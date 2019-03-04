Apple's China Woes

At current valuation, the stock looks reasonable, BUT technicals show some weakness. If it bounces, it could reach recent highs in the $230 range.

Services revenue will rely on device sales, so while the focus is on growing services, the company still has to sell hardware.

The slowdown in China may make it harder for Apple to grow its unit sales of iPhones, but other devices and Services revenue are picking up steam.

Over the last several months, various negative developments took center stage regarding Apple's (AAPL) ability to remain a high-growth company - particularly its reliance on growth in China.

China was expected to be a big market for Apple, as it is for many consumer businesses looking to expand outside the US into faster growing countries. In fact, China was one of the countries that continued to grow at a breakneck speed over the last couple of decades, and Apple was relying on tapping its 1.3 billion people to drive revenue growth, particularly in the iPhone segment.

In a letter sent to shareholders in January, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that the company had not expected such a slowdown in the Chinese economy, and that this would lead to a massive drop in iPhone sales in the world's second largest economy - and would result in lower-than-expected unit sales overall. The trade war situation exacerbates this problem, as protectionist policies by the U.S. government continue to hurt China and other emerging markets.

Slowdown in China

China has been one of the top contributors to Apple's revenue growth over the last few years, even though a geographic breakdown of Apple's revenues reveals that the Americas region still accounts for the largest share of revenues by a considerable margin. This includes the US but also includes Canada and Latin America. Europe has also been a strong contributor to revenue, while the Greater China region currently sits as the 3rd largest contributor to Apple's top line.

Revenue of Apple by geographical region

(Source - Statista)

However, China's importance to Apple comes from the fact that China is the world's largest smartphone market. Since iPhone sales account for the majority of the company's revenues, it naturally makes China one of Apple's most important markets. However, the Chinese smartphone market is fundamentally different from that of the U.S., and it remains to be seen if what worked in the U.S. will work in China.

(Source - Hindustan Times/Canalys)

According to a recent report released by the International Data Corporation (IDC), Apple's market share in the China smartphone market declined from 12.9% in 4Q 2017 to 11.5% in 4Q 2018. On top of this, smartphone shipments had declined by 20% over the two comparable periods.

(Source - IDC)

Apple's core strategy is to provide high-quality products at a premium price, which has helped the company sell billions of dollars worth of iPhones since its introduction more than 10 years ago. However, the Chinese smartphone market does not have the Apple fanaticism that is so popular in the US and brand value is less likely to be a major decision driver.

Simply put, Chinese consumers are less concerned about brand and are less prepared to pay a premium price to buy high-end Apple products, primarily because they find better use of third-party apps such as WeChat - which is quite different than how consumers in the US place significant value on iPhone features such as FaceTime and iMessage.

For instance, WeChat is not only a smartphone app that enables peer-to-peer messaging, but also has certain advanced in-built features such as WeChat Pay, which allows users to pay for goods and services on the go and even to transfer money to friends and family. WeChat further boasts of features such as "nearby" which is an alternative to Tinder - and it also has a news feed that threatens Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). All in all, WeChat is a complete package and continues to change the way Chinese consumers are using their smartphones. And frankly, they don't need an iPhone for it.

Apple on the other hand is focusing on a strategy driven by price hikes to tackle the impending issue of slowing iPhone sales worldwide. Over the last couple of years, the average selling price of an Apple iPhone has climbed higher, and is expected to climb even higher as newer devices are released.

(Source - Statista)

As we can derive from this discussion, there is a clear reason why Apple is seeing a slowdown in China. Apple's strategy of pricing iPhones to account for the decline in unit sales is backfiring in China, as the Chinese smartphone market has unique differences to its western counterparts. On top of this, the expected slowdown in the Chinese economy will aggravate the situation for Apple, as consumers shift from spending to saving money.

We believe the expected slowdown in the Chinese economy will make it difficult for Apple to continue increasing prices - which might lead to higher unit sales eventually, but might result in lower revenue - depending on where the ideal price point is. If the company miscalculates, it could result in further erosion of market share in the world's largest smartphone market.

(Source - BBC/IMF)

Apple doesn't need to grow its unit sales at breakneck speeds to achieve growth

Investors need to pay special attention to how the management is increasingly positioning the company as a services giant, and is slowly but surely trying to be less dependent on iPhone sales. The Healthcare segment is expected to become one of the top contributing segments to the company's revenue and earnings in the next couple of years, whereas the services segment as a whole is expected to grow at a much higher rate than device sales.

(Source - Form 10-Q)

For the three months ended December 29, 2018, iPhone revenues declined, whereas other segments gained traction. Significant emphasis should be placed on the growth of the services segment, as this segment would be in the spotlight over the next few years.

Below growth rates were inferred from comparative data from sales results of the corresponding period in 2017:

(Source - Author prepared based on company filings)

As of the fiscal year ended last September, the services segment accounted for 14% of company revenues, and I expect this segment to represent a much higher percentage of company revenues in the future.

(Source - Statista)

Apart from the services segment, the other products segment is also expected to grow at a higher growth rate than iPhones. This segment includes wearables such as the Apple Watch, which is gaining traction in the health wearables market.

Despite the rosy outlook for the wearables segment, however, Apple will find it difficult to grow its wearables segment in China, as competition heats up too. In Q3 2018, Xiaomi took over Apple to become the largest vendor of wearables on a global basis, and its market share is growing at almost twice the rate of Apple.

(Source - Venture Beat/IDC)

Competition for this segment will continue to heat up in China as well, raising doubts on whether growth in this segment could compensate for the impact of declining iPhone sales in China.

The strategy for Apple in China is surely a tough one, and I do not believe that the company would be able to mitigate these risks easily. However, I believe this is less of a concern to Apple than it would have been several years ago based on several reasons.

Apple's management, investors, and analysts were already expecting a slowdown in iPhone sales in 2019 and beyond, so while slower growth in China was a surprise, the overall slowdown in iPhone sales was not. I believe Apple would be able to balance the impact of slowing iPhone sales by growing its other products and services revenue. While China is a supersized market, Apple need not focus on solely China to make up for revenue it is expected lose in the region, but rather, focus on leveraging the over 1 billion active Apple devices in the world to offer healthcare solutions, Apple Music, and potentially a content streaming platform.

Even though competition is intense, Apple should be able to grow its wearables segment revenue globally, even if China doesn't become the revenue driver originally expected.

The chart below shows how the services segment has continued to grow over the last three years at a steady rate, and while it is nowhere near the levels reached by iPhone sales, early results look promising.

(Source - Recode)

An important consideration is that Apple is focusing on the number of users rather than the number of units sold on a worldwide basis. There are a multiple ways that Apple can leverage its massive installed base of over 1.3 billion Apple devices. While the company would be working on getting more users to subscribe to its services, it could also work with healthcare solutions providers to integrate Apple devices to record patient health data while also working with a greater number of software and application developers to bring more unique apps and software to IOS and Mac OS.

One more important consolation consideration is that Apple has never had a massive share of the global smartphone market. That title has usually been owned by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei, but Apple has nonetheless continued to earn much higher profits than its peers due to its higher price point and high customer loyalty (at least in the US).

(Source - Apple Insider/Counterpoint Research)

Overall, I believe the slowdown in China will have a negative effect, and the company will struggle in the short-term - especially since expectations are always so high. Long-term investors need not panic when Apple lowers its guidance for the coming quarters due to lower results and more tempered expectations in China. These headwinds will prove to be a temporary issue, and we expect Tim Cook and Co. will successfully refocus the company's efforts on monetizing its installed base while continuing to target a niche customer base.

Valuation

Apple is still trading at valuation multiples that suit a mature, slow-growth company, and this presents an interesting opportunity for investors. The slowdown in China might have scared away some investors, but in my opinion, the stock has limited downside and is already recovering.

A historical view of Apple reveals that the company has continued to find growth opportunities just as investors were beginning to doubt its ability to maintain growth levels. For example, as Mac sales slowed down, the company introduced the iPhone, which became a massive success story. Now that iPhone sales are slowing down, the company has introduced Apple Watch, which is increasingly becoming one of the go-to choices in the wearables market. It has also made inroads in healthcare, while also improving its services segment. Sooner rather than later, Apple's plans to become a services giant will become a reality, and will drive both revenues and profits consistently for many years to come. The recent pullback provided investors with the best opportunity to invest in Apple, but I still believe that the current market price does not capture the growth opportunities of the company.

(Source - Morningstar)

Apple is currently trading near its consensus average analyst estimate, but I believe the share price will start converging with the higher-end of analyst estimates, as this more accurately represents the company's growth opportunities.

(Source - TipRanks)

Our Take

Apple is facing headwinds in China, but that is not our biggest concern. As I mentioned in a previous article, Apple can grow services revenue, but only if it continues to sell devices. Perhaps the number of unit sales growth can moderate, but the fact is that Apple services only work on Apple devices. This was one of the company's strengths, but may also end up being a crutch. It has also fallen way behind Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS), and AT&T (T) on content.

As I mentioned earlier, consensus analyst price targets don't give much upside to the stock even though the high estimates are well above $200.

The stock has been trading flat for the last few weeks and is coming up on resistance at around $180. However, a break through the 100-day moving average could result in the stock testing its recent high of $230. I would put a price alert at around $169 and $181, but wouldn't buy any more right now. Technicals are showing some mild weakness in the Money Flow Index, but if the stock bounces off its 20-day close on strong momentum, it could climb fast. On the other hand, there is strong support at $169, so a pullback to that level could also be a good buying opportunity.

