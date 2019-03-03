Are Equities Back In Goldilocks?

The S&P 500 is up 19% since Dec. 24, 2019. A goldilocks scenario for stocks is usually when the Fed is dovish while the economy is reflecting strength. Lately, the Fed has remained willing to remain patient with rate hikes, even amid some improving economic conditions. This has allowed stocks to continue rallying higher, as they enjoy positive economic conditions while not having to fear further tightening in monetary policy conditions. Though investors should remain cautious amid slowing global economic conditions.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Stronger economic data and dovish Fed

Economic data for the US has been improving lately. Consumer confidence bounced back strongly in February, which bodes well for consumer spending. Moreover, 4Q 2018 GDP came in stronger than expected at 2.6% versus 2.2% estimate, which resulted in the US economy growing by 2.9% in the year 2018. These positive economic data releases have eased concerns over worsening economic conditions and a potential recession on the horizon. In fact, the spread between the 2yr and 10yr Treasury yield has actually widened amid better economic conditions, from 13 basis points to 20 basis points. While the yield curve still remains flat, this widening exhibits an improving economic outlook, especially when coupled with the fact that the probability of a rate cut in January 2020 has plummeted from nearly 30% a few weeks ago to 11% presently (at time of writing), according to FedWatch.

Meanwhile, the Fed remains notably dovish, as central bankers continue to express the need to be "patient" with future rate hikes. Powell echoed other Fed members' concerns surrounding inflation lately, stating that inflation remains muted even amid strong jobs growth and wage growth, due to improving economic productivity. Hence even as economic conditions continue to improve, the Fed is unlikely to rush to increase interest rates, especially when inflation remains suppressed. Therefore, equity investors do not need to fear the potential for the Fed to turn more hawkish amid improving economic data, hence creating a form of goldilocks scenario for investors.

Sustained global economic weakness may undermine stock market rally

While US economic conditions have been improving, global economic conditions in Europe, Japan, China and emerging market nations have been weakening. In a recent article of mine, I addressed how the US economy has become more sensitive to global economic conditions. Hence, a persistent weakening in economic conditions abroad could undermine the strength of the US economy and corporate earnings (which have already been slowing). Ray Dalio, co-chief investment officer and founder of Bridgewater Associates, recently issued his firm's projections for 2020 economic growth rates for global economic regions. Below you can find the projections (represented by red dots) for the US, Europe, Japan and China.

Source: Bridgewater Associates

The charts above reflect how the largest hedge fund in the world is anticipating slower economic growth rates for most key economic regions next year. Investors must also keep in mind that most major global central banks, mainly in developed nations, do not have the same ability to ease monetary policy conditions as the US Federal Reserve, due to monetary policy tools already being extremely accommodative. Hence their ability to respond effectively to worsening economic conditions may be limited, in which case slowing economic conditions may persist for longer periods of time until the governments/ central banks find new ways of boosting their economies out of slumps. While China is already loosening monetary policy conditions, and has further capacity to do so, it has more fundamental economic concerns to overcome in order to stimulate meaningful long-term economic growth, in which case short-term monetary and fiscal stimulus may not be sufficient.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the monstrous rally in the S&P 500 this year has been primarily driven by cyclical stock sectors, primarily the industrials sector. Cyclical stocks are most sensitive to economic conditions. Hedge funds are highly overweight the industrials sector amid a dovish Fed and easing recession fears. Though investors may have become overly optimistic, as the industrials sector has become overcrowded while global economic conditions remain worrisome. The fact that cyclical sectors have been the leaders to drive equity indices higher makes this stock market rally more vulnerable to economic weakness. If global economic conditions continue to worsen, it will undoubtedly drag the US lower as well, and consequently drive corporate earnings lower. In this case, just how cyclical stocks have led the S&P 500 higher, they could very well lead the index lower as well when economic concerns creep back into the markets. Hence index investors in the S&P 500 should tread cautiously amid the increasing sensitivity of the stock market rally to global and domestic economic weakness.

Bottom Line

A dovish Fed and improving economic conditions have encouraged stock market bulls to drive equity prices higher. However, global economic conditions remain weak, while major central banks' ability to respond effectively to worsening economic conditions is becoming limited. The stock market rally has also primarily been fueled by cyclical sectors, particularly the industrials sector, which makes it more vulnerable to economic weakness. Therefore, index investors should beware of slowing global and domestic economic conditions going forward when making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.