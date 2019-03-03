Switch: Buy Before Q4 Results?

With solid bookings eventually turning to revenues and a very low churn rate, the company has a chance to turn the corner in 2019, and Q4 results are due soon.

Switch, Inc. has lost approximately 45% of its value in the past year as extended sales cycles have forced revenue and earnings to decelerate.

"Bravery is the dead man's virtue." - Joe Abercrombie, Best Served Cold

Today, we look at a small-cap technology concern that should report Q4 results very soon.

Company Overview

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) is a Las Vegas-based owner and operator of data storage centers with three operational campuses in the U.S. and one under development. Founded in 2002, the company went public in 2017, raising net proceeds of $577.3 million at $17 per share. Switch is an Up-C corporation, which is employed by partnerships and LLCs when they execute an IPO to allow its members to continue to realize tax benefits post-offering. The company employs ~760 and currently commands a market cap of ~$450 million.

Owing to its Up-C setup, the company has three different classes of stock. The Class A shares, which were sold on the IPO, total ~52.1 million outstanding. There are ~151.6 million Class B shares, which represent the shares of the non-founding members pre-IPO, and ~42.9 million Class C shares, which represent the founding members' interest. The B and C shares are convertible into the publicly-traded A shares, while each C share confers ten votes versus one for the other two classes, meaning that the A share interest is essentially economic.

Switch generates nearly all its revenue from two revenue streams: colocation and connectivity. A colocation facility is a data center where cabinet space is leased or licensed to customers. A cabinet is a locking unit that holds a server rack. Data centers like Switch's provide power, cooling, and security for server, storage, and networking equipment of other firms. Switch also provides connectivity services that allow clients to connect directly to the networks of third parties that also have a presence at its data centers. The more clients and data centers Switch has, the more opportunities it has to sell interconnection services to individual clients. These revenue sources are generally billed and recognized monthly, usually the result of three to five year contracts.

The Data Storage Market

Owing to the amount of both consumer video growth - more than 1 billion hours are now spent daily on YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - and enterprise cloud adoption, the need for data centers has exploded with North American data center construction spending reaching $20 billion in 2017, up from $7.7 billion in 2016. Enterprise level clients are addressing their needs by adding their own infrastructure or partnering with third-party facility providers such as Switch. The same cloud adoption that has created a need for additional infrastructure can also act as a headwind for Switch as clients reduce their own data storage needs as their public cloud usage increases. However, most large businesses are adopting a hybrid cloud strategy whereby workloads are switched between private and public clouds contingent upon computing needs and costs, providing them with greater data deployment flexibility. This dynamic should buoy interconnection service demand. Because of the real estate required and the relative homogeneity of the services provided, Switch's largest competitors are REITs such as CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR), Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX), CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), and QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Approach and Infrastructure

Switch, like many of its competitors, is attempting to exploit the hybrid cloud strategy by offering a hybrid cloud environment, through which customers can access their colocation deployments either via direct nodes inside of Switch or carrier partners located within its ecosystem. As part of that approach, the company manages a telecom, auditing, and purchasing co-operative with over 60 carrier partners that provides customers with 30-50% savings on their national telecommunication expenditures. By operating only tier 4 and tier 5 colocation centers that are extremely speedy and scalable, the company believes it will continue to attract enterprise clients.

To provide these capabilities, the company currently has three large storage locations, referred to as campuses or primes. These campuses are located in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada as well as Grand Rapids, Michigan - which are low-tax, low-natural disaster areas - and currently house a total of ten hyperscale facilities containing more than 14,000 billable cabinets.

Las Vegas - the Core Campus - houses eight hyperscale warehouses encompassing ~2 million sq. ft. with another 340,000 sq. ft. facility that is currently coming online. The utilization rate at this location is ~90%. Reno - the Citadel Campus - is home to one 1.36 million sq. ft. hyperscale structure (57% utilized) with plans for another seven totaling ~5.9 million sq. ft. either under construction or on the drawing board. Grand Rapids - the Pyramid Campus - currently accommodates one 220,000 sq. ft. facility (86% utilized) with plans for two more totaling 940,000 sq. ft. Switch has also purchased property near Atlanta where a 1.1 million sq. ft. hyperscale warehouse should be operational by 4Q19. The capex maintenance on these facilities is low at 1.7% of total revenue. All of the company's U.S. properties are 100% renewably powered. In addition to these domestic operations, Switch owns a 50% interest in data centers located in Milan, Italy and Bangkok, Thailand.

Customers

The company has over 850 customers with eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) accounting for ~10% of total revenues in 3Q18YTD while the top 10 accounts were responsible for ~36%. Switch signed 434 contracts with 181 existing customers while adding 35 contracts with 30 new customers in 3Q18. Customers are loyal with a three-year churn rate of only 0.9%.

3Q18 Results

On November 13, 2018, Switch reported 3Q18 breakeven earnings on revenue of $102.8 million versus $0.08 on revenue of $97.7 million. EPS was disappointing to the Street, which had anticipated a $0.05 gain. This repeated the disappointment of 2Q18, where both earnings ($0.02 act. vs $0.04 con.) and revenue ($102.2 million act. vs $102.8 consensus) fell short of analysts' expectations. Both misses prompted nearly equal reactions from investors as shares of SWCH lost 22% in the trading session after the 2Q18 announcement and 24% the day after the 3Q18 announcement. They were also down 15% the day after reporting 1Q18 EPS. These reactions were driven by fear that Switch is no longer a high growth company as revenues have decelerated into the mid-single digits. Further concern was generated when 3Q18 utilization rates fell at two of the company's campuses, with installations falling behind capacity increases.

Guidance for the FY18 was unchanged and uninspiring with range midpoints reflecting revenue of $406.5 million, EBITDA of $198.5 million and capital expenditures of $285 million. The revenue and EBITDA forecasts represent 7% and 2% improvements over FY17, respectively. These forecasts were lowered - revenue from $431.5 million and EBITDA from $220 million - after its 2Q18 earnings release as longer sales cycles were blamed.

Despite the Street's disappointment, Switch signed nearly $40 million in annualized recurring charges in 3Q18, almost equaling the $40 million signed in 2Q18.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Switch exited 3Q18 with $104.5 million in cash and equivalents, down from $264.7 million at YE17. Total liquidity (through untapped revolvers) stood at $604.5 million on September 30, 2018, while long-term debt totaled $582.7 million. Net debt to equity rose from 2.0 in 2Q18 to 2.5 in 3Q18. The company does pay a $0.0147 per share dividend to all three classes of stock, resulting in a current yield of .7%. This compares unfavorably with the average data storage REIT, which yields ~4%. Switch does have a $150 million share buyback program in place; however, it is mostly designed to regulate the amount of B share conversion into the A shares that are subsequently dumped into the market. To date, Switch has repurchased 6.1 million of its outstanding units for $60.6 million.

Analysts are a mixed bag regarding Switch based on their five buys, four outperform, and five hold ratings. Their median twelve-month price target is $9.50. JPMorgan, Raymond James, and BTIG all downgraded the company to neutral after its 2Q18 earnings release.

Director Thomas A. Thomas is a bit more sanguine on the company's prospects, based on his November 20th, 2018 purchase of 15,000 shares. That marked the second time he has purchased shares in the past six months as he bought 22,000 shares to close out August. Other directors have made small sells in the shares over that time frame.

Verdict

The disconnect here is that the strong bookings coupled with very little customer churn in the last two quarters have not translated to double-digit (or near double-digit) top-line growth as the deployments have yet to actuate. Couple that with its low yield versus its REIT competition and it's easy to see why this busted IPO has lost approximately half its value in the past 12 months. However, these bookings should eventually result in nearly double-digit revenue growth over current levels - given no churn - and with expenses likely to decrease as SG&A charges related to going public disappear this year, a case can be made that revenues and earnings will surprise in 2019 - one director seems to think so. Others do not.

While this is an interesting and growing industry, it is also a very crowded one with significant capital expenditures. Insider buying has been limited to a couple of aforementioned purchases and I have seen better balance sheets. While Switch might rate as a decent trade idea for a bounce back from recent losses, we cannot provide a more enthusiastic recommendation at this time.

"The brave may fall, but never yield." - Latin Proverb

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum.

Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.