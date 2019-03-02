Digital Realty's (DLR) CEO Bill Stein on Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference - Transcript

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference February 28, 2019 12:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Bill Stein – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Flannery – Morgan Stanley

Simon Flannery

All right. Good morning, everybody. It is my great pleasure to welcome, Bill Stein, CEO of Digital Realty. Bill, thanks so much for being here. We really appreciate it.

Bill Stein

Simon, thanks a lot for having us. We really appreciate it.

Simon Flannery

So it’s been a conference full of cloud, artificial intelligence, 5G, a lot of the things that I know you’ve been focused on for a number of years here, but maybe if you could just start by going through the 2019 priorities for the company and where you’re really focused on?

Bill Stein

Sure, Simon. Our priorities are really to continue to press our strategic and competitive advantage. So we have the only global platform that offers a soup to nuts solution to our customers from the smallest cage and cabin, all the way up to 25, 30-megawatt hyperscale as well as connectivity. This has worked up very well for us over the last several years, and we expect that it will continue to work well for us this year and continue to improve our customer intimacy.

Simon Flannery

Right. And talk about the scale points, because you’ve got a lot of new players coming into the market place, but how does that advantage you in terms of your discussions with customers, big and small?

Bill Stein

So, what we can offer the customer is in essence of one-stop shop. So they can come to us and they can look for 50 KW in Atlanta, and they can get 35 megawatts in Virginia, and they can get 15 megawatts in Amsterdam, and 15 megawatts in Osaka and 12 megawatts in Sydney and no one else can do that. And I think our customers are looking to get to market as quickly as possible with their product. It’s about speed to market, and to be able to negotiate one contract with one partner for all of these locations as they bring these data centers up. And to work with someone that they’ve worked with before, who has delivered on a timely basis a product that works as advertised, I think, is a significant advantage.

Simon Flannery

So what are you seeing in terms of customers buying in the various different regions, is that something that’s ramping?

Bill Stein

So it varies by customer and by market. So you really can’t generalize. And if a customer has made a major purchase last year in Virginia, they may not be making as bigger purchase this year in Virginia, but they could be making a significant purchases in Europe and Asia. But then other customers will be buying in Virginia. So it’s a – the demand tends to level off across the entire customer base, but it’s hard to – one customer is not going to go large, that 30-megawatt a click every quarter in the same market is just…

Simon Flannery

That’s what the investors, I think struggled within the business model. Can you then talk about Ascenty? You’ve recently closed that deal. So how is the integration going? And what do you see as the opportunity in Latin America?

Bill Stein

So we closed that deal at the end of December. So little less than – roughly 60 days ago, and our team has been working hard on both the sales front and the design and construction front. So we now have established the rules of engagement for our sales force, and so we have a 100 DLR reps, that are now – that now have additional product to sell in Brazil. And our teams, the Ascenty teams are working with our design and construction teams to – and our supply chain group to look at how they can drive their cost down further. And so when you think about Ascenty with a marketing leading position in Brazil at 30%, the next largest player is at 10%, and to add in our sales force as well as our ability to drive their cost down. I think, that they will have a market leading position for quite a long time in Brazil.

Simon Flannery

So how long will it really start to see those kind of – the actions you are taking on the sales side, on the infrastructure side to really start showing up in revenues?

Bill Stein

I think, you’re going to see it this year for sure. At which you are going to see booking, whether you see revenues, but that may not be until the following year, because we have to build the product before you can generate the revenues. Hopefully, the bookings will be this year.

Simon Flannery

Okay. Let’s get back to the broader demand environment, you talked about some of the volatility around it. I think there has been a concern in the market given some of the softer leasing we’ve seen at some companies over the last couple of quarters and some of the deceleration in cloud CapEx. Whether it’s in our pocket or whether it’s something more substantial, perhaps just take us through what you’re seeing right now? What you’re seeing in terms of your guidance for 2019? And how you think about in particular the hyperscale opportunity?

Bill Stein

So I just had a meeting a few weeks ago with one of our largest hyperscale customers on the West Coast, and I remained quite optimistic in terms of hyperscale demand. I think you need to look back, you have to sit back and look at what the secondary demand drivers are. And as you said, this conference has been about the cloud, it’s been about the artificial intelligence, it’s about IoT, 5G, Loyang Drive and these are all going to drive our business significantly. And we – our business sits – it provides the foundation for all of these developments and trends.

So as that translate into a quarter-to-quarter uptick in bookings, I would say, not necessarily, but I think if you look at our fourth quarter average, every quarter you should see that trending up nicely year after year after year based on what’s going on. You need to have a capital, fortunately you have the capital and you need to have the right product in the right markets, and I think we’re in good position there too.

Simon Flannery

And what are you seeing out of some of the other regions like Europe. Is that – are you seeing some of these markets growing? Seeing a different part of the demand cycle in terms of being earlier stage. So more upside in the near term?

Bill Stein

I think Europe is certainly steady, and the demand – the deal sizes are smaller in Europe than they are say in Northern Virginia. And I think, one of the reasons for that is our cloud service provider consider norther Virginia and service quite a bit of United States. If a cloud service provider sits in the UK. they’re not going to be able to service Germany. So the installations are smaller, because they are – they have to – I mean, frequently their customers are confined within the borders of that country.

Simon Flannery

You need to be in Frankfurt and Amsterdam and…

Bill Stein

You need to be in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Paris and Dublin. I’d say, those are your major markets over there.

Simon Flannery

And how should we think about the hyperscale self perform versus the outsourcing of their data centers? Is – I know it varies by each one of them, but are you seeing any big changes? And how much they want to do themselves versus partner with you?

Bill Stein

I’m not. I mean, there has always been an aspect of our customers doing it themselves. But I think, I would put it and think about it from two categories. And it’s a vendor diversification where when they purchase themselves, they diversify, because they are another vendor and it’s risk mitigation. So they can’t run the risk that one of their partners, for whatever reason, can’t provide product in the market when they need it. So they can hedge that risk by having land inventory in those markets, and I think that they would look to us, at least, what I’ve seen is, they typically look to us or someone like us to provide inventory. I think for some reason, we’re all tapped out, whether it’s because we own the product or because the capital markets are shut down, that covers their bases.

Simon Flannery

And you talked about land inventory there, you’ve been making some major purchases in Northern Virginia and elsewhere in the last couple of quarters here. So just talk about the philosophy? What do you need to do as an organization, as a management team, to say we’re confident acquiring that because of what we see down the road, is that..?

Bill Stein

Yes. I mean, so we won’t expect land in a market where we don’t have a customer and we don’t have demand and hopping for probably multiple customers. So we’re not going to go to the new markets by land, and say that we’re going to build and hopefully somebody is just going to come and fill up the space. When we bought the 400-plus acres in Northern Virginia, we had just sold out our Building L, which is almost 100 megawatts of capacity. And when we underwrote that building, we expected, it would take us three years to fill it up, and we ended up filling it in nine months.

So – and we have a lot of land. We’re building ours and we thought that it would take us 10 years to build out that campus. So we think it’s going to be a lot shorter now. And we think it could be – we could build that out in three years or so. And so we definitely didn’t want to be short of land in Northern Virginia, thus we bought the 400 acres, and that will be our next campus. And we have land in Manassas as well. So I think Northern Virginia for various reasons is still the hardest market in the world.

And – admittedly, there is a lot of capital there too, a lot of the private capital players that have purchased land there and specking developments. But our customers for various reasons would rather expand an existing location than go to a new one. Because once they’ve put their network in to a location, and all these data centers require a network. And that’s a significant investment, that they would prefer not to replicate somewhere else unless you are totally out in that location.

Simon Flannery

All this used capital is being deployed in many cases, that’s exactly as you’ve got experience in the industry, but are you seeing them put pressure on pricing that somebody may want to go you, but they say, hay, I’ve got this bid here from XYZ private operator, so you need to work with me?

Bill Stein

I mean, we’re seeing that, but we’re not going down to match the market. We think our product commands a premium and so we are charging premium. We did in our guidance we reduced our range for development yields from – it had been 10 to 12 historically, we took it down to 9 to 12. But you have to keep in mind, that because the size of the deals have increased so dramatically, as I said, last year we did two deals of 25 megawatts, in any business when you sell a lot of a product, you typically charge less, but we can build for less too.

When you’re building that much space at once, you have a tremendous advantage from a cost standpoint, both in terms of your supply chain and just your – the same carry cost and thus should basis as well or so. You know, while price is coming down, yields are not coming down at the same rate because your build costs are going down. And these are typically investment-grade tenants or these are 10-year leases, 10- to 15-year deals, AAA credits. So if you think about risk-adjusted returns at these levels, that is still very attractive. So in fact, I think – I dare say that if we were to mark any of these to private market valuations and sell them as a triple-net product, the cap rates would be – the spread on development yield to cap rates would be something that’s unusually wide.

Simon Flannery

And that – you hear a lot about the amount of dry powder out there, I mean, how are you thinking about may be doing more asset monetization? Or partnering with a pension fund or..?

Bill Stein

We’re doing both. We did a large forward equity deal last year when we purchased Ascenty. We haven’t drawn any of that equity down. That our goal is to be self funding this year and not to hit the equity markets. We may be the only data center, that doesn’t hit the equity markets based on recent activity. But I don’t think we’re going to have to. We’re looking, as any good real estate company should do, we’re looking to improve the overall quality of our portfolio and sharpen our focus, which means we want to sell assets in markets where we – which we know no longer consider critical markets and sell product that is no longer consistent with our current core strategy.

And we certainly – we’ve done that for the last several years and I think we’ll do more of it this year. So that’s a certainty, I would say, and you’ll see that happening over the course of the year. And then I think joint ventures make sense as well, and I think you’ll see some of that as well. I mean, we obviously have done joint ventures throughout our career. We did a joint venture with Prudential many years ago on assets in Northern Virginia. We did a joint venture in Amazon, that was the first joint venture done. It was cloud-based products. So it was Michelle, it was fairly easy for her to get her arms around it. Our second joint venture was with a group called Griffin Capital and that was who improved data center. So it was obviously pushing it out a little bit in terms of spectrum and Griffin was able to understand that and do the deal. We’ve done a number of JVs with developers, who have owned land position in markets where we wanted land. And then last year, when we did Ascenty, we did the joint venture with Brookfield, which is obviously a very large, well-known asset manager and with tremendous amount of experience in Brazil over a 100 years.

So while it was money – from our standpoint, it was strategic capital, because of their experience in the market. They own – they've been in the infrastructure business down there forever so they own transmission, they own power, they own highways and think about our new business in Brazil, we're not only in the data centers, we're in the fiber business and it's great to have a relationship with someone who owns the highways because it makes it easier to get easements to lay down the fiber. So we have plenty of experience in doing joint ventures.

We brought a new Chief Investment Officer on board at the end of the year, Greg Wright from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. I think it's now Bank of America, they dropped the Merrill Lynch name and – at least from investment banking group. And Greg has – Greg ran North America for the them, but he came up on the M&A side. So he's done a lot of M&A, did over all M&A frankly in the last several years, he and other firm, but he was always the lead. And he's raised a lot of private money. So he's close to the private equity players and so I would expect that some point this year, you'll see an interesting announcement from us.

Simon Flannery

On pricing, I think, you're working through some of the price resets on some of the business you acquired with the DuPont Fabros side, but what are we seeing on an underlying basis?

Bill Stein

Well, we gave guidance that we expect that our cash portfolio will roll down this year in the high single digits, and that's predominantly because of the legacy DuPont Fabros assets that we acquired. Those deals were structured with rent holidays, they were initially put on the books by the DFT team. And so the face rents tended to be higher, to get to GAAP yields that were acceptable to investors at the time, which – and we had 3% bumps to higher face rents at the beginning and you're going to have a terminal rent that is higher than market and that's what's happening right now. So that's what going on in the DuPont Fabros side. In terms of the Digital portfolio, we expect that to be flat on a cash basis this year. And last year, we give guidance that, I believe, was flat. We ended up slightly higher for the year, low singles on cash, but we feel – I think the DLR portfolio this year we're expecting to be flat on a cash basis. And I think we're getting near the end of these leases that were put on, that today are higher than market.

Simon Flannery

As we talk about hyperscale a bit, what are you seeing on the enterprise? And it seems like from most of the results, that that's been much steadier and that the secular trends of outsourcing from a company owned data center continues unabated. What are you seeing any impact from macro government shutdown, anything like that?

Bill Stein

So we have – we’re – the colocation business is a fairly good read through into enterprise, although, it's also a mix with enterprise and some cloud and they were doing some larger scale deals with enterprise as well. We made a higher at the end of the year, we brought in a new Head of Global Sales, Corey Dyer, who joined us from Equinix. Corey ran Equinix's North American sales platform and clearly just crushing at there on the enterprise front and we hope that his knowledge and – he'll bring a – I think, I hope that he'll drive that business to a new level based on experience he had and successfully growing the enterprise business over Equinix's North American four years. But it’s been a nice, steady – business, but we hope to see acceleration this year.

Simon Flannery

Okay. So we do have time for some question here, if people have questions here? Okay we'll then keep going here. So you touched a little bit on your financial strategy and it seems like we're just – we're seeing the other companies either just get to investment grade or seek investment grade here, but you've obviously had a strong balance sheet for a number of years here, but to just talk about the philosophy there on the balance sheet and the dividend policy as well?

Bill Stein

Sure. Let me just refresh, we've been in investment-grade, I think, since 2009. I think we were scheduled to see rating agencies for the first time, the Monday after Lehman Brothers went down, we rescheduled that meeting, but we did get our rating that year from all three of them major rating agencies, S&P, Moody's and Fitch and we were BBB flat with all of them. No one yet has investment-grade ratings from both agencies, just to make that clear. But we've tried to manage our balance sheet in such a way that we would keep that investment-grade rating and so we target 5.5x debt-to-EBITDA and that's worked out well for us.

I think the other difference between us and somebody others is that the longer-term leases with investment-grade credits are clearly the basis for your investment-grade rating as well as owning our own real estate. So – and that's what allowed us to achieve that rating back in the day, if you will. I think plus it was this comfort that the management team knew what it was doing and they trusted our transparency because to some extent the agencies also ran the – they rate the leadership team of the company.

Today, so if you look at what will be done, we've been terming out our debt, we've been terming out for some tome. So the floating rate debt, we have on the balance sheet is related to draws on the revolver that we've used to fund our development program, but as that builds up, we will term out through the bond market. So turning back, just this week we did a euro deal yesterday, it was to add-on to existing deal, 7-year euro deal and I think the all in pricing on that was 2.13, so not too shabby…

Simon Flannery

You are matching that with your European level?

Bill Stein

We’re matching that again with the European. So we want our match book. So we have a natural hedge, we borrow in euros for European portfolio. We did a sterling – we added it to our sterling bond deal the day before. I think, that's 3.75% face amount for 12 years. Again, we have sterling assets, that were match funding. We're not running anything exotic in terms of bringing those currencies back to the U.S. with the swaps or anything like that.

So I think if you think about how we're financing it, we're probably putting more debt on the non-U. S. dollar assets in order to get the match, and we have less debt on the U.S. dollars denominated assets. In terms of dividend policy, we just raised the dividend 7%, last year we raised it 9%. We raise the dividend every year, since we've been public, but our policy is to retain as much cash as we can, because we're in a high growth business, we're developers, that's our internally generated funds, there's a huge source of capital.

So we raised our dividend by the percentage, that the tax laws require, that we raise it. So as REITs, we have to payout 90% of our taxable income, you basically have to pay at a 100% to avoid an excise tax. So that's what we do. We pay out 100%. The tax laws give you a levy, where you can pull forward or pull back – pull forward, I guess, it is for the next year and that's what we've done. So we raised it 7% this year and I think, that's a nice raise, but it generates plenty of cash internally to continue to support the development program, which is $1.4 billion in 2019.

Simon Flannery

And maybe just to highlight, what are the biggest projects within that spend? Or what are the areas that you are..

Bill Stein

Certainly, Northern Virginia, so we're finishing up Building L. We've got a new building there, which is equally large. We're building out in Osaka. We're building in Amsterdam, in Frankfurt. So I think we have over a 100 megawatts of capacity in construction right now, 108, I think, it's in 14 markets – 14 different markets.

Simon Flannery

One of the other things related to 5G and has been Edge compute. And I think you talked a lot about this, about the data lakes and accessing data lakes at your Analyst Day, a few months ago. How are you thinking about the geographic footprint that you have, not just globally, I mean, I know, you're looking for new markets there, but also reach from here, are you – would you see more data centers and more markets overtime or…

Bill Stein

First of all, when you think about 5G, what's going to happen if the data is moving faster, there is going to be more of it. And more of it is good for us, because the data at the end of the day is going to come back to a large compute center, and that's what we build and provide for our customers. The thing with 5G, their leading data centers at the base of cell towers. I think with 5G, you're going to see that data coming to something that is between our large data centers and the micro data centers over the basis of sales. I think they are called CRAMs, I think.

And we had a lot of discussions with the mobile operators and the cell tower companies about the ways in which we can support that development. And so, I think, there'll be more to come from that in the future. I think that 5G though, in a nut shell is goof for our core business and we're looking at how we're going to possibly play in this new world too. That's something that sort of middle – midway between the cell towers and our large computes.

I think you also need to understand that we have a lot of what we call Internet Gateways, which are these highly network dense data centers in metropolitan areas and when people talk about the Edge. Some times we put that in vision like something out in the cornfield, the excerpts. But the Edge really means that you're closer to the consumer, the individuals for businesses that consume this data and these Internet Gateways, that sit in the middle of major metropolitan areas, which are using [indiscernible] Cermak is a great example, that to us is at the Edge.

Simon Flannery

Great. May be we'll just wrap up with perspective on consolidation, you have obviously been working around, clearing that over the years. Do you see this industry going through more M&A here over the next few years?

Bill Stein

It certainly has, right. And there is no shortage of smaller deals that are in the market right now. They are either private portfolios or they are spinoffs that larger companies are doing or – and there's rumors of more to come, private portfolios. So that's on the private to public side. Public-to-public, I think, remains to be seen, I think that's based on facts and circumstances of individual companies, but I think our growth – we're very fragmented industry and right now there are two large players in the public data center world and everyone else is quite a bit smaller.

And so I think there will be consolidation. And the other question is whether there'll be two larger large players or three large players at the end of the day? But I don't think that's necessarily happens this year, but I think if you look at five years, that's probably what it looks like.

Simon Flannery

And this public acquiring private – I mean, you can keep hearing about this dampen valuation multiples that the private transaction is happening at much higher prices than the public companies are trading at. It is – Are you seeing any middle ground here? Or is it still quite a gap?

Bill Stein

I think that’s a function of the amount of private capital that's hanging around trying to get into the space. So you'll probably see fewer strategic acquisitions of the private portfolios, in my humble opinion, looking at REIT shareholders at least do not like, from what we've learned. Strategic deals are dilutive and you are one or two with high growth. That might be different for some of the investors in the room here, but for REIT, we have a lot of REIT shareholders.

So I – and then the question is whether the private capital advisers say, hay, the strategic players aren't buyers, should we be a little more conservative and how we value these assets? I don't know whether that's happened here, maybe it will. And that rates have stabilized, so to the extent debt rates went up. That, certainly affects leverage returns and the amount debt that can be put on these assets and that would have an implication for multiples, but right now the debt rates are more stable.

Simon Flannery

Great, well, Bill, we really appreciate the time. Great discussion. Thanks so much.

Bill Stein

Thank you, great to be here. Thanks for having us.

