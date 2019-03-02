Petrofac Ltd (POFCF) CEO Ayman Asfari on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Petrofac Ltd (OTCPK:POFCF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Ayman Asfari - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director

Alastair Cochran - Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director

Michael Pickup - Barclays

James Hubbard - Numis Securities Limited

Hin Kin Wong - UBS Investment Bank

Tahira Afzal - Goldman Sachs

James Thompson - JP Morgan

Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Mark Wilson - Jefferies

Ayman Asfari

Good morning. Welcome to our Full Year results for 2018. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Al Cochran, who will take you through our financial results in a few minutes.

Before I run through the highlights of 2018, I'd like to briefly talk about our HSE performance. Safety is one of our core values. In fact, it's our number one core values, and it's our - it's the key for our license to operate.

2018 was another very busy year for project activity with 233 million man-hours worked by our employees and subcontractors. As I mentioned at the half year results, after 4 years of an improving lost time injury rate and strong safety performance, our performance during the first half of 2018 slipped with 2 incidents resulting in tragic and unfortunate 3 fatalities. We have carried out an investigation into these tragic incidents. And in fact, I led one of them, which - and I'd like to reiterate our sincere condolences to the families of the men who died.

While we are confident that it do not point to endemic issues, we have reinforced our safety regime. Beyond safety, we pay close attention to minimizing our impact on the environment. We are pleased to report on a further reduction in emissions, intensity across the company and E&C, EPS and IES divisions while we achieved a CDP rating of C in 2018, in line with the average of our direct competitors, we are targeting an improvement for this year and going forward.

Now turning on to the highlights of 2018. We delivered a solid operational performance across our business in 2018 as we continue to execute well on projects. We remain in a strong, competitive position reflected in our sector leading margins and healthy order intake in both our core and growth markets.

As Al will discuss shortly, the company is on an excellent financial footing. The balance sheet has been transformed over the past year. Meaning, we're starting 2019 in a net cash position, 2 years ahead of our schedule. Returns have also improved with the return on capital employed increasing to 26%.

We made excellent progress in delivering our strategy in 2018. Our strong balance sheet and improved returns are the result of a significant reduction in capital intensity, one of our stated objectives. During the year, we're successful in completing a series of noncore disposals, including the JSD6000 installation vessel. We also delivered against our strategy of growing in new markets, winning new projects and complementary sectors in geographies in both E&C and EPS.

In terms of the outlook, we are well positioned for 2019 with very good revenue visibility. Whilst we have a busy tendering pipeline and we are well placed on a number of bids, there is a higher degree of uncertainty in the level of awards in the near term. We are nevertheless targeting a book-to-bill of greater than 1.

Now just on this, and I will come back to it in the questions, with the pipeline, we should be targeting a book-to-bill that is significantly higher than one. But I think the one that we are targeting now, greater than one is realistic considering some of the uncertainties that we've been seeing.

Now I will hand over to Al. He will address the financials, and I'll come back and I will address the outlook again and talk about the new strategy. Al?

Alastair Cochran

Thank you, Ayman, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'm delighted to report another set of good results with net profit of $353 million, down 2% year-on-year. We've also returned to a net cash position of $90 million, 2 years ahead of schedule, reflecting better-than-expected work with capital inflows at the year-end and more than $500 million of divestment proceeds.

Looking forward, our order backlog of $9.6 billion gives us good revenue visibility in 2019. Consequently, the Board is proposing a final dividend of $0.253 per share, taking the full year dividend to $0.38 per share, in line with policy and the prior year. So let's look at our results in a little more detail.

At a group level, excluding exceptional items, revenue of $5.8 billion and EBITDA of $671 million were lower year-on-year, driven primarily by business mix. However, lower finance costs and a lower effective tax rate improved net margin delivering better-than-expected earnings per share of $0.1023 per share.

Reported earnings increased to $64 million in 2018, impacted by exceptional items of $289 million. The majority of these were reported in the first half of the year and relate to impairments triggered by the disposal of noncore assets. In the second half, we also recognized a fair value adjustment to the carrying value of a new coast contingent consideration, reflecting migration uncertainty and consequently, the achievement of payout conditions. In total, the cash impact of all these exceptional items was only $24 million.

Let's now look at divisional performance. Engineering & Construction delivered solid results in the period. Revenue fell 15% to $4.1 billion, reflecting project phasing. As you can see from the chart, net margin decreased to 7% at the lower end of guidance, reflecting project mix and cost overruns, which were offset in part by lower tax. Consequently, net profit fell 21% to $285 million.

Backlog was relatively steady, reflecting a healthy level of new awards and variation orders. This provides us good visibility with $4.5 billion of revenue already secured in 2019.

Please also note that EPCm will be reported in our E&C division going forward, which will dilute margins. This, together with a forecast increase in effective tax rate, means E&C net margins are expected to be in the range of 6.5% to 7.5% in 2019.

Turning to our reimbursable business. Engineering & Production Services delivered good results in 2018. Revenue increased 6% to $1.5 billion, reflecting strong growth in EPCm, driven by new awards and project phasing. Operations was broadly flat whilst brownfield projects activity fell year-on-year.

Net margin was unchanged at 6.5% with a reduction in overheads offset by higher tax and minority interest. As a result, net profit increased 7% to $96 million. Backlog fell, reflecting lower order intake in a challenging brownfield projects market. We are anticipating a recovery in this market in 2019, which is expected to deliver good revenue growth. However, this will be more than offset by a decline in margins as EPCm transfers to E&C, as markets remain competitive and as high-margin contracts roll off in the East.

Moving on. IES return to profit reflecting production mix and higher oil prices. On a like-for-like basis, excluding prior year asset sales, revenue increased 33% driven by increases in both equity production and realized oil prices.

In the same period, underlying EBITDA increased 60% to $160 million. In our equity portfolio, EBITDA per barrel was broadly flat at $40, reflecting the change in production mix. In Mexico, an increase in profitability reflected higher net cost recovery from our Magallanes & Arenque production enhancement contracts. These all contributed to a significant increase in net profit to $39 million.

In 2019, IES is expected to make a loss at current spot prices, reflecting the post divestment, change in production mix, lower cost recovery and tariff income and lower overhead absorption. That said, the portfolio remains strongly cash-generative.

Moving now to the balance sheet. In the last 2 years, I've provided you with more and more disclosure of working capital. Today, I'm going to focus on the key drivers of DSO and how we're improving cash conversion. As you can see from the left hand chart, net working capital reduced modestly year-on-year. However, strong working capital management in the second half has reduced DSO materially from 170 days to 145, thereby, reducing the time it takes us to convert revenue into cash. This ensured we fully mitigated the reduction in DPO days as vendors and subcontractors achieved payment milestones.

Before I explain how we delivered this, I want you to focus on the key components of DSO shown on the right-hand side of this slide. AVOs, retentions, accrued income and non-billable WIP comprised 41% of DSO from 60 days. This represents revenue we cannot invoice until projects are complete or milestones are reached.

Billable WIP and trade receivables, on the other hand, is working capital we can invoice and turn into cash. At year-end, we had 85 days of sales tied up in this.

So how did we improve DSO and cash conversion in 2018? Firstly, we reduced the non-billable element of working capital by 11 days. As you can see from the chart, assessed variation orders fell 37% to $239 million, the lowest level in 6 years, as we successfully closed commercial settlements.

Retentions and non-billable work also fell as progress on projects reached predefined contractual milestones. Only accrued income increased, reflecting our production enhancement contract structure in IES. This will be released either on migration or as oil prices recover.

Secondly, we also reduced the billable elements of working capital by 14 days by taking measures to reduce the time to invoice clients and collect receivables. Looking forward, we're pulling all levers we can to reduce DSO further, including closing commercial settlements, posting guarantees to release retentions, streamlining and automating invoicing and better contracting. And for those working capital aficionados in the audience, I've also included an analysis of DPO in the appendix.

In cash terms, the reduction in working capital generated a cash outflow of $15 million for the full year, benefiting from better-than-expected cash inflows at the year-end. As a result, cash conversion was a healthy 101%.

This, together with lower-than-expected CapEx and net divestment proceeds helped us to generate strong free cash flow and return to a net cash position of $90 million from 2 years ahead of schedule.

Liquidity was also strong at $1.9 billion. Of course, favorable working capital timing differences at the year-end will reverse, but we are aiming to maintain a net cash position in 2019. The strength of our balance sheet reflects excellent progress in reducing capital intensity and transitioning back to a capital light business.

CapEx fell for the fourth consecutive year to $98 million. In 2019, I expect it to be around $125 million as we increased digital investments to improve productivity and our competitive position. In 2018, we also completed the disposal of $0.8 billion in noncore assets, realizing $0.5 billion in cash proceeds.

The balance of deferred and contingent consideration will largely be realized between 2020 and 2022. This is all part of our strategy to enhance returns. We will continue to review options for our remaining noncore assets. We will continue to optimize working capital, and we will continue to maintain a strong balance sheet. And as our results today testify, we have made excellent progress delivering this with another year of growth and return on capital employed to 26%.

So in summary, we delivered good financial results in 2018, return to net cash and improved returns. Looking forward, we're well positioned in 2019 with a healthy order book, good revenue visibility and a strong balance sheet.

With that, I'll hand you back to Ayman.

Ayman Asfari

Thank you, Al. I want to spend a few minutes looking at the progress on our strategy. I will then turn on - turn to how our strategy is evolving and our view of the market and the outlook.

We have made excellent progress against our 3 strategic objectives that we have laid down in 2018. First, we refocused business on our core strength. We were very busy in the year for our clients as several major projects in both our core and growth markets enter the final stages of completion. We continue to deliver sector leading margins in part thanks to our focus on operational excellence. We also substantially completed our transition back to a capital light business.

Second, while there is more to do, we made good progress expanding into complementary sectors and geographies, winning over $1.9 billion awards in what we call growth markets in India and Thailand.

In E&C, we won significant projects in India and Thailand, whilst in EPS, we had success in securing various works in Turkey, Iraq and Kazakhstan. We also reentered Brunei after a long absence by securing an engineering signed contracts on 1/3 of well plug and abandonment work.

Finally, as Al has covered, we made great progress in reducing the capital intensity through a highly successful divestment program, completing $800 million of disposals, helped us along with what Al mentioned in terms of working capital improvement, to return to a net cash position.

Looking to the future, we have evolved our strategic focus to reflect the significant progress we have delivered in the last couple of years. Our priorities are now best-in-class delivery, positioning the business for growth and enhancing returns. Al has already addressed the third strand of the strategy, but let's take a look at the first in more detail.

Best-in-class delivery. Having refocused the business, we are now actively seeking to enhance our sources of competitive advantage. We already have had a very strong competitive advantage, but we're trying to enhance that. Our first priority is continuous improvement in our cost competitiveness with our ambition to further reduce our SG&A.

While we've had to downsize through the cycle, the emphasis now is on simplification, automation and centralizing corporate functions. Digitalization is our second focus, which has a very big role to play. To drive value, we're taking proven technologies to enhance work and safety, maximize productivity and improve operational efficiency. We will explore some of these specific initiatives and a deep dive later in the year.

Third, as I highlighted in August, we rank well on local content. In-country value, ICV, is part of our DNA, and speaks to our long-standing use of local presence and use of local supply chains. We are seeing more ICV content in bidding, which we are well placed to take advantage of.

Finally, we have recently resumed our graduate recruitment program, having suspended it through the downturn. We're hiring about 150 young engineers, and we've had fantastic response. We had more than 10,000 applicants for the positions. Our focus is on hiring local graduates in our core markets and targeting gender diversity.

Turning now to positioning for growth. Positioning Petrofac for growth is a strategic priority, particularly in a market where tendering activity is increasing. Specifically, we're expanding into complementary sectors and geographies where we can add value for our clients.

In E&C, we are focused on taking market share in refining, petrochemicals and offshore wind. In EPS, we're looking to do more brownfield projects and modifications while pursuing more decommissioning and well plug and abandonment work. Looking at our geographic footprint, we are seeking to grow our presence in Southeast Asia, India, CIS, East Africa and for EPS in the Americas. Moving on now to our view of the market in E&C.

We had a healthy order intake of $3.8 billion in E&C in 2018. This was in spite of a substantial delays to tender processes. Nonetheless, there has - there had been very few examples of canceled contracts, with the vast majority of delayed projects moving to 2019 and beyond. Of the bids we did complete, we were very pleased to record the win rate of around 40%, which underlies our continued strong competitive position.

Looking at 2019 - looking to 2019, we are seeing tendering activity increasing in our markets and have a busy pipeline of around $32 billion. As you can see from the chart, approximately $20 billion of forwards are already being actively tendered, which is a significant improvement versus what we saw at the beginning of 2018.

The pipeline is also well diversified with a strong focus on projects and complementary sectors like downstream and offshore wind. While we are well placed on a number of bids, there is a higher degree of uncertainty in the level of awards in the near term. We are nevertheless targeting a book-to-bill greater than 1 in 2019.

Looking for - the outlook. Looking ahead to future revenue expectations, our backlog, once again, provides very good visibility in line with historic coverage. Excluding IES, around 95% of our consensus group 2019 revenues are secured at around 50% of consensus revenues for - are secured for 2020. As Al noted, from January this year, EPCm will be reported in E&C revenue coverage.

Our backlog aging presented here is under the new reporting structure. In summary, we have reported a very good set of results today, which underline our strong competitive position. We continue to execute well, win new work and maintain our sector-leading margins. We've made excellent progress against our strategy, significantly reducing capital intensity and expanding into complementary sectors and geographies.

In doing so, we have transformed our balance sheet, returning to a net cash position ahead of schedule and have increased returns. We are well positioned for 2019 with good revenue visibility and a busy tendering pipeline despite a higher degree of uncertainty in the level of awards in the near term.

As you will have seen from today's announcement, we provided an update on the SFO investigation. While we have to try to be as transparent as possible, we are constrained in what we can say given the investigation is ongoing. I'm sure you're going to respect this when asking the questions.

With all that, I would now like to open the floor for Q&A. Thank you so much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Pickup

It's Mick Pickup here from Barclays. I was just wondering if you can give a bit more details on these uncertainties in the pipeline. You seem to be a bit more negative on the short-term implications than some of your peers.

Ayman Asfari

Well, look, for the time being, Mick, it's business as usual. We are bidding. We are executing projects. But there is no doubt that we are being asked some questions and we're being very transparent with clients and we furnish everything that we can furnish to answer their concerns. The - I'll be candid, the announcement on the 7th February has not been very - has not been helpful. So we have to work with clients and make sure that their concerns are addressed. The transpiration we have is the clients that were named in that particular announcement, and we are doing everything we can to be as transparent as possible and to address all their concerns. So that really is the issue. Having said that, our principal focus, our main focus is to continue to deliver. We're delivering extremely well. I mean, you can ask references to all our clients. I think we have had a fantastic delivery in the year. We're meeting their expectations, and we're doing everything we can to address any questions that they may have. This has been ongoing. I mean, this is not new. It - we've - we've been through this for the last 2 years. And my focus as a CEO for the business is to continue to work with clients and assure them that we're there to serve them and we will do everything that we can to meet any concerns, to address any concerns that they may have. But that for the time being, nothing changed.

Michael Pickup

Okay. And a follow-up to Al. Obviously, thank you for disclosure on your working capital. Obviously, you said your AV is coming down a number of days. I'm assuming it's in the report somewhere. But what has been your recovery on AVOs this year?

Alastair Cochran

Extremely high. For the last 12 months, we've only had $2 million of write-downs. And in fact, actually, it's a little unfair that because we've closed settlements higher than the value of the AVOs we recognized. But our net recovery is higher than 100%. And I think people should reflect, I think, on how conservative we are in our accounting policies for AVOs. It's a very, very high, such a highly probable threshold now that we have to satisfy under the accounting standards, and we've been there actually before the accounting standards changed. So our recovery is very, very strong.

Michael Pickup

Okay. And just in absolute terms, current AVOs and retentions combined?

Alastair Cochran

AVO is at $239 million. Retentions are, I think, a little around $200 million. Okay, I can get you this absolutely.

James Hubbard

James Hubbard from Numis. So now you've achieved net cash earlier than you expected and most of us - sorry, I suppose, what is the target giving for the balance sheet? And if you end up building more cash over the next 24 months than you can find to invest into working capital than other, what do you plan to do? It is this the scope to up the dividend or other actions? That's one question. And then the second one is, I think a few months ago, you're implicitly targeting a $6 billion or close to order intake for last year, and it's coming up 5. And I'm just wondering, do you comment about increased uncertainty which seem to be with reference to the SFO? Does that play into that to any extent where there is some delays in awards last year because of this SFO-related uncertainty?

Ayman Asfari

So on target, we're very clear. We're targeting to maintain on that net cash position this year. We've always said, as a cycle, recovers will get stronger. We are comfortable as a management team between 0 and 0.5x net debt to EBITDA. But I just want to be absolutely clear. Our focus is on retaining a net cash position in the near term. It's frankly premature to speculate on what we might do with certain capital as and when it develops. Our focus really is on driving the order book and building that. So as and when we'll do the respectable thing. We've made clear what our investment proposition is, which is to pay an attractive yield and to grow capital value. And that's what we're focused on.

Alastair Cochran

I think the answer for your next question, we may be surprised on the upside. And we may find ourselves with the pipeline that we have achieving much higher numbers. But we have seen in 2017, for instance, we were in the middle of migrating Santuario, and we had a contract signature. And when the announcement was made in 2017, everything was delayed by 6 months because the client wanted to conduct a very thorough review of our compliance program. We ended up signing 6 months later. As a result of some of these things, we have to go through a process with clients to assure them that everything is proper and that we are - that our compliance system is robust.

So - and I don't know what the impact of this is sitting today. All I can tell you is that we have a very positive and constructive dialogue with all our clients and we want to be very, very transparent. We have nothing to hide. We will furnish absolutely everything we can furnish. So on that basis, we took a view, even though the market is growing, and in theory, we should have had a book-to-bill of maybe 1.2, 1.25. We are taking a slightly more conservative approach for the next year. But we do have - I mean, I think it's important to you to realize. We have many other levers to drive earnings in the business where we are taking our - we have a very big initiative to drive down our SG&A in the business using digitalization. So we're going to be taking quite a bit of cost down. Our interest cost in the business is going to come down very significantly. We are driving operational performance in the group. We have still - we're carrying quite a healthy level of contingency. So we want to continue to drive margins in the group. And we are planning to reduce these AVOs even further, and we have one particular one, which is significant more than $100 million. So we would improve the cash conversion also in the business. So really, our focus is 100% on running the business, meeting - assuring clients, delivering for them, and ultimately, this uncertainty will go away and we will have a very, very - we'll have a best-in-class machine that will continue to serve our clients. Yes, please? Let me start with Amy.

Hin Kin Wong

It's Amy Wong from UBS. Two questions from me, please. The first one is on the cost overruns that you flagged in the E&C division. Can you talk a bit about the nature of these overruns and where these projects are in terms of the status of completion, whether they're done or not? And then the second question is, Ayman to you, on your prepared remarks, you mentioned about gaining market share in your E&C division. Can you give us some kind of more color on how you intend to do that? How are you going to appear? E&C has always been a very competitive market. So I'd love to hear some of your edge.

Alastair Cochran

Okay. On cost overruns, we don't provide project-by-project commentary. But you'll see in the next accounts, there are some provision for owners contracts with $140-odd million. It's increased on last year. Those projects are largely complete. And it essentially was a consequence of overruns in the construction phase where we had to step into the shoes of some of our subcontractors.

Ayman Asfari

On both occasions, our subcontractors failed, and we had to take responsibility for their performance. So we ended up stepping in, and we had to assume the cost. But that is - we've made it up by over performance on some other contracts. So your question is how are we taking market share? Look, Amy, we are bidding increasingly for petchem projects. We're bidding for petchem in Abu Dhabi. We're going to be bidding for the petchem in the Oman. So we're looking at that market. We have a very healthy pipeline of offshore transmission projects, both HVDC and HVAC projects. We have a very competitive formula to be able to deliver that. We're doing the engineering in our offices in India. We're doing the fabrication, low cost environments, and we're delivering these projects into Europe. As we speak, we are bidding 2 or 3 of these projects. And we are trying to expand our geographic footprint. We have bids in Sub-Saharan Africa. We're bidding in Mozambique. We're bidding in Uganda. We're bidding in Kenya. We're looking more in Southeast Asia. We have a very healthy bid pipeline in India. India, they have a very ambitious program for upgrading all their refineries. So we're very well positioned in that market. We are - we have 3 big operating centers, and we can operate there. So we are looking at all these markets. And as I mentioned earlier, if I - if it hadn't been for some of the consciousness that we talked about, I would be saying today that our book-to-bill is going to go up to 1.2, 1.3, considering the health of the pipeline and the size of the opportunities. But - and we may still do that. We may still achieve that. I mean, this is absolutely my focus, and this is what I'm going to be working on. And that's what I'm doing, frankly, I'm meeting clients and I'm going back to being Head of Sales. So that's my principle job now. Please, Harry.

Unidentified Analyst

As you look at increasing the diversification maybe into these new countries, what's the process you're going to check that you can deliver and execute to the same level that you would expect to in your core regions.

Ayman Asfari

Very good question, Harry. I mean, first of all, all these step-outs are gradual step-outs. So let me talk about India first. We operated in India with its 3 refining jobs back between 2003 and 2006. We stepped away from India because we're very busy in some other locations. We feel we are very well positioned in that market. We have almost 2,000 engineers operating in the Nordic supply chain. Let me look at - tell you about Thailand, for instance. In Thailand, we moved the team, that - a construction management team that has just finished very successfully a project for, in Malaysia, for RAPID. A lot of the construction management resources will be moving to Thailand. It's a drive. In order to derisk our execution, we partnered with Samsung. Samsung has had a long history operating in the country. So we take - in every market, we take different measures in order to derisk our execution. But there is nothing that we are doing which is going to lead to another like it and some more. We are absolutely being very, very cautious and very prudent to have step-outs that are very manageable. And there is a huge amount of risk reviews. I mean, on any of one of these projects, I mean, I chair the Risk Review Committee. These projects come back to Risk Review, 2 or 3 or 4x sometimes to assess the risk and make sure it's all fully addressed. Please?

Tahira Afzal

Tahira Afzal from Goldman Sachs. Can I ask about the pricing in the current tendering pipeline? Should we think about activity going up year-on-year? Meaning, that pricing goes up? Or is it mainly a volume recovery in terms of FIDs?

Ayman Asfari

Well, I can tell you where we are right now with the portfolio that we have. I'm very comfortable with the - with what Al mentioned that our blended margin is between 6.5% and 7.5%. That's net profit after tax in the E&C portfolio. We have some bids out there, and we are well positioned on some. And those have been bid within that pricing range. Now we've always talked about the - that we have different margins in different countries. Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi is more competitive than say, Central Asia or Russia. But on the whole, we look at the blended margin that we generate and the blended margin is within this margin. Now we see how the year goes. If, by the interims, we have secured a business that ended up changing the blended margin into full year, we'll tell you. But for the time being, we're very comfortable with this margin. Please?

James Thompson

James Thompson from JPMorgan. A couple of questions, if I may. Al, firstly, obviously, you've done a good job of selling down the assets in the IES business. Still got $0.5 billion or so book value there. How should we think about that in 2019? Do you think there's many opportunities to continue to divest in IES? Secondly and perhaps sort of a follow-on from the question just now is how confident are you that this is the last check that you'll have to take to the E&C and that margin in terms of just the overall market outlook? Do you think the 6.5%, 7.5% is really where we're going to bottom out? And then finally, obviously, you've spoken about more caution in the near term on the bid pipeline. Although, it is very strong, perhaps I could split that round and say are there any countries where you're quite confident near term?

Alastair Cochran

Okay. Thanks, James. I think on IES, you've heard this answer, I think, many times. We don't get drooling on specific exercises we're undertaking. That said, we've been very, very clear that we are reviewing our options for our many noncore assets. And so - and look, we've exited noncore assets in both E&C and IES over the last couple of years. That said, as we signaled, we do feel this phase of reducing capital intensity through divestment is largely complete. But where there is opportunity, we will certainly continue to do it. In terms of E&C margins, if I can just reiterate, the E&C margin guidance reduction of 50 basis points is a function of by tax and the diluting effect of moving EPCm from the EPS business to E&C. We don't provide long-term guidance because candidly, it's a function of what we win and where we win it. We are still bidding with the same discipline we've always bid. And we will - our long-term margin, as Ayman said, will reflect essentially that mix of projects that we win for in the future. It also actually - and this is an important point, what we deliver an operational excellence is critical to how we actually work for. And there's a difference between the bid margin and the final margin. And typically, we've been able, through operational excellence, to improve our margins over time.

Ayman Asfari

And I think the question on - I mean, we are confident in all the markets, frankly, except those that were mentioned in the announcement on the 7th February, where we are engaged with clients to assure them that their bid processes were completely respected and that's really the only area of concern. We are bidding in Nigeria. We're bidding in Southeast Asia. We're bidding in everywhere else, and there's absolutely no issue.

Alastair Cochran

I think it's worth, if I may, just on the 2018 awards. We won 40% of everything we bid for, which is very, very high. I think it's worth just reflecting than actually the challenge in 2018 was more about the level of industry awards rather than our competitiveness. Now we've already bid for $23 billion of awards, which will be made in 2019 from 70% of that pipeline. So it's already been a busy first half. We'll see how we fare.

Kevin Roger

Kevin Roger from Kepler. The first question is maybe a follow-up on the uncertainty that you mentioned as of timing for FID. When we listened, the company exposed the all 4 segments, basically it seems that their visibility for order intake has improved. And on your side, you said that you still have higher uncertainty. So what are the main reason at the client side for pushing back their investment this year on the onshore downstream maybe compared to the offshore right now? And second question is a follow-up on the potential use of the balance sheet. The E&C contractors that are exposed to the LNG, basically, about 10 years that you have more work to be awarded in the coming years than what the industry can make right now in terms of capacity. Is it a segment where you could potentially invest on the LNG, maybe real partnership of [indiscernible] recently or something like that?

Ayman Asfari

The first question is on the...

Alastair Cochran

I think - yes, and main reasons for delays in the onshore? Is that correct?

Kevin Roger

Yes.

Ayman Asfari

Well, I think the - I mean, we are - we're definitely seeing shoots of recovery in the size of the pipeline and in the number of projects that are taking - that are happening. We find that the capital discipline, the theme for our clients is still very much there. And we understand why. I mean, we're seeing now many of our clients, they're generating more profit and more cash flow at $60 and $65 oil than they generated at $100 oil. So they had the whole drive of the industry to continue to look at optimizing the FIDs, optimizing the developments and making sure that no stone is unturned before a project is FID, it is ongoing. And we have a full respect for that process. So when project prices come in at a certain price, clients go back and they look to see what they can do with these projects. Now what we said is we're seeing delays, but we haven't seen cancellation. But I think we are pretty confident of the size of the pipeline. And if anything happens like every year, there would be some slippage. But the overall size of the pipeline for us in 2018 - in 2019 is higher than 2018. The second question you asked is about LNG? We - I mean, in our pipeline, we don't have major LNG projects. We have some - we are pursuing a number of projects where there is a revamp and upgrade to LNG plants, but we're not pursuing major greenfield LNG developments. That's not in our pipeline today. Well, I mean, it is a strategy. We will - we would - it's something that we're looking at. But it's not for 2019. We are looking at partnering with a number of companies, but it's definitely not in 2019. Please?

Michael Rae

It's Michael Rae from Redburn. What did EPS look like in 2018 on the new accounting basis? Can you just give the steer of how much revenue and EBITDA would come at? And I think you're sort of isolating the Middle East activities in terms of EPCm. So should we read anything into your future ownership of the Western side of that business into that divisional structure change? And then the second question, I think it's kind of message received on the bidding in Saudi in the short term, but can you just give us a steal on how much of that $32 billion pipeline is in Saudi?

Alastair Cochran

So on EPS, first of all, EPCm contributed $53 million net profit in 2018. And you'll find on our website that's full restated comparative financial information for the last 3 years. That help, I think, calibrate on new numbers. We do expect good revenue growth in this business. We've already got secure revenue of $0.8 billion. And at this time of the year, we're about 90% coverage for EPS. In terms of underlying margin, we asked - we are seeing or we're expecting an increase in tax rates as profits reflect the profit mix. We are seeing, as we've held it before, this roll-off of historic contracts, 5 contracts in the East. And the projects market, which is driving great is pretty, pretty competitive. I think our net margin will be between 3% and 4% of this business. But just to emphasize, that's a net margin after all the overheads, both corporates and local. No change in structure anticipated beyond this.

Michael Rae

Okay. And on Saudi as the proportion in the pipeline?

Alastair Cochran

Sorry.

Michael Rae

Saudi proportion of the bidding plan.

Ayman Asfari

Probably 15%.

Mark Wilson

Mark Wilson, Jefferies. Just 2 points. Just how much backlog has transferred across with the EPCm restatement? And then, secondly, you said you aim to keep net cash next year. I just wondered why the evolution through the year normally net debt goes up in the middle and comes down. But I'm thinking of that profile in parallel with the closeout of a few large projects.

Alastair Cochran

Okay. The backlog, the 20 that we reported is memory on the - comparator is on the old basis and the current is on the new basis. I will confirm that after this one, be certain that's the case. On the cash evolution, you're right, H1/H2, typically, we see greater cash outflows in the first half. It reflects tax payments. It reflects the bigger proportion of the dividend in particular, and it also reflects the fact we buy back for treasury and the shares to hedge our position for the employee benefit trust. We will also see a reversal of the favorable timing differences that we saw at the year-end. So we will see relatively more cash leaving the business in H1 versus H2. That said, we are working very, very hard to maintain a net cash position in both halves. No promises, but that's the ambition. We do have a number of levers that we're pulling beyond just in collecting cash. You can see the amount of focus we've put on working capital. We are working very, very hard to try and improve the speed at which we collect our cash from clients, improve the invoicing cycle, for example, driving commercial settlements. And one of the things it does undoubtedly impact cash flow is the timing of commercial settlements. What we've seen over the last few years is, as projects essentially reach completion, you've also accumulated the - a ledger of claims on the client for variation orders and the final negotiation has to conclude on those claims in order to close the project and collect the cash. There's always a risk that some of that moves from H1 to H2.

Mark Wilson

If I may have a follow-up. In terms of bidding in the current environment, how much does a net cash balance sheet change things? Is there even such a thing as a cash advance on contracts these days? What is the position of such things in the current bidding environment?

Ayman Asfari

We - it depends on the country. We have anywhere between 0 cash advance from some clients to some clients that still pay up to 15% cash advance. So it really depends on where we are. Really having - maintaining a cash position on the balance sheet for the time being is just out of prudence. We just want to be really very, very prudent. You can see that the - I mean, the business we have, and this is not just 2019. We started this in 2017, when we said we're going to focus on our core business, and we're going to go back to net cash and we're going to deliver on execution. And this is exactly what we did in '16, '17 and '18. We've been delivering very well. So for the time being, I think, as Al said, we are going to run the business with the net cash. Until we feel very comfortable with that, the - any uncertainty as we move and that we are on the trajectory of growth, there are lots of opportunities we can use the cash for. There are many things we can look at acquiring. But this is not going to happen in the short term. And just coming back to EPCm.

I mean, I just want to remind you, we have a framework agreement for video, [indiscernible] and Oman, which is a 10-year agreement to deliver projects for them. And we have booked this under the EPCm contract. And we've been booking the projects as they are sanctioned, as they FIDed. We have hinted before, we said that this is a - we expect $300 million, $400 million of work under that agreement. This has actually happened in 2018. We expect something similar in 2019 and going forward because we have visibility on the projects that they are doing. This is being executed from our office in Oman that hopefully if we have an analyst, we can visit later this year, we will be showing this. But this is something that will - would be coming as we go and it will be booked as the projects are FIDed. Just one thing I want to say. I mean, to clarify something within what we can say on the SFO, I mean, first of all, the clients we work for are very sophisticated. They have extremely robust processes. And we frankly have a huge amount of respect for these processes. We don't get business for these clients unless we are the best technically and the best commercially. And I believe all the businesses and all the projects that were subject to some of the discussion fell in this category, we were the most competitive. So there is a slight misunderstanding how structured and how sophisticated our clients are. And it's very difficult, frankly, for anyone to do anything to tamper with that process. And we - that we do have the highest respect for that - for those processes.

So I want to kind of put things in perspective. This is not - these are not unsophisticated, unregulated clients. They are very, very structured and so that's one thing. And really, the other thing I want to say is that the use of agents in our business has been a common practice, particularly when you don't have an infrastructure in that location. We, as a business, have had agents historically. And in - and we have moved away from using agents when we have established our own infrastructure in a location. So - and actually, we're down to very few, and we have eliminated the agents when we established the infrastructure, had our own resident manager, had the infrastructure in place. So the - I think the - again, this is the thing that agents, they do provide legitimate services.

But in order for us to eliminate any risk that comes from that, we have been on a journey and that journey is not started now. It started in 2005 to eliminate our agents in the countries where we established local presence. So - but also, the other thing is, the use of agents in many of these countries was a requirement by law and it's still is a requirement by law in some countries where you have to have it. For instance, in Kuwait, you have to have an agent. Many countries ended up eliminating the use of agents when they entered the WTO and there was a free access to these locations. So as a business, we have been on this - transition on this journey started from the time we went public to eliminate a number of agents. And we're down to, frankly, less than a handful as a business. And all of those have gone through a very rigorous process of compliance. We've had the due diligence on them. They signed up to our code of conduct. So I just want to put this in context that this is an industry that is - operates with very, very, very sophisticated clients. And I mean, this is as far as I want to go, I don't want to go much beyond that. But this is the - it's just the message to land that payments to an agent is not necessarily a bribe. That's really the message that - that's as far as I'll go. Any other questions? Thank you so much for being here.

Ayman Asfari

I just want to - I really want to repeat the things that I mentioned earlier. We - I'm very, very pleased with the results we have delivered, and we are 100% focused on continuing to serve our clients. We are - we have a very strong balance sheet right now. We have a great pipeline. We're all committed to delivering for the clients. We have a lot of levers in our possession. As I mentioned earlier, we're looking at using this opportunity now to be even a leaner and more efficient organization. We're focused on - we have very good visibility on '19, where I know the concerns we're focusing on converting some of the prospects that we have for sales to give better visibility on '20 and '21. This is what we can control. And I can tell you that what we are able to control, we are doing a damn good job at it. So the things that we're in control of, we will continue to work very hard to deliver. Thank you so much.