Bring On The Larger Banks!

We need to accept this reality and move to support the changes that are taking place, but also limit the disruption and pain that is being experienced along with advancements.

The stories about what is happening to these smaller banks presents a dynamic picture about how limited the choices are for these smaller banks to stay alive.

The number of smaller banks in the United States is rapidly declining as it becomes more and more apparent that these banks cannot compete in terns of technology.

The front page headlines on Saturday’s Wall Street Journal tell the whole story:

The article is full of stories about the problems smaller banks are facing in this age of information technology.

These stories just make real the picture I have been trying to paint about where the banking industry is going and how the regionals banks are responding to the changes and what it is going to take to remain competitive in the world of commercial banking.

The stories in the Wall Street Journal article basically show how almost all of the demographics of the current environment point to the smaller banks losing the battle.

And, with the modern technology, the largest banks can achieve the scale to handle more and more and more customers, and they also possess the intellectual capital to built the platforms and networks that can serve people, even in rural areas or areas with less-dense populations.

Again, the authors of the Wall Street Journal article provide the macro-picture that captures the trend. “The 4,600 US banks with $1 billion or less in assets—small community banks—today hold 6.6 percent of all bank assets combined.”

“Three decades ago, around the time new laws spurred industry consolidation, they held 31.5 percent.”

“Over the past 30 years, the number of such banks has declined by more than 11,000, largely through mergers.”

“More than one-third of rural counties now have no locally owned banks.”

In this world where information easily grows and spreads, efforts to contain this trend will only create unintended consequences, one of these could be a declining competitiveness for US banks in the world of AI, that will not, in the end, be helpful to local communities and Main Street, itself.

These changes are gong to take place. The stories in the Wall Street Journal point to nothing else.

Therefore, politicians and regulators along with the people impacted must accept the reality of the situation and work with the changes taking place helping the system to respond to changes and working to minimize the disruptions and “pain” that will accompany them.

I am not advocating massively large banks because I like massively large banks.

I am just arguing that we need to move pragmatically and incrementally into the future, smoothing the changes taking place and working to limit the negative consequences that will accompany the change.

Understanding this environment should also impact how one invests in this space. Apparently, it has had an impact on Warren Buffet and where he is investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.