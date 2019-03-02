Leveraged ETF Decays - Update

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

Where does the decay come from?

Most of the time, a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Only the latter is predictable. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta-slippage is usually the main reason of decay. However, it doesn’t always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to learn more about beta-slippage and examples.

The leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Click here if you want to know why it is bad idea.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts on 3/1/2019

Definitions are needed. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev.)

“Decay” is negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY 5.80% 0.00% 0.00% 3.48% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO 17.29% -0.11% -0.04% -4.04% -14.48% -4.83% -3 SPXU -15.30% 2.10% 0.70% -16.67% -6.23% -2.08% ICE US20+ Tbond 1 TLT -0.60% 0.00% 0.00% 4.50% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF -2.52% -0.72% -0.24% 6.45% -7.05% -2.35% -3 TMV 2.05% 0.25% 0.08% -12.18% 1.32% 0.44% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 7.19% 0.00% 0.00% 3.78% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 21.84% 0.27% 0.09% -9.62% -20.96% -6.99% -3 SQQQ -19.01% 2.56% 0.85% -28.75% -17.41% -5.80% DJ 30 1 DIA 5.81% 0.00% 0.00% 4.29% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW 17.36% -0.07% -0.02% -2.23% -15.10% -5.03% -3 SDOW -15.36% 2.07% 0.69% -19.37% -6.50% -2.17% Russell 2000 1 IWM 7.24% 0.00% 0.00% 3.86% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA 22.17% 0.45% 0.15% -4.13% -15.71% -5.24% -3 TZA -18.75% 2.97% 0.99% -20.77% -9.19% -3.06% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE 4.42% 0.00% 0.00% -1.57% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX 12.47% -0.79% -0.26% -22.51% -17.80% -5.93% -3 ERY -12.66% 0.60% 0.20% -14.97% -19.68% -6.56% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 2.56% 0.00% 0.00% 19.66% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN 6.76% -0.92% -0.31% 56.07% -2.91% -0.97% -3 DRV -6.69% 0.99% 0.33% -47.37% 11.61% 3.87% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX 1.23% 0.00% 0.00% 4.04% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT 2.12% -1.57% -0.52% -13.83% -25.95% -8.65% -3 DUST -5.19% -1.50% -0.50% -32.17% -20.05% -6.68% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM 1.46% 0.00% 0.00% -11.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC 3.53% -0.85% -0.28% -41.05% -8.05% -2.68% -3 EDZ -4.90% -0.52% -0.17% 19.09% -13.91% -4.64% Gold spot 1 GLD 0.01% 0.00% 0.00% -0.91% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD -0.61% -0.64% -0.21% -11.43% -8.70% -2.90% -3 DGLD 0.20% 0.23% 0.08% 4.51% 1.78% 0.59% Silver spot 1 SLV -1.68% 0.00% 0.00% -5.49% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV -5.89% -0.85% -0.28% -27.67% -11.20% -3.73% -3 DSLV 4.92% -0.12% -0.04% 7.08% -9.39% -3.13% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS 4.49% 0.00% 0.00% 12.49% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL 8.49% -0.49% -0.25% 19.94% -5.04% -2.52% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI 11.33% 0.00% 0.00% -2.99% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU 34.51% 0.52% 0.17% -37.07% -28.10% -9.37% -3 LABD -29.58% 4.41% 1.47% -37.80% -46.77% -15.59% PHLX Semicond. 1 SOXX 9.43% 0.00% 0.00% -0.32% 0.00% 0.00% 3 SOXL 29.51% 1.22% 0.41% -26.42% -25.46% -8.49% -3 SOXS -24.77% 3.52% 1.17% -33.89% -34.85% -11.62% VIX ST Futures 1 VIXY -18.88% 0.00% 0.00% -26.48% 0.00% 0.00% 2 TVIX -34.95% 2.81% 1.41% -61.47% -8.51% -4.26%

BDCL and TVIX are exchange-traded notes. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

The leveraged ETF in gold miners long (NUGT) and inverse (DUST) have the worst monthly decay with drifts about -0.5% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure.

The highest positive monthly drift is in the inverse leveraged biotechnology ETF (LABD) with a drift about 1.5% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure. The leveraged volatility ETN (TVIX) is not far behind with 1.4%. These drifts happened in large losses due to steady trends in underlying indexes.

In 1 year:

The worse decay was in inverse leveraged biotechnology (LABD) with a 15.6% normalized decay. The inverse leveraged semiconductors ETF (SOXS) has suffered a normalized decay over 10% on the underlying index exposure.

The highest positive drift is for the inverse leveraged REITs (DRV) with a +3.9% normalized drift, in a large loss.

Due to stock volatility in 2018, leveraged ETFs in major stock indexes, both long and inverse, are in negative drift last 12 months. SPXU, which had a positive Trade Drift of 7.9% in 2017, has suffered a 2.1% decay in the last 12 months (normalized to 1x S&P 500 exposure). Investors using it for hedging for 2 years or more (like me) are still happy with SPXU behavior. If you want to see longer-term drifts, check here data on 3 years and 7 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ,XBI,SPXU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold SPXU as a partial hedge of my stock portfolio.