Royal Bank: Growth Slowdown As Expected, But Still Better Than Its Peers

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada in terms of assets.

Investment Thesis

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) (TSX:RY) saw a slowdown in its top and bottom line growth rates in Q1 2019. Despite the slowdown, the bank still managed mid-single-digit mortgage portfolio growth and expanded its net interest margins on both sides of the border. Royal Bank outperformed its Canadian peers in the quarter and trades at a slight premium to its peers. The bank currently pays a 3.7%-yielding dividend. We believe any pullback is a good buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: A slowdown Q1 2019

In its Q1 fiscal 2019, Royal Bank posted mid-single digit top and bottom lines growth rates. The company saw its revenue increased by 7% year over year. Its provisions for credit loss rose significantly to C$514 million due to one utilities account in Capital Markets. Even so, the company still delivered net income growth of 5% year over year.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

As can be seen form the chart above, the results were quite flat. Net income in its Personal & Commercial Banking only increased by 3% year over year. Its net income from Capital Markets and Investor & Treasury Services segment declined by 13% and 26% respectively.

A slow start to fiscal 2019, but still good

Despite slower growth, we think Royal Bank performed well for the following reasons:

Net interest margin expansion continues

Since mid-2017, Canada has raised its benchmark interest rate five times. These five rate hikes increased Canada’s benchmark interest rate to 1.75%. This has helped Royal Bank increase its net interest margin in its Canadian Banking segment. As can be seen from the chart below, Royal Bank’s NIM gradually improved from 2.61% in Q1 2017 to 2.79% in Q1 2019. This is an improvement of 18 basis points in two years. Looking forward, Canada’s central bank has become more dovish and we do not think there will be more rate hikes at least in the first half of 2019. This might limit Royal Bank’s NIM expansion. Even so, Royal Bank expects about 2 ~ 4 basis points of improvement throughout the year. We note that Royal Bank’s NIM is still one of the best among the top 5 Canadian banks. It is only below TD Bank’s (TD) 2.94% but significantly higher than CIBC’s 2.42% (CM), Bank of Montreal’s (BMO) 2.61%, and Scotiabank’s (BNS) 2.44%.

NIM in Canadian Banking (Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

In Royal Bank’s City National Bank segment in the U.S., NIM has increased significantly from 3.1% in Q1 2018 to 3.56% in Q1 2019 thanks to Federal Reserve’s rate hikes in 2018 and the bank's portfolio mix. As can be seen from the chart below, the expansion represented a growth of 19% year over year. Looking forward, it may be challenging to expand its NIM much further due to a much more dovish view of the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rate hikes.

NIM in City National Bank (Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

Efficiency ratio still the best

Royal Bank has an industry-leading efficiency ratio among its Canadian peers. For reader’s information, efficiency ratio is a metric used to measure how well a bank uses its assets and liabilities internally. A lower efficiency ratio means that the bank is more efficient in utilizing its assets and liabilities. As can be seen from the table below, Royal Bank’s efficiency ratio in its Canadian banking division is the best among its peers. Its efficiency ratio of 41.6% in Q1 2019 is about 8 to 10 percentage points ahead of its Canadian peers.

Efficiency Ratio in Q1 2019 Royal Bank 41.6% TD Bank 51.5% Bank of Montreal 49.2% Scotiabank 50.6% CIBC 50.7%

Source: Created by author

Royal Bank’s efficiency ratio in its Canadian Banking (Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

Mortgage growth held on very well

The introduction of B-20 Guideline (mortgage restriction rules) in 2018 coupled with several rate hikes since mid-2017 have resulted in a mortgage growth slowdown and lower housing market activities. Fortunately, Royal Bank still saw its mortgage portfolio expanded to C$250 billion in Q1 2019. This represented a growth rate of 4.9% year over year. Although its Q1 2019 growth rate was much lower than Q4 2018’s 6.4% growth rate, it is still quite good when compare to other Canadian banks. Bank of Montreal saw its residential mortgage portfolio grow by only 0.3% growth rate while CIBC saw its portfolio declined of 0.5% year over year.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Valuation

Share price of Royal Bank has risen by nearly 15% since late 2018. As a result, Royal Bank currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 11.5x. This is slightly below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 11.7x. However, its P/E ratio is about 1x multiple higher than the 10.5x average of its Canadian peers. We believe Royal Bank deserves higher valuation than its Canadian peers thanks to its excellent operating efficiency ratio, its larger scale, and its excellent track record of growth.

Data by YCharts

A growing 3.7%-yielding dividend

Royal Bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.98 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4%. Royal Bank has consistently raised its dividend since 2011. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 3.7% is in the middle of its yield range of 3.2% ~ 4.4% since 2010.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risks

Royal Bank faces macroeconomic risks. In an economic recession, the potential for consumer defaults may rise sharply depending on the severity of the recession. In addition, its Capital Market business may also take a hit as there will be fewer financing activities.

Canadian household debt

Investors should keep in mind that Canadian household debt is already at a high level. As the chart below shows, its debt-to-income ratio is estimated to reach 173.8% in 2018, the highest we have seen in decades. We believe the elevated debt level coupled with 5-interest rate hikes since mid-2017 will continue to limit future mortgage growth in 2019. If there is a significant decline in housing activities, its mortgage portfolio may even shrink. This may negatively impact its net income.

Source: RBC Economics

Investor Takeaway

Royal Bank is a well-managed bank with an excellent track record of growth. It should continue to outperform its peers. We believe any pullback will provide good buying opportunities.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, CM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.