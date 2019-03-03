Nordstrom: Messy Holiday Quarter Is Yesterday's News

I believe the negatives have been priced into the stock, and I now believe that $47/share is a good entry point into JWN.

On the plus side, gross margin deteriorated less than I would have anticipated, likely leading to the seven-cent EPS beat despite flat comps.

A messy quarter has come to an end for retail chain Nordstrom (JWN).

On the last day of February, the Seattle-based company reported mixed results for the 2018 holiday quarter, following a soft sales report delivered in January that had already helped to lower the bar ahead of earnings day. As expected, heavier-than-desired discounting activity caused comps to land flat and break an encouraging four-quarter trend of low single-digit YOY growth.

As the summarized P&L below illustrates, merchandise sales dropped nearly 5% YOY, but the drag can be fully explained by the extra week in 4Q17. What the income statement does not bring to light regarding revenues is the strength in Nordstrom's Off-Price banner: comps of +4.0% on top of an already robust +3.7% achieved this time last quarter. Those who follow the retail sector know that top-line traction driven by heavy discounting is usually seen with skepticism, as lack of pricing support usually translates into lower merchandise margins and, in some cases, lower earnings.

Fortunately, and maybe a bit surprising, gross margin did not contract as much as I would have anticipated: -32 bps YOY. Merchandise margin resilience despite a struggling full-price lineup may have been the key factor behind the noticeable seven-cent EPS beat in 4Q18. I believe the efficiencies produced in Nordstrom's online channel, which now represents an encouraging 30% of total company sales, could explain the better-than-anticipated levels of profitability. In the earnings call, for example, co-President Eric Nordstrom stated that "nordstrom.com has achieved scale with contribution margins at parity with full-line stores", a feat that is hard to achieve in the space.

Elsewhere in the P&L, opex adjusted for a one-time employee investment in 4Q17 remained flat relative to revenues. Slightly lower levels of debt led to a drop in interest expenses, while Nordstrom's share repurchase efforts contributed with what I estimate to be two cents of EPS improvement YOY. Helping to boost earnings the most was a significantly lower effective tax rate, the benefits of which should start to be lapped next quarter.

Looking forward

It looks like some of the effects of Nordstrom's less-than-impressive holiday quarter will spill into 1Q19, as the management team anticipates further right-sizing of merchandise inventory and a slow recovery in comps that should pick up steam only in the second quarter. The good news is that the challenges are likely already baked into investors' expectations and the stock price itself - flat YTD against a broad retail sector (XRT) that is up 12% for the period.

Should I be right about the above, I believe $47/share is a good entry point into this stock. After trading through most of 2018 at a noticeable premium to the peer group average, JWN now trades at a current-year multiple of 12.5x (see graph above) that I find fairly modest.

Helping to support the investment decision here are a number of fundamental factors that I believe weigh in favor of JWN: (1) a strong e-commerce business that is better aligned with growth trends in retail, (2) a chunky dividend yield of 3.2% that is well supported by healthy cash flow generation, and (3) a balance sheet that looks about as good as one can find in the sector, at least in terms of net debt and inventory levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.