Europe, perhaps a few fact first, but today about half of the umbrella is on a set volume is by similar in Europe a few years after launch. Yet the share of the molecule itself hasn't really increased. So pairs are focused on switching patients from branch to bisimilar. The things actually true for infliximab where that rate stands at about 60%.

If you now look at impact on CIMZIA, you will have seen in the documents that are market share is stable, if not slightly increasing and that is mostly in the segment of patients where CIMZIA is more differentiated, which will remain.

Of course, with biosimilars coming along we see the players reacting more quickly and so the erosion that's been observed over the first few months in Germany for example, with way faster than with it.

However, it doesn't really impact CIMZIA in a way that is dramatic, and we've actually modeled how CIMZIA will grow without biosimilars and it would probably grow by about 5% to 10% more and about half of this is volume and about half of that are rebates or discounts we need to give to be able to continue to be competitive in segments where that is possible.

So net-net, I do think that our business in Europe is in good shape that we will have the opportunity to grow incrementally not only with the increasing the women of childbearing in each segment, but also with our launching psoriasis, which will start kicking in this year in Europe.

In terms of bimekizumab so Iris presented 3 Phase III studies out of which 2 are have an active control, superiority studies and then she also mentions that there is a study comparing bimekizumab with Cosentyx [indiscernible] and that is actually is now IL-17A and the measures that we will use to demonstrate superiority is PASI100, meaning completely clear skin because that is what the majority patient want and that is a long-term goal that is now feasible with agents like bimekizumab. And as Iris mentioned, the results will become available by Q3 next year, which is more or less -- which will be well ahead of our launch time, which would be scheduled day after if everything goes to plan.

Iris Loew-Friedrich

Yes, thank you very much, Emmanuel. And Michael, thank you very much of your question. You had asked around immmune thrombocytopenia and the connectivity between the high doses that we're still exploring as an extension of our proof of concept study and the first statement about the start of our confirmatory study.

So yes, absolutely right, we are continuing explore high doses and ITP as an extension of our proof of concept study, because it always helpful to understand how far can we go and what is the efficacy and safety profile of higher doses. We do not need these doses for the development programs.

So this is really just to learn as much as we can, because we know from the Phase II results with the lower doses, and we know from very sophisticated modeling approaches that we have in our hands that we can achieve the target efficacy with the doses that have already been tested. And so we try to combine the best. We move forward as quickly as possible with the program into confirmatory phase, and we learn as much as we can from the proof of concept study.

Operator

Our next question is from Richard Vosser with JPMorgan.

Richard Vosser

Following up just on ITP, first of all, it's sorry, I'm on the CIDP trial. So Rosa, just with 34 patients I think CIDP is a pretty heterogeneous disease. So how you can test various subgroups within the CIDP? How are you going to choose the patients? That's the first question. Second question just on following up, I think, from Michael's question on bimekizumab head-to-head versus Cosentyx.

I thought one of the elements of differentiation of targeting the as form of IL-17 was the effect on joints compared to the skin. So why not go head-to-head in the psoriatic arthritis straightaway against Cosentyx, where [indiscernible] being superseding by Cosentyx? And then final question just on Evenity. Really coming out of the panel, it seems like or you proposed or Angen proposed a black box warning for CV risk on the label in the U.S. Did you just in your preparation for market, what feedback have you had from doctors and care around that labeling and where they think they all actually use the product?

Iris Loew-Friedrich

Yes, thank you very much, Richard. Excellent questions. So first of all on CIDP and the patient population that we want to recruit. Keep in mind, we're talking about proof of concept study, so round about 40 patients you mentioned, 34 is an appropriate sample size. We will test 1 dose of rozanolixizumab versus placebo usual have relatively small groups for treatment.

As you rightly said in CIDP patients very heterogeneous and it would be not really helpful and productive trying to solidify in a relatively small study, but actually for large scale development and foot prepare us for the reality of the disease. So we have avoided the dilemma of that you sketched out by saying we take patients who have been in need of IVIG before because these are the patients that will most likely benefit from rozanolixizumab.

It goes without saying that in such a small study, we will do all kind of biomarker work, we will look into all kinds of antibody panels, but we don't think that it would be prudent to use those as inclusion and exclusion criteria. So that's the simple explanation for how we got to the patient population that we have chosen. And then on the head-to-head trial, again, [indiscernible] I want to reiterate that we understand and recognize the huge unmet medical need in psoriatic arthritis, where there is no treatment available that releasers the joints and the skin equally well and that is where we believe that bimekizumab can add tremendous value.

I would encourage you to look at the entirety of the program that we have planned so far, which will give us data versus adalevomad, which will give us data versus - give us data versus psoriatic arthritis program, because that's going faster and then we want to move as quickly as possible on psoriatic arthritis. And here we have chosen an anti-TNF as comparator important class of molecules. And then at the end of Phase III program we will look at everything that we have. We will look at the competition and.

Phase IIIb program. Keep mind that while the scientific excitement might move quickly, physicians and peers are quite conservative. So we always have to be mindful that we compare against existing standard of care, while please rest assured that they are not afraid of future standard of care be civil to consider when the right moment comes.

And then your last question was on the Evenity and you're accurate in the advisory committee that there is a proposal for boxed warning on the potential cardiovascular risk, and I can't comment further on this because of course ongoing active dialogue with the FDA.

We will collect a feedback when we have the label in place, but I can tell you that the physicians dealing with osteoporosis are very well with worth dealing with an elderly population, are very well worth dealing with daily artery population with multiple comorbidities and they know how the comorbidities have to be [indiscernible] to have even checked box warning, because that's true for the majority of the currently available treatments.

So first agenda item for us to work with the regulators towards the best possible label, which means the label that is most informative for patient and their treating physicians about the benefits of Evenity and the potential cardiovascular risk.

We have a next question from Trung Huynh from Credit Suisse.

Trung Huynh

I have three, if I can. Just following up on Richard's question on your expectations for the Evenity label. When we listen them on the outcome, the panel was clearly clear that Evenity was an effective treatment for postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. But is there any possibility you could get a label, which is broader than those which can carry the high risk of fracture? Or is that your discussion with FDA exclusively for this narrow population?

And then secondly, just on the level of spend for Evenity. For 2018 your other operating expenses line that included €11 million for the commercialization of it. What are your expectations for how this evolves in '19? And then finally, just one on CIMZIA. Can you just give us an update on the rollout of that in psoriasis in both U.S. and EU?

Iris Loew-Friedrich

And so thanks very much, and I will start with the question on the Evenity label. You have seen us going in with the label that we found most adequate. Everything else is an ongoing conversation with FDA, and I can only ask for your understanding that I cannot comment on that, yes? Again as I said, I'm hopeful that we will have news for you in second quarter but not today. So thanks very much for your understanding. I will hand over to Detlef to comment on the financial question, the commercial spend on Evenity and was on the books?

Detlef Thielgen

Yes, you have a mindset when you're looking through line, but it's not only Evenity that is in there, so you underestimate the real expense that is in there. When you're looking between the news we are expecting that Evenity expenses will go up, which would be expected with the launch and in general, you could see these expenses in the higher double-digit millions for year.

Jean-Christophe Tellier

And to the question as to the arthritis launch rollout that and perhaps start with the U.S. So we're having a very good launch. The psoriasis market in the U.S. is quite competitive so we decided to go for a focus launch what we cohort. So teams expedition for remain of childbearing age suffering from severe psoriasis. This has been very well accepted by prescribers and in fact we have more than 500 individual prescribers today.

We could do or bridge program together and recognize that in dermatology this is necessary to let say make it easy for prescribers and this bridge program is functioning very well, about 2/3 of our patients are currently paid for. So I think all the fundamental for our launch are in place now and this year is the year where we should start seeing psoriasis really becoming a key driver to CIMZIA sales increases. Of course, in Europe the launches or more staggart going to the national reimbursement agencies.

The launch in Germany is going very well and here again the intention to use the product, the awareness of the product is very high and the majority of patients that have been receiving CIMZIA and psoriasis are women of childbearing age. So I would say that last year has been a year of introducing ourselves to the dermatology community, gaining credibility, gaining the approvals and launching CIMZIA in a credible manner and this has worked well. So we will be able to scale our efforts this year and makes psoriasis one of our key drivers for growing CIMZIA looking forward.

We have a question from Peter Vedult from Citi.

Peter Vedult

Forgive me I've a quite a number of questions album back in the queue maybe not too bad. So critically thinking of JC on Roma can just remind us more than one year treatment cost currently in Japan, and whether you are willing at this stage to give a flow peak sales forecast.

Then is JC your Detlef just on balance sheet utilization clearly expressed an appetite a poster the neurology portfolio you've been active in 2018 just any high-level thoughts and perspective on what you're saying and whether evaluation and expectations are becoming more realistic [indiscernible] last year.

And then three, if I may, quick one for IRis and Emmanuel, just Iris told that is being courageous on trial design. You're going head-to-head with Cosentyx and bimekizumab, but at the same time we're seeing the audio 23 class emerging as superior to IL-17A and then as a safety professional is following up with the drugs coming into you as well.

So just how you're think about doing the context of data that is been produced IL-23. And then just coming back to Rosa in CIDP. Would any shares in the front line setting would only commence after we see the proof of concept study that you laid out in your prepared remarks.

And then against, thank you, the last resume before Emmanuelle CIMZIA non-radiographic exposure mining, the docs are clearly influenced by your and the U.S. but they point out to the market needs to be created and is going to difficult to drive many younger patients through tutor tree centers picosecond you lay out how much of that would be hand trying to build a market or are you going to wait for the parties to come in and join the party with how can you really commercialize that non-Radiographic opportunity in the U.S.?

Jean-Christophe Tellier

Thank you, Peter, I can maybe quickly comment on the first 2 questions and then we go with Iris on CIMZIA. It's a little bit too early share with you some views on pixels, that classically we do that when the product is on the market after a couple of months of experience of the market. So please keep your questions, and we will comment on that, including Japan actually a little bit later.

But we are very conscious and hopeful that with the advancement of the regulatory process, we would be able to do that in the coming months or year. On the strategic flexibility we're very, Deflet mentioned that, we are very pleased of our current situation. We been able to produce our level of that, that is decreased in '18 that gives us a sense to be opportunistic towards [indiscernible] in organic growth.

As you have rightly said, Peter, we are looking constantly on 2 key areas, I would say, one is asset and add to our portfolio is a nice example of what we've been able to achieve in '18, signing an asset, which is a red card complement what we had for pulling out a patient suffering from epilepsy, but full scope from diseases from acute seizures to chronic treatment.

On the other hand, want also to continue to strengthen our discovery engine, and we are constantly looking at technologies, platforms and potential future new ways of developing drugs that can provide differentiated solution for the patients. [indiscernible] in 2018 was a nice illustration of the artery. So you can continue to think that way for us moving forward. It's more opportunistic and additions to what we have do anything else. Iris?

Iris Loew-Friedrich

Yes, thanks very much, Peter for the question on the trial designs for the head-to-head studies with bimekizumab. Few comments in general. First of all, keep in mind that we're choosing end points that are very ambitious, right? We talked about going for PASI90 or PASI100 in the Shema control study. This means really that we expect deerskin in the majority of patients.

Please also keep in mind that we are going for superiority. So there is a clear ambition to demonstrate superiority, and I still believe this is courageous and with you this is a fast-moving field, and I can't wait every week articles were new molecules has been tested, and of course, we cannot switch our competitors that quickly, and we need to stick to what is current standard of care, because we have to convince patients and physicians and payers, and we need to anticipate properly what is future standard of care.

You shared your excitement about the IL-23 class of molecules and like you I have looked at the scan data and found them compelling, but I've also looked at the [indiscernible] data, and I've been very reassured looking at the joint data of the IL-23 to increase that is much needed motivation to suffer from arthritis or cannot afford only having equal treatment for the skin and not having equal treatment for the joints. So look at them, and I think you will be with me that bimekizumab is a much treatment treatment alternative. And Peter, I apologize there was a second part to your question, which I could not quite capture and Emmanuel will then talk about CIMZIA and the non-Radiographic extra population.

Peter Vedult

Sure, I'll be quick, Rosa, it was the agent that you're developing in CIDP. In terms of going to sort of front line setting, in patients who have not experienced IG before would that only happen after you have proof of concept data in the Europe what you laid out during your remarks or would you start your trials that front line setting before.

Iris Loew-Friedrich

Yes, we are exploring, and thank you for expanding your definition of front line setting. We are exploring that as we will have a very thorough look at the results of our proof of concept data and the ongoing other programs and our learnings in peril on the patient population over all and that will then drive our pathway towards broad CIDP population if that appears to be paying for. So it's really exploratory work and that's ongoing.

As you want to start with those visions that are really in high need to avoid ADHD therapy going forward and we want to provide an easy to use medication that is very much combinable with regular social and working life. So step by step, we will evaluate as always, and thank you for the good question and the reminder.

Emmanuel Caeymaex

Yes, Peter, a similar entry on non-Radiographic [indiscernible] in the U.S., You are right that in many ways this market needs to be set up or liberated in a way. Most patients suffer from acting, probably weighed 7 to 9 years before they diagnosed properly. Often undergo unnecessary surgery or take drugs that actually don't work for these conditions.

So there is an enormous unmet need, and we have established that there is at least half a million patients suffering from this condition the U.S. so it is indeed a big opportunity. Now if we think about stakeholders, a lot of education is needed. So let me briefly touch upon all of them.

So first of all, for health care professionals, 2/3 of rheumatology in the U.S. are now familiar with the term non-radiographic expert, which is probably about double from what it was 2 years ago and the ACR guidelines, the American College of Rheumatology Guidelines from Axial Spondyloarthritis is clearly spelling out non-Radiographic experts.

So I think from a health care professional point of view rheumatology, things are now in place, which clearly wasn't the case even a year ago we. Then there is a system and the payers. So currently there is no ICD 10 code for non-radiographic expert, which could be a hurdle, and we are in the process of changing this in collaboration with patient efficacy groups, and I'm confident that this will be in place well within this year. We are also educating payers who have an understanding of what it may be and who are very interested in understanding all the health care resources that are miss invested in the space future there is level of interest here that is high.

And then finally the patient's and that really to your point, how will we target patients. Since the difficulties really to diagnosed theirs and this is you take a doctor, what we can do in collaboration with social media platforms and patient advocacy groups is to ensure that those patients who suffer from what they perceive is lower back pain that they start realizing as quickly as possible that there is a significant chance that this could be inflammatory as oppose to mechanical.

And so our efforts are really there towards social media, those platforms and patient advocacy groups that have that outreach over the next and they say we believe that we will be able to start growing this market and making sure that patients will ask as those products will expect a big DTC campaign immediately, I don't think this would be there widest way to invest.

Of course, as more companies join the party the understanding et cetera, will continue to evolve, and we actually welcome that the 2 next products that may get there our IL-17A inhibitors. So different mode of action, different side effect profile, and I believe they will be space for a few but we are not waiting for them to act.

We have a question from Peter Welford from Jeffries.

Peter Welford

I've got to one for Iris, please. And then 2 very quick ones with Detlef. Just for Iris, I believe that the Phase IIb that 7 0 trial was in large during the course of last year and is there sufficient for filling to think or what their potential we do have to wait for the Phase III data at the end of 2021, and I guess, worst case or best case you look at it before we could potentially file with regulators.

And then on the bimekizumab. Could you just talk about perhaps are there any other secondary endpoints should also looking at within the Phase III arthritis were also the psoriatic arthritis, potential to tease out differentiation features between the competitors and perhaps just talk about was the sort of efforts are to be appeals to payers.

And then just two quick ones for Detlef. Just on the tax right, if that 20%, the core tax rate or is that you said similar to this year, which I think was 20% on a GAAP basis, but it was different on a core basis, I think and also the amortization, should that be roughly similar or I recall I think the cell to control some of those things have died away now and freshly amortization to be down this year. Were you given any sort of games what should we should be thinking part amortization charges in '19?

Iris Loew-Friedrich

Yes, thank you very much. And first of all your question on and whether the Phase IIb as a standalone would be sufficient for regulatory submission. The answer is no.

FDA will require in focal onset seizures to adequate fully control studies and are proof of concept study, while very successful would not hold up to that standard big. So we need both studies and that's why we have kind of put that closely together so that we save time in the end but we will still need the data from both.

And the bimekizumab Phase III studies have a long list of secondary and exploratory endpoints, because as you rightly stated, we would not want to miss an opportunity for differentiation. I think it would be beyond the agreement of this call to guide you through the entire list, but believe me, we have left no stone unturned, and we will not leave any stone unturned to find further differentiation. For me it's further it, because we about that of his signification that we see already. So more to come.

Detlef Thielgen

So then I can go to the tax rate. We will be on the same basis that you see this year. So the comment was on the same basis. And in terms of depreciation and amortization will still go up and the main reason is CIMZIA and psoriasis that we started and not the full year in 2018.

So will be a full year in 2019 and midazolam, which will be coming in '19, and I would assume that we are seeing something around perhaps €30 million of upward change.

Peter Welford

So yes that's €30 million incremental you're saying approximately in '19 or '18?

Detlef Thielgen

Yes, exactly.

Our last question from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Three products, if I may. The first one on CIMZIA. Sales growth have slow down at constant exchange rate in all regions in Q4. Is there any specific explanation mainly for Europe and international is a will and should your auditorium price. The second one is on neutral. I remember that during H1 last year you expected to reach €400 million peak sales thanks to China. So in a chain between each one into the, was to come in China to revise peak sales.

And lastly on Keppra. In you press release you stated the sales are continuing to mature. So what does that mean in terms of sales growth or sales decline for the next 2 to 3 years.

Detlef Thielgen

On the CIMZIA side, in international markets it's mostly linked the fact that we work with licensees a number of markets and so therefore the ordering partner can vary a little bit. Those parties may want to purchase before the end of the year or after the end of the year and that is essentially the reason why you're seeing that. In terms of Europe, I wouldn't have any specific reason, I think if you look at the intrinsic market share, CIMZIA is holding up really well in a growing market. So I don't have any immediate answer for you - haven't really noticed that the sales were perhaps slower in Europe in Q4. Certainly compared to Q4 last year, they up by about 5% or 6%. So I think it's business as usual.

Jean-Christophe Tellier

Collier thank you, Ferguson on both end. To one of the things that is change with that as mentioned this is we are reinvesting in some stronger growth opportunities right now and so you've seen this by the growth of Briviact and also to Vimpat and you have seen probably the market numbers showing that we see small declines in the U.S. from TRX growth.

We see Europe stabilizing. We still see strong growth of Neupro in Japan, but overall now we believe that it's a mature market and that's why we have changed guidance. Now looking at Keppra. It's a unique story is it not? So Keppra continues to do well and this is what we see we received that continues to decline in the U.S. and we've been saying is going to be this mid-single digit decline.

In your, it's almost stable to slightly declining and it understand of the equation, we see strong fundamental growth rate in Japan and China, roughly 20% and 26%. Collectively though we still think that we will see sort of mid-digit declines over the next 2 or 3 years.

Detlef Thielgen

Just come back on new Pro my question was more directed to China as it was expected during H1 that China may have new Pro and I well understood the switch and investment house.

Unidentified Company Representative

Sorry, I failed to answer that part of your question. So we have launched Neupro in China, received approval in August we commercialized roughly in November. It does take some time to receive reimbursements over the next couple of years, we're looking at our listings at a provisional level and then hopefully we'll see some expiration of growth, but over the next couple of years it somewhat slow going as we pursue our reimbursement at the provincial level.

We have no other questions.

Antje Witte

Thank you very much, and during the time I think we can conclude the call here. Thank you all for your interest, for your multiple questions. For any further questions, you know where to find us. The UCB investor relation team is available for you and you have a good day for you all. Thank you.

