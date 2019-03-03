NG Weekly: Buy-Side Breakout Early Week, Price Discovery Higher To 2.87s

This week’s auction saw a buyside breakout early week followed by confirmation and price discovery higher to 2.87s into week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, our primary inference for this week’s auction was for buy-side activity, following last week’s unsecured high formation at 2.74s. This probability path did play out as buying interest drove price higher early week, achieving a stopping point, 2.84s, where minor structural sell excess developed before a pullback ensued through Wednesday’s auction to 2.73s at/near the breakout area. Buying interest emerged there as sellers trapped, ultimately driving price higher to 2.87s into week’s end.

24 February-01 March 2019:

This week’s auction saw last week’s late sellers fail as a gap higher open developed in Monday’s auction. Price discovery higher developed into Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 2.84s. Minor sell excess emerged there, halting the buy-side sequence before selling interest drove price lower into Wednesday’s trade, achieving the stopping point low, 2.73s, within the buy-side breakout area. Sellers trapped there as buy excess developed, as the breakout area held.

Rotation higher developed into Thursday’s auction as the market re-tested Monday’s high to 2.84s. Buyers trapped there ahead of the EIA release (-166bcf vs. -171bcf expected) as balance developed, 2.84s-2.78s, through Thursday’s close. Minor buy excess developed there ahead of Friday’s auction as rotation higher ensued yet again to key resistance, 2.84s, into Friday’s auction. Buying interest emerged, 2.83s, as a buy-side breakout developed to 2.87s ahead of Friday’s close, where buyers trapped, 2.87s/2.86s, forming minor sell excess, before settling at 2.85s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did develop as last week’s unsecured high failed as resistance. Price discovery higher developed early week before a pullback and re-test of the breakout area occurred into Wednesday’s auction. The buy-side breakout area held as support before price discovery higher continued, achieving the stopping point high, 2.87s, near the initial key supply cluster overhead.

Looking ahead, the near-term bias (2-4 week) remains buy-side, following this week’s successful buy-side breakout. Focus into next week centers upon market response to key supply, 2.80s-2.87s. Failure of the sell-side in this area opens the door to further price discovery higher toward the key supply clusters overhead, 2.89s-2.92s/3.03s-3.05s. Buy-side failure to drive price higher through the current key supply cluster will target the key demand clusters below, 2.65s-2.63s/2.60s-2.57s, respectively. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context and managed money posture, further price discovery lower into major key demand, 2.20s-1.50s, remains possible barring sell-side failure within supply overhead, 2.87s-3.72s.

Following the partial US government shutdown, the CFTC has resumed publishing the weekly COT report. The publishing resumes with late December’s data and will be lagging for the next two to three weeks (releases on Tuesdays and Fridays until current) as they catch up. Our data will update with their publishing schedule. With data now through mid-February 2019, it is worth noting that despite the approximately 48% decline from the November 2018 high, no material Managed Money (MM) short posture is present. MM position remains predominantly long amidst continued declining market leverage (Open Interest). Based on recent years’ data, this data is not consistent with MM posture that typically contributes to the formation of a structural low. The larger key supply, 2.87s-3.72s, and market response there will remain key.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

