How Safe Is Medtronic's Dividend?

In this article, we perform a deep dive into Medtronic's current dividend safety by looking at earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test).

With a dividend yield of 2.2%, a market capitalization of $124 billion, and 41 years of divided increases, Medtronic is a popular holding among dividend growth investors.

Medtronic (MDT) has many of the characteristics of a high-quality investment.

The company has an entrenched economic moat in the medical devices and broader healthcare space. Medtronic's expertise has allowed the company to gain tremendous size, scale, and market share. The company currently trades with a market capitalization of $124 billion.

Medtronic has done an excellent job of sharing this financial success with its shareholders. The company has a multi-decade streak of steadily increasing dividends.

With that said, investors cannot rely on Medtronic's dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety. In this article, we perform a deep dive into Medtronic's dividend safety by looking at the company's earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt. If you prefer learning through videos, you can watch a video analysis on the topic below:

Medtronic's Business Model

To begin, let’s talk about Medtronic’s business model. Medtronic PLC is the largest manufacturer of biomedical devices and implantable technologies in the world. The company serves physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries and has over 86,000 employees. Medtronic currently has four operating segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (MITG), Diabetes Group and Restorative Therapies Group. The $124 billion market cap company is on pace to generate $30 billion in revenues and $7 billion in profits.

Medtronic is a well-known dividend stock because of its compelling track record of dividend growth. With 41 years of consecutive dividend increases, Medtronic is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats Index, a group of elite dividend stocks with more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Looking ahead, investors cannot rely on Medtronic’s dividend history alone to measure its dividend safety. For the remainder of this article, we will discuss the company’s current dividend safety from four perspectives:

its dividend safety in the context of its current earnings its dividend safety in the context of its current free cash flow its dividend safety in the context of its recession performance its dividend safety in the context of its current debt load

Medtronic’s Dividend Safety Relative to Earnings

First, let’s discuss Medtronic’s dividend safety in the context of the company’s current earnings.

When Medtronic reported its third quarter financial results on February 19, the company announced that it generated diluted earnings-per-share of $1.29 in the three-month reporting period. For context, the company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.50, which implies a payout ratio of 39% in the most recent quarter.

Looking out over a longer time horizon, our conclusion is the same. Medtronic expects to generate adjusted earnings-per-share between $5.14 and $5.16 in fiscal 2019. The company is on pace to pay $2.00 of common share dividends during the same time period for a full-year dividend payout ratio of 39%.

Using earnings, Medtronic’s dividend appears very safe for the foreseeable future.

Medtronic Dividend Safety Relative to Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company’s dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare Medtronic’s current dividend payment to its free cash flow.

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2019, Medtronic generated $4.9 billion of cash flow from operating activities and spent $799 million on capital expenditures for free cash flow of approximately $4.1 billion. The company distributed $2.0 billion of common share dividends during the same time period for a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 49%.

Using free cash flow, our conclusion is the same as when we used earnings to measure Medtronic’s dividend safety. The company’s dividend appears safe for the foreseeable future, although we note that its payout ratio using free cash flow is slightly higher than the earnings-per-share equivalent.

Medtronic’s Dividend Safety Relative to Recession Performance

Companies do not cut their dividends in the good times. Instead, dividends are reduced when companies experience financial difficulties. Accordingly, this section will analyze Medtronic’s current dividend safety in the context of the company’s historical recession performance.

We believe that the best way to measure a company’s recession resiliency is by measuring its earnings-per-share performance during the financial crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2009. Medtronic’s performance during this time period is shown here:

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.61

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.92

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.22

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.37

2011 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.46

2012 adjusted earnings-per-share: $3.75

Remarkably, Medtronic was actually able to increase its earnings-per-share each year through the financial crisis of 2007-2009. With that in mind, we do not have any concerns about the company’s ability to continue paying its dividend during future economic downturns.

Medtronic’s Dividend Safety Relative to Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess Medtronic’s current dividend safety is by looking at the company’s current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company’s weighted average interest rate will need to increase before the company’s free cash flow will no longer cover its dividend payment.

At the end of Medtronic’s fiscal 2019 third quarter, the company had $25.0 billion of total debt outstanding. The company generated $726 million of interest expense through the first nine months of the fiscal year for a weighted average interest rate of 3.9%.

The following image shows how changes to Medtronic’s weighted average interest rate would impact the company’s dividend safety as measured by free cash flow.

As the image shows, Medtronic’s weighted average interest rate would need to rise to above the 12% level before its dividend would no longer be covered by free cash flow. With that in mind, we believe that the company’s debt level is unlikely to impact the safety of its dividend moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Medtronic's long history of dividend increases combined with its entrenched position in the recession-resistant healthcare industry suggests that the firm's dividend is quite safe.

Further analysis confirms this belief. After examining Medtronic's earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt, we believe that the company's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

