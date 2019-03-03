Economic Growth In 2018 Was Good, But Is It Good Enough?

Analysts still need to realize that the economy has changed and supply factors will continue to dominate the real economy while credit inflation will still dominate the financial side.

Supply side factors still seem to dominate the rate of growth achieved in the US economy as the growth of labor productivity remains modest.

Economic growth was right around 3.0 percent for 2018, right where a lot of people thought it would be, although the growth was still driven by consumer spending, not investment.

Year-over-year, the United States economy grew at a 3.1 rate in 2018. On an annual basis, the US economy grew by 2.9 percent from 2017 to 2018.

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the presidents of district Federal Reserve banks had forecasted that the US economy would grow by 3.0 for the year.

So, the economic recovery continued through the year of 2018 and is now headed for a post-World War II record of ten years. In July 2019, the US economy will begin its eleventh year.

What can we say?

It looks like the compound annual rate of growth for the economy over these ten years will come in at about 2.2 percent or 2.3 percent for the ten-year period ending June 30, 2019,

This is the slowest economy recovery in history.

The supply side reason for this “modest” rate of growth is that the growth in labor productivity remained very low, in the 1.0 percent to 1.5 percent range. The growth of the labor supply was not real strong as the labor force participation rate remained at lows not seen since the latter part of the 1970s.

From the demand side of the economy, we see that the economic growth achieved was driven by consumption spending, just what Ben Bernanke, former Chair of Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, called for.

Mr. Bernanke wanted the Fed to create a wealth effect for consumers by stimulating the growth in stock prices. His research had convinced him that one could create an economic recovery from a very severe economic correction, like the Great Recession, by creating a monetary policy that resulted in rising stock prices. The rising stock market would cause the wealth of consumers to increase and this would result in increases in consumer spending.

Mr. Bernanke was spot-on, as the stock market hit historic highs during the current recovery and consumer spending became the foundation of the rising economic growth.

However, business capital investment did not increase nearly as rapidly as it had in previous economic recoveries. Business capital investment increased, but at relatively modest rates. This contributed to the slow growth of labor productivity during the recovery.

It seems that the investment behavior of corporations and the wealthy had changed from past experience. As I have written, the steady stimulation of the economy over time that began in the 1960s, has created an environment of what I call “credit inflation” where corporations and the wealthy focus more on “financial engineering” than they do on building the productive capacity of the economy.

Why? Because engineering their finances produces a higher and steadier return than does investing in productive capacity, especially since the government, almost continuously, underwrites this type of behavior.

My latest effort to describe this type of behavior can be found in this post. One can also easily point to the correlation between the rise in income inequality over the past fifty years with the production of the government’s credit inflation.

The credit inflation has created rising asset prices, even from time-to-time asset price bubbles, rather than growing investment in physical capital for businesses and growing labor productivity of the workforce.

This has resulted in the moderation of economic growth because, as in the current case, the supply side of the economy dominates the demand side in producing the expansion we have seen.

The primary example of this result that almost everyone is aware of is that fiscal and monetary efforts to stimulate the economy has more often gone into the financial engineering tool of stock buybacks and not into the growth of business capital investment to spur on an increase in labor productivity.

I would like to add two things to this picture.

First, I think that one reason for the length of the current economic recovery is the credit inflation that has evolved. The growth in business capital investment that has occurred during this “ten” years has been steady and continuous without any major dislocations or disruptions.

The volatility that has occurred has been on the side of the financial engineering as there have been “ebbs and flows” into and out of the stock market and the bond market and corporations have use their cash to engage in pretty substantial movements in stock buybacks, dividend payments and mergers and acquisitions. Financial engineering has dominated but money can be moved in and out of assets relatively smoothly without major disruptions to on-going business.

Obviously, there can be disruptions to financial behavior, but, from the experience of the past ten years we can argue that if there is plenty of liquidity around, the inflows and outflows of money can be handled fairly well.

During the past ten years, the Federal Reserve has been very careful to err on the side of too much liquidity in the financial markets to avoid disruptions. The point is, just be careful if the liquidity disappears from the financial markets and the financial institutions. Things could get pretty uncomfortable if liquidity is not plentiful.

Second, with all the cash around, and one of the major characteristics of the “new” Modern Corporation is to be flush with cash, corporations can decide when and where to make their investments in physical capital. They do not, constantly, have to respond to the whims of the fiscal or monetary policy makers to stimulate their spending. That is, the “new” Modern

Corporation can expand its physical capital expenditures at its own pace, dependent upon its markets and its operating goals.

Hence, economic expansions can be smoother for a longer period of time than in the past.

This is the kind of world I think the Fed is seeing for the future, whether or not they completely agree with me or not on the supply side dominance of economic growth.

For 2020, the Fed sees economic growth coming in at 2.3 percent. For 2021, growth is expected to be 2.0 percent. After that, the growth rate drops below the 2.0 percent level, not inconsistent with what we have seen over the past ten years.

But, this picture is not consistent with previous economic thought and is certainly not consistent with the wishes of the political thinking now in Washington, D. C.

It might be, however, a world that we can live with, steadier, with full employment and the increasing use of the advances in information technology. It is a world where we also might be able to dedicate more resources to bring along those not really benefitting from these advances.

