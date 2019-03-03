Week 10 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Continuing from last year now makes it 80 out of 94 trading weeks (85.11%), with at least one stock move 10% or greater within a 4 or 5 days.

Two Best of the Dow 30 for mega-cap selections this week: Chevron and Johnson & Johnson.

Two sample breakout stocks for Week 10 with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on winning breakout selections over more than 5 years including 94 weeks of public weekly selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

All time total return is now +81.89%

Cumulative Weekly Max Gain YTD: +75.84% (Best case)

Cumulative Gain by Friday of the Week: +0.96% (Worst case)

For the second consecutive week 3 out of 4 stocks reached double digits during the week. Selling of the breakout stocks prior to the end of the fixed 4 or 5-day holding measurement period remains the most profitable 1-week strategy. Also as I monitor results for optimal holding periods over multiple weeks on the Breakout Stock spreadsheet for members, I am seeing that the two-week hold through the following Thursday is currently generating the best overall results as positive momentum conditions carry well into second and third weeks.

The evidence is strong that you can outperform the worst-case fixed 1-week, equal weighted minimum return measurement shown above in the 1 Week Close (blue line). Selling many of the selections prior to Friday has resulted in +75.84% return YTD (green line) best case, compared to the S&P 500 +11.84% for the same period.

As the table shows below for the past 8 selections for 2019, so far, the best returns were generally achieved in fewer than four days with an average top gain of 15.03% per stock. Idiosyncratic events will occur that the model cannot anticipate (e.g. earnings surprise, CEO resignation, SEC investigation etc.), so it is always a good strategy to hold a basket of stocks to diversify unpredictable risks.

Momentum conditions remain strongest among Qudian (QD), Xunlei Limited (XNET), TransEnterix (TRXC), Akebiea Therapeutics (AKBA), AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX), PPDAI Group (PPDF), INSYS Therapeutics (INSY), CymBay Therapeutics (CBAY), Cara Therapeutics (CARA), Aqua Metals (AQMS), TechTarget (TTGT), eXp World Holdings (OTC:EXPI), and Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) from prior week breakout selections.

Momentum parameters have moved highly positive from Week 9 Breakout Selections. For Week 10, the selections took off on Friday before the market close for members who jumped in early with exclusive advance notice.

Many followers also know that I have been promoting (LABU) Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X ETF for many weeks now. This forecast is based on technical patterns and high money flow conditions that have moved the ETF into the symmetrical price acceleration part of the chart likely to retest the 200 day moving average around 75/share.

The current Momentum values remain in very positive levels for the 11th trading day in a row above 100, now at 128 Positive and 9 Negative. These remain some of the highest positive momentum levels we have seen on this gauge in over a year. (Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts Dashboard)

Using the signals of the Momentum Gauge may significantly improve your returns in 2019. Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 10 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The two Breakout Stocks to start the week consist of 1 healthcare and 1 technology stock.

MEI Pharma (MEIP) - Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers Veritone (VERI) - Technology / Application Software

MEI Pharma (MEIP) - Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers

Price Target: 4.50

MEI Pharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Veritone (VERI) - Technology / Application Software

Price Target: 10.00

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence ((AI)) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants.

Top 2 Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 10

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce similar strong results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured 5-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term. The top 2 stocks based on the same published breakout parameters for this week are:

Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Breakout above 120/share with all technical indicators in positive territory and high net inflows. ATR (Average True Range) at extreme lows ready for reversion to mean and strong momentum ahead.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Strong positive momentum across all indicators with next resistance at 140/share and likely a coming retest of 147/share prior December top. Large inflows building into the Healthcare sector.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long-term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Entry price points are highlighted in yellow as a general point of entry as market conditions allow in the next trading session. Members of my service receive these selections prior to the close on Friday.



Disclosure: I am/we are long LABU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.