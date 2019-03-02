Major Asset Classes: February 2019 Performance Review

US stocks continued to rebound in 2019, generating the strongest performance for the major asset classes in February. Foreign stocks, high-yield bonds and US real estate investment trusts (REITs) also rose while investment-grade bonds in the US and abroad slumped.
Equities in the US were the clear winner last month. The Russell 3000 Index increased 3.5%, marking the second straight monthly advance in 2019. Year to date, US equities are ahead by a sizzling 12.4%.
Last month's biggest loser for the major asset classes: foreign government bonds in developed markets. The FTSE Russell World Government Bond Index shed 1.3%, the first monthly loss for the benchmark since last October.
The Global Market Index (GMI) posted a healthy 2.0% gain last month. This unmanaged benchmark that holds all the major asset classes in market-value weights is now showing an impressive year-to-date increase of 8.0%.
For the trailing one-year period, US stocks and bonds (along with GMI) are all posting positive results.
