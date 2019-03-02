Mexichem SAB de CV (MXCHF) CEO Daniel Martínez-Valle on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mexichem SAB de CV (OTCPK:MXCHF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Daniel Martínez-Valle - Chief Executive Officer

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera - Chief Financial Officer

Vanessa Quiroga - Credit Suisse

Vicente Falanga - Bradesco BBI

Frank McGann - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Leonardo Olmos - Grupo Santander Brasil

Christian Landi - Scotiabank

Leonardo Marcondes - Itaú BBA

Nikolaj Lippmann - Morgan Stanley

Petr Grishchenko - Barclays PLC

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Daniel Martínez-Valle, CEO of Mexichem. Please go ahead, sir.

Daniel Martínez-Valle

Thank you, Denise. Welcome to our fourth quarter conference call as we review and highlight another strong quarter. This was our fourth quarter in which we consecutively achieved double-digit growth in revenue, consolidated net and majority income.

Revenue increased 15% to $1.7 billion. Consolidated net income grew more than 3 times from minus $22 million to $46 million, and majority net income increased 129% to $32 million.

For the full-year, revenue increased 24% to $7.2 billion, and EBITDA grew 26% to $1.4 billion. We will discuss our fourth quarter and 2018 results further in a few minutes, along with our business outlook.

But before I – we do this, I want to say how pleased I’m with the execution of our strategy to drive our return on invested capital above our weighted average cost of capital. We continued this positive trend on ROIC. The company continues its focus on making our assets more profitable, while making our balance sheet stronger by maintaining financial discipline, which allows us to better finance our operations.

A proper list of goals is to align our businesses to address many of the world’s biggest challenges, such as ensuring sufficient water and food resources. As an example, our Netafim business won four major community irrigation projects in India, which will bring precise irrigation for the first time to 60,000 farmers in more than [Technical Difficulty] and will cover more than 55,000 hectares.

Without these projects in place, 2.5 times more water will be needed to produce the same crop yield. This kind of water savings from just four community irrigation projects is equivalent to a yearly water consumption of 0.5 million people.

We are also very proud of how we help manage and carry water both above and below ground in cities reducing leakages and in turn making buildings more sustainable. We also make building safer by being the world leader in flame retardant solutions for building wire and cables.

In data communications, our conduits carry fiber optic cables as part of the expansive roll out of 5G data to the home. In addition, we are developing a new generation of flexible PVC resins that are safer, longer-lasting and use less energy to produce end products. And some 100 million asthmatics made easier, thanks to the use of our fluorene-based propellant in medical inhalants around the world.

During the fourth quarter as well 2018, we moved further along on our path towards transitioning from being a manufacturing-focused company to one that is more customer-centric. Every day, everyone of our 22,000 global employees works closely with our partners and customers across all our business groups to identify challenges and then provide innovative best for the world solutions to help solve them, because their success is our success.

Our full-year earnings results prove we’re in the right track. As it’s possible to see in the Slide 6, in 2018, Mexichem achieved its full-year EBITDA guidance, despite the fact that some of our businesses experienced challenging market conditions at year-end. We’ll have more detail on that in a moment.

Helping to drive our success is how diversified Mexichem is as a global company, both in terms of geographies as well as products. When you look at our 2018 sales by region and destination, Europe is still our largest market accounting for 37% of global sales; next is North America with 30% of sales; Central and South America with 20%; and then 13% for the rest of the world.

The countries have represented more than 4% of our consolidated revenues during 2018 were: the U.S. at 17%; Mexico 10%; Germany 7%; UK 5%; Brazil 6%; Colombia 5%; and finally, India at 4%. At the same time, our company is less volatile given our downstream growth in more specialty solutions that carry higher margins, which in the fourth quarter of 2018, represented 60% of our total EBITDA. With this, Mexichem is increasingly more global, more diversified and more solutions-focused.

Looking now at Slide 10. As I mentioned on our previous calls, in the past few years, we have transitioned to our returns-driven model from a history of mergers and acquisitions. And I’m very proud that we have consistently delivered growth in our return on invested capital taking it to 9.2% in 2018 from 6.5% in 2015.

Going to Slide 8. This month is a one year anniversary for closing on our Netafim acquisition. It was and continues to be a game-changing acquisition for us. Mexichem is increasingly incorporating real-time data into its solutions.

Launched in May, NetBeat by Netafim is an all-in-one platform that enables farmers to optimize their irrigation and fertigation based on a sophisticated analysis of real-time data from sensors in the field, external sources and dynamic crop models.

All this is done using an intuitive interphase on the farmer’s smartphone or tablet. We are very optimistic about the future of NetBeat, what this means for Mexichem, but more importantly, what this means for farmers all around the world.

Last month, Wavin, part of our Building & Infrastructure business, launched the world’s first metal plastic pipe fittings that makes a whistling sound when a water leak is detected. The acoustic, leak-alert feature was born through customers feedback to solve the installer challenge of tracing unpressed fittings.

The new Wavin Tigris is an innovative solution that helps our customers find leaks fast, reducing deployment times and reducing installation costs, while at the same time saving buildings and the tenants from potentially causing water damage and water waste. This is a very good example of human-centered innovation, which I’ll expand on later.

Now on Slide 10. Dura-Line, our Datacom business continues its sole source supplier partnership with major U.S. telecommunication companies to supply the needed conduits for the broad 5G fiber roll out. I’m also excited that Dura-Line has entered into a supplier agreement with a global leader in e-commerce for its conduit needs all around the world.

Mexichem Specialty Compounds business completed the installation of a new Megolon production line in the UK in December, increasing our capacity for halogen free, flame retardant compounds for the wire and cable industry. The project was completed in less than six months, a major accomplishment and enabled us to meet increasing customer demand for products that achieve higher levels of fire safety as required in the EU.

Now moving to Slide 11. In recent weeks, we began operations in our human-centered Lighthouse Lab, working to solve systemic global challenges from improving water access to building sustainable infrastructure to rethinking agricultural systems. We are working in partnership with IDEO and leveraging capabilities, including human-centered design, engineering and material and manufacturing.

As we evolve into a more purpose-driven, future-fit organization, we will be increasingly able to tackle today’s and tomorrow’s process challenges, while continuing to grow our lead in certain areas, such as our unique position by owning the world’s largest fluoride mine making us one of the few stable and reliable partners to manufacture fluorine-based products.

We are the global leader in the production of specialty resins. We’re the global top five PVC producers. We’re the global leader in precise irrigation. We’re the leader in data conduction market in the U.S. and finally, we’re the global leader in water conduction solutions for building and infrastructure.

Our roadmap shows that we are committed to being disciplined in capital allocation and execution, while creating opportunities that help our customers and ultimately impact millions of lives around the world. We are proud that our financial results continue to show that we’re on the right path and executing well.

I will now turn the call to – over to Rodrigo Guzmán, our CFO, to review our financial results. Rodrigo?

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Thank you, Daniel. As Daniel mentioned before, our business group’s performance, our geographical diversification and the less volatile structure of our portfolio of products make the company more resilient and allow us to reach our mid-year revised EBITDA guidance of 25% to 30%, up from 20% to 25%. In 2018, our EBITDA grew 26% over the reported 2017 EBITDA, while we reached our ROIC of 9.2%, with a weighted average cost of capital of 8.5%.

As you can see on this Slide 12, during Q4 2018, revenues totaled $1.7 billion, up 15% from Q4 2017. Net majority income increased 129% to $32 million. Operating cash flow before CapEx and financial activities improved 17% and cash conversion increased by 2,600 basis points from 122% to 148% in Q4 2018.

As we mentioned during our third quarter call, we expected a very challenging fourth quarter, specifically in our Vinyl business. These challenges were further complicated by the force majeure announcement in mid-November from our main ethylene suppliers to our VESTOLIT subsidiary in Germany. As a result of this action, VESTOLIT was also forced to declare force majeure to its clients, while the team work diligently to resume normal operations as fast as possible. It is very relevant to remember that on January 17, VESTOLIT announced that normal operations had resumed.

During the quarter, the decline in our Vinyl business group’s EBITDA of $57 million was roughly offset by Fluent, which increased 37%, or $28 million; Fluor, which increased 16%, or $11 million; and lower expenses in the holding company to $10 million, or a decline of 59%.

For the fourth quarter 2018, as it is possible to see on this Slide 13, revenues totaled $1.7 billion, up $221 million, or 15% from Q4 2017, led mainly by the consolidation of Netafim’s results in Mexichem’s consolidated numbers; strong sales performance in Fluent U.S.A. and Canada and EMEA; and higher sales in our Fluor business, which more than offset sales decline in Vinyl; and Fluor in LatAm and Europe.

The exchange rate effect for Q4 2018 sales had a negative impact on a consolidated basis compared to Q4 2017. Organically, revenue decreased 4% year-over-year, or $55 million. From that amount, 84% or $46 million was a result of FX impact. This was due mainly to the revaluation of the U.S. dollar against relevant currencies for Mexichem, such as the Brazilian real, euro, sterling pound, Turkish Lira and Colombian peso. In constant-currency basis and organic basis, revenue would have been $1.5 billion, a decrease of 1% year-over-year.

The Fluor business group’s growth momentum continued. Thanks to better pricing conditions on one side of the business group, which balanced a slight decline of the weighted average price in its portfolio of products as well. This decline was due to supply-demand market conditions in both Europe and the U.S.

The Vinyl business group reported a decline in revenue, mainly because of prior conditions in PVC prices. The industry also have to work through an excess global supply of caustic soda, which affected global prices.

For 2018, consolidated revenue increased by 24% to $7.2 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion compared to 2017. This was related largely to an increase of 35% in fluid sales, which spilled mainly from Netafim consolidation into Mexichem numbers, as well as 23% sales increase in Fluor and 6% increase in Vinyl. The layer two associated with better market conditions. In constant currency and organic basis, revenue will have increased by 7% to $6.2 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, EBITDA was $269 million, a 3% decrease, compared to the $277 million reported in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin for the quarter was roughly 16%. As expected and previously shared, we were presented with some challenges during the fourth quarter, low single-digit EBITDA decline was mainly driven by our Vinyl business group, which declined its EBITDA by $57 million, or 38% compared to the same quarter last year.

Approximately, 70% was due mainly to the tightness in the PVC, caustic soda and ethane markets and we expected and was mentioned in our third quarter 2018 results, and approximately 30% was due to the force majeure declared on November 12, 2018 by our VESTOLIT subsidiary, which as mentioned before, resumed its normal operations during January of this year.

This impact was offset mainly by: one, the consolidation of Netafim into our Fluent business group, which increased its EBITDA by 37%, including an impact of $8.5 million as a result of the one-off adjustment effect related to the recognition of the Netafim purchase price allocation, which reduces the Fluent reported EBITDA in Q4 2018, less 21% organic and in constant-currency basis.

And second, better market conditions in our Fluor business group, increasing its EBITDA by 16%, 17% on a constant-currency basis. It is relevant to remember that in last year’s Q4 2017, we mentioned that Fluent had $24 million in expenses related to CADE and the Netafim acquisition. While during this quarter of Q4 of 2018, we had $8.8 million related to Netafim, which includes the $8.5 million purchase price allocation adjustment mentioned previously and $0.3 million in expenses.

Also, it’s important to point out a couple of relevant things. One, in Q4 2017, our Fluent business group did not consolidate Netafim’s results, here the acquisition closed in February 7, 2018. But Fluent’s numbers were affected by the $24 million related to CADE and Netafim acquisition expenses. In Q4 2018, Fluent numbers were only affected by $0.3 million expenses related to Netafim acquisition mentioned above.

And second, in Q4 2018, Netafim’s standalone numbers into Fluent consolidated numbers include the impact of the $8.5 million one-off adjustment related to the purchase price allocation mentioned previously.

By eliminating these adjustments into Netafim’s standalone numbers and comparing those with the 2017 Netafim performance numbers, included in our press release, the EBITDA margin of Netafim grew in Q4 2018 versus Q4 2017, including Mexichem’s distribution business in the irrigation space.

From year-to-year, Mexichem demonstrate its strong resilience, resulting from diversification in geographies and its product portfolio in which more than 60% of its EBITDA is represented by specialties and downstream products. Mexichem [indiscernible] is committed to EBITDA growth guidance, closing the year at 26%.

With reported 2017 EBITDA of $1.1 million, we have maintained our growth path in all our business groups even with headwinds observed in Q4 2018. Mexichem Q4 2018 operating cash flow before CapEx and financial activities and cash conversion improved 17% and by 2,600 basis points, respectively, compared to 2017. Even when tax and net interest increased by $18 million each, or 100% and 600%, respectively, as shown on Slide 14.

Change in working capital improved by $97 million, or 93%, mainly as a result of Fluent Europe’s improvement in accounts receivable. For 2018, cash flow before CapEx increased 18%, due mainly to our EBITDA growth and the improvement in working capital, which moved from a demand of $103 million during 2017 to a demand of $92 million during 2018.

Our total financial debt as of December 31 was $3.6 billion, while cash and cash equivalents totaled $700 million, resulting in net financial debt of $2.9 million as shown here on Slide 15. Our leverage continues to be healthy and our net debt-to-EBITDA and interest coverages closed the year at 2.05 times and 5.59 times, respectively.

Going into Slide 16, we continue with our very sound balance sheet and with a very healthy financial structure in our debt, including Netafim. Our tenure is 14.3 years, our weighted average cost of debt is 5.12% and our debt profile is matched with our revenue quarters.

Now, I will turn the call back over to Daniel for some remarks about last year’s performance before we open up the call for questions. Daniel?

Daniel Martínez-Valle

Thank you, Rodrigo. In 2018, Mexichem achieved strong results. We will continue to focus on our returns-driven and organic growth model. Notwithstanding our belief that Mexichem is poised to capture opportunities that fuel its growth, the global economy in 2019 will be affected by slower economic growth, political uncertainty, trade negotiations and volatility in financial markets.

In this context, the company’s guidance for its EBITDA growth in 2019 is between minus 1% to 4% from the 2018 reported EBITDA. Our capital allocation policy will continue to be oriented towards maintaining our positive trend in return on invested capital with an estimated CapEx of between $400 million to $450 million.

We are very excited about how we’re fundamentally transforming the company into one that better understands our customer needs and delivers high value-added solutions on top of our core business. We will continue to be a resilient company based on a strong balance sheet, a healthy debt profile and strong cash conversion. We will leverage our growth footprint and our diversified portfolio of businesses.

Today, we are truly a global company and one ready to tackle today’s and tomorrow’s process challenges. As our 22,000 employees increasingly embrace our purpose, our strategy and our execution, we will consistently deliver strong shareholder returns.

Once again, I want to thank you all for being on the call today. Denise, we’re ready for questions.

Thank you, sir. We will now take your questions. [Operator Instructions] Your first question will come from Vanessa Quiroga of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Vanessa Quiroga

Thank you for taking my question. Good morning. And the one that I have is on Fluent, on the Fluent results. If we look at them organic EBITDA and revenue numbers that you are providing, it seems that the EBITDA margin was around 10%. And actually, you mentioned it here 11%, and that seems to be a considerable reduction compared to the margin – organic margin seen in 4Q 2017. So if you could give more color on what led to these lower margins?

And then on guidance. Can you provide an idea of the trend that you’re seeing for each of the divisions, which one could be lower in 2019 versus 2018 that could bring EBITDA to be – consolidated EBITDA to be down? Thank you.

Daniel Martínez-Valle

Vanessa, we do apologize. We had an issue with the connection and the line. Would you be so kind to repeat the question from the very beginning, we would appreciate that?

Vanessa Quiroga

Yes. No problem. Can you explain what led to that reduction in EBITDA margin of the Fluent division from an organic standpoint? And the other question is regarding guidance, can you provide your outlook by division? Thank you.

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Okay. How are you, Vanessa? Rodrigo Guzmán speaking. The reduction in the EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter was leaded by a decline in EBITDA in Colombia basically. As you may know, along the year, Colombia was a very tough country for us.

In fact, at the end of the year, the Colombian Government – the new Colombian Government announced a new fiscal policy in order to create growth in the country. So for 2019, we are expecting that Latin America, including Colombia will be better than during 2018. That’s the main reason why the margin declined.

Vanessa Quiroga

Okay.

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Then the guidance, as you may know, we do not give guidance by division. But what we are foreseeing for the following year, as we said during the third quarter, is that in Vinyl, we are going to face a very tough first nine months related with the dynamics on the market for PVC, caustic soda and ethane more – much more in the same prices, given the lack of capacity for distribution of natural gas in the U.S.

Then what we are seeing for Fluor is that, we are going to see a better year on upstream, given that in the last year prices went up and we closed the new control with those prices. But in downstream, we are going to see a better year when you compare it with 2017, but worst year when you compare it with 2018, given the announced stabilization on prices that we gave at the beginning of the last year if you remember our first quarter conference call.

Then going to Fluent. We are going to see a better year in Latin America in our building and infrastructure business, given that we have been seeing a growth or a recovery on Brazil and Mexico, and we expect a recovery also in Colombia given these fiscal policies – these new fiscal policies that the government announced at the end of the last year. We are also foreseeing an increase in the EBITDA for Netafim and a slight increase in our EBITDA for Europe, that’s mainly the guidance.

Daniel Martínez-Valle

And just to clarify on the Vinyl slide, Vanessa, let me just be very clear. We do see for the next nine months numbers that would be compared to Q4 higher than Q4 2018 for the next nine months, but slightly lower than what we experienced in the first-half of 2018.

Vanessa Quiroga

Okay. And that’s very helpful. For Dura-Line, in the U.S., are you optimistic that you’ll see growth still in 2019?

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Yes. We are seeing a growth in our EBITDA number, but we are going to see a flat margin given some market conditions we’re facing with some of our clients.

Vanessa Quiroga

Okay. And just on Colombia in Fluent, is there something that wasn’t in the fourth quarter in the operations there, or did you see the same kind of very unfavorable conditions during the whole year?

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

We saw very favorable conditions in Colombia in general, and those conditions follow the seasonality in that market. So I mean, we didn’t see any specific thing that attract our attention for the fourth quarter.

Vanessa Quiroga

Okay. Thank you very much.

Daniel Martínez-Valle

You bet, Vanessa.

The next question will be from Vicente Falanga of Bradesco. Please go ahead.

Vicente Falanga

Hi, good morning, Daniel and Rodrigo. Regarding your CapEx guidance again, you mentioned that easing price pressure will likely last for another nine months, right, or at least for the first nine months of 2019. So for the fourth quarter, are you considering like a considerable improvement in profitability for core Vinyl? And how much of this recovery is impacting your guidance today?

And then, my second question, could you give us an update on your share buyback program? How much have you already executed, and do you expect to complete the full program by the middle of this year? Thank you.

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Okay. On the Vinyl side, what we have been seeing since the last quarter and during this first quarter is a recovery in ethane prices. If you look at the market prices of the same in the U.S., they have come back at the same levels as we had, like I said, mid-year of previous year.

The issue is that we are not seeing a specific pressure. But what we are seeing is that the ethane prices are going to be volatile along the first nine months. So it’s not specifically in relation with what – with – if we are seeing an increase in prices or not, but more volatility along the first nine months.

In the case of chlorine and caustic soda, the prices of caustic soda declined during the last quarter, given the lack of demand in Brazil, specifically in one client, which demands roughly 6% of the global – of the total production in the U.S. And then that amount of caustic soda remained in the rest of countries in Latin America and that produces reducing prices.

That client announced that they are going to come back to its normal operations along this quarter. And we expect that we can see, let’s say, a normalization on prices on caustic soda, along this first quarter and the rest of the year.

In the case of PVC prices, then the expectation is, if prices of oil goes up, then PVC prices are going to going up. But this volatility and these market conditions in relation with trading and the current situation of the world do not allow us to be, let’s say, too much optimistic, but at least should not be, let’s say, was in our expectation for the PVC prices along this year. So basically…

Daniel Martínez-Valle

And just to build on that Vicente, I think, you asked a key question regarding what’s the impact of our Vinyl business in terms of guidance that we gave for Mexichem as a whole. As you know, Mexichem has, for the last many years, executed on a strategy to become a more specialty-based business in general. As we mentioned 60% of our total EBITDA today is associated to our specialty products and solutions on a consolidated basis.

However, as we transition from moving – from being a commodity player to a specialty player, we’re still sort of in the final stages of that transition. And we do have exposure from the Vinyl business to some commodity prices. As you know, there are pure plays in the chemical space that have recently announced as recent as last week, a guidance in terms of their EBITDA growth from minus 22% to minus 8%, from minus 8% to minus 4%.

Mexichem is a diversified portfolio of businesses. We are increasing our focus on our downstream businesses as you well know. That gives us a very different sort of resilience vis-à-vis the pure plays in the chemical space and we will continue to attribute on the strategy moving forward.

Vicente Falanga

Perfect. Thanks. And just on the – if you could follow-up on the share buyback program, if you could give us an update on that?

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Yes. Today, we have roughly 26 million shares in our hands, equivalent to $70 million as a buyback in our assets. And we have a complete – the total amount of the buyback program. So we are in that level and we will see what – how this will be evolved along the year.

Vicente Falanga

Okay. Sorry, I just didn’t get that. Will you complete the full buyback program or not at all? Could you just remind us what was the…

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

We haven’t completed the buyback program, because the buyback program is too high. The approval of the General Shareholders Meeting in the last year, it’s around $300 million. So – but we haven’t reached that amount. For the moment, we have only 25 million shares in our hand.

Vicente Falanga

Okay, got it. Got it. Perfect. That’s clear. Thank you very much.

Your next question will be from Frank McGann of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Frank McGann

Yes. thank you. Two questions, if I could. One just on CapEx. You are raising CapEx, it seems fairly sharply from the CapEx that was in 2017 and 2018. I was just wondering how that – where you think that’s going to be allocated and what special programs or anything account for the differences?

And then going to one of your comments in terms of what can affect 2019 in terms of trade wars and such or trade issues and such, I was just wondering where you think that could potentially depending, of course, on what – how things develop over the year, where the risks and opportunities might be?

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Okay. Frank, as we have been mentioning along these first two months of the year, our CapEx – our regular CapEx is between 80% to 85% of our total depreciation of the last year. We raised a little bit that amount, because we are going to seek opportunities, of course, going downstream in order to develop new products and new solutions and that is one side.

And the other side, we need to maintain the competitiveness of our upstream business in order to continue leveraging that – with that – with those assets, our downstream business. So – but along the year, we are going to be so cautious on doing investments and doing CapEx in products or in assets that could increase our return on invested capital, that is our focus today.

The second question, the trade war in relation with what we expect for the year. Of course, our guidance already consider some of the Brexit impacts in Fluent Europe and also in our Fluor business in Europe. It will depend on if it is hard or not, how big the impact will be, but we are so conservative on our numbers, including that impact.

And also we are very cautious about what is happening in the trade war between the U.S. and China in relation with our rest of the products. For example, in Fluor, in fluorspar, and also in the PVC space. Those are the ones that get the guidance, let’s say, in the level in which we are announcing between 1% to 4%, that is 1% to 4%.

Daniel Martínez-Valle

And just to add on what Rodrigo was mentioning, in terms of political uncertainty, trade wars, financial market volatility, specifically, in terms of China-U. S. trade war, it is very, very relevant for everyone in the call to really understand the position that Mexichem has in the refrigerant gas space in the world.

Mexichem owns 20% of the world’s reserves in fluorspar, 60% of the world’s reserves apart from our 20% mine are in China. China today – for China, there is actually is an excess demand in the Chinese market today. So China will not be able to export for the time being, which means that if you just consider the U.S. and the U.S., China, Mexico context, 80% of the market in the U.S. depends on Mexichem’s fluoride-based products.

We are conscious of this position. Congress people in Washington are conscious of this position. So we are fundamentally very optimistic about how we can leverage our position from an asset perspective in the Fluor business, in particular, given volatility associated to trade wars U.S. versus China, U.S. versus Mexico. So it’s very important for everyone to understand that Mexichem does have a very relevant position in the world market in the fluoride space.

Frank McGann

Okay. Thank you. Very interesting answer.

The next question will be from Leonardo Olmos of Santander. Please go ahead.

Leonardo Olmos

Hi, good morning, everyone. My question is regarding 2019, the guidance. I think, we’re now in the February, the most negative things going forward. So you have a minus 1 negative EBITDA for 2019. But looking the other side of the coin, what could bring upside to your EBITDA estimating that you may have control over?

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Okay. The positive things we are seeing is, of course, continues in our path to growth in downstream products, Fluent basically also improving each time as we announce the position of Netafim, accelerating its penetration in the market and that’s exactly what we’re doing now.

Also, we believe that the conditions on the market for downstream products in Europe in the Fluor – in the fluorspar scenario to be better and also the PVC prices could improve and the same prices could be lower. So basically, what we have in our control is to continue penetrating the market with our products downstream and also improving our portfolio of products in Fluent.

Daniel Martínez-Valle

And this is a very relevant question. Today, we only have exposure to commodity-based markets is 16% of our total business. The rest is downstream business or specialty-based businesses in which we control our destiny, we own the customer, we have actually higher margins, and we have, as I mentioned during my initial remarks, a very strong competitive position across all our different businesses, across all the different countries where we operate globally.

It’s very important for everyone to remember that Mexichem today is a $7.2 billion organization that operates commercially in more than 120 countries globally. We have an EBITDA margin, of course, of 19% and grow our EBITDA year-over-year 26%. If these were challenging times, we definitely look forward to the best of times.

Having a company like Mexichem with a resilient balance sheet, growing 26% with a 19% EBITDA margin in challenging times attest the business model that is strong, that is resilient and that will be – and that will prove to be profitable for every single one of our shareholders moving forward.

We’re very optimistic about the future of this company and we’re working on making it, as I mentioned it on many occasions, a purpose-driven, future-fit organization that can fundamentally tackle and solve today’s challenges and tomorrow’s challenges effectively.

Leonardo Olmos

Very clear. Thank you. Just one question, since you mentioned the Netafim penetration in the market, could you give any example of, I don’t know, countries or regions or specific products that are gaining into specially in LatAm or in Europe where, I think, you have more room to grow?

Daniel Martínez-Valle

So we have room to grow in every part of the world, not only with Netafim, but with the rest of our business operations. In particular, with Netafim, we are increasingly growing in emerging countries, India is one of our most relevant operations, but we’re also increasingly growing in developed countries like the U.S.

As I mentioned during my initial remarks, we are very optimistic about the prospects of NetBeat, our digital solution that is proving to be very relevant to increase crop yields using less water for every farmer that is using it today across all geographies in the world.

We are also very optimistic about how we are evolving business models all across our business groups, in particular, in Netafim, we’re piloting irrigation as a service – business model, which as I mentioned before have higher margins, have higher stickiness and make us more relevant in terms of being closer to our customer, addressing the customer needs year-after-year, crop after crop, cycle after cycle.

Leonardo Olmos

That’s great. Thank you very much.

Daniel Martínez-Valle

Thank you.

The next question will be from Christian Landi of Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Christian Landi

Hi, good morning. Thank you, Daniel and Rodrigo Guzmán Perera for the call. A brief one. I just wanted to know what oil prices are you estimating for 2019 based on your guidance?

Daniel Martínez-Valle

In which product?

Christian Landi

No, oil prices?

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Oil prices are estimated between $50 to $60 per barrel.

Christian Landi

$60 to $65, that’s oil Brent or for…

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Between $50 to $60 per barrel.

Christian Landi

$50 to $60. I guess, that’s WTI?

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Yes.

Christian Landi

Okay. Thank you.

The next question will be from [Rodrigo Verduzco of GBM] [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, thank you for the call. My question is regarding the caustic soda prices. We saw in the reporting and you said on the call that you see pressured caustic soda prices due to the Brazil, I would not say client situation. We were wondering if you could give us a bit more of a color and the impact of caustic soda price in your operation?

We know you have strong sales in South America, and we also know the caustic soda price effect as a buffer in your cracker – in the ethylene cracker operation. We were wondering if you could give us the magnitudes or which part of the business will see the most in the caustic soda impact?

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Yes. It’s Rodrigo Guzmán speaking again. Only 5% of our total EBITDA is coming from caustic soda, specifically in our operations in Germany and here in Mexico in PMV, and also in the El Salto plant. That is the – that is one.

The other part is what happens in the cracker? If ethane prices remain lower and the PVC purchase remain in the levels they are to date, the only thing – the only impact we will see from caustic soda is if that could help us to improve our profitability. But it’s – let’s say that it’s not directly impact our numbers except if the ethane prices goes up and PVC prices goes down. But directly in our numbers, only 5% of our EBITDA is coming from caustic soda.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much. That was very helpful.

The next question will be from Leonardo Marcondes of Itaú BBA. Please go ahead.

Leonardo Marcondes

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I have two questions. My first question is, could you give us a bit more color on what your plans to make Mexichem MR client focus gotten this year? What marks do you see opportunities to grow Dura-Line?

And my second question is, in the previous calls you guys mentioned that you’re expecting – you were expecting Netafim to deliver $200 million EBITDA for 2020, which includes a margin expansion of around 17%. I would like to know how the progress on this has been so far? Thank you.

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Okay. You go with the market?

Daniel Martínez-Valle

Sure. So as you know, as I mentioned, again, in my initial remarks and in previous conference calls, we are working across our five distinct business groups to become more customer-centric. That means our resins business, that means our Fluor business, our Datacom business, our building and infrastructure business and our precise agro business.

We are seeing opportunities in every region in the world, including Africa, Middle East, Asia, Europe, LatAm and the U.S. As we evolve our business models on top of our core business model that has made us so successful in the past several decades, we see a lot of opportunities across all our different spaces. Building and infrastructure, above and below ground have to do with water management and we’re working on a number of fronts across all these regions.

Again, I mentioned irrigation as a service and community irrigation projects does not only include places like the U.S. and India, but also includes potential opportunities in places like the Middle East. We today are working on large transformational projects in Ethiopia, in Rwanda, which are fundamental to the economics of those countries.

Fluor, as we move along, in terms of executing a strategy from being a volume-based company to becoming a value-based company, our downstream business will be more and more relevant and more and more customer-centric. There’s a lot of opportunities that we’re actually exploring as we speak executing, as we speak that are customer-centric and that solves lives of millions of people on the farmers space, on the car industry space and on other spaces that we will be able to share as we move along throughout 2019.

Datacom, as you know, we have a very strong position in the U.S. market. We’re actively working with Dura-Line’s management team to replicate the successes we start in the U.S. business all across the globe. We are actively working in places like Asia, we are actively working in places like LatAm and we are exploring opportunities in the Middle East moving forward.

And last, but not least, our building and infrastructure business has significant opportunities in developing countries across Asia, eventually Africa. We are working very actively to capture our first share in developed countries, such as the U.S. and Latin America represents a significant business opportunities in our above ground, as well as in our below ground space for building and infrastructure.

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

In the case of guidance related with Netafim, as you may remember, we announced in the second quarter of the last year and we said that we expect to increase our EBITDA to $200 million in that business with a margin of 17% by 2020, of course, those numbers do not include the FX impact, because we cannot focus them as we doesn’t have any control on the exchange rates globally.

We can say that we are in the correct path. We are doing what we expect. We are working on, not really on getting the synergies we plan to have, but also as I said, to improve the penetration of the Netafim products into the Latin American markets, into the U.S. markets and also into other countries like India. And we can say that we are on the right path to gain in those numbers. 2020, again, excluding the FX impact, we could have – we had in the fourth quarter of last year and the third quarter and anything that we could have in the future.

Leonardo Marcondes

That’s perfect. Thank you, guys.

Daniel Martínez-Valle

Thank you.

The next question will be from Nikolaj Lippmann of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Nikolaj Lippmann

Thank you very much and thanks for the call – for taking my question. Just basically one [indiscernible] around the similar questions. First one is on Netafim, could you just remind, I’m trying to understand, if you have included the original irrigation for Mexichem, I’m looking at the same numbers here. The magnitude, if so the magnitude of adoption, if you see it, we’re looking at sort of like-for-like over that, so acquisition from Netafim? That’s number one. And number two, I think anything happened in there one-off that you spoke there, [indiscernible] I’m sorry, again if I’m slow, the turnaround [indiscernible] if you don’t mind reminding that? Thank you very much.

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Okay. Nik, we can barely hear you. The sound is not clear, but I’ll try to answer what I understand. The question is in relation with Netafim, I think, and in relation with the numbers, with the impact and without the impact we had in 2017 and in 2018.

In 2018, in the Netafim numbers, we had an impact on the PPA adjustment for around $8.5 million. So when you just adjust the EBITDA numbers from Netafim and you take those numbers out, then you’re going to realize that the margin – that the EBITDA margin in the last quarter of Netafim is higher than the one that we experienced in 2017. I think that was the question, because we…

Daniel Martínez-Valle

Basically, Mexichem irrigation business.

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

In the Mexichem irrigation business is not -- I mean, is not – today, it’s only a distribution business. We have – Mexichem have two legacy irrigation businesses. One is related with distribution of products and the other one is a couple of companies we have, one in Panama and the other one in Colombia.

The companies were not moved out of Mexichem yet. We’re going to do it during this year. In the case of the distribution business, the impact is not too high in the numbers of Netafim. But even with those numbers, including those numbers in the fourth quarter of 2018, again, the margin of Netafim grew in an important basis.

Nikolaj Lippmann

Got it. Thank you. And could you remind the total amount – I’m sorry about the sound here, could you remind us the total amount that sort of one-offs in Fluent that affected the EBITDA in that division in the fourth quarter? Thank you.

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Yes. In the fourth quarter of 2017, it was $24 million. In the fourth quarter of 2018, it was $8.8 million. Those were the ones – the one-offs we had in both quarters.

Nikolaj Lippmann

Got it. Thank you.

The next question will be from Petr Grishchenko of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Petr Grishchenko

Good afternoon, and thanks for taking my questions. First, I wanted to ask a couple of questions on the capital structure. The company emphasizes commitment to IG and always keeping leverage below 2 times. But given net leverage currently stands above the threshold, would it makes sense perhaps to slowdown equity distribution until the metrics fall within those targets, or any thoughts on this would be very helpful? And the second question, looking at maturity profile, can you discuss maybe conditions you’re looking for to deal with the 2022’s bond?

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Okay. Let’s get on with the first question. We already announced dividend for 2020 – that will be paid during 2019. The dividend is around $218 million, with $50 million from extraordinary dividend and around $168 million is coming from the ordinary dividend. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.05 times, we get at the end of the year. Let’s say that it’s on the right path. We expect that after the acquisition of Netafim, we could be below 2 times net debt-to-EBITDA in no longer than 18 months. We acquired Netafim and February 7 of 2018.

So then we should be below 2 times no longer than July of this year, and going forward, that is our expectation. And we continue to be so tied and we have the commitment on our investment grade and that is our target. And then the maturity profile of our debt is, as I said, 14.3 years. In 2022, we should renegotiate a big chunk of that, like $1 billion. For the moment, we don’t know what are going to be the conditions of doing that, but at least, we are going to start doing the job for renegotiating that debt during 2020.

Petr Grishchenko

Got it. That’s very helpful. Thanks for the color. And second question I had on kind of the operations front. We keep hearing some impending changes in the mining in Mexico, and given the company’s mining concession to operate, I think; one, salt; and two, fluoride mines. Can you maybe help us understand potential exposure here?

Daniel Martínez-Valle

In terms of the mining operations, as you know, we have historically been very keen to operate our mine set world standards in terms of safety, in terms of security and in terms of how we operate every single asset in all our mines. We feel very confident that we are sort of at the sort of high-end of how mine should be operated at complying with every single regulation, every single legislation and going beyond what is required by law both in Mexico and in terms of world standards.

So this is our commitment. This will continue to be our commitment moving forward, and this is what makes us feel very confident that we should not be concerned about anything that has to do with our mining operations. This is a day-to-day job. This has to be a day-to-day concern, not only for me and for the health of the businesses, but of every single employee that works and operates in those mines. This is how we work and this is how we will continue to work in the future.

Petr Grishchenko

Got it. It’s very helpful. And the last question, if I may, given the company exposure to construction and auto segments, just on Tuesday we saw U.S. housing starts declining two-year low and auto sales continue to be quite soft. Can you perhaps share any views on U.S. and what are you seeing from the demand side?

Daniel Martínez-Valle

As you know, our building and infrastructure business today, which is basically the combination of both Wavin and Amanco, has no presence or very little presence in the U.S. market. So in the short term, we have no concerns regarding housing starts or any other sort of dynamics associated to the building activity.

In the U.S., in particular, we are very optimistic about that space in the midterm and in the long term. From a Dura-Line perspective, as you know, we have captured significant opportunities associated to 5G fiber-optic deployments with very relevant customers, probably the top five customers are one of our best customers worldwide, while some of those sort of major deployments are in their final stages, but we see significant opportunities outside of the U.S., where we can actually sort of replicate the business model that has proved to be so successful for Dura-Line in the U.S. in other regions in the world, as I mentioned in my previous remarks, such as Latin America, India and even Europe.

Petr Grishchenko

Great. Thanks so much, guys, and best of luck to you.

Daniel Martínez-Valle

Thank you.

The next question will be a follow-up from Vanessa Quiroga of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Vanessa Quiroga

Thank you. My follow-up question is regarding margin for the Fluent different regions. Can you remind us what’s the range of the EBITDA margin that you have for each region? Thanks.

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Vanessa, I don’t remember specifically the margins for region. I know the margins for companies. Let’s say that the Dura-Line business is around between 14% to 15%., the margin in Latin America is also in that range. The margin in Netafim is around 14% and in Europe it’s between 12% to 13.5% in Fluent, the margin in Vinyl is 20, and the margin in Fluor is surrounding 47%.

Vanessa Quiroga

Thanks. And regarding CapEx, can you tell us how much you will be dedicating to upstream versus downstream and whether this is including maintenance to the cracker for the first time since it was a new asset, and how much is probably dedicated to Netafim to extract synergies?

Daniel Martínez-Valle

Our CapEx is allocated in a very diversified way across all our businesses. We are very optimistic about our business prospects in our five business groups globally. In terms of the cracker, in particular, we do not foresee a major sort of CapEx allocation associated to maintenance or to any other sort of CapEx required for the crack, in particular, a specific number that we have projected for this year is $7 million, which is not significant on a consolidated basis.

We cannot disclose at this point in time sort of the breakdown between upstream and downstream, in particular, in the Fluor business. As I mentioned before, we are sort of growing our business with a value-based mentality versus volume-based mentality in Fluor, in particular. That means that we will sort of continue in that both in the downstream business as well as in the upstream business.

As per the previous question, we will invest what is required to have world-class operations in terms of safety, in terms of security and in terms of productivity in our mine and in particular San Luis Potosi. And we will be doing the same thing across our chemicals businesses, across our downstream businesses and we will continue to invest for growth moving forward.

Vanessa Quiroga

Okay, great. Thank you, Daniel and Rodrigo.

Daniel Martínez-Valle

Thank you, Vanessa.

Rodrigo Guzmán Perera

Thank you, Vanessa.

