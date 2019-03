Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference Call February 28, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Good money everyone thanks for joining us. The next session is Amarin and I'm very excited to have John Thero here, the CEO of the company present today. We will try to make this as interactive as possible so if anyone has a question please feel free to ask along the way Why don’t I turn it over to John if you could start with giving a brief introduction of the company and we can jump right into Q&A.

Good morning. Thanks Amy [ph], thanks for inviting us here today and every in the audience thanks for being here. As I suggest I will make a couple of opening comments and then I'm looking forward to the questions that you will have for me. So I am here to speak about Amarin, I will in these introductory comments as well as most likely during the Q&A will be making some forward-looking statements and there are risks involved with those anybody considering investing should review our SEC filings before doing so. Just at a very high level you know Amarin is trying to address the enormous and growing burden of cardiovascular disease you probably know it's the number one cause of death most expensive area in healthcare. We know that cholesterol management is terrific plus for management lowers cardiovascular risk by 25% to 35% percent wonderful but that of course leaves 65% to 75% of that risk people been trying for years, CETP inhibitors, niacin and fibrates etcetera. To address that risk we have shown in a very large multi-year multi-international outcome study called the REDUCE-IT study that our lead product of CETP lowers cardiovascular risk beyond you know beyond cholesterol management and this is a result that was published in November in the New England Journal of Medicine and their cardiology watch called the most important cardiovascular study of 2018.

We have a label today which is for triglycerides greater than 500 we are on track for submitting a sNDA to the FDA before the end of March this year you know looking for expansion of that label to reflect the reduction of cardiovascular events that we demonstrated in this outcome study and we think that that will lead us to a multibillion dollar opportunity just you know very high level you know results for that study the primary endpoint was 5 point may so you know cardiovascular deaths, MI, stroke, revascularization, hospitalization for [indiscernible] 25% relative risk reduction see very statistically significant. Hard MACE 26% death you usually see that in cardiovascular outcome studies say in 20% of 31% percent on heart attack, 28% percent on stroke and the principal investigator Deepak Bhatt, a very estimated Professor up at Harvard called this a most significant advance in preventive cardiovascular care since the advent of statin therapy which is now about 25 years ago.

So on record for perspective if you think about (atorvastatin) Lipitor lowers cardiovascular risk by about 25%, our drug lowers that risk by additional 25% on top of statin's and we don’t compete LDL lowering drugs but just for context you know it lowers risk on top of statin by about 6% fraudulent and [indiscernible] by about 15% or make it three products that failed to demonstrate benefit of the unique active ingredient in our product has worked on two studies one in Japan called the Gel Study and then our study with a 25% risk reduction and is really a multifactor effect that our drug has, it gets into the endothelial cells, endothelial cells [indiscernible] blood vessels between where blood flows that seems to result in the smoothing of those cells, results in less inflammation, results in less foam cell formation, less plaque build-up etcetera resulting in broad outcomes.

In terms of you know what we're doing as a company today you know get that sNDA submitted here soon. We think that will result in positioning us for substantial growth but while we're waiting for that expanded label we have expanded our sales force from what was 150 reps last year to over 400 sales reps so we think our revenues for this year will be somewhere around $350 million that doesn't assume label expansion. We are also pursuing of course approvals internationally as well and we ended the year with debt in 240 million in cash and a whole bunch of loss carryforwards which I look forward to working through. So I just went through that very quickly. I'm sure Amil [ph] will dry out more details here.

Excellent. So first of all congratulations on the excellent data. Now I want to touch upon the controversy that also was associated with the data when it was presented and it was sort of to do with the mineral oil used in the placebo arm. Can you talk about why that controversy emerged and help the audience here understand why the use of mineral oil does matter and why you chose to use mineral oil?

Sure. So multiple questions there. So first I'll tell you that in the field in promoting this result to healthcare professionals you know we're not seeing this issue come up at all, people -- doctors have used mineral oil in much larger volumes for many years for constipation etcetera and the idea that its use would result in toxicity it's just not considered to be reality. I think why this issue came up was that our results were greater in terms of outcomes than what many people expected and from a simplistic perspective if you look at a result of 25% risk reduction it exceeded the reduction that we had in triglycerides for those who have been following us they would have heard for years that we viewed the outcome study in not as a study of a triglyceride reduction but rather that we were using triglycerides as an identifier of risk but that we believe that the Vascepa has a multifactorial effect and that some of those factors get into things that I was talking about earlier. The anticoagulation, the anti-oxider [ph] effect the reduction in inflation, reduction in coronary plaque etcetera. I think initially when people you look at those result and they thought it was too good to be true and they thought well there must be something else therefore you know maybe it's something to do with the placebo is the only other variable.

I think as docs have had an opportunity to understand the data in more detail and understand the multi-factoral effect of our drug they've begun to appreciate the fact that the effect here really is beyond triglycerides reduction. We picked mineral oil because it's the best match for a placebo for our drug, our drug is clear, it doesn't have a taste or smell to it and mineral oil is inert also clear you know without us the taste traces something like a corn oil or olive oil are absorbed and have colors that would have not made a clear placebo. We pick this placebo with the FDA and that's been used in multiple studies in the past you know we're really not expecting any major issue, it's been reviewed by the FDA previously and of course you know there's the earlier study that I mentioned in Japan the study [indiscernible] was done without mineral oil and it had a 19% relative risk reduction.

So there's a lot of reasons to believe that that's really not a factor in the results of the study and there's no data that I'm aware of that suggests the mineral oil contributed to the outcomes benefits that we showed I think doctors get that.

So as we think about sNDA submission, have you had any discussions with the FDA with regards to the submission of the data and do you anticipate any type of an adcom prior to an expansion of the label?

So this study was conducted under a special protocol assessment agreement with the FDA and you know before the study was done not only did we have the spot in place but we had agreed on definitions of end points and all the statistical analysis plan etcetera. We maintained regular dialogue with the agency but in terms of anything in terms of substantial feedback until they've seen the submission which is you know large will be over 200,000 pages of data you know being submitted this part of this 70 year study with you know 35,000 patient years of data submitted so you know one of our questions to the FDA after it is submitted is will it be as a standard 12 month actually 10 month review which is what we're assuming or is there an opportunity for priority review but we're close to having that submission you know ready and looking forward to you know getting it in. Was there another part of the question?

Well just wondering if you had -- if you are anticipating any type of an adcom?

Adcom. So we are planning for an Adcom, we won't get feedback from the agency as to whether there would be an Adcom until they've had an opportunity to review art submission I can make strong arguments as to why they might want to an adcom including the potentially one in four adults, it's a first ever study they may want to look and emphasize that this is not triglycerides lowering study so it's not precedent setting from the sort of doesn't validate triglycerides as a marker that if you lower it you in fact can lower cardiovascular risk they may want to use this is an opportunity to emphasize why this drug will work well earlier generation drugs it did not, on the opposite side it's got 20% reduction death it's been published in The New England Journal of Medicine. There will be additional presentation here at the American College of Cardiology in March where we've been accepted for presentation as an additional late breaker so we're presented in the primary results in November at American Heart Association as a late breaker it's great to see ACC looking for additional data presented from the study in March. So it will have already been subject to a lot of scientific scrutiny so you could argue that they might forgo an adcom but we really don't know and we will plan for one.

Just sort of thinking about the REDUCE-IT study and the JEALOUS [ph] study, in the JEALOUS [ph] study we had seen an increase or a benefit on the composite endpoint but the constituents of the endpoint, the benefit was seen more on the soft end points and the data and the videos of study we certainly saw such a strong benefit on some of the hard cardiovascular endpoints such as CETP [ph] etcetera. Can you explain what you know whether it was a difference in the study design or the population that might have really helped you sort of piece or piece out the benefit of Vascepa?

John Thero

So, JEALOUS study the population that was predominantly primary prevention patients who were at you know not particularly high risk and it was 16,865 patients you need a much larger cohort to get the statistical significance you know in a lower risk population we intentionally studied patients who were at higher risk 70% of our patients in the REDUCE-IT study had had a previous event so they are secondary prevention patients so you know whereas 29% of patients were primary prevention patients and the primary prevention patients are diabetic and had other risk factors so by having a higher risk population we had anticipated that we'd have a higher event rate and in fact you know the event rate on the placebo arm of the study was almost spot on with what we had predicted and that prediction going into the study was much higher than what we saw in the JEALOUS study what we had modeled was an event rate that had used data from a variety of other outcomes studies including outcome studies of drugs like fibrates, niacin that are looking at these high risk populations. So I think it's really due to the population that we studied that we saw the much more Hard MACE than what you saw in the Japanese study.

Okay. So let's look into 2019. You are expanding your sales force, you have guided to a revenue number for '19 which is over 50% growth over 2018 and that's without the formal label expansion. Tell us about what you're anticipating in that guidance, is it deeper use in the existing label and as you think about expansion it obviously opens up to a much broader population you know once you get that expanded label how do you see that opportunity set?

John Thero

So we do see our growth being in multi-phases so there was the pre-REDUCE-IT results where we had a relatively small sales force promoting based -- predominantly on biomarker data relative to triglycerides and now we're in a phase where we're doing predominantly direct to physician promotion still not promoting directly to consumers because our label hasn't changed but under agreement with the FDA we're able to communicate the outcomes data to healthcare professionals. So we are beginning to educate physicians with a sales force that you know increase from 150 reps approximately 400 sales reps based upon that outcomes data. We went in to this year really not knowing what the revenues would be quite frankly but there is no great analog there's no other drug that we can look at that says well Jesus is a population that could be 1 in 4 adults where you've got a drug that's in the market with a placebo like safety profile and good reimbursement from the start but we also know that these physicians haven't had a new therapy introduced for preventive cardiovascular care in decades and does that -- is that a positive? In some ways yes, but it also means that sometimes can move result in-slow change and these are patients who tend to come into physician's office because this is chronic therapy, one-time per year sometimes you know two times per year so we tried to look at what we thought would be the rate of our calls on these physicians. We think that it typically takes five to seven calls on physicians to begin to really begin changing, prescribing habits and that's data not based upon our drug but based upon other drugs.

We think by the end of the first quarter of this year that we will have reach about 75% of our targets you know two plus time but less than half of them the three plus time so it takes time to get out there. So we've tried to look at estimates for what the change in use might be based upon the likely call pattern of our sales force. With all that we also see that after a label expansion we will significantly increase our promotion including direct to consumer promotion and there we anticipate that the growth would be more pronounced. So while there's not a perfectly analog if would look like something like Jardiance diabetes drug, we don’t compete Jardiance but you saw there you know fairly you know prominent growth following their outcomes study and then you saw you know that really accelerate after they got the label expansion and began to further expand the promotion to consumers and we would anticipate something similar here. All that being said because we don't know the specifics of the timing of the FDA approval, is it a six month review or a 10 month review and because we could be wrong in our expectations relative to the ramp-up, we are buying inventory at a rate that exceeds twice the level that we've given as guidance for revenues and sort of insurance policy in case we're wrong on the conservative end the things.

Our sales force has been out now for a little less than two months with the publication in print from the New England Journal of Medicine and we're hearing very positive feedback from physicians particularly the cardiologist who seem to get it based upon the data size we've increased our targeting slightly here to cardiologists already as a tweak and in what we're doing but so far and it's early we saw last year overall a growth in revenues of 27% in the fourth quarter that was up 44% and here in the first quarter we've been seeing prescription growth that's in north of 50% led by new prescriptions and which is higher than 50% and with many new writers and as importantly increase writing by physicians who have been writing for quite a while.

So just anecdotally with these new prescriptions that are growing rate, are you hearing that physicians are starting to prescribe it well technically off-label in the patient population with the lower band of TG levels.

John Thero

The [indiscernible] has been prescribed off label for really since its inception, you know the earlier generation therapy which [indiscernible] failed to outcome studies you know when it was in it's promoted days you know by some studies was 75% or 80% prescribed off label and it's hard to tell what our prescription off label was because sometimes we had patients switching off from a [indiscernible] starting point was but prescriptions has always been off label for this therapy. Fortunately most managed care plans because of the affordable price for our product it's really someone uneconomical for them to put much in terms of restriction and that's not all plans but most so you know I'm on the drug I'm you know fortunately you know off label and my insurance plans never given me a hard time you know getting the coverage for the drug. So yes I envision that you know blood increase that we're seeing right now is probably off label but we do have permission under our agreement with the FDA to promote to healthcare professionals off label and physicians of course have the right to prescribe it off label if they so choose.

And do you've any early discussions with payers with regards to how such an expanded reach of the label might impact the ability to get the product covered?

John Thero

So our approval rate of prescriptions for Vascepa right now is a about 77% when you get to reversals it gets up to around 88% which is pretty high numbers, most drugs would like to have those kinds of approval rates. We have been reaching out to you know managed care you know which is predominately now focused on contracting for 2020. I think they get it they get that this is a opportunity to lower the heart attacks and strokes and other costly events they like us are looking forward to pharmacoeconomic analysis that it will come out probably from a couple different sources here during 2019 and if those analyses follow the patterns or constructs that have been done for other therapies like PSK9s given the outcomes benefit of our drug and the affordable pricing of our drugs I think that those pharmacoeconomic analysis are only going to further bolster the positioning of our drug with managed care.

So last couple of minutes I want to touch upon how you're thinking about investing in the job the drug beyond the next 12 months from a sales force perspective you talked a little bit about direct to consumer efforts and also talk to us about generic filers and what visibility you have into the lifecycle of the product as well as the European opportunity lots of question.

John Thero

So expansion that will have after label expansion -- DTC is a big piece of that that's expensive but we think that it will be continuing to do analysis and preparation of that we've already done some pilot work on DTC and we saw that the consumer response is very strong to it even though we weren't talking about cardiovascular but docs yet weren't educated because you know this was you know this was before outcomes results, we will continue to be monitoring the education of docs and to the extent that we feel that docs are knowledgeable of Vascepa we may start trickling up a little bit of the DTC and before label expansion based on our current label but the big opportunity there would be after label expansion to focus on the cardiovascular benefit. Our current sales force size we looked at territories where we thought we could get sales reps profitable fairly quickly. We'll be using that experience to begin to assess just how much larger it might be after the label expansion. We've not made those decisions yet but that expansion would other than maybe a little tweaks here and there along the way with most likely be in a meaningful way after the label itself. With respect to the protection of the exclusivity of our product, we do have NCE protection which you know goes into next year. We have over 50 patterns at this point in time, the majority with expiries in 2030 or beyond.

There have been filers, there were four, one dropped out early that’s how we did -- reach a settlement with. They could come in with a generic in the second half of 2029 so you know a little over a decade from now. There are two existing -- remaining filers out there and we have a certain 14 of our orange [ph] listed patents against those filers and we are defending those patents vigorously. There's no court date yet set on that.

In terms of the international opportunity we have partners in Canada, in China which they're doing a clinical trial there and in the Middle East where they've surprised us and done some approvals in a couple countries you know faster than what we expected and they work in additional approvals. We do anticipate submitting for a regulatory approval in the European Union here during 2019. We've not yet decided on our commercialization strategy there and in particular we've not yet decided on whether it is best to have a commercial partner there and if we did whether that would should be best before the submission or whether we should wait and derisk it by getting the regulatory approval and then having a partner and there are significant pros and cons to both approaches which I'd be happy to talk about but I see our time clock is running out.

Fair enough. Well I really appreciate your time. Thank you so much. Thanks everyone for listening. Have a good day.

Many thanks.

