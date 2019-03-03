Shopify Is A Great Growth Story, But I Continue To Avoid Buying

Despite being an enthusiast of Shopify's growth story, I find shares overvalued at the current market price, and I'm waiting for a better margin of safety to invest in Shopify.

Executive summary

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) posted stellar performance figures earlier in the month, but at the same time, once again failed to turn up a profit for its investors. However, the non-profitability of Shopify has never really waned the belief of investors who continue to bank on Shopify's ability to not only change the way retailers operate online stores forever, but also become a brand to reckon with on a global basis.

Shopify has transformed itself to a billion dollar company from humble beginnings, and early investors of the company were rewarded with unbeatable returns. Shopify shares have gained more than 595% since its IPO in 2015, and is expected by many investors to perform even better in the future.

Valuing a non-profitable company is a tricky task, as this involves a significant number of assumptions. As such, investors need to leave a handsome margin of safety when investing in companies that are being valued purely on growth prospects.

Even though I find Shopify an attractive company with great growth potential, I find shares overvalued to my fair value estimate. In my opinion, the current share price of Shopify reflects the underlying growth opportunities of the company, and fails to provide a meaningful margin of safety to growth investors.

Company overview & business strategy

Shopify is a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium enterprises. Shopify enables entrepreneurs to design, set up, and manage their stores across multiple sales channels including web, mobile, social media, marketplaces such as Amazon, and brick & motor stores.

Shopify operates under 2 business segments.

Subscription solutions Merchant solutions

One of the key business strategies of the firm is to expand internationally, and acquire a merchant base spread across the world. This strategy can be passed on as a viable strategy moving on, as online marketplaces are gaining traction quickly in the international space, and internet penetration rates in emerging countries are expected to rise in the next several years.

The absolute majority of Shopify merchants are small & medium businesses at the moment, but the company has already laid out plans to acquire enterprises into its platform. I believe Shopify's ability to attract an enterprise level customer base will be a key growth driver, as these merchants will bring millions of dollars in revenue to the company, and will improve the brand awareness of Shopify.

Shopify has introduced subscription plans that suit everyone from SMBs to large retailers, and the company is dynamically changing the way it operates to support the acquisition of enterprise level merchants.

To the credit of the management, they have identified and implemented clear strategies to acquire merchants from all levels of the business spectrum, which has already helped Shopify grow in the recent past.

Initiatives taken by Shopify to increase the number of larger brands who partner with the company has already paid off, as several large companies have been brought on-board over the last couple of years.

Building on its brand value is another key business strategy of the company, as a higher brand value is critical to acquire enterprise level merchants. On the other hand, this helps build competitive advantages for Shopify, as the company can slowly but surely increase its subscription rates to account for the higher brand value and brand awareness.

Continuing to innovate will be a key factor that will shape the future of Shopify, as the competition in the e-commerce software industry is expected to heat up. Therefore, Shopify will have to incur millions of dollars in R&D costs over the next couple of years to ensure their market leading position remains the same, which should help sustainability of revenue and eventually profits. I expect to see high-tech driven innovative features to be added to Shopify's platforms over the next few years, and the company will probably focus on providing more automated solutions to ensure switching costs rise for merchants.

A major strength of Shopify is the convenience it provides merchants by enabling sales through multi-channels, and this will remain to be a key driver of revenue growth for Shopify in the next couple of years.

In order to provide a more streamlined service to both merchants and customers, Shopify has continued to invest in businesses that add value to the platform. These inorganic growth measures have boosted the appeal of Shopify as a sales platform, and the company will continue to look for such opportunities in the future.

Industry analysis

The retail e-commerce sales are expected to grow over the next couple of years as well, on the backdrop of strong growth seen over the last 5 years. The stellar growth expected in e-commerce sales will boost the growth of the industry, and the market share of online sales is expected to gain on a global basis.

Retail e-commerce sales projection

Research & Development (R&D) spending is expected to grow on an industry-wide basis, which will remain a feature of the e-commerce industry as industry players are always on the lookout to improve the online buying and selling experience of customers and merchants. Failure to develop innovative, time-saving products will result in a loss of market share for e-commerce players. As such, I expect a ramp up in R&D spending across all major players of the industry in the next couple of years, as competition levels increase and companies try to hold on to their market share.

Mobile payments are also gaining traction in the online payment space, and providing a robust experience to both shoppers and merchants to complete mobile payments will be a key development in 2019 and beyond in the e-commerce industry.

If we consider the retail industry as a whole, 2019 is set to become a transitional year for many players in the industry, as strong growth is expected in online retail activities.

Acquiring a customer base on an international basis will remain a driver of the industry, as regions outside the U.S. are expected to show strong growth in 2019 and beyond, as many emerging countries are experiencing growth in internet penetration and average wealth is on the rise.

As internet users grow on a global basis, e-commerce will gain more traction as consumers would be inclined to purchase from online stores more, which would drive the demand for goods and services on online platforms.

The rise of digital entrepreneurs and the work-from-home culture is also a driving force behind the growth of the e-commerce industry. Unlike a couple of decades back, many entrepreneurs are focused on digital start-ups, and the costs involved to become a digital entrepreneur is considerably lower than to become a traditional entrepreneur.

Concepts such as dropshipping has already taken entrepreneurship to another level in the last several years, and is expected to disrupt the investment space for many years to come. Dropshipping basically allows individuals to start a profitable business within a few hours, and it takes a very small investment to get started with the business venture.

The rate of self-employment has improved over the last several years, and I believe this is a secular trend that will continue to drive the e-commerce industry forward, as more and more professionals are looking for ways to retire on self-made income.

Self-employed rate as a percentage of total employed

A slowdown in global economic growth will have adverse effects on the e-commerce industry, but I believe industry growth prospects far outweigh the risks, and is set to continue its growth for many more years to come.

Overall, the industry outlook for e-commerce is promising, and growth opportunities will be readily available for companies in this space. Even though the industry has come a long way since its humble beginnings a couple of decades back, I believe there is a long way for the industry to go.

Evaluation of financial performance and valuation

2018 marked another important year for Shopify as the company crossed $1 billion in revenue in FY2018.

Not only has the subscription base grown exponentially over the last 5 years, but merchant solutions segment has also reported stellar performance over the same period. Shopify offers services such as payment solutions (Shopify Payments), shipping (Shopify Shipping), and working capital financing solutions (Shopify Capital), which have all given a boost to its revenue generated from the merchant solutions segment.

Revenue breakdown by segment

Shopify is focused on building its eco-system further by introducing more apps, themes, and other options to improve the functionality of the platform, which is expected to drive the user experience, and along with it, company revenues.

Profit margins of the company has remained flat over the last several years, and gross margins from the subscription solutions segment is expected to grow in FY2019, as the cloud migration was successfully completed in 2018.

Profit margins (%)

However, margins might come under pressure as the lower margin merchant solutions segment gains traction and contributes more to company revenues.

Research and Development (R&D) costs are expected to rise in the future, as the company invests for its future. As Shopify plans to expand internationally, costs will remain higher throughout the next couple of years, and will put further pressure on margins.

As total revenues increase at a spectacular rate in the next couple of years, I believe in the possibility of an uptick in operating leverage stemming from sales and marketing activities.

Free cash flow remains negative at this point in time, as Shopify is failing to generate sufficient operating cash flow to support its growth plans. However, an important consideration is the fact that the company carries no debt in its balance sheet, which opens many doors for the company to grow in the future. On top of this, the massive cash balance on its balance sheet is proof of the financial strength of the company. As a growth investor, nothing is more attractive than seeing a robust balance sheet in a company that is expected to grow double-digits in the near future.

There is no doubt regarding the growth potential of the company, but as investors, a fair value estimate should be arrived at to determine whether the current market price represents an accurate picture of the underlying growth expectations of Shopify.

In order to arrive at a fair value estimate for Shopify, I have used a discounted cash flow model. Even though the company is making negative free cash flow at present, I believe this valuation technique provides a more conservative estimate of the fair value for Shopify.

Major assumptions used in this analysis are listed below.

Revenue growth rate of 57% in the next 5 years. Operating margins improving to 6% within the next 5 years, and then continuing to improve and reach 25% in the stable growth period, starting from 10 years from now. Cost of capital of 10.42%

With these assumptions, I arrive at a fair value estimate of $146.99 for Shopify, which represents a downside risk of 22% from the current market price of $189.

The consensus average price target for Shopify is $191.47, which is much higher than my fair value estimate, but is still failing to provide an attractive investment opportunity.

Risks & challenges

The major risk that I see of investing in Shopify comes in a scenario where the company fails to attract enterprise level customers meaningfully. Even though the company has been able to gain traction by targeting small & medium businesses, this strategy would not be sufficient for the company to become a highly profitable venture.

Secondly, a global economic slowdown will prompt many merchants on the platform to close-down their stores, which would lead to a massive loss in subscription revenue. On the other hand, millions of dollars spent on improving technological developments will fail to drive company revenues higher, if a global economic slowdown persists for a prolonged time period.

Thirdly, many stores operating on Shopify are relying on the concept of dropshipping, and particular regulations against dropshipping or other related concepts will make it very difficult for Shopify to bear in the short-term.

Lastly, Shopify share price has consistently hit new highs based on high growth expectations. A failure to maintain such a rosy outlook for future periods will result in a massive decline of share price, which might take many years to recover.

Conclusion

Shopify has remained a massive growth story over the last half a decade, and is poised to grow exponentially over the next decade. However, I find Shopify shares representing the underlying growth opportunities at the current market price, and believe growth investors should wait for a better margin of safety, even if the best case scenario is expected to unveil.

