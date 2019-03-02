Upcoming Disappointment In AstraZeneca

Overview

2019 is the year where the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca (AZN) is supposed to finally deliver growth on the first and the bottom row. But after guidance for 2019 from the company, there is a risk that profit growth will be a disappointment, and the financials raise questions.

The Prognosis from AZN

AstraZeneca was working the last seven years to clean and streamline its operations, which has caused revenues and profits to fall. 2019 is supposed to be the year where all the hard work starts bearing fruit, therefore the prognosis for 2019 was of great interest.

There is a risk for 2019 to become a disappointment regarding profit growth, although it is foretold that the sales of products will grow at a high-single-digit percent rate and that EBIT will grow faster than sales.

We are however unsure how much of this will fall down to the last row of the financial report. According to the guidance from AstraZeneca, the adjusted profit per stock (its own measurement), which it calls "Core EPS," lands at $3.50-3.70 per share. This indicated a profit growth between 1.2% and 6.9% compared to the adjusted profit per share for 2018 of $3.46.

A Disappointment

If profits should end up on the lower end of this range, it would undoubtedly be a disappointment. The company's guidance is based on the expectation that the Brexit, even a so-called "no-deal Brexit," happens under arranged forms. Currently, the situation regarding England's exit from the European Union is highly uncertain. If Brexit happens, there is a risk the guidance provided by AZN will be affected.

A higher tax is expected to weigh down on the adjusted profits. The tax rate is expected to be between 18% and 22% compared to 11% in 2018. AstraZeneca's sale of its US rights of the drug Synagis to the Stockholm OMX Sobi will have negative tax effects.

AstraZeneca as usual informs that it can't give any guidance on a reported basis. A mean interpretation of that is that the company can twist and turn a little bit like it wants on its own measurements like "Core EPS".

The deeper one dives into the accounts, the more obvious it becomes that the market isn't trading the stock based on the financial progress.

Cash Flow

AstraZeneca gives out almost its entire cash flow of around $3.6 billion. Thanks to the sales of immaterial rights, the company doesn't need to take up loans to save the dividend as compared to what it did in 2017.

Despite this, the already large net debt had grown $224 million to $13 billion. The net cash from business operations decreased almost $1 billion, due to changes in the working capital, among others.

If the company is forced to pay higher interest rates on its debt, cash flow would look even worse.

Despite these challenges, Mr. Market has a very high expectation on the product mix and pipeline. The stock is valued at a P/E of 22 or 46 based on the previous year's profits, depending upon whether one prefers the company's lower reported profit or the higher adjusted version.

Shouldn't a growth company with a high P/E of 22 be spending lots of cash on research and development instead of spending them on dividends?

Summary

The higher valuation is partly driven by AstraZeneca's competitors showing poor growth, and a trade war and a general uncertainty in the stock market probably make defensive stocks more attractive to investors.

The defensive qualities and the existing product mix of the company are undoubtedly attractive, but it is impossible to disregard the question marks regarding the financial developments.

Giving out almost all of the free cash flow as dividends and selling off immaterial rights and increasing debt at the same time is not a combination I like. I think it is highly possible that dividends will be decreased this year and a reevaluation of the current P/E of 22 is necessary. A P/E of 15 would be much more reasonable as the world economy looks to be slowing down and Brexit remains an uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.