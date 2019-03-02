XLU Weekly: Utilities Coil At All-Time Highs

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU price action.

As noted in last week’s XLU Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for buy-side price activity based on last week’s unsecured high. A buy-side breakout attempt did develop early this week to 57.14s, as price was rejected, driving price lower back into the prior range to 56.32s before balance development unfolded the remainder of the week, 56.30s-57.14s, ahead of week’s end, closing at 57.12s.

24 February-01 March 2019:

This week saw a buy-side breakout attempt early in Monday’s auction, driving price modestly higher through last week’s unsecured high, 57.06s. Minor range extension higher developed to 57.14s where structural sell excess formed, driving price lower back into prior balance to 56.45s into Monday’s close. A minor probe lower developed early in Tuesday’s auction, achieving a stopping point low, 56.32s, where buying interest emerged halting the sell-side pullback. Price discovery higher to 56.82s developed into Tuesday’s close. Two-sided trade developed through Wednesday’s trade, 56.32s-56.86s, as buying interest emerged, 56.66s-56.71s, into Wednesday’s close.

A shakeout of weak long inventory developed early in Thursday’s auction, driving price lower to 56.42s where buy excess formed, driving price higher through Thursday’s auction, re-testing the high to 57.15s. Again, sell-side defense occurred there as buying interest emerged, 56.96s-57.07s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s buyers trapped early in Friday’s auction as price discovery lower developed to 56.65s, where minor buy excess developed, driving price back to the high where buying interest emerged ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 57.12s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw repair of last week’s unsecured high in the form of a stopping point development early week and its re-test late in the week. Balance development unfolded as a result. The development of a potential stopping point high, 57.16s, occurs within the major supply cluster overhead, 55.55s-57.32s. Within the broader context, this week’s balance development occurs as price trades at all-time highs.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to this week’s stopping point high, 57.16s, an unsecured high. This week’s auction developed a potential stopping point high. Buy-side failure at key resistance opens the door to sell-side continuation toward the key demand cluster below, 55.90s-55.40s. Alternatively, sell-side failure at the key resistance would turn focus to potential price discovery higher to new all-time highs. The week’s unsecured high implies potential for price discovery higher. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path into next week is buy-side either in the form of sell excess formation or buy-side continuation. It is also worth noting XLU has closed higher in seven of the last eight weeks. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias remains neutral between 57.32s and 47s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of neutral sentiment developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of December 2018’s correction, the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand. Subsequently, price discovery higher back to major resistance and all-time highs has developed. The market has auctioned from levels of neutral sentiment to near extreme optimism as price approaches all-time highs. This warrants caution regarding further buy-side potential for utility shares. This supply area becomes even more structurally significant should this extreme optimism continue without price confirmation higher.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.