Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (BVRDF) CEO Didier Michaud-Daniel on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Didier Michaud-Daniel - CEO

François Chabas - Executive VP & Group CFO

Paul Sullivan - Barclays

Edward Stanley - Morgan Stanley

Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank

George Gregory - Exane

Rory McKenzie - UBS

Rajesh Kumar - HSBC

Ed Steele - Citi

Didier Michaud-Daniel

Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to everyone. Thank you for joining Bureau Veritas Full Year 2018 Results on the webcast and on the call.

François Chabas, our group CFO, is here with me to present our full year results.

2018 was a strong year of progress for the group. We made significant steps in the execution of our strategic plan with a focus on group diversification and digital transformation well underway, and we've continued to improve financial performance.

Indeed, we achieved all the objective that we set at the start of the year. Bureau Veritas delivered 4% organic growth in 2018, nearly twice the 2.2% in 2017. The margin of 16.1%, up 20 basis points at constant currency. A major improvement in free cash flow, up 45.8% by €130 million to nearly €480 million.

I will leave François to go into the detail of the financials, but a couple more comments. Group revenue grew by 7% year-on-year at constant currency, and our adjusted operating profit is up 8.4% at constant currency.

Regarding the dividend, we will propose to shareholders a dividend of €0.56, with payment option in cash or in shares. Wendel intends to opt for the dividend payment in shares.

2018 achievements were quite good. This can be highlighted in 4 key areas. First, strengthened organization. Over the course of the last 12 month, the management team has been reinforced with several key appointments. Accelerating revenue growth. Organic revenue growth of 4%, led by our 5 growth initiatives, which grew 6.3% organically and by our base business, which grew 2.9%. Major improvement in our cash flow generation showing that our Move For Cash program is delivering results. And fourth, an overall acceleration of our transformation, supported by digital initiatives and redesigned customer strategy. The high added value and integrated solutions we propose to global customers is illustrated by our winning the Qatargas Opex contract.

Regarding our digital transformation, we have now deployed globally solutions to all end markets. It is supported by successful and promising partnerships with Avitas, Autodesk, Worldline. To this, we can now add the global collaboration with Microsoft on artificial intelligence, which we announced last night.

Now turning to the benefits of the group's diversification, which has been strongly reinforced in the past years. Our portfolio is today very well balanced from a cyclical perspective.

As you can see on the chart, we estimate that 45% of the group revenue is from Opex and Systems derived from existing assets. Here, we are talking about high visibility, repeat business driven by regulations and standards.

33% is Products related. It compromises our Agri-Food & Commodities business, which is volume driven with notably healthy prospects in Food and Consumer Products with high loyalty for obvious reasons, which relies on innovation and technological changes.

Lastly, 22% of our revenue relies on our clients' CapEx decisions. A combination of new buildings and infrastructures, new energy projects, notably in Oil & Gas, and new ships, all these markets are today recovering.

I will come back with comments on each of our businesses. But first, François will walk us through the excellent financial performance. François?

François Chabas

Thank you, Didier. I think we would all agree this is a very good set of numbers.

Starting with the revenue bridge. We break out the 7% growth at constant currency. The group's full year 2018 revenue came in at €4.8 billion, up 2.3%. Organic growth reached 4% compared with 2.2% in 2017. Acquisition contributed 3% to group growth on a net basis.

And finally, ForEx had a significant negative impact of 4.7%, which is mainly attributed to the appreciation of the euro against the USD impact currency as well as emerging countries' currency. In Q4, however, we saw a slight easing negative impact, still at minus 2%.

Turning to the revenue growth by business. We delivered 4% organic growth with Certification, obviously, outperforming the average at 7.8%. 3 businesses within the 4% to 5% growth range, Agri-Food & Commodities, up 4.5%; Building & Infrastructure and Consumer Products, both up 4.3%; and Industry accelerating through the year to reach 3.5%. It is the first year of organic growth since 2014 for Industry. And only Marine & Offshore remained in negative territory organically, even though it recovered in the second half.

Focusing on the last quarter, Q4, we delivered 4.4% organic growth. Best performers were Marine & Offshore, up 6.9%, mainly driven by new construction activity in China; Industry, up 6.2%, benefiting from a successful Opex diversification, together with improving Oil & Gas Capex activities.

As anticipated, Certification declined by 3.5% organically, which reflects the end of the 3-year standards revision period.

Overall, organic growth was driven by both base business and growth initiative, which we see on the following slide. We saw an improvement over the year of the base business, up 2.9% organically, with an acceleration to 4.1% in the last quarter. In addition, our growth initiatives have continued to perform steadily, up 6.3% organically, with high single-digit growth achieved in Opex Services, B&I and SmartWorld, and mid-single-digit growth for Agri-Food and Automotive. And altogether, these growth initiatives now represent 36% of the group revenue.

When it comes to M&A, we've completed 6 acquisitions in 2018 in different countries to strengthen our footprint. They represent around €85 million of annualized revenue and support 3 out of the 5 growth initiative.

In 2019, we have already started the year adding around €30 million of annualized revenue with 2 enhancements in support of Agri-Food and B&I growth initiatives. First, BVNQ in Singapore, a joint venture created with AsureQuality, a New Zealand company, to provide food testing services. And second, Capital Energy, a company providing consulting and support services for energy efficiency project in France.

Now a few points on the 2018 results. Adjusted margin stand at 15.8 and 16.1 organically, up 20 basis point. Adjusted EPS is up 0.4 year-on-year and 15.3% at constant currency.

Free cash flow is up 45.8% at constant currency. I'll come back to the detail of cash flow in a minute.

Moving to adjusted net debt. It is largely unchanged versus last year except for a small FX impact.

So turning to adjusted operating margin of 15.8%, it reflects both a 20 basis point organic improvement at 16.1% and a 30 basis point negative ForEx impact as expected.

4 out of our 6 business activities posted improving margins, adding 30 basis point to the group organic margin. This was driven by a significant improvement in Certification and strong performances in both Consumer Products and Industry. This improvement is the result of a combination of operating leverage, strict cost management, lean efforts and restructuring payback.

Agri-Food & Commodities and Building & Infrastructure experienced lower margins due to price pressure and change of mix in these activities. Operating margin by business will be covered by Didier in the business review.

So let's look at the operating profit on Slide 17, which is up 5.1% at €637 million. Our proactive cost management measures resulted in €42 million of restructuring costs. These were mainly headcount reduction driven. Action were primarily taken in government services, Building in-service operation, Commodities and Marine & Offshore in-service activity.

This restructuring was lower than last year and is marking the end of a period of material restructuring. For 2019, we would expect restructuring charges to be around half the amount of 2018.

Under net financial expenses, we have, first, a decrease of financial charges mainly due to lower average gross debt, while average cost of debt is slightly down at 3%. Second, depreciation of several emerging country currencies reduces the ForEx impact from minus €12 million to minus €5.7 million.

Looking at the tax rate now. The adjusted effective tax rate of the group was up 150 basis point at 33.3%. This decrease is mainly explained by the exceptional item of 2017. The group benefited from the reform in 2017 of the 3% dividend contribution in France and benefited from the positive adjustment recognized in 2017 on deferred taxes as the result of U.S. tax reform.

For the full year 2019, we expect the adjusted ETR to remain in the range of 33% to 34%.

Moving now to the cash flow on Slide 20. There are several element behind the significant improvement. First, the increase in profit before income tax, mainly driven by higher operating margin and less restructuring items. Second, an improvement in working capital requirement led by our Move For Cash program. And third, favorable evolution on non-cash items.

As a result, operating cash flow is at €685 million, up 17.9% year-on-year. Net CapEx stand at €124 million, which represent 2.6% of the revenue. We expect this to be in the range of 3% for 2019. Lastly, the lower average gross debt enabled decrease in interest paid. All in all, the free cash flow increased by 37% year-on-year and by 42% on an organic basis.

I just want to say a few more words on the actions of our Move For Cash program that is beyond improvement in free cash flow. We deployed a network of 140 cash champions in both operation and finance across the group. We have formalized cash flows within the group, ensuring the best payment terms are set according to customer profile. It is supported by a tool dedicated to cash collection process. In 2019, we'll continue and reinforce action on this domain.

Finally, regarding financial structure. The adjusted net debt stands at €2.1 billion, largely unchanged from last year, with strong free cash flow generation of €478 million has fully financed our acquisition [in and out] program or dividend paid to shareholders and share buybacks.

In 2018, we undertook successfully 3 refinancing operation, anticipating all of our 2019 debt maturities. We closed the year with a leverage ratio of 3 -- of 2.34, far below the 3.25 bank covenant.

The liquidity position at the end of 2018 was very strong with more than €1 billion in cash.

To conclude. After the strong set of result in 2018, margin delivery and cash will remain on top of our priorities for 2019.

And I now hand it back to Didier for the business review.

Didier Michaud-Daniel

Thank you, François. Thank you. Starting with Marine & Offshore. We are pleased that the long awaited recovery is now underway. New orders amounted to 6.1 million gross tons at the end of December 2018, compared to 5.1 million a year ago, confirming the recovery of the market. Our order book progressed by 11% to 14 million gross tons.

For the full year, revenue was still slightly down, 0.9% organically. The recovery in new construction in the second half mainly driven by the equipment certification business in China was not quite enough to catch up the negative trends of the first half.

A slight decline in core in-service due to some price pressure on the stable fleet. Low single-digit growth in offshore-related activities, driven by the rebound of risk assessment studies and the extension of services.

Organically, the margin was up 10 basis points, benefiting from restructuring measures. Even if total margin was down to 21.1% due to negative foreign exchange.

Looking at 2019 perspectives. In the shipping market, which is recovering, we expect Marine & Offshore full year organic growth to be positive. This reflects a recovery in new construction, notably led by China, as shown on this slide.

Our order book is very diversified by type of ships with bulk cargo, tankers, passengers and cruise ships, LNG vessels. Resilient in-service activity, including the offshore-related activities. Profitably wise, we expect margins to improve.

For the Agri-Food & Commodities business now. Revenue increased by 4.5% organically in full year and by 4.9% in Q4.

By sub segments, Metals & Minerals confirmed some recovery, up 8.7% in organic growth. Upstream activities grew by 13.7% across all geographies. Trade achieved low single digit, led by Europe and Africa.

Agri-Food. Agri-Food grew by 4.4% organically, thanks to a strong food performance. The Agri segment grew only slightly, affected notably by poor weather conditions and other external factors. Growth resumed in Q4, supported by contract wins and new services in precision farming.

Oil and Petrochemicals is up by 1.9% organically, reflecting robust performance in Europe and low in North America.

In the U.S., the price pressure in traditional cargo inspection business is offset by strong performance from our strategic initiatives, marine fuels and oil condition monitoring.

Lastly, Government Services achieved 4.1% organic revenue growth with an improvement in the second half with the ramp-up of VOC and single window contracts. The margin was broadly stable on an organic basis.

2019 outlook. We expect similar organic revenue growth compared to 2018, fueled by solid Metals & Minerals markets, robust Agri-Food businesses and improving Government Services. We also expect margin improvement led by restructuring and positive mix.

Turning to Industry. The business confirmed its recovery, up 3.5% organically, with acceleration in Q4 at 6.2%. This results from our successful Opex diversification, together with improving Oil & Gas market conditions. Oil & Gas CapEx related activities represent 15% of divisional revenue. It improved during the year with H2 up 3.6% after minus 15% in the first half.

Oil & Gas Opex was up mid-single digit with strong volume increases, partly offset by continuing price pressure. We achieved 17% organic growth in Power & Utilities Opex, with a ramp-up of several contracts in Latin America.

The margin. The margin gained 35 basis points organically, thanks to restructuring actions and less negative mix effect of Oil & Gas CapEx decline. The outlook for 2019. We expect the business to achieve similar organic revenue growth versus 2018.

Our strategy of Opex services diversification will continue to pay off. Oil & Gas CapEx markets will improve skewed to H2. We expect a margin improvement led by restructuring benefit and positive mix.

Further on Industry, and specifically, on Oil & Gas, 2 points to highlight. The first one, our Opex business represents 60% of our revenue as a result of the success of our strategic Opex growth initiative, therefore, Oil & Gas CapEx is now less than 4% of group revenue compared to 10% at the peak in 2015.

Second, we are geographically balanced. This recovery is, at this stage, driven by new small size CapEx project in North America. We are currently seeing signs of stabilization in Latin America and deteriorating activity in Asia.

In Building & Infrastructure. Revenue increased by 4.3% organically, with slightly stronger organic growth for Opex services. Organic growth performance was good in Europe, notably led by France. Here, Opex-related activities were strong as we gained market shares in the mass market and launched several growth initiatives.

Solid growth in the United States, in particular for good compliance services. The integration of EMG continued on track with several synergy opportunities underway.

Finally, in Asia, the pace of growth was solid, driven by China where our prospects remain strong in infrastructure projects, and also by Australia, benefiting from the McKenzie acquisition. The margin was slightly down primarily due to mix and price effects.

For the full year of 2019, the outlook for the business remains positive overall, with strong growth in the U.S., solid in Asia and Latin America and resilient in France. Margin is expected to slightly improve.

Investors have been asking a lot of questions about the dynamic of the French construction market, thus, I would like to spend a moment on our French operations in B&I.

Bureau Veritas is, in fact, well diversified and balanced to various segments. We're very geared to Opex-related services, which represents 73% of our French revenue. Regulatory in-service inspection, with good visibility and high retention rates.

Looking at the CapEx part of the business, we're very diversified by asset type with some exposure to the Residential segment limited to 20% of the business. It means that the Residential CapEx in France represents only 0.6% of group revenue. Our Commercial exposure benefits from solid momentum.

Moving to Certification. It was our top performance -- performing business in 2018, posting 7.8% organic growth. We experienced high single-digit growth in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Growth was primarily led by the revision of QHSE and Transportation standards until Q3 2018. In the last quarter, organic revenue growth declined by 3.5%, reflecting the end of the 3-year standards revision period.

We achieved double-digit growth for Supply Chain, Energy Management, Forestry, Food Management System and Organic Certification. Margin was strong, improving by 65 basis points to 17.7%. This reflects a strong organic increase, which mostly offsets the significant negative ForEx impact.

The outlook for 2019 Certification business is expected to deliver a slightly negative organic revenue growth with the impact from the QHSE and Transportation transition which ended in September 2018, and of course, creates challenging comparable for the first 9 months of the year. Solid growth elsewhere, primarily driven by food schemes, sustainability, training and customized audits. Profitability wise, we will focus on margin protection.

Consumer Products recorded a 4.3% organic growth across all major service categories. Softlines delivered a mid-single-digit growth. This was led by new contract wins in Europe and very strong momentum in Southeast Asia, benefiting from the relocation of Chinese manufacturing activities.

Hardlines achieved growth above divisional average, driven by China and strong momentum with key accounts. The Electrics & Electronics sub segment grew mid-single digit, primarily driven by double-digit growth in Automotive and high-single-digit growth in mobile testing.

In H2, we were slightly impacted in electrical products by the wait-and-see approach related to trade tariffs. Our margin improved by 25 basis points to a strong 24.9%, as margin initiatives more than offset price pressure and mix evolution.

We expect Consumer Products to maintain similar organic growth compared to 2018, with strong momentum in Southeast Asia, solid growth in Europe and resilient in the U.S. and China. We will focus on margin protection throughout 2019.

The outlook now. For full year 2019, we expect the good momentum to continue with a solid organic revenue growth, a continued adjusted operating margin improvement at constant currency, a sustained strong cash flow generation.

Also, we reaffirm our 2020 ambition. Regarding non-financial ambitions, we have 3 that I would like to highlight. They are key commitments at the group level.

Health and safety. Safety is an absolute for Bureau Veritas. By 2020, we aim to reduce accident rates by 50% at least. So far, we reduced our LTR by 51% since 2014. Second, inclusion is a key ambition as well. We aim to achieve at least 25% female representation in the group's executive management team. Coming from 9% in 2015, we are now at 17%. And third, concerning environment, we are targeting a reduction in CO2 emissions by 10% per full time equivalent employee.

To conclude, we have delivered a strong set of results for 2018, completely in line with our commitments at the beginning of the year. The group's transformation is fully engaged with the new business profile and geographical footprint in place, with the obsession to be even more resilient.

The momentum will continue in 2019, ensuring that our 2020 ambition is achieved.

Thank you for your attention. This concludes our presentation. François and I are now pleased to answer any question on the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Paul Sullivan from Barclays.

Paul Sullivan

Firstly, just in terms of organic growth guidance, do you have enough confidence to point to an acceleration in growth in 2019 versus '18? And could you quantify the restructuring uplift that you would expect to margins this year? And then also sort of tied to that, in terms of the FX impact, when you look at sort of movement to date, how do you see that impacting revenues and margins?

Didier Michaud-Daniel

Yes. So thank you, Paul, for your question. Regarding, first, the organic growth, we are confident that we will keep the good momentum and we expect to continue at the same level in 2019, and we reaffirm our guidance of solid organic growth. Regarding restructuring and the impact on the margin, François?

François Chabas

Question was on FX, I believe.

Didier Michaud-Daniel

There was one on FX and one on the potential impact of the restructuring. FX first, if you want?

François Chabas

FX first. It's always the most difficult one. Now we operate in 140 countries. We have close to 90 trading currencies, so we are very careful. Now to give you some kind of flavor. We expect the FX impact in 2019 to be more natural than what we have suffered for the last 2 years. Obviously, it is subject to a lot of elements, which are not in our control.

What we see so far by the end of February is a more natural impact on FX. Coming to your third point on restructuring. As mentioned in the presentation, we have gone through now 3 years of heavy restructuring. The figures as good as me, it was more than €50 million in 2017, €42 million in 2018.

We significantly reduced this number in 2019. However, we expect in most of our businesses to see, in 2019, the impact, the positive impact about the work done over the last 2 years in terms of operating profit.

Paul Sullivan

Let me put it another way, would you be disappointed if the organic margin uplift was less than in 2018, i.e., less than 20 basis points?

François Chabas

I think, we guide on continuous momentum compared to what we have achieved in 2018, so I would say your guess is not too far off. Our ultimate goal, as you know, is to reach by the end of 2020 16 point -- 17% at 2015 exchange rates, which means at current currency, 16.4. So we got 50 basis points in 2 years to reach.

Didier Michaud-Daniel

And we are confident, Paul, that we could actually achieve this 16.4% at the end of 2020.

Paul Sullivan

Great. And just very quickly, one follow-up on the dividend, the scrip dividend you put in place for this year, do you think that's going to be an -- is that a one-off, or is that going to repeat next year?

Didier Michaud-Daniel

It's a good question, but it's a board decision as you know, so we have decided for this year, we'll see next year and discuss it for next year.

So the next question comes from the line of Edward Stanley from Morgan Stanley.

Edward Stanley

A couple, please. Following on from that restructuring point, there seems to be -- you expect a large step-down next year, but H2 seem to step up on H1. So 2019, do you expect it to be sort of a biggest second half step-down in the restructuring? Or is it likely to fade off very quickly in Q1 -- in H1, sorry?

And then secondly, on the CapEx point, the CapEx used to be coming down pretty steadily. I wonder whether that will begin to take back up to sort of normalized percentage of sales in due course?

Didier Michaud-Daniel

I'm going to answer for the CapEx side, and François, you will take the question about the restructuring. So the CapEx is expected in the range of 3% of revenue for 2019. And I must say that I'm very happy with the way we managed the CapEx and the investment, in particular, in [indiscernible] on digitalization.

Today, I must say that we have clearly a good discipline in managing these investments just to be sure, and François is very vigilant on this point that we get the payback, which could be, of course, in term of margin and payback also in term of sales and revenue. Regarding the restructuring, François, would you...

François Chabas

I'm taking this. So to give some flavor, I confirm, we'll get overall an ambition to reduce restructuring effort to half of what we have done this year. The basic reason is what has been done in the past doesn't need to be redone now. We will try as much as possible to get those plan in motion as early as possible in the year.

However, these are sensitive topics with a number of constraints. So if we had all lever in our hands, we would have done everything in January. For sure it will not happen, but we were pretty much convinced that the sooner the better.

Okay, so the next question comes from the line of Tom Sykes from Deutsche Bank.

Tom Sykes

Firstly, just on the cash generation and just your language on where you say sustainable strong cash flow, what are your expectations for further cash conversion improvement and does the working capital improvement include any benefit from reducing the working capital in China yet? Or is that something that you still would see as a potential benefit to the working capital line?

And then I suppose just following on from Ed's question, just on the CapEx. You want CapEx depreciation, but you're asking us to believe an accelerated organic growth and margin improvement.

And so why should we believe that the 3% is sustainable, let's say, over the next 2 to 3 years? I mean, if you have spare capacity this year, you have spare capacity this year, but why should we remain at such a low level and believe you're doing margin-accretive business, please?

Didier Michaud-Daniel

I'm going to take the second question, and of course, François will answer your question about the cash generation. So regarding the second question, first, we are talking about next year not the year after about CapEx and it's 3% for 2019. What is probably very important for you to understand after this very important transformation that we've engaged for the group is that we are much more exposed today to inspection than we are for laboratories.

I am sure you know that. And by moving, for instance, to Building & Infrastructure and growing this business, moving to which is becoming now the biggest business of BV at 27%.

And moving to Opex Oil & Gas and Power & Utilities, we don't need so much CapEx. So in term of percentage, in fact, the revenue is growing clearly, but CapEx that we will need for new green building is not as much. And 3% of -- grow revenue, of course, of a bigger revenue is bigger. So François, you would like to answer the question, which is a very good one about cash generation.

François Chabas

Yes, thank you for your question. I'll try to sum it up in saying, are we happy with the 2018 performance? Yes. Do we believe we've done all the work? No. You had a question on China. This is one of the moving parts. There have been a lot of effort there so -- and we see in the 2018 figures some parts of the improvement coming from China, but by far, the work is not over.

We have engaged into a journey. It takes some time for a company operating in 140 countries to get an improvement, a sustainable improvement in working capital. So as mentioned, we have focused on faster invoicing, on better payment term. We have now incentivized most of the management up to 30% of the variable remuneration onto operating cash flow figures.

However, as mentioned a couple of times, my goal is that we should be able ultimately to bring the level of working capital down to 8% of the revenue. Right now, you see we're at 9%. So I'll let you compute the difference, that's what -- that the work we have ahead of us.

Thomas Richard Sykes

Okay. And just with regards to any timing differences in the second half of the year, is there anything one-off at all in the working capital movement or materially one-off in the working capital movement for H2 2018, which means we can't take that as a base for the cash -- the free cash generation going into 2019?

François Chabas

Tom, I'll take your question as knowledgeable that the performance is surprisingly good. To be very clear with you, there is not a single one-off. We haven't done any factoring whatsoever. So no one-off on the R, no one-off on the P, this is good hard work, plain.

Didier Michaud-Daniel

This is a good consequence of you -- you remember, we discussed it before, we launched this initiative Move For Cash, now it's probably 2 years ago. The fact that François is involved and did very well managing finance for Europe, it was clearly a benchmark for the company. We have really accelerated this Move For Cash initiative, and it has been paid off this year and will pay off in -- I mean, in 2018, and will pay off in 2019, of course.

Okay. So the next question comes from the line of George Gregory from Exane.

George Gregory

I will ask 2, please. Firstly, just on the cash flow, please, François. The positive non-cash items, I just wondered should we expect that to reverse in 2019 as perhaps you utilized restructuring provisions you created in this year? Or maybe there's another effect in there.

And secondly, Didier, you gave us some useful color at the Q3 on your Consumer business in China. I wondered if you could perhaps provide us with an update in terms of what you have seen since then, please?

Didier Michaud-Daniel

Okay, George. If I may, François, I will start with the second question from George. See -- yes, so as you could see, our Q4 was better than our Q3. Clearly, there was opposition from our clients, mostly the one which are involved with electrical in Q3, which was a wait-and-see position, which disappeared in Q4.

What is important to notice is clearly the fact that the Softlines are still doing very well because some manufacturing sites are now in Southeast Asia. We have a very good footprint in Southeast Asia.

The mobile testing was very strong still, so very -- no slowdown. The opposite, in fact. It did very, very well. And I must say, also the fact that our clients want to be sure that the quality is going to be at least the same than what it was before we discussed our -- tariff we have discussed. So which probably also gave us at least as much business as we had in the past.

Cosmetics, for instance, are performing very well in Q4. So you can see that, in fact, in Q3, we had this slowdown, a little bit of slowdown in electrics because of this wait-and-see position. It disappeared in Q4, in fact. So it's the reason why we are optimistic to keep the same momentum in 2019 regarding Consumer Products division. François, the first question was...

François Chabas

It was the line provision in the free cash flow table. Well, thank you for the question. The -- so you're right to some extent. There is a little chunk of this, which is coming from late restructuring program, which has been enforced at the end of the year, so building up a provision and which will reverse in Q1, H1 2019 in terms of cash. But by far, the biggest, biggest chunk of it is an increase in unrealized foreign exchange income on non-operating items.

So rest assure, the Investor Relation team is at your full disposal to give you all the details about this line. It's a little bit technical. I'm not sure it's at the level of the call today, but it's -- to make it simple, it's ForEx on non-operating item, mainly financial driven. And the detail will be provided to you off this call.

Okay, so the next question comes from the line of the Rory McKenzie from UBS.

Rory McKenzie

I'll ask maybe one and excuse me, please. Firstly, François, again, on the cash flow. Clearly, you came in as CFO in September. So just interested to hear more about the timing of when some of these assets were implemented. For example, when did you summon these 140 cash champions to fight your working capital? Or when did you change the incentives for the management?

And then secondly, I wanted to ask about the margins, specifically in Certification. I think it was a bit stronger than at least what I had expected through H2 of last year. But given you talk about margin protection, are you confident you can sustain that at quite high level into next year despite the current kind of run rate of organic revenue declines?

Didier Michaud-Daniel

Okay, so François, most of these questions are for you, please?

François Chabas

Thank you, Didier. Rory, so starting with the cash one. So as you know, Move For Cash has been started in November 2017, I believe. I mean, I made my part of the effort in Europe before being appointed in early September. I would say what has changed is not so much the team. I mean, the 140 guys, they were here.

What has changed is the drive and the momentum. What has changed is the fate of these 140 guys, they're now summoned very often, and all the management line from the board down to the business unit manager have understood that this is critical. And then...

Didier Michaud-Daniel

And we improved, as we said before, François, sorry to interrupt, the incentive, of course, by giving 30% of the bonus. And of course, people pay more [indiscernible] on the cash, this is for sure, so we…

François Chabas

And the last point is what is, I think, to be seen as positive, and is that we focus much more on the first initial step, which is invoicing faster. As simple as it is. And this is very powerful because this is a message that everybody understand, that everybody can roll out, that everybody can execute. And this is paying off day one.

So I would say there is no special effect of me coming in. It would be very unhumbled from my side, this has been started much earlier, but I think we have accelerated the drive around this initiative throughout the group. And it's not a small job, as you know, we're in 140 countries, so I'll let you imagine the energy you need to put in this. Turning to your second question, margin of Certification. Certification is, by a sense, a very, very resilient business.

Construction certification is extremely flexible, meaning that a large chunk of our services are rendered through networks of subcontractors. So by that, when, I mean, the times are good, you get good margin. When the times are bad, you stop subcontracting and you protect your margin.

So it will be even, and you're right to point this out. It's a point of attention for 2019. We know we are embarking to a slightly negative growth ambition, so to speak, for Certification due to extremely tough comparable. It's a point of attention, but I am fully confident that we can remain with this best-in-class margin at 17%.

So the next question comes from the line of Rajesh Kumar from HSBC.

Rajesh Kumar

Just a couple for me. Following up on the working capital cash generation. Obviously, it was very good and that is why so many questions. Your cash balance is quite high, it's over €1 billion. Is that something you're planning to taper down through the year? Or should we expect a high level of growth cash balance through 2019? And another way you could answer that is, was there any difference in average net debt versus the period and net debt that could take us to the answer?

And the second question would be on the Consumer business. Is there a risk that because some of the customers and suppliers in the U.S. were worried about tariff laws? You saw a bit of acceleration in trade in Q4, which might create a little conflict here.

Didier Michaud-Daniel

Okay. So on the CPS business, it's very stable and I do not feel, with the information I have today, and I have a quite detailed information about the Consumer Products division, that there was a specific action taken by our client.

We are talking with our clients very regularly and I have the same contacts with the management team of the Consumer Products division. And I couldn't see clearly our clients accelerating or -- that was not the impact in Q4.

Clearly, an impact is coming from the fact that we are expanding our presence in Southeast Asia, which is now becoming a significant part of our business. And some clients have already decided to move their production from China to Southeast Asia.

And of course, our labs in Southeast Asia are ramping up and it's giving us the opportunity to deliver such a good organic growth. The first question, François, is for you about this €1 billion cash that we have in our...

François Chabas

Yes, thank you. So very easily, the €1 billion cash is coming, as you may remember, half of it, so €500 million, from an opportunity we took in October last year to fully refinance, in average, all of our 2019 debts. So all the repayments -- if you refer to Slide 22, all the repayments which are due for 2019 are already refinanced at an average cost of 3%, and which has been refinanced with a maturity of 7 years.

So that explain, I would say, half of the €1 billion. But in essence, we are managing our debts with a view to, let's say, usually gets refinanced in advance, not to Avitas as an issue at all [indiscernible] we have the chance to be able to seize very good market opportunities, attract very interested investors. We're refinancing in basically [indiscernible] the 0.5 million -- the 0.5 billion we wanted to. So we will continue on this path for next year.

So the next question comes from the line of Ed Steele from Citi.

Ed Steele

It's Ed here from Citi. Two questions, please. First of all, what's the thinking behind offering a scrip dividend? And what's your view of why Wendel has chosen that route to get that payout, please? And secondly, in the Consumer division, in the outlook, you talked about a focus on margin protection, what are the key pressures against which you are looking to protect yourself, and which of those are becoming more intense, please?

Didier Michaud-Daniel

Okay, thank you for your questions. So the first point is very clear. I mean, Wendel has decided to support our strategy, and of course, by taking the opportunity of getting the dividends in shares, it gives more financial flexibility to Bureau Veritas for investment, in particular, for merger and acquisitions. So it's helping Bureau Veritas to deleverage on, let's be transparent on that one. And of course, it gives us more fire power to invest, as I said, mostly in merger and acquisition, and sustain our strategy.

Your point about margin protection. It's mostly influenced by the fact that the mix is still evolving. And as you know, the electronics part, in particular, if I'm thinking about IoT and mobile product testing, had or still has a margin which is quite -- a little bit below the margin of the average margin of CPS. And Toys business, which had very high margin, is mature. The good news, as you could see, that we improved our margin again in 2018, and we will -- and we are working on protecting this margin in 2019.

Ed Steele

That is very clear. If I could just follow up on the first answer. Is the messaging then that you see a pretty bouyant pipeline for mid-size acquisition opportunities, please?

Didier Michaud-Daniel

As you know, we have a good pipeline. We have bolt-on -- mostly bolt-on acquisitions, but since 2015, I decided to put a strict financial discipline. And I can tell you, with François, it's even better. So meaning that I'm extremely happy with the acquisitions I've made in the last 3 years.

I want to continue in that direction. We have a good pipeline, but again, the good news that we will get more fire power that we will use, but we will use it as long as we find very selected acquisitions.

Didier Michaud-Daniel

Okay. So I would like to thank you for your attention and I wish you good morning, good afternoon and good evening.+