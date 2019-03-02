Reining In The Chaos At Nutanix

But apart from holding our position (still well in the black), we're not inclined to add until the smoke clears up a bit.

For now, given that there is a lot that is going right as well, we give management the benefit of the doubt.

Nutanix (NTNX) was performing very well in the SHU portfolio, but the Q3 guidance was a bit of a rude awakening. What to do with the shares?

A company like Nutanix, which runs on substantial valuation multiples, can't afford to have an execution failure, especially since the company isn't profitable and isn't expected to be profitable for some time to come.

Yet, that is what happened, and the big question, of course, is whether this was a one-off or whether there is something more structural going on.

Here is what happened, according to management. In 2017, they really increased spending on lead generation, by a whopping 75%. This paid off in 2018, and then a number of things happened:

They got great efficiencies on that spend, increasing sales and backlog.

They concentrated too much on existing customers because it is easier than converting non-customers into customers; in our view, this is at least in part also the result of their proliferating product portfolio and the enticing opportunity to cross-sell these to existing customers.

They underspend on new customers, which they didn't immediately notice as things were still moving on momentum from that 75% lead generation spend.

Management assumed the efficiency gains would continue, and as a result of cost pressures (the company still doesn't generate a profit), they started to move funds away from lead generation.

In our view, the pressures here come from their product proliferation as the company has developed and introduced numerous new products in the last couple of years.

This has created both cost pressures, as well as the enticing opportunity of selling these new products to existing customers, leading to neglecting lead generation.

The good thing about this is that this looks like an internal issue, which seems to be remediable. The company is correcting that since December and will continue to correct that (Q2CC):

So, we took some action in December and we reallocated dollars in December. We did the same thing in January, and we’re doing the same thing now in Q3 and we’ll repeat that in Q4, reallocating more dollars to demand gen and some away from non-sales hiring.

But this is of course adding cost, and perhaps that has something to do with the fairly abysmal EPS guidance for Q3 (a loss of $0.60). From the Q2CC:

And if you look at the expenses quarter-over-quarter now, it did $297 million in Q2. We’ve guided to $330 million, $340 million in Q3 here. Almost 75% of the expense increase quarter-over-quarter projected is in the run rate, effectively. And there’s not a whole lot that we can do about that. We expect the top line to be bigger it would have absorbed that spending easily.

Somewhat reassuring is that 75% of that increase is just the run rate. Also, management argues there won't be a similar increase in spending from Q3 to Q4, so this seems to be a one-off.

There is also of course the possibility that this merely looks like an internal issue, but that there are wider factors at work. There are some reasons to look here, as competitor NetApp (NTAP) also suffered from weakness, which they blamed on a market slowdown. Management isn't buying that (Q2CC):

So right now, we’re really thinking about this is an internal issue. I mean we’ve looked at our win rates closely and if anything, they’ve actually had a steady a little bit of an uptick. Our pipeline conversion rates have actually stayed pretty steady. We look at our Global 2000 customer base and they continue to buy, this is a record quarter for us in terms of number of $1 million deals, number of $5 million deals, number of more than $0.5 million deals. So, many of those things actually point in the direction of internal stuff as opposed to external.

Or perhaps there are competitive worries? This too was dismissed by management (Q2CC):

But then there are things that we also got along the way, like our product is 10x better than 3 years ago. We used to run on one or two workloads four years ago. Now we run pretty much every workload. We used to run on one server four years ago. Now, we run on a multitude of servers and we have all these different software-only form factors and subscription form factors. We have a much bigger customer base than three, four years ago. Repeat business is way better than three, four years ago. The brand is bigger. The Gartner Magic Quadrant has been new in the last couple of years.

The company has indeed considerable external validation from Gartner (Q2CC):

Just this quarter, our database service offering, Era, was named 2018 Product of the Year by CRM. And for the second year in a row, Gartner has recognized our platform as the leader in the market in its Magic Quadrant for HCI systems. In fact, our software has been ranked as the top HCI solution by Gartner for the past 6 years across two different magic quadrant reports.

There are perhaps some mitigating forces as the company has gone through several changes in the last 18 months or so:

Concentrating on software sales

Turning these into recurring revenues

Introducing a host of new products.

Of course, the sales force also has to deal with these changes, and this might have dulled their message a bit and reduced their productivity, or as management (quoting former Intel CEO Andy Groove) put it (Q2CC, our emphasis):

Let Chaos Reign and then Rein in Chaos. So, we let chaos reign in the first half of ‘18 with product portfolio in terms of lack of crisp messaging and then obviously when we realized that we had to do a better job of messaging and classification and things of that nature.

There is more bad news to come, though:

The new sales hirings take 4-8 quarters to get up to full speed (after 8 quarters they are supposed to be able to handle the biggest leads).

Europe is 12 months behind the US.

On the latter (Q2CC):

EMEA is obviously probably 12 months behind the U.S., and it reaped the existing customer base really well and will continue to do so in this next six to 9 months. But they will start to see the effects as well probably in the next 12 months.

The spend issue was a global issue so the impact on EMEA leads is yet to appear.

Positives

One might wonder whether there were any positives in the quarter. Well, some we have already mentioned:

Q2 was actually a good quarter, it's the Q3 outlook that is causing investors to flee (with the stock down 30%+ as we write).

The company's retention rate is "way better than 90%" according to management, details will follow on the investor day March 20.

The company did really well in EMEA, which is why they are bringing key people to the Americas, most notably Chris Kaddaras, the current Head of EMEA sales, to lead both the Americas and EMEA sales organizations.

They had a number of key wins in the quarter, particularly a record number of contracts above $5M.

Subscription services were 47% of revenue in Q2, but will reach 70%-75% of billings within 3-5 quarters.

New products (beyond core) were bought by 21% of the customers and management is confident they can increase this to the 40% range where AHV is now (which took 4 years to achieve).

Guidance

For Q3, from the earnings PR:

Revenue between $290 million and $300 million;

Billings between $360 million and $370 million;

Non-GAAP gross margin between 75% and 76%;

Non-GAAP operating expenses between $330 million and $340 million; and

Non-GAAP net loss per share of approximately $0.60, using approximately 183 million weighted shares outstanding

That's indeed quite a shock, it means a non-GAAP loss of over $100M and revenues falling well short of expectations, with revenue expected to be $331M and EPS at -$0.25.

Cash

Data by YCharts

One worry would be the fact that the company is loss making and profitability isn't in the near future perspective. However, fears should be allayed considerably when contemplating the above figures which show a market improvement in cash flow.

These figures don't yet include Q2 results and this quarter was not quite as good, but also no reason to panic (Q2CC):

we generated $38 million cash from operations in Q2, which was positively impacted by $17 million of ESPP inflow. Free cash flow in the quarter was negative $4 million. The performance was also positively impacted by the $17 million of ESPP inflow in the quarter.

The company isn't going to run out of cash anytime soon as they closed Q2 with cash and short-term investments of $966 million, up $1 million from Q1. The company has also $429.6 million in convertible notes outstanding.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Enterprise value is roughly $8.46 billion; with revenue roughly at $1.3 billion, it's selling at 6.5x fiscal year 2019 (ending in June) sales. That is still not cheap.

Conclusion

The company still has a lot going for it, and if it can restore the new deals pipe, it has lots of up-selling opportunities as well with a host of new products that are only in the first stage of generating traction.

But investor confidence has been understandably shaken and this will take considerable time to restore. An analyst even exhorted that they bring the promoted EMEA sales wonder Chris Kaddaras to the analyst day and next earnings call.

And that's provided that management's diagnosis is the correct one and there is not some more fundamental shift (and/or deceleration) going on in the market.

Since we're still well in the black in this name, we're going to give them the benefit of the doubt and sit it out, but we wouldn't be buyers of a new position here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.