Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week
Stocks continue to track higher as trade overhangs incrementally fade away. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to crack 2,800 and the Nasdaq gained 0.9%, while the Dow fell back 0.1% to end a nine-week winning streak. "Whatever the concerns, around trade tariffs, or decelerating corporate profits, we believe this bull market remains very healthy," advises Credit Suisse in a look ahead. Next week will be the 10-year anniversary of when the S&P 500 Index bottomed out at 666 amid the financial crisis. For a full preview of next week's events, check out the latest Stocks to Watch update.
Economy
Monday:
The Shanghai Composite surged 5.6% overnight, taking the index into bull market territory, after President Trump delayed an increase in tariffs scheduled for March 1. "The U.S. has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China," he wrote on Twitter. "Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement."
Tuesday:
Investors were relieved by the lack of fireworks at high-profile congressional hearings. The Fed confirmed it is in no rush to make judgments on future policy, while Big Pharma CEOs highlighted how complex the American healthcare system is and that no quick fixes are going to present themselves. Crude oil futures also rallied following a decline in U.S. crude inventories and as OPEC seemed to stick to its supply cuts despite pressure from President Trump.
Wednesday:
In exchange for market access after Brexit, the U.K. financial services industry will have to stick closely to EU standards on everything from bonuses to capital requirements. The tough new rules are part of broader reform arranged by the European parliament and the bloc's national governments. Sterling also rose 0.4% to over $1.33, after Theresa May offered MPs a chance to delay Brexit.
Thursday:
South Korea's KOSPI index closed down 1.8% - the most since Oct. 23 - and the nation's currency fell 0.5% after President Trump cut short his nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. "Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn’t do that," Trump told reporters. In other news, data showed gross domestic product rising 2.9% in 2018, just shy of the Trump administration's 3% target.
Friday:
A planned revision to international tax rules for the digital era could be drawn up within 2019 after the U.S. and Ireland indicated that they wanted a deal, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. The comments came after he met with Steven Mnuchin in Paris. The U.S. Treasury Secretary cited hopes for a "global solution at the OECD, that that would replace" the French digital tax, which is expected to be introduced shortly.
Stocks
Monday:
It was a big session for General Electric (GE), whose shares soared 10.7% after selling its biopharma business to Danaher (DHR) for $21.4B. GE will use net proceeds to trim its debt pile, which stood at $121B at the end of December. Despite the latest restructuring, GE still faces significant hurdles in recovering its former corporate glory after losing two-thirds of its market value in the last two years.
Tuesday:
The U.S. Justice Department is standing down in a so-far losing battle to unwind the AT&T (T)-Time Warner merger after its defeat at the appellate level. "We are grateful that the Court of Appeals considered our objections to the District Court opinion," a DOJ spokesman declared. "The Department has no plans to seek further review.”
Wednesday:
Federal filings suggest PG&E (PCG) delayed for years a safety overhaul of a century-old transmission line that is suspected of starting the Camp Fire wildfire. PG&E told regulators in 2013 it planned to replace many of the towers, wires and hardware pieces on the line, and again proposed the project in 2014, 2015 and 2016 after pushing it back each year. Work was then expected to start in June 2018, but it still has not begun.
Thursday:
There was lots of news from Tesla (TSLA), with Elon Musk announcing a move to sell vehicles only over the internet. The decision will lower the price of the Model 3 to $35,000 - a key part of the company's effort to become a mainstream automaker. Tesla shares fell 4% AH after Musk said he doesn't expect the company to be profitable in Q1, based on his expectations for one-time charges and other financial commitments.
Friday:
Amazon's press-to-order Dash buttons were officially discontinued, although existing devices will continue to function "so long as the public keeps using them." Amazon (AMZN) VP Daniel Rausch called them an "awesome stepping stone into the world of connected home," but one that no longer fits a world where smart speakers and connected appliances are becoming more common. Reports also surfaced suggesting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been pleading with Amazon to reconsider a decision to abandon its HQ2 in Long Island City.
Weekly Market Movement Wrap
U.S. Indices
Dow near flat at 26,026. S&P 500 +0.4% to 2,804. Nasdaq +0.9% to 7,595. Russell 2000 flat at 1,590. CBOE Volatility Index +0.4% to 13.57.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples -0.4%. Utilities -0.09%. Financials +0.8%. Telecom +0.6%. Healthcare +0.34%. Industrials +0.15%. Information Technology +0.98%. Materials -1.62%. Energy +1.08%. Consumer Discretionary +0.15%.
World Indices
London -1% to 7,107. France +1% to 5,265. Germany +1.3% to 11,602. Japan +0.8% to 21,603. China +6.8% to 2,994. Hong Kong flat at 28,812. India +0.5% to 36,064.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -2.6% to $55.77/bbl. Gold -2.9% to $1,294.5/oz. Natural Gas +4.9% to 2.849. Ten-Year Treasury Yield -0.4% to 121.63.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.3%. USD/JPY +1.11%. GBP/USD +1.2%. Bitcoin -3.3%. Litecoin -3.1%. Ethereum -8.%. Ripple -0.5%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) +251%. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services (CIFS) +154%. Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) +120%. FTE Networks (FTNW) +83%. Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) +72%.
Top Stock Losers
Immunogen (IMGN) -56%. Energous (WATT) -40%. CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) -39%. Intrexon (XON) -39%. Nutanix (NTNX) -37%.
Where will the markets be headed next week? Current trends and ideas? Add your thoughts to the comments section.
This article was written by