RLJ.PA: The Most Mispriced Preferred Stock Yields 7.7% And Has Big Upside Potential

In this article, we want to present to you a well-known thesis as well as our new standard of finding the best income ideas with some trading potential. We find that RLJ Lodging Trust $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (NYSE:RLJ.PA) (RLJ-A) is one of the last undervalued preferred stocks in the market with its current yield of 7.7%. Based on our analysis, the fair value of the stock is in the range $28-30, which makes it a true bargain.

Road map of the article:

1. What is RLJ-A, yield metrics, conversion and redemption explained.

2. Explanation of the metrics we use for comparison.

3. Credit quality of the company and comparison with the sector of Hotel REITs.

4. Fair value based on relative valuations and potential returns.

5. What will prove the thesis wrong and our reaction.

What is RLJ-A?

RLJ-A is a traditional convertible preferred stock that is a leftover of the merger between RLJ and FCH. It used to be a preferred stock issued by FCH and has the following characteristics:

This preferred stock has value as a traditional preferred stock and, on top of that, has a conversion value based on the price of the common stock. As the conversion value is very low at the moment, it is almost irrelevant when evaluating this preferred stock. The only important difference this stock has from other REIT preferred stock as of the moment is that a redemption is highly unlikely. This means that the price of this preferred is not capped by its yield to call as with most other preferred stocks, because it is simply not redeemable. If fair value of its current yield is let's say 5%, the stock price can really jump to as high as $38. With redeemable preferred stocks, it is impossible, because their embedded call option will not allow this to happen. Out of almost 500 preferred stocks that trade on the primary exchanges, there are maximum 10 that have this feature RLJ-A has, so this makes it very special. What is very important to note is that this REIT preferred stock is cumulative, has a current yield of 7.7%, and has unlimited potential on the upside on a credit upgrade or a positive shift in the yield curve.

What metrics do we use for comparisons?

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing property REIT preferred stocks:

Mcap/(long term debt + preferreds) - This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Of course, we prefer market value vs. book value. The main reason is that equally valued common stocks should have equally valued preferred stocks. On top of that, properties depreciate with time in the balance sheet, and their book value has less to do with reality as time passes by. The bigger the ratio, the safer the prefer; there is no doubt here.

- This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Of course, we prefer market value vs. book value. The main reason is that equally valued common stocks should have equally valued preferred stocks. On top of that, properties depreciate with time in the balance sheet, and their book value has less to do with reality as time passes by. P/FFO - This metric is very important to us as well because it gives us an idea of how the market treats the company's profitability. The higher the ratio, the more stable and sustainable the future cash flows are. It is a substitute to a credit rating of the cash flows. Imagine a very stable business model and a worse business model being valued at the same P/FFO metric. The arbitrage theory will not let this pricing exist for a long time, because there will be inflow in the better model vs. an outflow in the worse model. The bigger the ratio, the safer the cash flow to the common stockholders, and the safer the dividend of the common stock, the safer the preferred.

This metric is very important to us as well because it gives us an idea of how the market treats the company's profitability. The higher the ratio, the more stable and sustainable the future cash flows are. It is a substitute to a credit rating of the cash flows. Imagine a very stable business model and a worse business model being valued at the same P/FFO metric. The arbitrage theory will not let this pricing exist for a long time, because there will be inflow in the better model vs. an outflow in the worse model. The bigger the ratio, the safer the cash flow to the common stockholders, and the safer the dividend of the common stock, the safer the preferred. FFO/(debt + preferred payments), FFO/(debt + preferred total) - This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of FFO, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better.

All these metrics are very useful with the assumption that it is business as usual, and the point is that if something negative is happening to the company, the common equity will be the first to react. This always leaves us with a lagging reaction to getting rid of the higher ranked in the capital structure preferred stock or baby bond. A deeper analysis will, of course, include trends in the operating results and trends in the capital structure. As far as this analysis is concerned, these will be our main metrics and you will have a chance to judge for yourself how strong the thesis is.

RLJ Lodging Trust - The Mother Company

RLJ Lodging Trust is a hotel investment company focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused service and compact full-service hotels. The company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms. The company invests in focused service and compact full-service hotels, which typically generate most of its revenue from room rentals, have limited food and beverage outlets and meeting space, and require fewer employees than larger hotels. The company's hotels operate under well-recognized global brands, including Courtyard by Marriott (NYSE:MAR), Residence Inn by Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites by Hilton (NYSE:HLT), Hyatt Place, Wyndham (NYSE:WH) and Embassy Suites. The properties are geographically diverse and concentrated in major urban areas and dense suburban markets that provide multiple demand generators by business, leisure and other travelers. At the same time, due to high construction costs and the density of these markets, urban and suburban locales provide significant barriers to entry. The company is a self-advised and self-administered Maryland real estate investment trust and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock symbol "RLJ". For the purposes of our analysis, it is important to look at our most important metrics:

MCAP/debt + preferred stock . The ratio is set at 1.3. Market Cap of $3.34 bln with debt of close to $2.3 bln and preferred stock outstanding of $0.366 bln.

. The ratio is set at 1.3. Market Cap of $3.34 bln with debt of close to $2.3 bln and preferred stock outstanding of $0.366 bln. P/FFO - This ratio stays at 8.38 with adjusted funds from operations at $2.32 yearly and common stock price $19.45. The related "FFO yield" stands at 11.9% while the company has a dividend yield of 6.9%. If this FFO is sustainable, this means that the company is in a position to further deleverage because there is quite a large spread between the FFO and the dividend yield of RLJ.

- This ratio stays at 8.38 with adjusted funds from operations at $2.32 yearly and common stock price $19.45. The related "FFO yield" stands at 11.9% while the company has a dividend yield of 6.9%. If this FFO is sustainable, this means that the company is in a position to further deleverage because there is quite a large spread between the FFO and the dividend yield of RLJ. FFO/Interest + preferred stock payments = $101 mln / 31 mln = 3.25. This means that preferred stockholders have quite a large buffer. Their dividend will be satisfied even at lower FFO generated by the company without any significant problem.

= $101 mln / 31 mln = 3.25. This means that preferred stockholders have quite a large buffer. Their dividend will be satisfied even at lower FFO generated by the company without any significant problem. FFO/Total debt + total preferred = $0.405 bln/ $2.66 bln = 0.15.

Debt of the company

The company manages to finance at quite low relative rates. A company has to be in very decent financial condition to get such rates on its Term Loans. What is very interesting to us is that the 2025 unsecured notes were issued at 6% fixed. These notes seemed quite expensive to RLJ when the merger with FCH happened:

RLJ is a company that likes to deleverage, and this is seen very well in all its presentations and efforts. As of the last report:

The Company's ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2018, was 3.5x.

This is a company that does not like the 6% fixed rate on its unsecured notes; imagine how management feels about the 7.8% nominal yield of RLJ-A. And yes, 1.8% is quite a large spread to go one step lower in the capital structure. I personally think that the company is willing to buy any RLJ-A at its current yield of 7.8%. This is only a guess of mine. I will not be surprised at all to see a tender offer here.

Comparison with the Hotel REIT sector preferreds

Hotel REIT preferred stocks by current yield:

This chart gives us the highest-yielding preferred stock of each family. In the following three charts, you will see where the place of RLJ-A is based on the metrics discussed earlier in the article:

When looking at these three charts, I would really expect RLJ-A to be priced somewhere between INN and PEB preferreds. In reality, RLJ-A is priced closer to SOHO and BHR preferreds. If we are bold enough and just assume that the FFO RLJ earns is sustainable, one can even say that RLJ-A deserves to be priced very close to PEB preferreds. If one looks at RLJ and all its metrics, he would certainly be asking the question, why don't you redeem RLJ-A?. And as pointed earlier the answer is simple, the company just cannot. HT preferreds, on the other hand, look quite overvalued based on our research. I just see no reason why would someone buy HT or INN preferreds here when RLJ-A is priced like this and has this enormous seller

Fair value estimate

INN is quite similar in all its metrics to RLJ, so it may be used as a benchmark to determine fair value for RLJ-A. INN has two preferred stocks outstanding:

As a person who monitors all preferred stock, I know that INN-E (NYSE:INN.PE) recently deviated from INN-D (NYSE:INN.PD) because of a market imbalance so, it is fair to take the average current yield which is around 7%. One may say that RLJ-A is not that mispriced with only 0.7% current yield spread, but for RLJ-A to yield 7%, its price would have to climb to $27.85. Based on the last known price of RLJ-A of around $25.30, this represents close to 10% mispricing.

Battle-tested preferred stock

Sometimes being mispriced and living on your own planet means a lot in terms of safety. RLJ-A is much less volatile compared to most of the preferred stocks around when the whole group is getting smashed. Just two months ago, most of the fixed income instruments that trade on a primary exchange got demolished. There was no mercy even for the highest credit quality preferreds or bonds. In times like this, RLJ-A was a true shining star:

It is clearly seen how much less volatile RLJ-A is. This is a very important fact, because we cannot think only about the potential reward. A good bet has to be full of "Alpha" from all angles. RLJ-A is a true "I found Alpha" stock.

Why the mispricing?

This mispricing is not something new to us. The spread to the Hotel REIT preferred stocks has been narrowing and widening based on random and unknown forces, but the logic stays the same. I think that part of the mispricing is due to the fact that the public believes RLJ-A has call risk. Another reason might be that officially the last known credit rating was "B-" by S&P, which directly means close to 8% current yield. At the moment, RLJ-A is in no way a "B-" preferred stock. With this balance sheet and operating results, it compares to many of the "BB" rated preferred stocks around. There is also some selling related to index rebalancings, but none of these changes the logic behind this investment.

When to sell our RLJ-A

The whole yield curve moves to a higher yield - It is not certain how this mispricing will disappear. It may be the case where RLJ-A does not appreciate, but the whole group moves to a higher current yield and suddenly the arbitrage is gone.

All the metrics change due to disappointing results by the company and a decline in common stock price. If you see RLJ's common stock getting crushed, you certainly have to take some action. The positive in this scenario is that RLJ-A will be a laggard, and at the moment, there is a large buffer of market cap to gives us this lagging reaction

Conclusion

RLJ-A is once again giving us an opportunity to buy it with the best risk-reward ratio in preferred stocks at the moment. It has at least 10% capital appreciation potential on top of the quite rich 7.7% current yield. This comes with a clear and obvious arbitrage and a hard-to-understand market pricing. The credit metrics of the company and the cost at which it finances its debt speak of a very sound and healthy business model. The balance sheet and the operating results of RLJ just don't match a preferred stock with 7.8% nominal yield. RLJ-A is a true bargain in a fixed income market that is starting to look a little overheated again.

