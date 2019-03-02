Abengoa SA (ABGOF) Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Abengoa S.A. (OTCPK:ABGOF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2019 7:00 AM ET

Thank you very much. Good afternoon and good morning to all of you. As has just been said, thank you very much for attending this call.

If I go to the first page of highlights, first one, which is the number one priority is health and safety. As you can see, our Lost Time Injury Rate has improved from 4.6 to 3.82, which we're very proud of. I'll come back to safety later.

In terms of EBITDA, our EBITDA has been EUR188 million versus the previous year - all my figures are in euros - EUR127 million in 2017 and minus EUR241 million in 2016. So it's been, I would say, an enormous change and improvement. What are the main reasons? We'll go through them later, but it's basically reduction in general expenses, improved profitability in certain projects and also reduction of restructuring costs.

In terms of bookings, our bookings have been EUR1.5 billion versus EUR1.4 billion in 2017. And our backlog has improved 22% to EUR1.8 billion. In terms of revenues, we have decreased from EUR1.5 billion to EUR1.3 billion. It has been due to delay in the start of new projects. But in any case, we're not that concerned with this because as we have strong bookings and a very strong backlog, we are fine with that.

Additionally to that, we finalized the sale of Atlantica Yield. As you remember, we had to sell the 16%, which was sold, and our average price was approximately 23, which is at least 15% above market prices since October 2017.

In terms of restructuring, it's a work in progress. We expect to sign the restructuring agreement and launch the accession process on Friday, or at least during the weekend, during this weekend. We have already called for the shareholders meeting this morning for March 28, and by the end of March, the restructuring has to be finished. In terms of next steps, it is finalizing the restructuring on one side, on the other side complete the financing. And additionally, it will be the sale of A3T in Mexico. That's for our highlights.

We go to the next page, in terms of health and safety, it has been, as I said before, 3.2 in terms of Lost Time Injury Rate, which is an important progress versus last year. What's more important, at the end of last year 2018, we had spent - we had had 1,062 days in Abengoa with no fatal accidents and in our contractors, practically 1,300 days, which we're very proud of and we are very glad. As you know, safety is our number one priority and our only target here is zero accidents.

Next page, key consolidated figures; First of all, revenues, revenues have decreased from EUR1.480 billion to EUR1.303 billion. It has been, as I said before, due to the delay of the starting of new projects. Those projects have been delayed. It has been Agadir in Morocco, Puerto Capurro in Uruguay, Salalah in DEWA. But those projects have started. It's just been a consequence that they have started later during the year than what we expected originally.

In terms of EBITDA, as I said before, EUR188 million. It is an important progress versus the EUR127 million. But I do think we should take out of this, the extraordinaries. When I mean the extraordinaries it's the restructuring advisors costs. Last year if you recall, we had EUR52 million in 2017 and this year we've had EUR28 million. We still believe it is too high and we battle daily in order to reduce this.

Third, operating profit, we've had a considerable improvement in operating profit from minus EUR278 million to plus EUR148 million. What are the main reasons of this? First of all, the increase in EBITDA, and additionally to that the fewer asset impairments. If you recall, last year we impaired Zapotillo in EUR176 million. We impaired the Third Train in EUR74 million and we impaired the Khi in South Africa in EUR101 million.

So we have had a delta there, in round figures of around EUR340 million in terms of impairments that we had to do in 2017, which we did not do in 2018. In terms of net income, this is complex. We have grown, but it's basically accounting reasons if you allow me. We had the very positive results last year due to all the restructuring and the debt restructuring that came as let's call it, as a capital gain and this year we've had different or opposed effect if we may call it.

On one hand, we've recognized the New Money 2 and Old Money debt at settlement value versus fair value we had previously. This is an effect of EUR1 and EUR 61 billion and EUR60 million [ph] effect on the debt. Additionally to that, we've had financial cost which is from accounting perspective, it is not cash out as we will see later, of EUR402 million. And it has been partially offset by a EUR108 million of a capital gain due to the sale of Atlantica Yield. And we have had also a reduction of approximately EUR200 million in tax credits. That's why we have this effect of minus EUR1.5 billion in the net income.

In terms of financial debt, it has increased as we can see here due to the already mentioned settlement value of the debt, but that has been sort of reduced by the sale of Atlantica. In terms of new bookings, I think it's important to mention, we are doing the world's largest solar complex located in Dubai, and in Saudi Arabia, the largest reverse osmosis desalination project, that is Rabigh.

Next page, please, revenues; where are we in revenues? By segments, the EPC has been 85%, the concessions 15%, versus last year that was 89% and 11%. So we are in line with our target we are focused on. In terms of geographic diversification, say that Middle East and South Africa are approximately 50% of this, followed by South Africa that would be the North America, South Africa and Spain.

Next page EBITDA Bridge; as we said before, higher EBITDA due to increase in profitability in certain of our projects, a very important decrease in general expenses that I will refer to specifically after, and lower restructuring cost in comparison with 2017. Additionally to that, you can see this EBITDA another thing that I believe - we believe is very important.

In terms of concessions, in 2018, it has been EUR113 million versus EUR77 million. So we do see an important increase and improvement in terms of the EPC business; now, so from EUR77 million to EUR113 million. Now in terms of concessions, we have also seen an increase.

Why from EUR102 million to EUR113 million in the year 2018? It's basically due to our operations in Uruguay of Punta Rieles, which is a new project that has come into operations. In the future, as you very well know, these concessions will reduce gradually as our business is basically an EPC business, that's our future and that's where we're headed.

Last and not least, what I've already mentioned, the restructuring fees, that was minus EUR28 million versus minus EUR52 million.

Next page reduction in overhead costs. I think this is one amongst others of our very important success stories. Why, because if you can see here, in 2015, our overheads were EUR452 million; they decreased to EUR210 million in 2016; 2017, EUR125 million; and 2018, EUR77 million.

So we have decreased them all-in-all, in 83%. But I think it's very important to say here that we have reduced our teams from 32 - sadly because as entrepreneurs, we would like to increase them 32,000 to 12,500 at the end of December. But I think there is two positive points here. All the reduction has been done with no social conflict, an agreement, we are a company that is socially responsible.

And additionally to that, I think the second good news here is that we are increasing now the number of FTEs. Why, it's due to the increase in projects. And I think we are still continuing. We've just announced on our reduction program about a month ago. We are still reducing SG&As. But in terms of projects, we are increasing now, which we think is an excellent news.

Next page financial debt structure, which is not always easy; what's our debt breakdown? First of all, the gross financial debt is EUR5.7 billion. This includes EUR900 million, a bit less - EUR929 million, a bit less than EUR1 billion as classified of assets held for sale and it includes EUR320 million of project debt.

For the rest, the gross corporate debt then is EUR4.4 billion, in round figures. This is where we are. Now this has been affected by the New Money 2 and Old Money debt at settlement value, as we said before, versus fair value. So that is an effect of EUR1.060 billion increase in this case.

Now, if we compare it to Q3 '18, which I think that's what important, the Old Money debt has increased by EUR1.1 billion to a total of EUR2.7 billion and reclassified as short-term debt. The New Money debt already classified as short-term debt since was - since 2017 has been reduced in Q4, which is important. That's only due to the sale of Atlantica Yield.

In terms of bonding line, which I think is very important, where company is managing as of today, approximately EUR840 million of outstanding bonding lines and we expect with the new restructuring to close in an addition EUR140 million as part of the new lines of bonding lines as part of the restructuring.

Next page summary of cash flow, okay, we have our sources and uses. If I go and start with our left side, the sources, we have a EUR173 million of profits after non-monetary adjustments. We've had small movements in working capital EUR10 million, which has reduced this operating cash flow. And we've had net financial interest, as I said before.

What's the breakdown of this or the major points of this breakdown is practically EUR80 million of New Money and Old Money interest and amortization costs, is basically back end fee also included there and EUR25 million of financial cost in South Africa. So those, I would say, these rather small ones are the two key elements.

Additionally to that, we've had divestments, divestments that are a EUR123 million. It was Atlantica Yield that was EUR762 million. We have the Brownfields in Brazil that was EUR33 million. We sold what was the old headquarters for EUR18 million and other small ones. But those are the three basic ones; Atlantica Yield, the Brazil Brownfield and the Oviedo [ph] which was the old headquarters.

In terms of the usage what has been used, we have reduced the debt practically in EUR700 million. We've had CapEx and others, and I will do a breakdown. CapEx of EUR140 million, it's basically the major ones have been the Third Train in Mexico, just a bit above EUR100 million; Agadir in Morocco for EUR30 million and in AAGES EUR4 million. Those have been the key main factors. And then the remaining has been EUR21 million in cash.

Next page, in terms of E&C bookings, I think this is one other story of success. We've had EUR1.5 billion of new projects awarded in 2018 with a total backlog of EUR1.8 billion. This includes, as we said before, DEWA in Dubai. This was largest solar complex. It is three installations of 200 megawatts CSP plants, equipped with 12 hours molten salt storage. Additionally to that, in Rabigh, in Saudi Arabia, it is the largest reverse osmosis desalination plant with a capacity of over 600,000 cubic meters per day of sea water. Additionally, we have other important projects as you can see here in this page.

Next page EPC commercial opportunities; first of all, we have a pipeline of EUR28 billion. Second, if we see in terms of diversification of these opportunities we have all pipeline, I would say, Middle East and South America are approximately or around 50%, that is as for number one. As for number two, the pipeline in terms of projects are 90% concessions - sorry, 90% EPC, 10% concessions. But why is it concessions?

We are not going to be doing them, but it is concessions, whether through AAGES or through partners, we will not participate in the equity, but we will do these projects, hence we are going forward an EPC company. In terms of segments, you can see, water is 42%; T&I 37%; and generation 15%; services 6%. I do think that this will be - this cake or this pie will be balanced somewhat differently going forward. I do think it will be more closer to water 35%, and 30% and 30% will be T&I and generation going forward. That is what we expect and we believe.

Last and not least, in terms of risk, practically 60% of our projects are below EUR100 million. Then there is between EUR100 million and EUR500 million it is, what 39% and then we have other ones that are which are above EUR500 million. I do have to say then these major projects above EUR500 million, in terms, to maintain our risk policy. We do it in partnership, always try and sign agreements with partners in order to reduce our risk.

Next page, update on the agreement with Algonquin. We are happy, we sold the 16.5% if you remember. This was completed in November '18 at $20.90 per share for that second tranche. As I said, if you remember, the first tranche was at $24.25. I'm talking in dollars for these two figures now. So the average is $23, which is clearly above all the market today or has been in the last month. And the net proceeds of those 16% was used to amortize New Money 1 debt in the amount of $285 million.

In terms of AAGES, we're happy, it's working well. We are growing now internationally in Colombia, Peru, Canada, Spain. We have - financial closing is expected in the Q3 of ATN3 in Peru. Now we have, we are looking at other activities with Algoquin in different projects in USA and Canada. We are looking at different projects in Spain for renewables. We are looking at different tenders. So I have to say, all in all, this is working well and we are very happy and we still believe it's a value creation for Algonquin, for Atlantica Yield and for ourselves.

Disposal of - asset disposal, apart from Atlantica, which we have already mentioned, in terms of Mexico cogeneration, the A3T, what can we say. Look, up to yesterday or day before yesterday we had 81% and someday [ph] practically 82%. Yesterday, we had a green light that will take us to 88% of the PPAs that have been - this is pending signature, but for us they are already closed, we consider this for 88%.

Now all the funds that were remaining in the escrow account have been liberated. We are happy with this. That has been in operations since December and is performing better and better every month that goes by. Additionally to that, we have sold, as you can see, other assets, I already mentioned our old headquarters in Seville. We have pending now Ghana. We have pending ATN3, so there's other assets that now we are working hard in order to set.

Last and not least, our conclusion, what are the key points or key main takeaways we would like to share with you? On one side, we see the recovery of business activity with approximately EUR1.5 billion of new projects awarded. I do have to say here - and the backlog of EUR1.8 billion versus EUR1.4 billion the previous year that if we would have had more bonding lines, this could have been higher, I would say, even much higher.

We do believe this has been an important increase in profitability, that means in EBITDA because there has been projects with better margin, less general expenses, that is clear, and of course, less fees paid to advisors for these deals, which we also believe is key.

Now in terms of overhead costs, we've been and we have reduced in 83%, our target is being a reference and being a benchmark. We want them --our target we've set internally to a 3%. It is clear we have had a reduction of our sales and we believe that sales will grow and we are convinced they will, we should be in 3.5% in terms of general expenses.

Additionally to that, we sold Atlantica Yield, we believe it was a good transaction for all parts involved. Now, the restructuring process is underway, it's not easy, nothing is easy in Abengoa, but everything is solved. We expect to sign this restructuring by the end of this week or during the weekend. The shareholders' meeting has been called already this morning for the 28th, and that's by then, by the end of March, by the end of the - when we have the General Shareholders Meeting, we would expect it to finalize by the end of March, the restructuring.

Next steps, clearly, finalize this restructuring process, complete the long-term financing and sale of the Third Train. That is where we are. Now I do want to say that in the following days, we will call for another day to another call to explain the restructuring and update on it. And additionally to that, our CFO will have a call in Spanish in the following days to explain all the results.

Now thank you very much for your attention, once more. It's been a pleasure. We continue to be motivated and happy. Abengoa is moving, I would say, in the adequate way and we are making adequate progress. And talk to you soon with the restructuring in the following days. Thank you very much for your attention. If any questions, all our departments will be available to answer.

Thank you very much for your attention and have an excellent day. Good day. Bye.

