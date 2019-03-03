Oil Cartel Siding With China Can Destabilize The Petrodollar (Video)

SBTV picks the mind of Luke Gromen, founder of Forest For The Trees LLC, about an impending dollar crisis and what likely scenarios can destabilize the petrodollar in the coming years. We also asked him what his ideal monetary system would be if he got to choose it.
Discussed in this interview:
- 05:08 Why a dollar crisis is coming?
- 12:14 US dollar still the center of the world?
- 13:07 Gold is wanted as a global neutral reserve asset.
- 14:35 Saudis' view of the Petrodollar
- 23:10 A world where oil is priced in multiple currencies
- 28:33 No credible reserve currency alternatives to the dollar?
- 31:29 Bancor: A suitable replacement for the dollar standard?
- 34:08 How should investors navigate the impending dollar crisis?
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.