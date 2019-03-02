Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

The Shanghai Composite surged 5.6% overnight, taking the index into bull market territory, after President Trump delayed an increase in tariffs scheduled for March 1. "The U.S. has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China," he wrote on Twitter. "Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement."

Tuesday:

Investors were relieved by the lack of fireworks at high-profile congressional hearings. The Fed confirmed it is in no rush to make judgments on future policy, while Big Pharma CEOs highlighted how complex the American healthcare system is and that no quick fixes are going to present themselves. Crude oil futures also rallied following a decline in U.S. crude inventories and as OPEC seemed to stick to its supply cuts despite pressure from President Trump.

Wednesday:

In exchange for market access after Brexit, the U.K. financial services industry will have to stick closely to EU standards on everything from bonuses to capital requirements. The tough new rules are part of broader reform arranged by the European parliament and the bloc's national governments. Sterling also rose 0.4% to over $1.33, after Theresa May offered MPs a chance to delay Brexit.

Thursday:

South Korea's KOSPI index closed down 1.8% - the most since Oct. 23 - and the nation's currency fell 0.5% after President Trump cut short his nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. "Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn’t do that," Trump told reporters. In other news, data showed gross domestic product rising 2.9% in 2018, just shy of the Trump administration's 3% target.

Friday:

A planned revision to international tax rules for the digital era could be drawn up within 2019 after the U.S. and Ireland indicated that they wanted a deal, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. The comments came after he met with Steven Mnuchin in Paris. The U.S. Treasury Secretary cited hopes for a "global solution at the OECD, that that would replace" the French digital tax, which is expected to be introduced shortly.