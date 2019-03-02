Safran's (SAFRF) CEO Philippe Petitcolin on FY 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Safran SA (OTCPK:SAFRF) FY 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2019 2:30 AM ET

Welcome to the Safran Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call.

Philippe Petitcolin

Good morning, and welcome to our call to discuss our full year 2018 results. 2018 was another very successful year for Safran. We delivered what I consider to be an excellent financial performance. On the operational side, execution was strong, particularly in the context of the unprecedented LEAP ramp-up. Safran completed the acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace in February 2018, expanding its footprint on the aerospace and defense market. From day 1, the group has been committing the required resources to smoothly integrate the businesses and the talent for Zodiac Aerospace. Safran is ideally positioned for future success as presented at the Capital Market Day last November.

So let's proceed with the presentation. I'll start with 2018 financial and business highlights, then Bernard will go through the financials in more detail and I'll conclude with the presentation of our 2019 outlook. And then, of course, if you have any questions, we will try to answer them afterwards.

Page 4, wrap-up. Execution was strong throughout 2018. Safran financial performance, excluding the contribution of Zodiac Aerospace, beat the targets of our revenue, recurring operating income and free cash flow. Over 10 months, Zodiac Aerospace contribution was in line with the outlook we provided you in September 2018. Aircraft Interiors is now in the black and not more in the red. The transition from CFM56 to LEAP is on track. We delivered a record number of narrowbody engines in 2018, 2,162 units altogether between LEAP and CFM56, up 14% compared with last year.

With regard to the LEAP itself, we shipped 1,118 engines as announced. LEAP cost of sales is coming down as planned. Overall profitability improvement were very strong in 2018 in Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment and Defense. Regarding Aircraft Interiors, we are executing on the operational and financial recovery road map updated at the Capital Market Day. The teams and the management are focused on the restoring the trust of customers and meeting the planned synergies. Key strategic steps were also passed in 2018. Acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace was completed. The focus is now on maximizing the commercial technological and product synergies across Safran portfolio.

Safran focused on innovation and competitiveness was key to seize market opportunities. I can give you two examples: we secured the sole source contract with Airbus for the LEAP-1A nacelle; and we set up a new 50-50 JV called Initium Aerospace with Boeing to develop, produce and service APUs for commercial aircraft. These steps illustrate our commitment to being the OEM partner of choice.

Now I'm going to Page 5 and the financial highlights. Our financial performance was excellent in 2018. I'll remind you that 2018 figures included four 10 months contribution of Zodiac Aerospace. So revenue grew by 32%, strong broad-based organic growth at 10.4%, 10 months' contribution of Zodiac Aerospace of EUR 3,799 million in line with expectation. The recurring operating income was up 37.9% at EUR 3,023 million representing 14.4% of sales.

Excluding Zodiac, recurring operating income grew 24.7%, representing an operating margin of 16.8%. Zodiac Aerospace recorded a recurring operating income of EUR 290 million, amounting to 7.6% of sales. The net profit at EUR 1,981 million adjusted net profit from continuing operation, profit sharing Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Zodiac Aerospace, grew 20.7%, and basic EPS grew 20.7%. We had a strong free cash flow generation of EUR 1,781,000,000. Free cash flow increased 23.9%, and excluding Zodiac, the free cash flow represented 62% of our recurring operating income. The net debt position is at EUR 3.3 billion. It includes the impact of the acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace. Bernard will go into further detail later on. All in all, Safran beat its 2018 financial targets and is on track to execute successfully its financial road map.

Going to Page 6, CFM56-LEAP transition update. The LEAP is the engine of choice for airlines. In 2018, CFM International received 3,211 orders and commitments for this engine, bringing the total backlog to 15,620 units at the end of December. With regard to operations, we are continuing to produce and deliver narrowbody engines at a record pace. Combined CFM engine – I'm thinking about LEAP and CFM56 – increased by 14% in 2018 to 2,162 units from 1,903 units in 2017. CFM56 continued its progressive ramp down with 1,044 units shipped, compared to 1,444 units in 2017.

The production ramp-up of LEAP is making progress. LEAP deliveries reached 1,118 units compared to 459 in 2017. The planned reduction in the cost of sales of LEAP was achieved in 2018, paving the way to further improvements in 2019. Looking ahead, CFM remains focused on addressing the challenges of the ramp up and the target for more than 1,800 LEAP deliveries in 2019. We are in line to deliver more than 1,800 LEAP in 2019.

Going to Page 7. I would also like to stress other achievements in aerospace propulsion. Our civil aftermarket business grew 12.2% in 2018, at the high end of the guided range we gave you. This performance reflects the high demand for spare parts, notably for the CFM56 engine. After a very strong 2018 growth, we expect our civil aftermarket to grow in the high single digits in 2019, in line with the average medium-term trend we gave you three months ago at the Capital Market Day. The development of our portfolio of turbines for new helicopter platform continued to make progress. Moreover, thanks to its technological expertise and innovation capabilities demonstrated by the success of the run test of its hybrid electric propulsion system, Bell selected Safran to power its new VTOL aircraft called the Bell Nexus.

Finally, in military engines, Safran and MTU, a German company, announced the partnership to jointly lead the development, production and aftersales support activities of the new engine which will power the next-generation combat aircraft as part of the Franco-German Future Combat Air System, called FCAS. The aircraft is scheduled to enter into service by 2040.

Let's turn now Page 8 to Aircraft Equipment business highlights. In OE, Safran provides equipment to several aircraft program that are ramping up. Throughout the year, we supported our customers and executed on our commitment, notably for the A320neo, the A330neo nacelles, but also for wiring and landing gear, in particular, for the 787, A350, 737 and A320 family. Momentum was sustained in services, which grew organically by 10%, driven by carbon brakes, nacelles and landing gear support activities.

Safran also strengthened its leadership in the carbon brakes businesses and signed new carbon brakes contract with airlines for a total value of more than 1,000 aircraft, bringing the total install base close to 9,700 aircraft at the end of 2018. Going to Page 9. In 2018, Defense confirmed its organic momentum, thanks to a renewed portfolio of products meeting customers' requirement. Military products were in high demand, notably in the air-to-ground modular weapon, AASM; the PASEO new-generation sighting system and portable optronics. Avionics also contributed to the growth, thanks to flight control systems electronic for LEAP and optics for telescopes.

Innovation and technological differentiation remains a key focus to maintain growth momentum. Self-funded R&D amounted to 8.9% of the sales in 2018. That's a very high number. Finally, in February 2019, Safran finalized the acquisition of the ElectroMechanical Systems businesses from Collins Aerospace. This business primarily consists of actuators and pilot controls for aircraft and generated in 2018 sales of USD 159 million. This acquisition expands the electrical actuation and flight control businesses lines of Safran Electronics and Defense and Safran Aerosystems. The acquisition will enable both Safran companies to reach, altogether, a critical mass of around $500 million of sales in this sector.

Going to Aerosystems business highlights, Page 10. Safran supported its customers' rising assembly rates throughout the year. Safran increased deliveries of emergency slides for the A320neo, 737MAX and the 787. Safran also shipped the first evacuation slide systems for the 777X. Safran supported the production ramp-up for the A220, the A350 and the 787 programs for Electrical & Cockpit Systems and Water & Waste Systems. Safran also logged new contract, including selection by Dassault for the electrical distribution and cockpit system for the – and the fuel control system for the new Falcon 6X and the selection of the RAVE in-flight entertainment system for new businesses and new airlines on the A320neo

Going to Page 11, Aircraft Interiors for seats. In seats, our operational performance improved, mainly in the production facilities in France and in the U.S. The management and the team's top priority is to address the remaining challenges and restore the trust of our customers. I'm not going to list the commercial successes, but we see new commercial successes picking up in both seats and cabin.

For cabin, the operational recovery made progress in 2018, notably for the deliveries of the A220 integrated cabin and the A350 lavatories and Space-Flex product for the A320 and A321 families. Going to Page 12. I'd like to comment on the integration of Zodiac Aerospace activities within Safran. The integration work is delivering progress in line with the roadmap updated at our Capital Market Day in November last year. In 2018, we achieved the planned amount of synergies, and the acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace improve our earnings per share above 5%, as per the indication we provided at the H1 2018 earnings release. Safran is on track to meet the 2022 targeted synergies.

Next step includes the optimization of industrial footprint and the development of shared services centers as well as the investigation of further synergies to target now EUR 250 million in 2022. Going to Page 13, R&D spending. The self-funding research and development reached an amount of EUR 1,226 million including Zodiac Aerospace spending of EUR 320 million over 10 months. Excluding Zodiac Aerospace, self-funded R&D was down, reflecting lower development spending.

Research and technology and innovation remains a key focus to boost our innovation and competitiveness on our core markets for the future. The self-funded research and technology increased by 8%, excluding Zodiac, to reach the amount of EUR 420 million. Now turning to 2019. I'd like to highlight the following trends. We expect our self-funding research and development to increase. As we continue to invest in research and technology, we need to catch up in Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. And we assume in our budget the beginning of the spending on the potential new NMA of Boeing, the new program of Boeing. This is consistent with our development roadmap and with the preparation of the next generation of programs, as outlined at the Capital Market Day in November.

I will now hand over the floor to Bernard to go through the financials in greater details, and I will come back for the perspective for 2019.

Bernard Delpit

Thank you, Philippe. Good morning you all. I'll start with two quick reminders, Page 15. All figures here are IFRS 15. And second, as in first half, all the Zodiac activities are consolidated for 10 months and are in change in scope. Page 16, on FX and the euro-dollar evolution. Average spot rate was $1.18, above 2017 average, creating a negative impact on revenues. Hedge rate is also $1.18 in 2018, $0.03 below 2017, generating tailwind for profits. And rate at close was $1.15, creating a negative mark-to-market impact on our financial results.

I will be quick on Page 17 with the usual bridge. That when consolidated on adjusted figures, two main restatements, mark-to-market of hedging instruments in consolidated financial income for EUR 232 million, as we stated, and the PPA of Zodiac, depreciation and amortization represents EUR 601 million out of the EUR 640 million circled here.

Page 18 is the full P&L. I will comment revenues and recurring operating income in the next slide. A few words here on the other items. Share in profit from joint venture is EUR 227 million, which reflects profit of ArianeGroup and other joint ventures with GE. One-off items, EUR 115 million, which reflects restructuring costs for Zodiac, impairment of one program and the remaining parts of transaction cost for the acquisition of Zodiac.

Net financial income is EUR 211 million negative on top of financial interest of the impact of the rate at close on balance sheet, mainly in provisions in cash in dollars. The tax rate is 23.7%, no big change versus 2017. And the profit per share is EUR 4.60. It was EUR 3.81 in 2017, excluding disposal of the Security.

Page 19. Adjusted revenue for 2019 are EUR 21,015 [ph] million up 32%. It includes EUR 3,781 million due to the change in scope, including EUR 3.799 billion for Zodiac; a negative impact of EUR 338 million due to currency change, leaving a strong EUR 1,654 million increase due to organic growth, or up 10.4%.

The breakdown of organic growth is up 13.6% for Propulsion, up 5.6% for Equipment, then up 6.5% for Defense. On recurring operating income, Page 20, our recurring operating income grew from EUR 2,192 million in 2017 to EUR 3,023 million in 2018, up 37.9%. It includes a positive currency impact for EUR 175 million, a positive scope impact for EUR 287 million and a strong organic contribution for EUR 369 million.

The currency impact is mainly driven by a $0.03 improvement of the hedge rate from $1.21 last year to $1.18 in 2018. The scope impact is mainly driven by a 10-month contribution of Zodiac for EUR 290 million. And the organic growth comes from all Safran activities, Propulsion for EUR 311 million, Equipment for EUR 83 million, Defense for EUR 23 million.

Page 21, research and development. Total R&D was EUR 1,472 million, a EUR 105 million decrease. Self-funded R&D was EUR 1,226 million including EUR 320 million for Zodiac. Excluding Zodiac, it was down EUR 217 million versus 2017.

Capitalized R&D were EUR 320 million, including EUR 64 million for Zodiac. Excluding Zodiac, capitalized R&D was down EUR 89 million. As a result, R&D charge to EBIT was EUR 973 million in 2018, down EUR 133 million, including EUR 275 million for Zodiac. Excluding Zodiac, it was EUR 688 million – EUR 698 million, down EUR 142 million. The main drivers are an increase in research and technology for EUR 94 million, including Zodiac and EUR 28 million increase excluding Zodiac. And the decrease came from development on Silvercrest and LEAP.

Page 22 is the overview of business performance. I will give details in the following pages. To make it short, all businesses are making strong progress. Propulsion margins, back to high teens. Equipment margin increased its margin by 250 basis points. Defense is on track to reach 10% within the next two years. Aerosystems margin fits well with equipment margin at 14.9%. And Aircraft Interiors, back to positive, but dilutive with a 1% operating margin.

Page 23 and the Aerospace Propulsion. Revenue, EUR 10,452,000,000, it's up 11.7%. Recurring operating income, EUR 1,929,000,000, an increase of 27.2% and an operating margin of 18.5%. Some color on this strong performance. On revenues, OE is up 14% in Euro, 16% organic, with civil OE sales broadly up 20%, thanks to engine – narrowbody aircraft engine deliveries increase of 14%. Helicopter turbines OE also up. Military OE down. Services, up almost 10% in euro, thanks to civil aftermarket. Up 12.2% in USD terms. Helicopter turbines services also up in the low teens. And military services down mid-single digit.

In terms of profit, a tailwind of EUR 15 million coming from the CFM56-LEAP transition. Transition impact in 2018 was more favorable than initially anticipated, reflecting stronger sales of CFM56 engines, notably of spare engine. LEAP cost of sales reduction was in line with expectation, a cut of 25%. We had also lower contribution of R&D charged to P&L. This created a tailwind of EUR 127 million and a headwind also coming from military sales.

Page 24, Aircraft Equipment. In 2018, revenue are EUR 5,395,000,000, up 5.6% organic. Recurring operating income, EUR 770 million, up 24.4%. Operating margin of 14.3%, up 250 basis points. On revenues, OE is up 3.6% organic, and services up 10% organic, and all criterion were positive for EBIT increase, volumes, productivity and hedge rate. On defense, Page 25, revenue of EUR 1,386,000,000, up 6.5% organic. Recurring operating income, EUR 118 million, up 26.9%. Operating margin, 8.5%, up 140 basis points. The increase in profitability was driven by organic growth, coupled with productivity actions and cost reductions. Recurring operating margin now stands at a good level.

Revenue for Defense [indiscernible] up 9.1% organic. And for avionics, 3.2% up organic. EBIT benefited from increased – benefited, sorry, from increased volumes, cost control and industrial performance. Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors, Page 26. Revenue for Aerosystems stand at EUR 1,785,000,000 and EUR 2,014,000,000 for Aircraft Interior. Recurring operating income was EUR 266 million for Aerosystems and EUR 20 million for Aircraft Interiors, which means an operating margin of 14.9% for Aerosystem and 1% for Aircraft Interior. We booked EUR 40 million for restructuring, mainly in cabins.

The 10-month contribution of Zodiac was consistent with our roadmap. Excluding FX, we estimate that Aerosystem revenue was up 2%, and recurring operating income amounted to 14.9% of sales. For Aircraft Interiors, FX had an unfavorable impact on revenues. We estimate that revenue in Aircraft Interiors was down 4% organically. The negative volume trend in seat activities continued in 2018. It was down 19% while cabin grew organically up 9%. Recurring operating income was positive at EUR 20 million over 10 months. The first benefit of operational improvement and cost-reduction program had a positive impact. As a reminder, from March 1, 2017, to February-end 2018, Aircraft Interiors have recorded a loss of EUR 112 million.

On Page 27, hedging. We revised up the net exposure to hedge going forward. For 2019, it is now EUR 9.4 billion, trending towards EUR 10 billion per annum in 2020 and beyond. The growth of our activities and the assessment of new activities from Zodiac has driven this update. No change in targeted hedge rate, $1.18 in 2019 and $1.18 as the upper end of the range for the following year and $1.16 to $1.15 as at the lower end of the range. No change in our strategy. We've used options to avoid swap points in terms of cost. And we managed carefully barriers to avoid risk to be knocked-out. Today's FX landscape is positive for Safran.

Page 28, free cash. EBITDA stands at EUR 3,746,000,000, up 21%, including EUR 278 million for Zodiac. Income tax was slightly down in terms of cash in 2018. Change in working capital was limited to EUR 27 million headwind. Tangible CapEx at EUR 780 million includes Zodiac for EUR 83 million. Excluding Zodiac, it's down EUR 50 million. Intangible capex at EUR 510 million includes Zodiac for EUR 73 million. Excluding Zodiac, it's down EUR 137 million. Bottom line, free cash is now EUR 1,781,000,000, including EUR 92 million for former Zodiac activities. It's 59% EBIT conversion or, let's put it that way, 90%, 9-0 percent, of net income.

Net debt, Page 29. As Philippe said, it's now EUR 3,269,000,000 at year-end 2018. It reflects free cash flow generation, dividend paid last year, buyback of EUR 522 million, the net debt of Zodiac after we paid down hybrid instrument and the net impact of convertible buyback and convertible issuance. On Page 30, on the balance sheet. The only thing I wanted to flag here is the total goodwill of EUR 5,173,000,000. It now includes EUR 3.3 billion due to Zodiac PPA.

Slide 31 gives me the opportunity to underline our shareholder return policy for 2019. The board will propose to the next AGM a dividend of EUR 1.82 per share. On top of this, we will buy back shares for total of EUR 1.1 billion, depending on market conditions. EUR 212 million is already done year-to-date.

And now, I leave the floor to Philippe for the outlook for 2019.

Philippe Petitcolin

Thank you. Thank you, Bernard. For 2019 and the outlook for this year, let's look at Page 33, the key assumptions for the year. We assume an increase in our aerospace OE delivery and notably of military engines; the civil aftermarket growth will be in the high single digit; the transition CFM56-LEAP overall negative impact on propulsion adjusted recurring operating income variation in the range of EUR 50 million to maximum EUR 100 million; Aircraft Interior 2019 to be a transition year for sales, as time is required for new orders to drive stronger revenue growth; continuing improvement of recurring operating income margin for all this Aircraft Interior businesses; and finally, an increase in our tangible investments.

With all these assumptions, the outlook for the full year of 2019 is the following. At an estimated average spot rate of $1.18 for the euro, in 2019, the adjusted revenue is expected to grow in the range of 7% to 9%, notably, including the two additional months of contribution from the ex Zodiac Aerosystems and Aircraft Interior businesses in 2019 compared to the 2018. On an organic basis, adjusted revenue is expected to grow by around 5%.

Talking now about our recurring operating income. The adjusted recurring operating income to grow in the low teens at a hedge of $1.18 to the euro as the same range hedge rate as the one we have seen in 2018, so an adjusted recurring operating income increased in the low teen. And free cash flow to be around 55% of our adjusted recurring operating income.

Thank you for having listened to Bernard and I. Now we are both at your disposal for any question you may have for each of us or any of us.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a first question from Christian Laughlin from Bernstein. Go ahead.

Christian Laughlin

Thank you and good morning everyone. Just a question for me on the LEAP OE. If you could just provide an update on where things stand with respect to any delivery delays to Airbus and Boeing and how you see that playing out in 2019. And what sort of challenges do you see in achieving your plans for 2019 on deliveries – in terms of delivery timing, rather?

Philippe Petitcolin

Yes, I understood, Christian. Let's look at Boeing and Airbus. When we look at the production for Airbus of the LEAP engine, we are now on a plateau. And we are delivering around 15, 16, 17 engines per week, in line with the requirement of our customers. So we are back on schedule for Airbus as we do not have in front of us a huge rate increase. So Airbus is back on schedule, as we stated on the last call we had with you. For Boeing, it's a different story because Boeing is still in a huge increase and ramp-up of production.

And at Boeing, when we last met, I told you that we were in the range of 16, 18 engines a week, and we have to be at least at 20 engines a week by year-end 2018. We are now at a bit more than 20 engines a week, but we have to grow to 30 engines a week by midyear 2019. So we still have a huge ramp-up in front of us for Boeing. And we have some difficulties to get rid of the delays which we accumulated at the beginning of the program. So we still have in front of us this three weeks average delays that are difficult to overcome. So yes, we are going to be back on schedule.

We are producing more than what is requested by Boeing on a nominal basis. But in order to get rid of three weeks of delays, three weeks of delays on, let's say, 60, 60 engines or 70 engines, it takes time. So we'll be back on schedule with Boeing during the second quarter. I hope, by April, we will be back on schedule. And so – but we have – but we – that is not on our side the difference of way for working with Airbus and working with Boeing. The two customers are treated equally, except that one is now on a plateau and has no rate increase scheduled in the next coming months and the other one have still a 50% ramp-up to do between now and midyear. So that's the reason we are still a little bit behind at Boeing.

Christian Laughlin

Okay, thanks, Philippe.

Thank you. Our next question is from Olivier Brochet from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Olivier Brochet

Yes, good morning, Philippe. Good morning, Bernard. I would have two questions, please. The first one on production rates for 737 and A320 going forward. How confident are you that you can reach the targets that are set for 2021? And where are the areas of risk beyond what you've just said? And looking beyond that, how do you think about rate 70 at the moment? When can that happen, if ever? And second question is on spare engines. First of all, on 2018, the better-than-expected performance, was it on both CFM56 and LEAP? And for 2019, what sort of assumptions do you have there? And what could support better performance in 2019 versus these assumptions, please?

Philippe Petitcolin

Olivier, I will answer the first question. I will let Bernard try to answer the second one. On 737, A320, we see with what is happening today that when we have a existing production, we have no problem to even increase the rate. So I do not expect any problem for us to meet as a requirement of our customers by 2021, as you mentioned in your question. Question that I don't know how to answer today is the rate that is going to be requested by our customers in 2021.

Today, we are committed on some rates, you know them. There have been some discussions about potential rate increase. But we have not yet finalized these additional rate increases. To be totally honest with you, I do not feel the high pressure we got middle of last year from our customers for a huge additional rate increase in production. There will be some, maybe. But I do not feel, again, the pressure as we had middle of last year.

Olivier Brochet

Philippe, sorry to interject here. What is driving, in your view, this change in pressure level that you get from them?

Philippe Petitcolin

You should ask them, Olivier. But really, I'm not sure that the demand is as strong as it was a year ago. There's still a lot of demand, but maybe, less pressure, it means there is less pressure on the final customer's side.

Bernard Delpit

On spare engines on my side, the good news in 2018 came from CFM56 spare engines where we had to deliver a new order intake. In 2019, we don't expect the same level of spare engine for CFM56. But we are still ready to capture new opportunities on the LEAP. But as CFM56 is ramping down, we don't expect as much spare engines as in 2018.

Philippe Petitcolin

I am not 100% in agreement with Bernard. Bernard is more conservative than me. We don't know, in fact, if the high level of CFM56 spare engine is going to continue at the rate we have seen in 2018 or not. So we have been very cautious in our assumptions for 2019. But as of today, at the end of February, we are still seeing a lot of demand for spare engine CFM56. I'm not talking about the LEAP. The LEAP is well under control in terms of quantity of spare engine we can expect in a year. The one which is not really at the same level of accuracy is the CFM56 because we foresee and we see today very high demand for spare engine of CFM56. And again, we have been very cautious in our assumption for 2019 for CFM56 spare engine. I hope, I hope that we will have very good news to show you in the next coming months.

Olivier Brochet

Thank you very much.

We have a next question from Ben Heelan, Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Ben Heelan

Hi, everyone. Yes, thank you for taking my question. I've got two. The first one was on the transition. You started the year by guiding for a transition headwind of EUR 150 million to EUR 200 million. Obviously, you've said today you entered the year being a tailwind. And in the release, you said it's due to CFM56, but it kind of surprised me that CFM56 was that much of a positive surprise in the year. Was there an element of conservatism in the guidance that you gave at the beginning of the year in that if there was an execution issue with the LEAP ramp-up, it would be included within the guidance that you gave at the beginning of the year?

So first question is was there a degree of conservatism around LEAP in the guidance you gave at the beginning of 2018? And then second question on aftermarket. You flagged revenue recognition weighing on growth in Q4. Could you give a comment on how spares performed in Q4? And then following on from that, is revenue recognition on the MRO side of things, is this going to be a drag for the next few years until we see LEAP engines starting to come into shop in the early 2020s?

Bernard Delpit

Okay, Ben, I will take the question. Transition, let's put it that way, yes, it's conservative in a way, at the beginning of 2019. As just – we just said that we don't expect a lot of spare engine for CFM56 as the one that we ended up with in 2018. Now the guidance is given, taking into account the nominal ramp-up, both in terms of volume and cost. And of course, if something goes differently, we will update the market. But there is nothing specific in the guidance. But once again, if things are better than expected on the spare engines side, you can consider it with certain conservatism.

In Q4, as we flagged since the beginning of the year, we had some seasonal impact on long-term contracts. On the spare part of civil aftermarket, things are very well and we haven't seen any change in the pace of the sales since the beginning of the year, especially for CFM56 spare rate. In terms of MRO revenue recognition, difficult to answer because it's, again, now we are in the new accounting standards and I will – it's difficult for me to assess what would be the situation in the other previous standard. But I would say that, now that we have reset everything, MRO sale will continue to grow as we have seen in the past.

Philippe Petitcolin

If I may just add one comment on the spare parts for CFM56. In Q4, we enjoyed a solid, healthy double-digit growth on the spare parts for CFM56.

Ben Heelan

Okay, great. Thank you guys.

Our next question is from Robert Stallard with Vertical Research. Please go ahead.

Robert Stallard

Thanks so much. Good morning. Philippe and Bernard, you've commented quite a lot about the CFM56 engine spare aftermarket, but I was wondering if you could comment on some of the other engines in the portfolio, what you see – you saw on the aftermarket there in 2018 and what your thoughts are for 2019. And then, secondly, on the 2019 cash flow. Perhaps, Bernard, if you could give us some thoughts on your expectations for working capital and CapEx, that would be very helpful.

Philippe Petitcolin

Robert, you know that our index that we published, the 12.2%, it is really very dependent on the CFM56. The GE90 spares were a bit flat compared to 2017. We didn't see high growth. The Sam146 was not also with big numbers. And our share on the GP7200 was also very, very, very limited. So the GE90 is by far outside of the CFM56, the second item where we foresee some – and we look at changes year-after-year. It was quite flattish in 2018.

Bernard Delpit

For free cash guidance in 2019, there are many moving parts, of course. We think that EBITDA will grow as much as in the high teens, I mean, very dynamic. The headwinds will come from working capital CapEx and taxes where we say, for working capital, something in the region of EUR 100 million and EUR 150 million headwind. And for investment, both CapEx and R&D, a headwind of the same magnitude. We have some uncertainty about taxes in terms of cash. And that's why we guided for something around 55% after that. But we really want to be above 55%, in the region of 85% to 90% of net income, so something close to what we've done in terms of performance in 2018. But definitely, free cash will grow in 2019, thanks to a very good increase in EBITDA, again high teen.

Robert Stallard

Okay, thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question is from Andrew Humphrey from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Andrew Humphrey

Hi, good morning and thank you. A couple of questions, if I may. One is on the broader supply chain. You've mentioned maybe some of the pressure from your customers on discussions around delivery rate increases as maybe less enthusiastic than you've seen a year ago. Can you tell me, does that – is there a kind of higher level of comfort now with the broader supply chain that the sort of Tier 3, Tier 4 suppliers are delivering to expectations and capable of delivering to expectations?

And how, I guess, does that translate into your expectations for general pricing in the supply chain over the next year or so? And the second question is just on interiors. You've highlighted that, that will be a transition year for sales this year. Can you be any more precise around that? And, I guess, the kind of burning question is how long are the sales cycles in that business where you might be kind of expecting to turn that top line around?

Philippe Petitcolin

Yes, I will try to answer your question, Andrew. On our supply chain, we are doing now a lot better than at the beginning. I mean, the supply chain is really moving very well. It doesn't mean that we don't have once in a while some problems, and the problems are not really with the machining. The machining is now very well positioned for growth. The machines have been delivered everywhere and we have capacity, so I do not foresee any kind of problem related to the machining of our parts if there is an additional requirement coming from either Boeing or Airbus for more quantity.

The problems remain in the raw material, both the forging and the casting, which are today still under a certain level of pressure, you know that all the industry, the engine industry, is going to the same places for forging and casting. And I must admit that we don't have a lot of additional capacity, which will be provided by these guys. As of today and based on the existing commitments we make to our customers, it's working fine and it is gathering what they are committed for in terms of deliveries. So we don't have a problem, and we are happy today with our supply chain. But when we talk about additional quantities, there we have some additional discussions. And this discussion will not come from the machining suppliers, but more from forging and maybe some casting. The second question is related to IFE, if I correctly understood it.

Bernard Delpit

Interiors.

Philippe Petitcolin

Interiors in general? Interiors in general, we had a good year for cabin in terms of growth. We had a slight growth in terms of sales, something we didn't have on seats because we had a reduction in sales of about 20% in seats. We believe there is a lot of potential. We have many, many RFP coming from customers. But for us, before talking about growth and how much is going to be the growth over the next coming years, just looking at market share and get back to the market share we enjoyed before the crisis. That's the #1 criteria we are putting for the teams and the people who are running these businesses.

But it comes first from customer, customer satisfaction, and we need to bring back the quality, the delivery, the on-time delivery that our customers are expecting. It's the trust of our customers which will bring the additional sales. So I am totally confident we are going to do it. We are going to grow these businesses by something in the range of 5% to 10% a year in the next coming years. It's coming both from the market itself and our market share, especially in the seats business, which should come back to the levels we enjoyed before the crisis.

Bernard Delpit

If I may add some color on the guidance for interiors. We see 2019 as a transition period because we believe that, in terms of sales, it should be flat, all right? Flat with seats and cabins in different situations. Definitely, 2018 was a trough for seats, and now it's picking up, and it will be picked up especially in the second half of 2019. And for cabins, it would depend on volumes on widebody aircrafts, so it could be more headwind for cabin.

Definitely, in terms of profitability, 2019 should see a strong recovery of our interior business versus what you've seen in 2018 that was just breakeven, right? But remember that for the 12 months before we took the control of Zodiac, this businesses were loss-making at more than EUR 100 million, so we are definitely on the recovery mode and it's working well.

Andrew Humphrey

That’s extremely helpful. Thank you very much.

Our next question is from David Perry from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

David Perry

Good morning, Bernard. Just one question, please. Back at the CMD, your cash flow guidance included an assumption for spending on a variance of the LEAP for the NMA aircraft, and it looks like Boeing has delayed that launch, maybe it won't happen. I just wondered if you had any updated thinking on that or you're going to go ahead with the spending just to be prepared?

Philippe Petitcolin

At this stage, we are still working in order to be prepared, so we have not reduced our spending on this potential new program as we expect Boeing to make a decision on the selection of the engine in the next coming month. So we are talking about months. And again, all these R&D we are putting is something which is worth for our future business in engines. So even, David, if you are not selected or if Boeing was taking more time, it's not wasted money, it's very well-invested money.

Bernard Delpit

If I may, we said that we will increase our, self-funded R&D in the range of EUR 150 million to EUR 200 million, but the NMA represents only a small part of that, a small part of that. So should there be any delay or any decision of Boeing not to select us, it won't be a big game-changer for our R&D guidance for 2019.

David Perry

But just a follow-up, what about 2020, 2021, 2022? Because the CMD guidance took us to 2022. So would it change the guidance if there was no NMA?

Bernard Delpit

But of course, yes. Of course, of course. We clearly said that we had EUR 1 billion R&D in the R&D guidance in the Capital Markets Day. So that was taken into account. If we're not selected, the R&D profile will definitely change versus what we said in November. But for 2019 alone, I mean, again, the NMA is only a small portion of the EUR 150 million to EUR 200 million guidance.

David Perry

Great, thank you.

Our next question is from Harry Breach from MainFirst. Please go ahead.

Harry Breach

Yes, good morning and hello, Philippe and Bernard. Could I possibly ask three questions? A couple on aftermarket, maybe to start. Firstly, in the opening months of 2019, as you look in terms of shop visit, bookings and current work scope trends, do you say – would you characterize them as being similar as they were through 2018 or strengthening as the shop visit numbers, work scope trends, material consumption? And then looking at aftermarket slightly differently, can you maybe give us a feel both at Propulsion and Equipment for the sort of benefit to aftermarket growth you saw from an initial provisioning, any initial provisioning effects in 2018?

And then third question, completely different one here, as a big fan of the registration document, I used to enjoy the backlog figures that you disclosed in there, including up to 2016. And I understand, with the transition to IFRS 15, the choice was made not to put them in. Do you think that we might see backlog figures being disclosed in future again that can demonstrate the visibility that you have in your businesses?

Philippe Petitcolin

Okay. Let me try to take the first one and I will pass the second one, which is the most difficult one, for Bernard. I'm joking. Shop visits, spare business, IP, if you want to have a flavor of the beginning of 2019, it's good, it's really good. We didn't see any kind of negative impact compared to what we have seen in 2018. So in terms of engine shop visits, we are still on a very nice increase. In terms of spending cash per visits, it's also with no major change compared to what we have enjoyed in 2018. In equipment, we have the same flavor.

We are keeping, receiving orders for both spare parts and initial provisioning. Initial provisioning coming mainly for our nacelle business, we have the nacelle, as you know, which has been selected for Airbus on the A320neo and the A330neo. So all these new airplanes are coming with new customers, now a lot of either version in both A320 and A330. And all these guys, they need some initial provisioning to build their spare stock, so – spare inventory. So no major change, a good healthy business since the beginning of the year.

Bernard Delpit

Well, looking at the backlog, indeed, IFRS 15 changed the way we looked at the backlog because the way you register your book services, long-term service is a bit more difficult. But what I can say that the backlog is healthy, and it's increasing in 2018 versus 2017, so we still have, I would say, three or four years of protection in our portfolio. But I will review that, Harry. I'm not so sure that will continue to publish our backlog the way we did before. And by the way, it's not very easy to make comparisons between different players of our industry that all have different views of what backlog is.

Harry Breach

Can I just follow-up, Philippe, and this could just be my complete ignorance speaking. On the LEAP side, is there any material initial provisioning impact, quick engine change kits, anything like that, that's material? Or is it not really there?

Philippe Petitcolin

No, no, it's not material. What we see on the LEAP are spare engines, but that's the only thing we're seeing.

Harry Breach

Thank you very much.

We have the next question from Tristan Sanson from Exane. Please go ahead.

Tristan Sanson

Yes, good morning gentlemen. So three questions on my side. The first one, can you comment a bit on the sign of recovery, the shipments of helicopter turbine that we enjoyed this year and give us a bit of color whether it's coming from civil platform, military platform and what you see is the direction for this in 2019, large turbines, small turbines, that would be helpful. Second is a follow-up question on the spare engine activity and sensitivity of your guidance to that for us to get a feel for the margin for error that is hard to predict. Can you tell us if spare engine's volumes were flat in 2019 versus 2018, what would roughly be the impact on your EBIT guidance for 2019, that would be useful. And the third question is on the usage of the sort of the maintenance capacity in the CFM56 network. Do you have an idea of where – whether we're close to saturation within the CFM network and our third-party? So is it a blocking factor in the number of project or not and how do you see that capacity evolving in 2019?

Philippe Petitcolin

Tristan, I will try to answer the first question on helicopter engines. We have seen, compared to 2017, an increase of 15%. And the quantity of turbine delivered, we reached the level of 773 engines delivered, compared to 672 in 2017. But looking more into details compared to last year, in terms of delivery, it's more commercial deliveries that have seen the increase. But on the other side, in terms of booking, we have seen more military bookings. But the military bookings, as you know, helicopters will be delivered in 2020, 2021, 2022.

So in terms of deliveries for us, to answer specifically your question, it's more commercial helicopter engine, which is coming the growth we enjoyed in 2018. In terms of booking, it's just inverse, we have seen more military engines booked. But again, these engines will be delivered later on. We have seen some nice certification of new engines in 2018. We are expecting a few ones in 2019, especially for the H160, the new helicopter of Airbus Helicopter. And in terms of deliveries for 2019, it's quite flattish compared to 2018 in terms of quantity of helicopter engines. I will answer the third one, I will let Bernard answer the second question.

On the capacity of MRO, for CFM56, today, there's still some capacity. But we are preparing ourselves and we will update you later on because, as you know, we enjoy at Safran something in the range of 10% of the total shop visits, which are done on our engine in the world. And with the LEAP coming up in the 2022, 2025 time frame and with the contracts, long-term contracts we are signing with our customers, we will need to have more capacity.

You cannot run these businesses with long-term agreements if you can only do 10% of the fleet yourself. So we will have to invest in new facilities to be ready by 2022, 2023. So I am expecting my team to come back to me sometime in 2019 with two projects for new MRO shops that will be done somewhere in the world where we believe there is both the market and the competitiveness for the shops.

Bernard Delpit

For spare engine. Yes.

Tristan Sanson

I'm sorry, Bernard, I suspect this investment is already factored in the guidance you gave in 2022.

Philippe Petitcolin

Yes, yes they are. Of course. They are not that big in terms of – they are not really capital-intensive shops. The highest item in the shop in terms of cost is the test bench. The test bench is expensive. It costs in the shop something in the range of EUR 10 million to EUR 20 million, but the rest of the shop is not that capital-intensive. But to answer your question, yes, they are already in our books.

Bernard Delpit

It's in the guidance. It's what explains increased CapEx as I just mentioned to the question before. In regard to spare engines activity, our guidance takes into account the same amount, the same volume of spare engines for LEAP in 2019 and 2018. True, less CFM56 engine than what we had in 2018. Should we have a good surprise, we are talking here of a double-digit impact on the margins and on the transition cost.

Tristan Sanson

On the margin, you mean on the profit – on the recurring operating profit?

Bernard Delpit

Yes, yes.

Tristan Sanson

Okay, very good, thank you.

Operator

Philippe Petitcolin

Thank you very much. Have a nice day, and again, thank you.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call conference.