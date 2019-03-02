Biotech Is Worth The Hype, But Do You Have The Data?

(Thank you for the bone crushing pic)

It’s finally here! No, not spring but the return of “Biotech Merger Mania – 2019 Edition!” At least that’s the theme that’s been hyped throughout the financial media over the last few days as speculation began to build around a possible buyout of tiny biotech Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) by Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) last week before being confirmed on Monday. The terms of the deal, with Roche paying a 122% premium to ONCE’s 2/22 closing price, were generous enough to make even the most bearish investor hope for sunnier times ahead.

And who can blame them thanks to fond memories of the last biotech craze from 2012 to 2014 when even the largest pure-play biotech fund, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB), was up close to 200%? Of course, that kind of performance will only set you up for future disappointment, in this case of a distinctly yo-yo like nature that’s seen IBB underperform not just the broader S&P 500, but even the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) over the last three years.

(Sourced from Stockcharts)

Yikes, but what that big run-up early in the decade did accomplish was an explosion in the number of biotechnology ETFs, some of which are major holders of leading merger candidates like ONCE. But in slicing and dicing the sector so neatly, what they’ve also done is make it possible to target very specific segments of the market and deliver serious returns, if you know what you’re looking for.

Go Small or Go Home:

The basic set-up behind a long trade in biotechnology has been around so long that it’s taken on mythical status. It goes something like this “big pharmaceutical companies, with drug patents expiring and cash to burn, turns their eyes on potential acquisition targets facing the exact opposite set-up.” Whether that’s going to be the case in 2019 is TBD and frankly, that’s not the case we’re here to make. We’re not biotech experts and there are plenty of great resources on Seeking Alpha for investors looking to research the sector or individual names, including Tarun Chandra (Biotech Bonanza: The Mergers And Acquisitions Theme) who has an excellent breakdown of the recent M&A trends in the space. But the real dilemma is that with over 400 publicly traded biotech stocks in the U.S. to research, where could you possibly begin?

Take the case of the potential acquisition of ONCE. The company checked off all the boxes for a likely acquisition target. First was that unlike most smaller companies, it had an FDA approved treatment, Luxturna, for a rare genetic eye disorder. In fact, this was the first FDA approved gene therapy treatment, and as most people will note, it’s also currently the most expensive. Throw in the fact that ONCE has two more drugs in late-stage clinical trials for hemophilia plus the fact that the stock was down by more than 2/3rd from last July to the end of 2018.

That sounds like the perfect set-up for a business school case study, but there are literally dozens of other companies in a similar situation, meaning investors need to be willing to do some serious homework to identify the most likely acquisition targets. Then throw in the the fact that Spark had a mere $1.3B in market cap prior to the announcement which is substantially below the most recent acquisitions in the industry like Juno Therapeutics by Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) for $9B or Novartis’ (NYSE:NVS) acquisition of AveXis for $8.7B. According to the Finviz’s stock screener, there are over 76 publicly traded biotech stocks with a market cap above $1B in the U.S. That’s a lot of ground for biotech investors to cover.

So obviously we’re going to tell you to just use an ETF instead, but before writing us off as biased, consider how ONCE makes an excellent example of how widespread ETF ownership can be in this sector. ETFs have long been one of the most popular ways to invest in the sector and there are more than a dozen biotech ETFs with close to $20B in assets, along with billions more invested through broad healthcare funds, which makes ETFs among the largest holders of some stocks. Our holdings report show total ETF ownership of ONCE with a nominal long amount of $383 million, which with the stock’s pre-merger market capitalization of $1.3B gave various ETFs alone more than 10% ownership of the stock! And what’s more extraordinary is just how ordinary that is in this end of the segment, with other recent big movers like REGENXBIO, Inc. (RGNX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) all having double-digit long ETF ownership. Even larger names in the mid-cap space have ownership percentages in the high single digits.

Obviously, big index replicators and the larger sector funds take down a large portion of the total long dollar amount in those names, with IBB and the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) owning over $200M of ONCE, but the surprising part of our holding report was both the wide dispersion in their allocation percentages and the number of alternative funds that are big holders. That makes it vitally important to know what you’re buying when you use an ETF. So, if you’re ready to go long biotech and want to us an ETF, where do you start?

Old Blood, New Blood:

So what kind of funds are out there for the intrepid investors looking for a smarter way to play the resurgent biotech sector? If you count short, levered, international and thematic, there are well over a dozen different funds you can choose from, although from a practical standpoint there are only a handful that should be on your radar.

Researching so many funds might be more effort than you’re willing to make, but there’s an easy way to break it down to a more manageable project. The easiest way is to carve out those biotechnology funds that date back to the early days of the ETF market when the first pure play subsector funds were launched. You might call them “old blood”, but we think a better term for them is “OG” for original gangsters which includes IBB along with XBI, the Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio ETF (PBE) and the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index ETF (FBT).

Why do we call these funds the OG? Not just because they’ve seen a lot during their years in the game (i.e., they have long track records) or because they have most of the assets. Instead, it’s because their basic structure is focused on capturing broad sector exposure or that their portfolio construction would be considered simplistic in our algorithm driven, smart-beta loving age. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, at least from a performance standpoint. IBB’s 10-year annualized return is comparable to a near mutual fund equivalent like the Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund (FBTAX) while charging a substantially lower expense ratio. Hate the game, not the player.

But it helps to look at them also from an evolutionary standpoint if you want to understand how they can work for you. IBB was the first fund in the space and was designed to include as many biotech names as it possibly could, and boy does it. 222 according to our constituent data and that includes both biotechnology and pharmaceutical names. Remember that IBB was the first fund in the sector, so to broaden the universe and add stability, adding pharma names was a smart strategy at the time. Then again, having companies like Mylan Inc. (MYL), a generic drug manufacturer, along with a modified market cap weighting system means that there isn’t much room left for smaller names like ONCE.

IBB was a trailblazer, but the desire for more concentrated exposure leads next to PBE and FBT. Both track benchmarks built around exclusion rather than inclusion and have just 30 names, but PBE’s structure is the more complicated. It replicates the Dynamic Biotech & Genome INTELLIDEX Index which splits biotech stocks into two broad buckets, large and small, with 8 of the top-ranked largest stocks (using their own quantitative system) getting 40% of the portfolio with the remaining 22 smaller stocks getting the other 60%. FBT takes a far more understandable approach, it just equally weights the 30 biotech stocks that meet its inclusion criteria with the #1 screening criteria being a market capitalization above $1 billion

That might seem like a good way to get identical portfolios, but both FBT and PBE have different industry classification systems which means they do have some different names. PBE also has a significantly higher allocation to smaller names which theoretically should (if MPT holds) enhance the returns during rallies, but the net effect is hard to prove thanks to the impact of having just 30 holdings. In both funds, the returns are more dependent on single-name performance. PBE and FBT delivered similar returns during the go-go years of 2012-2014, but PBE’s has lagged significantly since then.

Hence, the creation of the fourth OG fund, XBI, which tries to replicate IBB’s broadness, but with a different universe. Rather than pulling from the NASDAQ, it pulls only biotechnology stocks from the S&P Total Market Index which it then equally weights, giving it a much lower average market cap. In fact, for nearly a decade, XBI was the most direct way to gain exposure to smaller biotech names without building your own portfolio which can add serious value when smaller names are outperforming like in 2019. To go back to Spark, XBI has the second largest weight to the stock in our ETF universe at 3.15%.

Out with the old…

After FBT, things become relatively stable in the biotech ETF world. If you wanted broad exposure, you have IBB, or XBI from small-cap and a stable of levered funds for either side of the trade. Who would need more than that? Well, some young bloods had a few ideas on that.

First came the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH), although its strategy is more a doubling down on what came before it, but with a twist. Like PBE and FBT, it offers pure biotechnology exposure and is heavily concentrated into just 25 names, but they’re the 25 largest names in the space, although its weighting system caps exposure to the mega-names in the portfolio. The fund has an average market cap weighting nearly 2x that of IBB, which means that big stocks have either IBB or BBH listed as their top ETF owners, excluding levered funds. So why would you prefer BBH to IBB?

IBB has very large weights to some big names and then a lot of small positions in smaller ones, so when those small-cap biotech stocks are doing well, you might not even feel it in a fund like IBB, whereas it’s all you’ll notice in small-cap focused XBI. But BBH is a very different animal and why we include it among the young gangsters. Having the 25 biggest names sounds like an overweight to large-cap names, what BBH does by combining its weighting and selection systems is to give a decent allocation to some of the names in the currently $8B-$20B market cap range that might make attractive acquisitions. So if you have a strong opinion about the second-tier names in biotechnology, BBH might be a better choice.

Finally, we have two small funds that we first discussed in a post on our own website (New-to-Market: BBC) shortly after they launched, the Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (BBP) and the Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC). Like most young gangster funds, they have incredibly descriptive names that tell you most of what you need to know about their strategies, but let’s break it down even further for you.

First, instead of looking at the funds as targeted exposure to specific segments of the biotech universe like we have with the older funds, think of them instead as together representing the whole universe but divided into two, unequal halves. On the one side is BBP which has those companies with an FDA approved treatment (and a market cap above $500M) and on the other is BBC with all of those in late-stage clinical trials and with market caps above $250M. Together, they have over 110 pure biotechnology companies which are then equally-weighted, which means that in BBP, ONCE had the same weighting as a vastly larger company like Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) after its last semi-annual rebalancing!

From a market cap to holdings standpoint, BBC and BBP are odd plots, with a large number of holdings and very small average market caps, although XBI’s is below BBP. But instead of debating whether you want to target your exposure between larger or smaller biotech names, the Virtus LifeSci series means choosing between companies with actual products and those still in the experimental stage. In terms of performance, those are two entirely different set-ups.

A Tale of Two Years:

To demonstrate just how wildly different the returns can be with these funds, check out this table:

Consider 2017, a strong year for healthcare funds in general with the broadest sector replicator, IBB, up over 20%. BBP with only legit biotech stocks was up close to 24% while BBC with the unproven up-and-comers was up over 54%! XBI, which has a mix of both but with a smaller average market cap compared to BBP, was up over 43%! At the other end were PBE which performed in line with IBB, while concentrated BBH missed the party altogether with a dismal 16% return. Of course, you also need to consider the flip side of the coin with 2018’s hardships.

Fast forward one year and small-cap biotech investors are wishing they had PBE’s returns, roughly flat and in line with the broader healthcare sector, but would’ve settled for IBB or BBH’s returns, down roughly 10% compared to the other end of the spectrum with an 18% loss for BBC! And nor has the recovery been a straightforward affair in 2019, with BBP delivering a 26% return through 2/28 versus an “anemic” 16.91% for IBB while BBC is even “worse” at a mere 15%. What that reveals is that the biotech rally has been much more targeted than people appreciate, focused on smaller names but also proven ones, those with actionable products and not just a lot of potential.

So where will you choose to put capital to work? With the already proven drug companies or will you hope that the future belongs to the young biotech stocks? Only time will tell, but whichever way you lean, there’s an ETF for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Assumptions, opinions and estimates constitute our judgment as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. ETF Global LLC (“ETFG”) and its affiliates and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively ETFG Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, adequacy or timeliness of any information, including ratings and rankings and are not responsible for errors and omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information and ETFG Parties shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein, regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such information. ETFG PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, SUITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. In no event shall ETFG Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the information contained in this document even if advised of the possibility of such damages.



ETFG ratings and rankings are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions. ETFG ratings and rankings should not be relied on when making any investment or other business decision. ETFG’s opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. ETFG does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor. While ETFG has obtained information from sources they believe to be reliable, ETFG does not perform an audit or undertake any duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives.



This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instrument. Securities, financial instruments or strategies mentioned herein may not be suitable for all investors. Any opinions expressed herein are given in good faith, are subject to change without notice, and are only correct as of the stated date of their issue. Prices, values, or income from any securities or investments mentioned in this report may fall against the interests of the investor and the investor may get back less than the amount invested. Where an investment is described as being likely to yield income, please note that the amount of income that the investor will receive from such an investment may fluctuate. Where an investment or security is denominated in a different currency to the investor's currency of reference, changes in rates of exchange may have an adverse effect on the value, price or income of or from that investment to the investor.