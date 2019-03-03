ECN Capital Corp. (ECNCF) CEO Steve Hudson on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCPK:ECNCF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2019 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Wimsatt - IR

Steve Hudson - CEO

Jim Nikopoulos - President

Grier Colter - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Stephen Boland - GMP

Paul Holden - CIBC

Tom MacKinnon - BMO Capital Markets

Brenna Phelan - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the ECN Capital Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Wimsatt. Please go ahead, Mr. Wimsatt.

John Wimsatt

Thanks, Ariel. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for participating in our conference call to discuss ECN Capital's fourth quarter and fiscal year end results announced earlier today. Joining us are, Steve Hudson, Chief Executive Officer; Jim Nikopoulos, President; and Grier Colter, Chief Financial Officer.

A news release summarizing these results was issued this afternoon and the financial statements and MD&A for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 have been filed with SEDAR. These documents are available on our website at www.ecncapitalcorp.com. Presentation slides to be referenced during the call are accessible on the webcast as well in PDF format under the Presentation section of the website.

Before we begin, I want to remind our listeners that some of the information we are sharing with you today includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. I will refer you to the cautionary statement section of the MD&A for a description of such risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, we can obviously give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

You should note that the company's earnings release, financial statements, MD&A and today's call include references to a number of non-IFRS measures, which we believe help to present the company and its operations in ways that are useful to investors. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures can be found in our MD&A. You should also note that as of January 1, 2018, the company changed its presentation functional currency from Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars. In addition reader should note that legacy operations have been discontinued and caused by the held of sale as of the fourth quarter 2018. All figures represented in U.S. dollars unless explicitly noted.

With these introductory remarks complete, I’ll now turn the call over to Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer.

Steve Hudson

Thanks, John and good afternoon.

Starting with Page 6 of the presentation, as we all know ECN is an asset manager that through its business service companies operates fees based and asset light businesses. We originate manage advice on prime credit portfolios for our U.S. bank customers and as of today one life insurance happy to announce officially closer first life insurance a company as a had to server loan product.

On Page 7, 93% of our revenue in 2019 will be through the origination management and advising on prime credit portfolios for our U.S. financial institution customers.

Turning to 8, as I think everyone knows we’ve reinvested C$570 million by purchasing approximately 40% of our outstanding shares we consider as a good investment on behalf of our shareholders.

Turning to number 9 a couple of significant events that are noteworthy, we have today announced that are dividend is increasing from $0.01 to $0.02 per quarter or 8% annually that implies a 25% payout at the midpoint of ECN's recent guidance of $0.23 to $0.25 per share. The ECN and the Board, ECN management and the Board intend to proactively revisit the dividend policy as we go through 2019.

Second noteworthy factor as we extended our three-year term facility adding a fourth year which is important term liquidity is also – is a very important risk mitigant tool to financial services companies. And finally we right-sized our facility from 1.4 billion to 1 billion and in the process saving $1.5 million of fees per annum probably little bit of room to downsize that, but not a lot.

Turning to page 11 going forward page 11 over 50% growth in originations a managed portfolios in Q4. Our EBITDA doubled quarter-over-quarter 2017 versus 2018 and we see real robust growth in Mark's a dealer group. The solar and PACE loans which were two new loan products we created with Mark of the 274 million held in the balance sheet at year end we sold 140 many remaining 120 is on primitization will be sold in March. We've successfully or Mark has successfully and his team have successfully transitioned solar loans into the flow programs and we can tick a big box on that tick green done.

The PACE business which is a high quality loan product it trumps the mortgage it’s an AAA rated security. Great security, but it's a very illiquid market without a lot of debt, lot of lot of institutional purchase we don't like markets that don't have liquidity. So now that portfolio has been sold we will not be offering PACE loans going forward.

On Page 12 almost 1.3 billion originations in 2018, it’s phenomenal when you look back to 2017 at 820 million and back to 2016 where it was 547, this is a significant growth engine and 54% growth in Q4.

Mark did a great job of talking about the size of the addressable market on page 13 which is $130 billion addressable market. The top five originators are support competitors just represent 8% of the addressable market. So this is initial enormous market to grow here both on take and make strategies and as a result we provided the guidance at our January Investor Day which remains unchanged and we looking forward to a great 2019. January and February has been off to a great start we look forward to reporting the Q1 results to in May. Jim?

Jim Nikopoulos

Thank you very much Steve.

If I can turn you to our Slide 14 to review the results of our manufactured housing vertical, Triad funded originations of 135 million in the quarter for a total year origination of 525 million in 2018. This represented a 13% growth for both the fourth quarter and full year year-over-year.

Details of the quarterly originations in 2018 are set out on slide 15. We continue to see a growing demand for the manufactured housing vertical as an affordable solution and are well-positioned across products to increase our market share. Triad’s funding partner network also continues to grow with 50 funding partners both banks and credit unions line loans in 2018. These 20 partners are helping to maintain a well diversified network which has also been utilizing Triad’s full-servicing offering more.

I’m pleased to report that the full service portfolio ended the year at 36% a full 10% point increase year-over-year. The floor plan program launched in early 2018 finished the year with 77.6 million of outstanding loans. Triad has seen early success of dealers contributing to our originations as we track these retail origination growth numbers by dealers very, very closely. We expect the growth rate of floor plan balances to slow given the short duration nature of the products, but origination contributions from the dealers have received floor plan lines will continue to increase.

In summary – a significant efforts of Don and his team have contributed EBITDA results of $5.9 million in the quarter representing a growth of 103% year-over-year and $21.8 million for the full year 2018 which represents a year-over-year growth of 94%. We are very pleased with the results achieved in 2018 and believe Triad continues to be well-positioned to deliver steady performance in 2019.

Slide 16 represents the 2019 guidance that we put out at our earlier Investor Day.

Let me now turn you to the performance of the Kessler Group as you could see on slide 17, the Kessler Group delivered another strong quarter. As a result this business exceeded our original 2018 guidance resulting in a contribution of $0.06 EPS versus a $0.03 we announced when we closed this transaction in May of 2018. The fourth quarter delivered pretax operating income of 11.1 million which represents for us an 8.5 million share and revenue of $23.1 million.

As we announced in our Investor Day Kessler Group also successfully derisked and expanded its contractual relationship with a top 10 U.S. bank client. Details of this are outlined on slide 18. In addition, as we discussed at our Investor Day we are currently in the process of succession planning at Kessler Group and that is well underway. We are pleased with the results achieved in 2018 and believe that the Kessler Group continues to be well-positioned to deliver steady growth of 2019 as you could see outlined on slide 19.

With that I will turn the call over to Grier.

Grier Colter

Thanks Jim, and first looking at the Q4 consolidated operating highlights on Page 21.

There is another strong quarter for ECN Capital all businesses performing well. Originations for the quarter were 463 million versus 509 million in Q3 reflecting good results in service finance in Triad and a seasonally weaker part of the year. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share were 34 million and $0.05 per share respectively on a continuing operations basis approximately $0.01 better than we expected.

Turning to page 22 summary of our balance sheet, total assets were down over 650 million primarily because of our rail car sales that closed during the quarter. The decrease in finance assets reflects our decision to classify our remaining legacy assets as held for sale. This decline was partially offset by an increase in the warehousing of home improvement loans 140 million of which have been sold since year-end and the remainder which are expected to sold by the end of Q2.

Shareholders’ equity has declined in the fourth quarter as a result of charges associated with the treatment of our legacy assets as available for sale and a restructuring charge associated with the move of our head office. Our leverage has declined as a result of our rail divestitures but we expect that leverage to return to Q3 levels due to the settlement of the substantial issuer bid which was successfully completed in January.

On page 23, we provide a summary of our income statement. Q4 EBITDA was 34 million versus 38 million in Q3 and I'll note that these numbers are represented on a continuing operations basis and do not include the contribution from legacy assets. Portfolio advisory service revenue was lower in Q4 due to very strong portfolio advisory revenue result at Kessler in Q3. Other revenue was 6.2 million and is comprised primarily of gains generated on the sale of investments during Q4. Interest income was in line with prior quarter and was driven from our on balance sheet assets at service finance and Triad.

Now moving to page 24 to discuss operating expenses, cost trending in the business segment was congruent with the business performance in Q4 apart from service finance which had one-time capitalization of costs in Q3 were approximately $1 million. Corporate operating expenses for the quarter were 7.0 million and remain elevated. We remain confident that we will achieve our full cost guidance of 20 million to 21 million in 2019.

The chart at the bottom of the page which we've shown in prior quarters shows base corporate representing the targeted ongoing corporate costs of 20 to 21 and the incremental 1.9 our expenses that represent what we intend to cut to achieve our 2019 cost guidance. In December as Steve mentioned, we extended the maturity and reduced the size of our credit line which will result in reduced standby fees and equipment savings totaling roughly 1.5 million on an annualized basis.

And finally, turning to page 25 which we’ve showed some information on our discontinued operations. As a result of our rail divestitures closed during and subsequent to the fourth quarter we now hold approximately 35 million in rail assets which is consistent with our Q3 announcement. These assets are held for sale and will be disposed of on an opportunistic basis. Consistent with our previously announced decision to wind down our aviation assets we have classified the book as available for sale and have taken and $80 million pretax provision in Q4.

The discounted rail and aviation businesses produced adjusted operating income of 800,000 and 600,000 respectively in Q4 and we expect these businesses – to produce breakeven results as we wind them down. A final item I would like to point out is the continuity of our discontinued assets illustrating the reduction from 4.6 billion at the end of 2016 to 300 million at the end of 2018. These divestitures were integral to the execution of our overall capital allocation strategy over the past two years.

And with that I’ll pass back to Steve for closing remarks.

Steve Hudson

Thanks Grier.

Turning to Page 27, we’re pleased to report these in line results – in line with our previous guidance. As I mentioned earlier 90% of our adjusted operating income comes from our asset light so our equity light, asset light businesses. Significant growth continues into 2019 and going forward we provide guidance of $0.23 to $0.25 range at our January 29 Investor Day.

And we also reported that solar has been successfully launched and put into flow arrangements in the first quarter. And the renegotiation of significant KG Kessler Group bank where we were able to de-risk relationship expand the scope broaden it to benefit both Kessler Group and the bank.

Turning to active capital management as I mentioned earlier, we invested $265 million by completing and SIB for approximately 23% of the outstanding stock. We've announced the dividend today and we continue review of our operations and capital to maximize shareholder value by allocating capital month with three business units.

And with that operator, we’re happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Geoff Kwan of RBC Capital Markets.

Geoff Kwan

Just going back to the Kessler succession planning aren't there or I guess I don’t what the best way to do is ask percentage of the managed asset. Are there other clients that would have some sort of key man termination permission so was it really more with just that one large client?

Jim Nikopoulos

As part of the transaction Dell with a lot of key man contracts at that particular time and as you saw earlier at Investor Day and our announcement to the top 10 client we removed the key man through the rest of the client relationships. There is one remaining customer that is tied to that – that would be the extent of it.

Geoff Kwan

Is that one remaining client very material?

Jim Nikopoulos

In the big scheme of Kessler, no.

Geoff Kwan

And then do you have the ability to purchase the entire minority interest and could also say like the financial outlook as it looks they use it materially different from when you initially did the acquisition?

Jim Nikopoulos

So at the time of the transaction and in discussions with the minority holder, we entered into a contract that has mechanisms to do with the 20% interest Geoff so that's all in the contract per call mechanism so that’s well addressed. And that was – again that was all discussed at the time of the transaction to ensure kind of orderly succession plan.

Geoff Kwan

And sort the outlook today versus call it kind of six to nine months ago when you did the deal?

Jim Nikopoulos

Yes, so when we did the deal six to nine months ago obviously as related to the view in 2018 we obviously we're very happy with the results obviously given the fact that the contributions were higher than what we had guided at the transaction. As it relates to 2019, and our views going forward we’re comfortable with the guidance that we put out a few weeks ago.

Keep in mind that the nature of this business being very driven by long-term, contracted annuity type revenue means that individual transactions in and of themselves although good are not key to the results 70% to 75% of the business is run through these longer term annuity type programs. So we’re comfortable with the guidance that we put out for 2019 for this business.

Geoff Kwan

I guess what I’m just trying to get is if you have to buy the remaining minority interest would it be somewhat to similar in the same terms of the original acquisition?

Jim Nikopoulos

We have a note in the financial statements that kind of outlines the per call mechanism Geoff – we have a note under the subsequent eventually. And there is a range under which it will be bought and we've outlined it fully therefore yeah.

Geoff Kwan

And if I can sneak in one last question the corporate segment had a realized. I think there was a realized gain in there. How much was that in dollar terms and how much did that help EPS?

Grier Colter

Yes, so Geoff – we had some realized gains and losses and that of all that running off at corporate book was approximately $0.01. I saw your earlier note and you were right.

Geoff Kwan

Okay perfect.

Grier Colter

And Geoff kind of just come back a little color on Jim’s comment, the construct and the Kessler deal at 20% minority interest was purposely done to have alignment. As we went through that large contract that was renegotiated and extended the key man being removed from that so that requirement no other interest no longer exist. So transaction occurred earlier, we’re comfortable that Scott is the right get around that I think you saw that at Investor Day. So we will – I’m not huge kind of minority interests that kind of complicate structures so we’ll be cleaning that up here.

Geoff Kwan

Thanks okay thank you very much.

Steve Hudson

You’re Geoff in terms of a business that we predicted $0.03 is doing $0.06 I think that clean up will be attractive.

Operator

Our next question comes from Stephen Boland of GMP.

Stephen Boland

I’m just going to follow-up on the Kessler discussion because the range given in the subsequent event if I back out the original purchase price of 221 at 80% that put its value for 100% about 276. So that 55 to 66 the top end of the range is that puts value at 330 million but if my math is correct. So at 20% bump over business that was I guess you bought less than a year ago. So what's going to determine the amount that whether you paid a 55 or the 66?

Steve Hudson

Yes, it’s a contractual contract where if Howard puts it he can put it for an amount less than 55 but we call that we pay that 66. So it’s whether it gets put or call there is no – it was a hardwired dollar amount in the agreement.

Stephen Boland

And just - a question - there were some changes on the I guess maybe it's related to this reclassification just about the managed portfolio and advisory is that sort of on I guess the first table of the MD&A I think about Kessler. Is that related to the same that 83 million and the reclassification and it’s kind of its go from - for your advised….

Steve Hudson

[indiscernible].

Stephen Boland

Just on the MDMA on page 12 that for 4 billion of portfolio advisory services was 18 billion a quarter ago or is this, a separate item.

Steve Hudson

That's where we yeah just keep in mind we report that’s kind of where we report the M&A segment of the business. And if you remember last quarter, we had over $60 million of M&A transaction that we actually a lot of were pegged for kind of this fourth quarter, but through the good work of everyone there they were advanced and closed early in the third quarter. So that's what that refers to as a line item so that's the one that as you can imagine quarter to quarter goes up and down depending on the M&A piece of the business.

Stephen Boland

And maybe just a question for just on the stock prices done better I guess in the last month or so since the SIB. At the Investor Day you kind of mentioned you would be active, but the discount the book is kind of disappeared with the quarterly results and we still expect it to be active going forward?

Steve Hudson

Yes, I guess - Steve there’re two ways to look at this valuation of book or value basically EBITDA we look at both but EBITDA is our driver. We still see about intrinsic value our intrinsic value for this company is in the high 5s low 6s share price. So we will be active if we see the opportunity.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Holden of CIBC.

Paul Holden

So, first question going back to the Kessler buyout how would you think about financing that you have plenty of capacity on your bank line. So just wondering if it's as simple as that?

Grier Colter

Yes Paul Grier it’s exactly that, so we would just use our credit facility which we have all the terms just plenty of capacity there to do it.

Paul Holden

And then next question on the corporate operating expenses you going to that slide with identified cost savings if you realize a 100% of that as of Jan 1 that would pretty much put you on PACE to hit your 2019 target. So is that the way we should think about it, like all of these identified cost savings will hit the income statement as of Q1?

Grier Colter

I mean the way I would think about it as we gave the full year guidance at 20 to 21 at quarters we can get that granular in terms of how those would come in. There may be a bit of transition getting to the run rate, but we’re not we didn't give particular guidance on the quarter we’re just kind of saying, hey look we’ll end up 20 to 21 for whole year we’re not going to get anymore granular than that.

Paul Holden

I mean really that answer implies that those cost savings could grow through the course of 2019?

Grier Colter

That I think it’s a fair comment.

Paul Holden

And then last line of questioning, so I want to ask about the 140 million of on balance sheet receivables that were sold post quarter. So three kind of actions was one for solar, one for PACE or were they both for a specific type of receivable?

Grier Colter

Yes, one was for solar one was for PACE.

Paul Holden

And then as I think about the PACE loans, the last update you gave us, it was $4 million to $5 million of originations per month. Did that accelerate or is that kind of the…?

Steve Hudson

Listen from a credit perspective, we’re very happy with PACE because it is an obligation that trumps the mortgage. So, credit losses are nearly at the tax link. If we have to do it, we have one large customer that we're pursuing right now. We haven't got into the - haven't landed yet. And they might need to do 1 million, 0.5 million to 1 million a month, but I think we can carve that back more absent their customer we are going to discontinue it.

Paul Holden

Just want to finish the question, which is: What was the pace of PACE loans - for Q4, is it still in that $4 million to $5 million range or did it ramp to something higher?

Steve Hudson

It’s kind of - that's the range Paul.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jaeme Gloyn of National Bank Financial. Our question comes from Tom MacKinnon of BMO Capital Markets.

Tom MacKinnon

Couple questions just going back to the minority purchase at Kessler Group. When do you intend on exercising that option to purchase the minority interest? And is it going to alter your guidance for 2019 and for 2020?

Jim Nikopoulos

Yes, so we're in discussions right now; Tom, it's Jim. So, to the extent that we have something that is concluded on that, we will make sure to announce that. As it relates to guidance, I think with the earlier question, we're not changing the outlook for the 2019 guidance that we put out a few weeks ago.

Tom MacKinnon

Now, with respect to revenue in corporate, $5.7 million in the quarter, obviously there's some realized gains in there, but there's also some interest on some legacy loans; how much were they - how long are they going to stay around and what do you think a run rate for revenue in corporate would be say for the latter half of 2019 and into 2020?

Grier Colter

So, on the investments, Tom, it's Grier, this is a collection of investments that we make and sell from time-to-time. Some of them, there were a couple of them that had gains and there were some that kind of went the other way, they were mark-to-market. And so, the net of that, that's what the result on the other revenue that drove that. The interest income is from our continuing asset. So, it doesn't include the legacy asset revenue, but its revenue from say the floor plan assets at Triad.

If you looking at that interest income number, it’s also the revenue from the on-balance sheet service finance loans. And there is a very small amount of C&V, legacy C&V, but it's completely material. So, the majority of this is from on-balance sheet assets at Triad and service finance.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. So, should the run rate be somewhere into the $1 million to $2 million per quarter for revenue for this?

Grier Colter

That's probably right, I mean, you've heard our intention, our intention is to shrink the balance sheet for service finance and flow directly through more of the loans and the intention to have an ongoing portfolio at Triad, which was all communicated pretty clearly I think in our materials at Investor Day.

Tom MacKinnon

And then one final was on service finance. Originations came in a little bit better than I was anticipating. Was this more broad based, more dealers, more solar; what was driving it?

Grier Colter

Yes, Tom, it wasn't more solar. We started the recovery program with a large – we referenced that Lennox had a bad day, they had a tornado followed by a fire that wiped its plant out. That's now coming back online. We have - we lost, Lennox lost a 1,000 dealers who went to sell other people's equipment. We've launched - end of recovery program successfully. Lennox was starting to see that come back online, Tom. That certainly drove it.

And then Tom, can I just follow-up on the earlier question, it's not yours, I just want to clarify that when we acquire that minority interest, we will pick the earnings from that minority interest. We'll have to take off the interest cost. So, there won't be an earnings pickup but we're not going to change the guidance now, but when that's completed, we'll update the guidance on Kessler. It will be positive.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brenna Phelan of Raymond James.

Brenna Phelan

So, are the terms of your life co partner substantially the same as the bank partners?

Steve Hudson

It is. They are now “Bank 16" if you think about the --

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And going forward, more life co's would be the same?

Steve Hudson

Yes, their commitment, their initial commitment is for $225 million, which is the – that's their cap for first-time relationships. But I think we'll see that grow. They are an annuity life insurer. So, they have a strong demand for term fixed income validating product. So, we think it's a big step forward, but on the same basis as any other bank if they were a bank.

Brenna Phelan

Unless they are purchasing Triad product or service finance?

Steve Hudson

Just service. But that discussion was elongated because life insurers do have elongated liabilities coming out of their annuity and structure settlement business. So that dialog will now begin. And we now have a third regulator on life, which is the NAIC. But we're happy we got through it. We think that regulation is a mode to protect a mode around others.

Brenna Phelan

And just looking at the revenue yields and service finance and in Triad, they both bounced around quite a bit during the year. Is that just strictly product mix of what you've originated in the quarter, is that how we should think about?

Steve Hudson

Yes, in service it's a combination of product mix and seasonality. And then Jim wants to comment on Triad.

Jim Nikopoulos

Triad is more seasonality rate.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And then just going back to the question on corporate expenses; I noticed in the financial statements there was an increase in the equity investment year-over-year, is that - can you give us some color on what sort of businesses you're investing in and their contributions, gains, losses and whether you expect to continue with those?

Grier Colter

Yes. So, we obviously don't provide the granular detail on the equity investments. They in fact decreased in the quarter as we actually divested some of our holdings. Net-net I would say that the book value went down 5 million or something like that and we put the similar gain on that portfolio, net of the mark-to-market. So, that's what that is.

Steve Hudson

The nature of these investments would have been the investment we sold in the fourth quarter was a company called, Simply Green, in Canada, that does home improvement finance and it was a really a toehold in terms of it's marked one or two expand, market like contractual right to expand his programs like Lennox and others into Canada. And we were considering in that at one time. Given all the growth we have in the U.S., we're no longer considering expanding service finance into Canada. So that hedge we had throughout significant position and Simply Green became redundant.

Brenna Phelan

So you exited that?

Steve Hudson

Right.

Brenna Phelan

At a loss?

Grier Colter

This was what drove the gain Brenna.

Brenna Phelan

The gain, okay.

Grier Colter

This one – some of these equity investments we have are very easy to get a mark, some of them are not. So this one was one that was very difficult to get a mark, it's not a publicly traded instrument or one way you've got third-party inputs. And so we kept it at cost and when we sold at this quarter, the entire gain went through the income statement.

Brenna Phelan

And just last one, the C&V asset valuation reserves; are those assets all fully markdown? How much - is there anything remaining there?

Jim Nikopoulos

While there is $20 million remaining in the book, we had a good scrub at the end of the year in conjunction with all the other assets. And we felt it was the right thing to do to write that down by 5 million, which we estimate as the realizable value.

Brenna Phelan

And plan to divest those markets willing?

Jim Nikopoulos

Yes, I mean, the idea here is that all these assets that are discontinued are held for sale. The strategy would generally be that you're going to have all these sold within the next year, and that's what we'll do. Obviously, we'll go through this and sell them when we feel that they're producing the most opportunistic result, but I'd say the idea is to have this book round to zero within the year – for everything; rail, aviation, C&V.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session and today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.