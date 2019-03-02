S&P 500 Weekly Update: Composure Is Crucial As The Markets Search For Near-Term Direction

The most widely anticipated recession is still well down the road.

Rising optimism suggests the market is overbought, but momentum and market internals suggest that any pullback may be short-lived.

"We have met the enemy and he is us." - Pogo "The investor's chief problem, and even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself." - Benjamin Graham

The multi-week winning streaks were challenged this week, and for the most part, the market remained resilient. The Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 are now riding a 10-week winning streak. Gains in nine out of the last 10 weeks for the S&P and the Dow. Not many were of the opinion that the rally off the lows would go this far. The S&P is up 11.8% for the year and has gained 19+% since the intraday low on December 24th.

The upswing has seen the backdrop change from one of an oncoming bear market to "strength begets strength". Week after week, the worries, concerns and negatives have been part of the narrative to proclaim the rally was not to be trusted. It hasn't worked out that way primarily because there were other issues at work. Other issues that were for the most part dismissed.

On the interest rate scene, there is plenty of room before the Fed puts the economy into a recession watch. Rather than fixating on this business cycle becoming the longest in U.S. history, it may be wise to look at the situation in front of us. The real Fed funds rate is roughly 25 basis points and unlikely to move much above that. The real Fed funds rate at the start of the past eight recessions was no lower than about 2%, a level far above a where the Fed is today.

Global stock markets have started to rebound. Many downward sloping trend lines have been broken to the upside. By my work, some are now back into a bullish configuration, signaling that their bear markets may be ending. The commentary may be changing from a "synchronized global slowdown" to a "synchronized bottoming in these economies. That could then lead to a "synchronized global re-acceleration."

Headline risk on a couple of issues has now been neutered. The government shutdown, the political dysfunction with the debate on the wall, and the Chinese tariff issue. While they will still be around, the "uncertainty" is gone and the probability of any of these escalating to a market-moving issue is now extremely low.

Moving back to the recent strength of the rally. Long win streaks like the one we just witnessed usually don't end with an immediate reversal to meaningful downside activity. Instead, they have a high probability of continuing higher over the next several months, although an interim period of consolidation and retracement can be expected. Bespoke Investment Group writes:

"The S&P 500 is on a record pace for the number of positive days it has had so far in 2019. In the last 90 years, there have only been eight prior years where the S&P 500 was up on more than two-thirds of trading days through the first 37. Prior years with similarly strong consistency of positive returns have seen above average performance for the remainder of the first quarter and inline to slight out performance for the remainder of the year."

The battle lines have been drawn. The negatives will continue to be highlighted. If and when they fall by the wayside, a new set will be ready to replace them. The other side is looking at the potential for a positive "change" taking place.

The stock market reacts to any "change", whether it be positive or negative. Focusing on the present conditions and positioning a portfolio that way rarely produces constructive results.

Economy

Q4 GDP posted a 2.6% rate of growth, decelerating from 3.4% in Q3, 4.2% in Q2, and 2.2% in Q1. GDP is up 3.1% year over year. The first yearly print above 3% since 2005.

Deregulation and tax reform has spurred private capital investment. That may be the reason the expansion continues and the calls for recession in late 2016-2017 were incorrect.

Trucking tonnage is up .5% year over year in January. That is a new high.

Source: American Trucking Association

Note that trucks carry 70% of U.S. freight.

Chicago National Activity index fell 0.48 points to -0.43 in January after tumbling -0.31 ticks to 0.05 in December (revised from 0.27). November's 0.21 print was bumped up to 0.36.

Dallas Fed manufacturing index climbed another 12.1 points in February after bouncing 6.1 ticks to 1.0 in January. Those follow a 22.7 point dive to -5.1 in December. The February index is just off the six-month average of 14.0.

Richmond Fed's manufacturing index was 16 in February, after improving to -2 in January from -8 in December. The index was at 24 last February, and the 29 from September was the record high.

Chicago PMI bounced 8.0 points to 64.7 in February, more than recovering from the 7.1 point drop to 56.7 in January, which was a two-year low. Today's number tops last February's 62.6 print, and is the highest since December 2017 (66.3). It's not far off the 66.5 from October 2017, which was the strongest since 2011. The three-month moving average edged up to 61.7 from 61.3.

Factory orders rose 0.1% in December, shy of estimates, after sliding 0.5% in November. The 1.2% jump in durable goods orders were not revised from the Advance release. Transportation orders climbed another 3.2% after the prior 3.1% gain (revised from 3.3%).

ISM manufacturing Index fell to a two-year low of 54.2 in February, after a January pop to a robust 56.6 from a prior two-year low of 54.3 in December. Analysts saw a 14-year high of 60.8 last August.

Markit manufacturing PMI dropped 1.9 points to 53.0 in February (53.7 preliminary), more than erasing the 1.1 point rise in January to 54.9. It was at 55.3 a year ago. This is the lowest reading since August 2017. New orders declined to 52.7 versus 55.6 and is the lowest since June 2017.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The PMI indicates the US manufacturing sector is growing at its weakest rate for one and a half years, with firms reporting a marked easing in production growth in February, linked to a similar slowdown in order book growth. The survey exhibits a strong advance correlation with comparable official data, and suggests that factory production and orders growth rates are close to stalling mid-way through the first quarter, albeit in part representing some pay-back after a strong January. Export markets remained the principal drag on order books." "Having seen demand grow faster than production through much of 2018, order book and output trends have come back into line in recent months, hinting at an alleviation of capacity constraints as demand cools. Backlogs of works barely rose as a result, and price pressures have likewise moderated, though tariffs were again reported to have pushed costs higher. Hiring has consequently also slowed."

Consumer confidence bounced back to 131.4 in February after falling to 121.7 in January (revised from 120.2) from December's 126.6. The index was at 130 a year ago.

Consumer sentiment rose 2.6 points to 93.8 in the final February print (95.5 preliminary) from the University of Michigan survey, not as strong as analysts forecast, after plunging 7.1 points to 91.2 in January, a two-year low.

We'll know in spring whether or not bad weather and the government shutdown were blamed for another drop in existing home sales in January, the prior month's decline was upwardly revised and other data provided hopeful signs for the critical spring selling season that's about to get underway.

Notably, builder confidence jumped the most in 14 months to its highest level since last October on improving buyer traffic and expected future sales. Mortgage purchase applications also rose for the first time in five weeks as rates and home prices continued to moderate.

December housing starts dropped 11.2% to 1.078 M, missing expectations, after November's modest bounce to 1.214 M (revised from 1.256 M) from the 2.3% decline in October to 1.209 M (revised from 1.217 M).

Pending home sales surged 4.6% to 103.2 in January, much stronger than expected, after tumbling 2.3% to 98.7 in December (revised from 99.0). This breaks a string of six straight monthly declines. The index was at 105.6 last January (revised from 104.3).

Global Economy

At 50.6 in February, the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI, a composite index produced by JPMorgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM, fell to its lowest level since June 2016.

David Hensley, Director of Global Economic Coordination at JPMorgan:

"The rates of expansion in global manufacturing output and orders held broadly steady in February. Slower growth in the U.S. and contractions in Japan and the euro area were offset by a stabilization in China. The outlook remains lackluster, as stagnant new order growth, declining international trade volumes and weak business confidence rein in the prospects of output growth staging a meaningful revival in the coming months."

The fundamental backdrop in the Eurozone is what has me concerned the most. By now everyone knows that the Eurozone has its problems, especially with the UK's bumbling attempt to exit the Eurozone trade agreement, France's violent protests, Germany's struggle to assimilate millions of Muslim immigrants, and Italy's refusal to address its fiscal deficit. The complete lack of leadership has taken its toll on their economies.

Now it is a matter of finding solutions to these issues as their economies are near a bottom. Perhaps the general mindset will change to a more positive tone now that the U.S.-China trade rift is not about to escalate.

The economic data is weak across the globe, but the global stock markets are sending a different message. There has been massive improvement. One example, the Shanghai index is up 20% year to date. It may be a signal that the bottoming processing for these respective economies is in place, and the data will start to improve. Stay tuned.

Final Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rolls in at 49.3 in February; the January final number was 50.5. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"Euro area manufacturing is in its deepest downturn for almost six years, with forward-looking indicators suggesting risks are tilted further to the downside as we move into spring. Most worrying is the downward trend in new orders. Orders are falling at a faster rate than output to a degree not seen for seven years, meaning production is likely to be pared back further in coming months unless demand revives. The new orders to inventory ratio has also fallen to its lowest since 2012, with many companies reporting excess warehouse stocks." "Spare capacity is consequently developing, which means companies are likely to take a more cautious approach to hiring and investment, and instead focus on cost control."

German Consumer Confidence was unchanged at 10.8 month over month and remains near recent highs after a big January uptick. French Consumer confidence increased to 95, up from the January reading of 92. These reports may start to brighten the outlook for consumer spending in the region.

China soft landing watch. More favorable than expected data out of China in the past week suggests all the stimulus aimed at spurring growth may be having some positive effects, with a surge in bank lending and imports particularly notable. Citigroup's gauge of positive economic surprises in China has risen to a two-month high.

The headline seasonally adjusted Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index, a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy, registered only fractionally below the neutral 50.0 mark at 49.9 in February to signal broadly stable operating conditions. Notably, the reading was up from January's recent low of 48.3 to mark its highest level in three months.

Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group:

"The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI picked up to 49.9 in February from a recent low of 48.3 in the previous month, pointing to an easing of the economic downturn. The sub index for new orders returned to expansionary territory in February after staying in contraction for two months. Despite slipping back into contraction territory following a rise the month before, the gauge for new export orders hit its second highest level since March 2018. Domestic manufacturing demand improved significantly, and foreign demand was not deteriorating as quickly as last year." "The output sub index also returned to positive territory. The employment sub index dropped slightly further into negative territory, suggesting no sharp rise in pressure on the job market. The measure for stocks of finished goods fell further into negative territory, and reached its lowest level since May 2016. The sub index for stocks of purchased items picked up despite staying in negative territory, indicating a marginal recovery in manufacturers' willingness to replenish their inventories. The sub index for suppliers' delivery times fell further into negative territory, indicating mounting pressure on their capital turnover."

China's National Bureau of Statistics released its PMI numbers for February. The official Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.2 from 49.5 in January, pointing to a contraction in activity for the third straight month.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index reached a 14-month high at 54.3 in February, up from 53.9 in January. Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"The Indian manufacturing sector made further progress midway through the final quarter of FY18, building on the accelerated upturn noted in Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI at 14-month high as increases in sales, output and employment accelerate. Sharper growth in production and sales were matched by the establishment of new jobs. The upturn in employment was one of the best seen for six-and-a-half years, as goods producers sought to expand output capacities to meet strengthening demand from both domestic and external sources." "The survey results suggest that manufacturing will likely provide a stronger contribution to overall economic growth in the final quarter, provided that March's figures stay on this favorable path. For FY19, IHS Markit has revised higher its GDP growth forecast, from 7.0% to 7.1%, amid the announcement of fiscal stimulus for the new interim budget and the policy rate cut announced in February."

Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, pointed to the first contraction in the Japanese manufacturing economy since August 2016 during February. The headline figure fell to 48.9 from 50.3 in January, the lowest in 32 months.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

"Sharper reductions in output and demand drove the Japanese manufacturing economy into contraction during the midway point of Q1, compounding reductions already recorded in January. Global trade frictions and weak domestic manufacturing demand pose considerable risks to Japan's goods producers. As such, firms pared back expectations to near-neutrality. The rebound seen in the official Q4 GDP estimate does not appear to be reflective of underlying economic conditions in Japan." "With the consumption tax hike set to come into play later this year, weak domestic demand will only heighten fears that the economy could be poised for a downturn. Focus turns towards service sector data, which will need to show signs of resilience in order to offset the manufacturing drag."

Nikkei ASEAN Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index edged down to 49.6 in February, from 49.7 in January, to signal the first back-to-back monthly deterioration in business conditions for over two years.

David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit:

"ASEAN manufacturing firms hoping to see a rebound in sales were disappointed in February, with survey results pointing to lackluster demand once again. Export orders continued to deteriorate, although US-China trade talks may offer some relief to producers. Input price inflation remained notably weak as well, allowing firms to maintain strong balance sheets during this difficult period."

Theresa May announced that if she is unable to get a deal through Parliament, she does not want a hard Brexit. It has now been reported that the Commons will vote on delay to Brexit if deal fails.

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research weekly update for Q4 2018:

With 96% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 69% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 61% have reported a positive revenue surprise.

The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 13.1%. If 13.1% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth for the index.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.2. This P/E ratio is below the five-year average (16.4), but above the 10-year average (14.7).

Analysts expect a decline in earnings in Q1 2019 and low-single-digit growth in earnings in Q2 2019 and Q3 2019:

Q1 2019, analysts are projecting a decline in earnings (-2.2%) and revenue growth of 5.3%.

Q2 2019, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 1.0% and revenue growth of 4.7%.

Q3 2019, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 2.4% and revenue growth of 4.5%.

Q4 2019, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 9.1% and revenue growth of 5.0%.

CY 2019, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 4.8% and revenue growth of 4.9%.

The Political Scene

What was once being described as a conflict that will have wide-reaching negative impact that the globe may never recover from has changed to an atmosphere of conciliatory negotiations. The March 1 tariff increase deadline for U.S.-China trade talks will be extended as negotiators have made "substantial progress". Many are skeptical as risks remain given a lack of specific details around agreed points and a Trump-Xi meeting still forthcoming. As mentioned earlier, the chance of this issue now escalating out of control is extremely low. Furthermore, it should be noted whatever is negotiated between the administration and China does not have to be approved by Congress.

Regarding the debate over the "Wall", there have been a lot of "emergencies" in recent decades. Since 1976, presidents have declared a state of emergency 60 times, and 31 of those declarations remain in effect. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Obama also directed the use of the military to assist in securing and managing the southern border, with Bush declaring a national emergency in 2001 and both him and Obama using reprogramming authority a total of 18 times to fund projects between 2001 and 2014. For all intents and purposes, the headline risk from this "issue" has been greatly reduced.

The headlines read; Trump, Kim End Summit With No Agreements. Any chance of a deal was eliminated when the removal of sanctions were added to the negotiation. The U.S. stock market had little to no reaction. Some global markets sold off on the news and still remain weaker.

The Fed

Fed Chairman Powell testified before Congress this past week. His written testimony:

The outlook for current conditions remains "healthy" and "favorable," though acknowledged that over the last few months there have been "crosscurrents and conflicting signals." The report cited Financial markets became more volatile toward year-end, and financial conditions are now less supportive of growth than they were earlier last year, while growth has slowed in some major foreign economies, particularly China and Europe. These factors warranted a "patient" approach.

As mentioned last week, the Fed is indeed looking at the "global situation" as well. His report also reiterated the readiness to adjust the balance sheet if necessary.

For those obsessed with the yield curve:

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 21 basis points as we enter into March.

Sentiment

AAII released the weekly results from its individual investor sentiment survey Thursday morning. Bullish sentiment has been consistently climbing back up from its low of 20.9% to this week's reading of 41%. Conversely, the percentage of investors identifying as bearish has come well off of its late December high of over 50%. In the past 10 weeks, bearish sentiment has fallen by 27.3 percentage points.

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report indicated a decrease of 8.6 million barrels. At 445.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.9 million barrels last week and are also about 3% above the five-year average for this time of year.

The price of crude oil remained above the $55 pivot level for the second straight week. WTI gave up the $1.50 gain from last week, and closed the week at $55.72, down $1.48.

The Technical Picture

The S&P cleared the first hurdle (December high), but has yet to clear the second resistance level mentioned last week (November high).

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The S&P has now posted 13 consecutive daily closes above the 200-day moving average. The longer price remains above that support line, the more conviction we have that the upside move is valid. Note that all moving average trend lines are now turning upward. As we have seen in many other periods where the stock market pauses, the short-term picture now becomes very murky. There are now a myriad of short-term possibilities that can take place.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. Those details are always available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views presented the DAILY chart above give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into the same trap that just caught many analysts who called for more pain with the S&P off 19+%.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Notable market leaders like the FAANG group of stocks were quiet during the month of February while the general market continued its march higher. A further indication that market breadth is strong and cannot be ignored.

Many sectors have joined this rally and moved from a Bearish to a Bullish configuration. What was once a huge laggard and was said to have led the market lower, the Semiconductor sector has found new life. The group may now emerge as leaders again continuing the trend that has been the story of the January/February rally. The Cyclical Sectors Index has been outperforming the Defensive Sectors Index since mid-December. An improvement in the cyclical sectors may be an indication the market is anticipating strengthening economic activity in the coming quarters.

In addition this rebound has been led by small-cap stocks that are up 18+% year to date versus 11+% for the S&P 500 Index.

"What should I do now?" The question that many investors are asking. Well, to that point, many pundits continue to suggest that we will get a retest of the Christmas lows of S&P 2,350. Based on the data and indicators I follow, that would seem to have a low probability of occurring. There are plenty of precedents where a full retest never occurred. The last example was the 2009 lows.

If not a retest, then the overwhelming consensus continues to call for a pullback. With the across-the-board strength that has been displayed recently, the probability for a deep correction is also low. Of course, we do have to be reminded that until the S&P can overtake the old highs, not much has been resolved. This remains a very fluid situation.

Overreacting in any one direction has already shown to be a losing proposition. It always seems to work out that way because the purveyor of that type of emotional analysis is void of the most important piece of any stock market analysis. The Macro view.

So what does an investor do now? That truly depends on your personal situation, and exactly what you have in your portfolio. In essence a question like that can't be answered in a forum like this. What we do know is staying with the long-term trend instead of selling into weakness has paid off. That also reaped rewards in other instances during this bull market as well. Understanding the macro situation allowed an investor to follow a proven strategy, and that is what is missing in many investment theories. If a market participant has that wrong, their chance of being successful drops significantly. Dismissing it because of emotion begins the process of committing financial suicide.

The "typical" investor has been whipsawed into "a deer in the headlights" state of confusion. It's not so unusual. Many investors fall into the trap of what feels right to them at any given point in time.

If the market is going down, they don't want to invest today because stocks keep going down. If the market is going up, they don't want to invest today because they can't pay a higher price than stocks were yesterday, last week or last month. If the market is holding steady, they don't want to invest today because nothing is happening.

When I hear those comments, it is apparent they have totally lost sight of the macro scene and probably have a misunderstanding of how markets work.

Don't take my word for that; look at the results. The scene just played out right before our eyes in the last three months. The Dow is 3% and the S&P 4+% off of their all time highs. Two short months ago, it was thought to be foolish to stay invested. A perfect example of what happens when an emotion filled crowd loses sight of what really matters when it comes to investing in the markets.

Best of Luck to All!

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

"It's not so much about what stocks or sectors I may suggest. Anyone can put together a list of Stocks/ETF's. Instead it about managing what YOU have in place today. If one wants to be successful they need to start at the macro level." "Leave a macro trend too early (2015/2016) and you get left behind. Make premature decisions (2018/2019) and you will react to every emotional response in what then amounts to financial suicide. The Savvy Investor is here to assist. Please consider joining in on our success."

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN ALL OF THE SAVVY PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



I am LONG all positions in every portfolio mentioned.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.

As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die.



Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.