3 Reasons Why I Own MercadoLibre Stock

MercadoLibre stock has plenty of room for further gains going forward.

A simple and straightforward investment thesis can be particularly effective. Fundamental quality, financial performance, and abundant potential for appreciation are three key reasons to invest in MercadoLibre (MELI) stock over the long term.

1. A High-Quality Business

MercadoLibre is the top player in e-commerce and digital payments in Latin America. Around those main platforms, the company is building an ecosystem of services and applications in areas such as logistics, credit and financial services, and tech solutions.

Source: MercadoLibre Investors Relations

The business model is remarkably attractive, and the network effect is a major success driver for MercadoLibre.

Buyers and sellers attract each other to the leading e-commerce platforms in search of opportunities. The bigger the platform, the higher the liquidity and the better the opportunities for buying and selling all kinds of products.

The same goes for digital payments, consumers want a payments method that is accepted everywhere, and merchants need to accept the payment methods that can bring more customers to the store.

The bigger MercadoLibre becomes in both e-commerce and payments, the more valuable the service, and this attracts even more users to its platforms. This way, the network effect creates a self-sustaining virtuous cycle of growth and increased competitive strength for a market leader such as MercadoLibre.

Additional services such as logistics, credit, and tech solutions not only represent interesting opportunities for growth, but they also strengthen the company's ecosystem. These services create loyalty among users, consolidating MercadoLibre's competitive position.

2. Firing On All Cylinders

MercadoLibre's growth story is nothing short of spectacular. In the year 2008 the company was making only $140 million in annual revenue, and Wall Street analysts are currently expecting $1.95 billion in sales during 2019.

MercadoLibre reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 on Wednesday - February 26 - and the numbers came in well ahead of expectations, confirming that the business keeps firing on all cylinders as of the most recent quarter.

Some key financial metrics:

Net revenues of $428 million, up by 61.8% on a currency neutral basis.

Total payment volume through MercadoPago reached a record level of $5.3 billion, a year-over-year increase 68.5% on a currency neutral basis.

Total payment transactions increased 71.7% year-over-year, totaling 125.6 million transactions for the quarter.

Gross merchandise volume reached $3.2 billion, a 17.6% year-over-year increase on a currency neutral basis.

Items shipped through MercadoEnvíos reached 62.1 million, a 28.5% year-over-year increase

The company ended the quarter with 264.7 million users, up by 25% year over year.

Source: MercadoLibre Investors Relations

As a reaction to this earnings release, shares of MercadoLibre surged by more than 20% in a single day, and they are now trading at fresh historical highs. Investors may naturally feel reluctant to buy as these levels, but it's important to acknowledge that momentum can be a powerful return driver for stocks.

It makes sense to be patient when building a position in MercadoLibre over time, as opposed to purchasing a full position when the stock is at all-time highs. However, the statistical evidence shows that stocks exhibiting strong momentum tend to outperform the market in the long term, and MercadoLibre is clearly enjoying vigorous momentum right now.

3. Plenty Of Upside Potential Going Forward

With MercadoLibre stock performing so well recently, investors may wonder if the best is already in the past or MercadoLibre still offers attractive potential going forward.

To begin with, internet penetration levels in Latin America are growing rapidly, but they are still substantially below the levels observed in the U.S. and Europe.

Source: Source: MercadoLibre Investors Relations

Online commerce in Latin America accounts for 3% of total retail sales versus 10% in the U.S. According to data from eMarketer, the e-commerce industry in Latin America is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 19% from 2015 to 2021, and MercadoLibre is positioned as the main beneficiary from this trend.

Source: Source: MercadoLibre Investors Relations

The population size in Latin America is a massive opportunity of over 650 million people, and both online commerce and financial services are clearly underpenetrated markets in comparison to China and the U.S. These numbers show that MercadoLibre still has enormous potential for growth in the years and even decades ahead.

Source: Source: MercadoLibre Investors Relations

In order to put some numbers in perspective, the table below shows some key statistics for MercadoLibre versus Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA). MercadoLibre is still remarkably small in comparison to its peers. Looking at market capitalization, MercadoLibre is 4% the size of Alibaba and 2.5% the size of Amazon.

Importantly, both Amazon and Alibaba keep growing at an impressive speed in spite of their gargantuan sizes.

Market Cap ($Bn) Annual Sales ($Bn) Rev Growth Amazon 800 233 21% Alibaba 464 345 41% MercadoLibre 20 1.4 62%

Data source: SEC filings.

Looking at these numbers, the data is indicating that MercadoLibre still has plenty of room for further appreciation going forward.

The Bottom Line

No company is immune to risk, and a position in MercadoLibre carries substantial risk exposure.

Some relevant factors to consider:

Momentum can be a double-edged sword. High-beta stocks such as MercadoLibre tend to deliver massive gains when performing well, but they also fall harder than average when moving in the wrong direction.

Currency volatility and economic instability in Latin America can be major uncertainty drivers for MercadoLibre.

Amazon has been expanding its presence in Brazil lately. MercadoLibre is way ahead of the competition in its main markets, but the competitive risk is an important factor to watch in such a dynamic industry.

A rising bar is hard to beat, and investors are expecting a lot from MercadoLibre. If there is any disappointment down the road, the stock is clearly vulnerable to the downside from current price levels.

Since the stock is trading at all-time highs, patiently building a position in MercadoLibre over the middle term looks like a better idea than buying the position all at once.

Those risks being acknowledged, MercadoLibre is a world class business, growing at full speed, and with plenty of potential for further appreciation going forward. Those are the three key reasons why I own a position in MercadoLibre stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI, BABA, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.