Advantage Oil & Gas: NGL As A Cheap Option

Comparing the valuation with other producers, the market shows it doesn't believe the company will generate higher netbacks with the increasing NGL production.

Despite positive netbacks due to better gas prices, the net debt increased because of the capex needed to increase the production.

Advantage Oil & Gas released the Q4 results and confirmed the three-year plan to ramp-up the NGL production.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTC:AAVVF) released the Q4 results and provided an update on the three-year plan.

As gas prices improved during this quarter, the company generated a positive total netback. But with the capex required to execute the three-year plan and grow the production, the net debt increased.

Considering the flowing barrel valuation, the market doesn't believe the company will generate higher netbacks with the ramp-up of the NGL production.

The strategy is not without risks, but in the context of low gas prices, the increasing NGL production can be seen as a cheap option.

Image source: anita_starzycka via Pixabay

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results

During Q4, the production increased by approximately 12% year-over-year and reached 45.686 boe/d.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

As liquids represented about 4% of the production, the drop in the Canadian oil prices didn't impact the company. And with the help of hedges, revenue increased by 12% as well.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Despite the production growth, we can see a small increase in the per-unit costs over the last few quarters.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The increase of the per-unit costs is related to the modest ramp-up of the liquids production. Management forecasts the costs to keep on growing with the development of NGL production over the next few years.

Source: Presentation March 2019

With better gas prices compared to the previous few quarters, the company generated a positive total netback, before and after hedges. But to grow the production, the capex exceeded the funds flow. The net capex and the adjusted funds flow amounted to C$52 million and C$46.3 million, respectively.

Thus, the net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio amounts to 1.8, which is in line with the goal of management to keep this ratio below 2.

The reasons for production growth

With the volatility of oil and gas prices and due to the egress limitations in Canada, most of the Canadian producers decided to implement a 2019 capital program that is forecasted to stay below the funds flow. The goal of these producers is to protect the balance sheet while waiting for the situation to improve.

By contrast, Advantage Oil & Gas planned a capital program that is expected to exceed the cash flow. As a result, the production will grow by about 8% year-over-year. The guidance below shows the low end of the net capex range corresponds to the forecasted adjusted funds flow.

Source: Presentation March 2019

Management has a few reasons to grow the production. The company recently completed the expansion of the Glacier gas plant with a processing capacity of about 66,666 boe/d. As the 2018 production amounted to 41,651 boe/d, the plant is underutilized. The per-unit costs will decrease when the production increases, which will improve the netbacks.

Also, with the strategy of ramping up the NGL production, the company must grow the total production to accelerate the increase of the part of NGL.

But with a reasonable level of net debt and no commitment to a dividend, the company can still afford to focus on the growth production.

NGL as a cheap option

Management forecasts NGL production to reach 22% of the total production by 2021. Thus, let's compare the company with Birchcliff (OTCPK:BIREF) and Bonavista Energy (OTCPK:BNPUF). The production mix of these two producers is similar to the production goal of Advantage Oil & Gas.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The table below compares the flowing barrel valuation of the three companies based on the midpoint of the 2019 production guidance.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Bonavista generates low netbacks and Birchcliff operates at higher profit margins. I had estimated in a recent article that Birchcliff was fairly valued at C$3.55/share.

Thus, with these flowing barrel valuations, the market doesn't believe Advantage Oil & Gas will improve its total netback margin with the ramp-up of the NGL production.

The lower-than-expected funds flow in 2018 shows Advantage Oil & Gas' plan is not without risks.

"Adjusted funds flow of $150 million for 2018 was lower than our original guidance range of $175 to $200 million due to weaker natural gas prices than our original guidance estimates. The combination of accelerated capital spending and lower adjusted funds flow resulted in a higher total debt to adjusted funds flow ratio of 1.8 as compared to our original guidance of 1.0 to 1.3." - Source: MD&A Q4 2018

And management must execute the strategy until 2021.

But the NGL ramp-up can be seen as a cheap option. The market values the company at a fair price compared with other producers in the context of low Canadian gas prices.

Conclusion

With higher gas prices during Q4 compared with the previous quarters, Advantage Oil & Gas generated positive total netbacks.

The company executed its strategy of growing the production to increase the part of NGL. At the same time, the higher production volume optimizes the use of the Glacier plant.

The market values the company without taking the increasing NGL production into account. The strategy is not without risk, as management must execute without flaws over the next two years. But considering the modest valuation, the increase in NGL production can be seen as a cheap option.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.