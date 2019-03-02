Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

Time to look ahead after the market came off its best two-month run in years. The earnings season winds down with Target (NYSE:TGT), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) reporting out of the retail sector and largely blanks out of the rest. Investors will be watching the February employment report closely when it rolls out on March 8. Economists expect the economy to have added 185K jobs during the month and for the unemployment rate to return to 3.9%. Keep an eye on average hourly earnings, seen rising +3.3% Y/Y and +0.3% M/M. Across the pond, an European Central Bank rate announcement on March 7 is followed by President Mario Draghi's press conference and another Brexit vote could disrupt U.K. stocks.

Notable earnings reports: Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), YY (NASDAQ:YY) and Ctrip.com (NASDAQ:CTRP) on March 4; Target (TGT), Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) on March 5; Yext (NYSE:YEXT), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) on March 6; Costco (COST), Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), Kroger (KR) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) on March 7; Navistar International (NYSE:NAV), Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) on March 8. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list of earnings reporters.

IPO activity: Things are starting to get a little more interesting in the IPO market after a snail's pace for most of 2019. Lyft (LYFT) filed for its IPO, while Peloton (PTON) and Chinese coffee chain Luckin are both moving in that direction. Lyft is reportedly hoping to draw a valuation of between $20B and $25B. Next week, IPO pricings are anticipated for Shockwave Medical (SWAV) on March 6 and Futu (FHL) on March 7. There are also quiet period expirations for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) on March 4 and both Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) on March 5.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to $0.22 from $0.20, American Tower (NYSE:AMT) to $0.87 from $0.84, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to $0.44 from $0.42, Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to $0.18 from $0.16, General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to $1.02 from $0.93, Kohl's (KSS) to $0.67 from $0.61, Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to $0.26 from $0.225, Big Lots (BIG) to $0.33 from $0.30, Cabot Micro (NASDAQ:CCMP) to $0.46 from $0.40, Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to $0.12 from $0.11, Horace Mann (NYSE:HMN) to $0.295 from $0.285, Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) to $0.21 from $0.20 and US Physical Therapy (NASDAQ:USPH) to $0.26 from $0.23, Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) to €1.30 from €1.25.

China trade battle: Another wrinkle in the U.S.-China trade battle happens next week with the start of the National People's Congress in Beijing. The Chinese government wants parliament to vote on a new law on foreign investments that could offer some protections to businesses operating in China and intellectual property. Progress from the political meeting on the legislative front could move the ball forward for Chinese trade negotiators looking to strike a broad deal with their U.S. counterparts.

Analyst/investor meetings: Energy majors Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have meetings set for March 5 and March 6, respectively. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) also have meetings on March 6. Also in the tech sector, Iridium (NASDAQ:IRDM) hosts its analyst day on March 7. The event will feature presentations from CEO Matthew Desch, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick. The company says participants can expect to gain unique insights and knowledge about Iridium's business activities and outlook.

M&A tidbits: Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) shareholders will vote on the $1.4B acquisition offer from Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) on March 5. Nutrisystem shareholders are due to receive $38.75 per share in cash and 0.2141 Tivity Health shares for each share of Nutrisystem held.

eTail Asia: The eCommerce and Digital Marketing Conference for Asia's "leading retail innovators" takes place in Singapore from March 5-7. Companies sending speakers include Deja Fashion, L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Fung Retailing, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Levi Strauss (LEVI), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), IKEA, Flipkart (NYSE:WMT) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

Airline traffic reports: Monthly traffic releases are due in next week across the airline sector. Along with the February numbers, Q1 guidance updates could be revealed by some companies. Keep an eye on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA), Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL), Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) after the sector sold off on Friday following rating cuts/price target reductions from Deutsche Bank.

JPMorgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference: Companies due to present include Air Lease (NYSE:AL), Dover (NYSE:DOV), Air Products (NYSE:APD), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), United Airlines (UAL), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), CSX (NYSE:CSX), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Watsco (NYSE:WSO), Southwest Airlines (LUV), JetBlue (JBLU), Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), Fortive (NYSE:FTV), American Airlines (AAL), Ryder (NYSE:R), Kratos (NASDAQ:KTOS),

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference: A wide variety of companies trek to Florida March 4-5 for the conference. Look for execs from Polaris (NYSE:PII), Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), Enerplus (NYSE:ERF), Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI), CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Aflac (NYSE:AFL), La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), BB&T (NYSE:BBT), Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), Synovus (NYSE:SNV), Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV), Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT), Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) and Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to talk.

Green trucks: The Green Truck Summit is scheduled for March 5. UPS (NYSE:UPS) exec Carlton Rose is giving the keynote address, while commercial trucking reps from Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Isuzu (OTCPK:ISUZY), Ford (NYSE:F), Mack Trucks (OTCPK:VOLVF) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) will all be in the house as well. Last week, Volvo Trucks announced that the company delivered all-electric refuse trucks and distribution trucks to customers. "Our close collaboration with drivers and customers has enabled us to develop, in a short space of time, electrified transport solutions that meet high requirements in terms of performance, driving distances, cargo handling and vehicle use," noted a top Volvo Trucks exec.

EV breakthrough: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will be battered around next week after the company's dramatic announcement of a $35K Model 3 for the mass market. Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munser reminds that before the tax credit and cost savings, the Model 3 is now cheaper than the Audi A4 ($37,500), the Mercedes C Class ($41,000), and the BMW 3 Series ($40,000). "The timing of the $35k configuration is a few months earlier than most analysts were expecting, which increases our confidence in the company's ability to exceed 2019 Street expectations of 300k Model 3 deliveries. This compares to company guidance of 300-500k, and is up from 146k in 2018," writes Munster. Shares of Tesla are down 11% YTD.

Vegas trial: A hearing is scheduled on March in the longstanding legal battle pitting Hong Kong businessman Richard Suen against Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Chairman Sheldon Adelson. Suen has been claiming since 2004 that he is owed money for helping Sands land the lucrative concession to operate casinos in Macau. Adelson will miss the hearing due to ongoing health issues that also kept him off the Q4 earnings conference call.

Tax matters: Senator Brian Schatz reportedly plans to roll out a bill proposing a financial transaction tax next week. The Hawaiian Democrat claims the proposal could raise nearly $800B for the federal government over the course of a decade off a 0.1% tax on stock, bond and derivative sales.

Box office: DreamWorks Animations' (NASDAQ:CMCSA) How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is expected to top the weekend box office by generating $32M across over 4.2K theaters in the U.S. Lionsgate's (LGF.A, LGF.B) A Madea Family Funeral is forecast to finish second in its opening weekend with a tally of $22M across over 2.4K theaters.

Barron's mentions: Big Pharma's dive into gene therapy is analyzed. Pure plays uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD), Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB), MeiraGTx Holdings (NASDAQ:MGTX), and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are singled out as potential winners. The publication warns that the big share price drop in food stocks doesn't necessarily make them appetizing. The steady growth of the old days for Hershey Foods (NYSE:HSY), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), Kellogg (NYSE:K), General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:SPB) has been disrupted by "profound, durable" changes in how consumers buy food. Gap's (NYSE:GPS) spinoff of Old Navy could lead to unlocked value in both companies, reasons Teresa Rivas. Meanwhile, things aren't so alluring for L Brands (NYSE:LB). The mall retailer is said to be in structural decline. Jack Hough takes a hard look at Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) after its dismal earnings report. "If it can crack the code of not only what works best in dieting, but also what people will pay for, its stock might become a good deal," he concludes.

