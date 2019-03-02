J.C. Penney Positions Itself For A Turnaround Attempt

J.C. Penney has cleaned up its inventory situation (outside of discontinued categories such as appliances) and has started showing positive comps in women's apparel.

No guidance on comps or gross margins for 2019 yet, although comps are likely to remain negative for now, while gross margins should improve.

January comps looked weak at an estimated -7% or -8%, although January results are often not that correlated with subsequent months.

J.C. Penney (JCP) appears to be well positioned now for a turnaround attempt, although it is certainly far from being out of the woods. There weren't any major negative surprises in its Q4 2018 earnings report, and it has filled out its management team and made significant progress with its women's apparel category. J.C. Penney's financial situation appears to be stable as it attempts a turnaround, with projections for positive cash flow in 2019, albeit aided by changes in working capital and minor asset sales.

Weak January Performance

J.C. Penney reported -4.0% comps on a shifted basis and -6.0% on an unshifted basis for Q4 2018. This is slightly worse that the -3.5% shifted comps and -5.4% unshifted comps for November/December 2018, and means that January 2019's comps were probably around -7% or -8% (as January represents a relatively small percentage of the quarter). January 2018 was the weakest month of Q4 2017, so the two-year stacked comps for January 2019 may be around -8% to -9%.

So January 2019's performance was quite weak, but I've also stated a number of times before that I don't pay overly much attention to January since its results can be quite variable and often doesn't have much relation to subsequent months.

New Senior Management Team Coming Into Place

A positive for J.C. Penney's attempt at a turnaround is that it is filling out its previously depleted senior management team, announcing several hires. The hires include Michelle Wlazlo as Chief Merchant for J.C. Penney, after she spent several years as senior vice president of apparel and accessories merchandising at Target. J.C. Penney is still searching for a permanent CEO, with former Walmart US CFO Michael Fung continuing to serve as interim CFO.

The new senior management team will face some challenges in attempt to reverse J.C. Penney's declining comps, but also look to have some time to implement their strategy, given J.C. Penney's apparent stable financial situation.

2019 Outlook

J.C. Penney has not provided guidance for comps or gross margins in 2019. It is probably safe to assume that overall company comps will remain negative for a while given current trends as well as the decision to exit furniture and appliance sales for the most part. J.C. Penney mentioned that those categories contributed around 2.7% of total sales in 2018. The vacated floor space will start to be replaced with higher-margin products, but those will likely generate lower revenues per square foot.

The decision to exit furniture and appliances is expected to be roughly neutral to EBITDA in 2019 as there would be a bit of a negative impact from liquidation early in the year, but the effect on EBITDA should be positive later on. Gross margins should improve later in the year with the removal of those low-margin categories, which were apparently unprofitable.

Women's apparel is an area that is looking more positive for J.C. Penney, having been cleaned up in terms of inventory and finally showing positive comps in late 2018 after prolonged underperformance. J.C. Penney mentioned that women's apparel reached +2% in Q4 2018.

Source: J.C. Penney

Stable Financial Situation

While J.C. Penney hasn't provided 2019 guidance for comps or gross margins, it did indicate that it expects positive free cash flow in 2019. J.C. Penney is probably aiming for its EBITDA to come close to the combined cash interest costs and capital expenditures of approximately $600 million. The remaining gap would be filled by changes in working capital (with a modest further reduction in inventory with the appliances and furniture liquidation and the store closures) and the $20 million in asset sale proceeds that it expects.

J.C. Penney also paid down its revolver by the end of the 2018 and reported $111 million in free cash flow in 2018. However, that cash flow number was boosted by $144 million in proceeds from the sale of operating assets as well as the 13% reduction in inventory levels (which may have contributed $240 million to cash flow, net of changes to payables).

It would obviously be better if J.C. Penney could achieve positive cash flow without the benefit of asset sales or working capital changes. However, as long as J.C. Penney doesn't start burning lots of cash, it should have several years to attempt a turnaround.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney appears to be in a good position to attempt a turnaround now. Its senior management team is being filled out and it has largely cleaned up its inventory situation. The declining company comps may be challenging to reverse, although J.C. Penney has shown that it can still make significant progress in formerly troubled categories such as women's apparel. In any case, J.C. Penney looks to have some time to carry out a turnaround attempt with its new management team. J.C. Penney's cash situation appears fine for now, making a quick descent into bankruptcy unlikely in the current environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long KTP