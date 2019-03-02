Nutanix: Down But Definitely Not Out

On a somewhat conservative 2020 revenue basis, we can see the shares have significant upside to Friday's closing price, which could include a potential takeover premium.

Valuation is just over 4x 2020 revenue, well below the software peer group despite NTNX being one of the top leaders in the HCI market.

Their transition to a software-only approach will continue over the next several quarters which makes y/y comparisons not on an apples-to-applies basis.

Nutanix (NTNX) posted another strong quarterly earnings; however, guidance for Q3 fell well below consensus estimates. NTNX has been on a long transition moving from a company selling both hardware and software to one that is solely focusing on their software growth. This has been a challenging aspect for the company, especially for their sales force who have had to change selling tactics amidst a transformative period.

Post-earnings, the stock had the weakest performance since going public, dropping over 30% on Friday. While this seems like a tragic downfall, the company remains in a somewhat solid position considering the re-rating of their valuation. Despite the weaker than expected guidance, management has a history of being conservative and has the potential to beat their initial guidance for the upcoming quarter.

Data by YCharts

Investors seem to be largely concerned with management's previous $3 billion software/support billings by 2021. Considering the downward guidance for the coming quarter, it seems very impractical NTNX can reach this goal. At this point, I do not believe NTNX will reach the $3 billion target; however, the 30% decline offers a great buying opportunity for a company which will continue to grow revenue well above industry average and whose valuation is well below where it should be.

Just like a majority of other software technology names, NTNX's shares were under pressure during the last quarter of 2018. Shares were down over 40% from their recent highs before largely recovering those losses in a period which seems to have been an oversold market.

After posting a strong Q2 earnings, management informed the investing community of a weaker than expected Q3, which drove the shares down over 30% on Friday, the weakest one-day performance in the company's history. I believe now is a great buying opportunity for a stock that was oversold and has significant upside potential over the next few years.

Q2 Earnings And Guidance

During Q2, NTNX grew their software and support billings by 37%, which again decelerated from Q1 growth of 50%. However, software and support billings are now at a $1.2+ billing run-rate and investors should begin to expect some deceleration over time. Total revenue grew 17% which actually accelerated from 14% in Q1. Revenue growth included $78 million from hardware. The challenging part with NTNX is they are shifting away from hardware sales, which naturally will drag down the revenue growth of the company,

Over time, as the company moves away from hardware and into a pure-software company, they should be seen as more favorable in the investing community. Typically, software-only companies receive a higher multiple due to their more predictable and measurable revenue streams, compared to the lumpier flows of hardware sales. However, when a company moves from a hardware/software combination to software only, they forgo their hardware sales which makes the year-over-year comparable tougher to beat, thus making revenue growth artificially lower.

Source: Company Presentation

In my opinion, it is challenging to value NTNX based off of total revenue. Instead, I use a more forward-looking approach and only view the company's software revenue for valuation purposes. Yes, the hardware sales does provide solid top line growth; however, this low-margin revenue and growth potential does very little to drive valuation.

For Q2, software and support revenue grew 42%, a rather impressive pace for a company approaching a $1.2 billion run-rate software revenue path. In addition, as the company continues to shed their hardware sales, gross margins continue to expand. Q2 gross margins were $76.8% compared to 63.5% in the year ago period. At this point, I believe gross margins on a purely software-only company will eventually eclipse 80%+.

As NTNX continues to shed their hardware sales, we should expect overall margins to improve, in terms of both gross and operating. In addition, as NTNX continues to scale, they should be able to decrease their operating expenses, such as R&D and S&M. The one caveat with this (which I discussed in a previous article) is that the quicker NTNX loses their hardware sales, their revenue growth will be artificially lower. However, this means gross margins would come in higher than expected, which was also seen the past two quarters.

NTNX’s customer cohort is also a big driver of their future growth. Traditionally, they have focused on the enterprise market, leaving the middle market companies largely untouched. However, NTNX has placed a lot more emphasis on the middle market and has initiated several internal sales programs to place more emphasis on this large market opportunity.

At the end of Q2, NTNX had nearly 12,410 customers, up from 11,500 in Q1. Of these customers, 760 were from Global 2,000 clients, which is an increase of 40 compared to 720 in Q1. Growing the middle market cohort will give NTNX a great opportunity to become the mainstream HCI name for companies of all sizes. In addition, NTNX experiences significant revenue growth from existing customers. Global 2,000 customers continue to have a strong and increasing traction, with total lifetime purchases increasing 11.0x compared to the initial purchase. As NTNX continues to penetrate both the enterprise and middle market customer base, they will be able to have better insight into their revenue, much of which is rather sticky.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided some guidance for Q3, which includes revenue of $290-300 million, which was well below consensus estimates for ~$350 million. Management noted the lower guidance was largely due to lower than expected sales generation leads in the early part of the year, as well as slower than expected sales hiring. However, management appeared to remain confident that their current sales ramping problems have been internally addressed and the pipeline should continue to grow into Q4.

Source: Company Presentation

Software and support revenue is guided to grow in the high-teens compared to over 40% over the past several quarters. Management addressed this issue and noted the weaker than expected sales force and pipeline was largely attributed to the lower growth. Gross margins are expected to remain in the high-70s and I believe this will trend closer to 80% over the course of the year.

Although Q3 guidance was weak, the stock was beaten down on Friday and likely reflects a multiple more in line for a company with mid-teens software revenue growth. At this point, I believe NTNX will surprise investors to the upside by building a stronger than expected pipeline through the remainder of the year, setting the company up well for a strong 2020 performance.

Valuation

The strong commitment to transitioning into a software-only company will help expand gross margins while maintaining strong top line growth. Over time, the company and investors will have greater insight into revenue streams, which will ultimately be recurring. Many software-only companies typically trade at premium revenue multiples compared to other technology companies specializing in software and hardware.

Software and support revenue was ~$900 million in FY18, growing at a 47% rate. This demonstrates one of the fastest revenue growth rate in the market for a company at this scale. However, it appears software revenue will start to decelerate over the coming quarters, quicker than what investors had originally expected.

Data by YCharts

The above peer group demonstrates software companies which have achieved superior revenue growth rates over the past few years. Included in this list is NTNX, which continues to be a leader in the HCI industry. Despite the weaker than expected guidance, NTNX deserves to be trading at a revenue multiple closer to the peer average. Although the above chart does not reflect updated revenue guidance, NTNX currently trades at nearly 4.5x 2020 revenue, well below the peer group.

At this point, I believe there are two outcomes for the company. Either sales return to strong growth as hardware sales continue to phase out and software sales remain strong. This will naturally re-rate the stock higher and become more desiring of a higher multiple. If this does not happen, I believe NTNX could become an acquisition target for larger software company looking to accelerate their growth and become a leading player in the HCI industry. By pure speculation, a potential acquisition could come from the likes of IBM (IBM), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), or another leading software player.

I believe NTNX remains very undervalued given the company's transition to a software-only model and significant margin expansion. As the company completes this transition over the next 9-12 months, investors will begin to value NTNX as a software-only company, which typically comes with a higher revenue multiple premium.

Risks to NTNX include a slower than expected transition to software-only sales, though it would have a slight benefit to revenue growth and would negatively impact gross margins. The emergence of more competitors would also hamper NTNX’s growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.