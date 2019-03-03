B&G Foods: 7.7% Yield, But Will The Dividend Be Cut?

The dividend is not well covered in terms of FCF and the payout ratio is over 100% suggesting that the dividend is not sustainable.

Overview and Thesis

In this article I discuss B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS), which owns a large number of consumer staples brands. The company is very acquisitive and has added 29 brands since 1997, leading to increasing revenue and earnings. In addition, the dividend has more than doubled since the last recession and the yield is attractive at roughly 7.7%. However, the large number of acquisitions has saddled the company with relatively high debt in period of rising interest rates. Although the company has positive FCF, the combination of leverage and a high payout ratio makes the dividend risky. I outline below why I think that B&G Foods is fairly valued and small investors focusing on dividend growth or income may not want to buy this stock as the dividend may be cut.

Some Of B&G Foods Brands

Source: foodnavigator-usa.com

Dividend Power’s Investment Process

As a small investor, one is always seeking suitable entry points or to add to a position for stocks that generate decent income but yet have a safe yield. Historically, most Dividend Growth Investors have focused on consumer staples, large cap industrials or utility stocks due to their relatively stable revenue and cash flows. But there are small cap stocks that also possess similar qualities that are worth examining.

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years,

A dividend yield > 3%,

A payout ratio of 65% or lower,

P/E ratio < S&P 500’s current value, and

Long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2.

Although I have criteria to follow they serve primarily to narrow the broader list of stocks to a smaller set of companies for further research. On a case-by-case basis I make exceptions to the aforesaid criteria if a company meets some but not all five criteria.

B&G Foods is a small cap stock with a market capitalization of $1.6B and has only increased its dividend for eight straight years. The dividend yield is approximately 7.7% and the payout ratio is roughly 102%. The P/E ratio is about 13.1 below the S&P 500’s current average of 21.5. The company has a D/E ratio of roughly 1.8, which is reduced from about 2.5 at the end of 2017. The company’s payout ratio clearly exceeds my threshold, but at the same time the high yield makes this stock interesting and thus I analyzed it.

B&G Foods Is A Smaller Player In Consumer Staples

B&G Foods’ product portfolio focuses on shelf-stable, frozen and snack brands. The company’s two largest and most important brands are Green Giant and Ortega. For 2018, Green Giant net sales were $372.7M out of $1,700.8M total net sales. Other well-known brands include Cream of Wheat, New York Style, Maple Grove Farms, Victoria, Don Pepino, Cary’s and Mrs. Dash. But despite having over 50 brands most are second tier brands and not market leaders. In most categories, B&G Foods face stiff competition from established and larger players. But saying that, B&G Foods’ strategy is to acquire neglected or smaller food brands in mostly debt-financed deals, then scale those brands and raise prices over time to increase profitability. In this regard, the company has been successful as EPS was $0.61 in 2009 and is $1.85 in 2018. But since 2014, EPS has been volatile suggesting that the strategy is not without execution difficulties particularly in an environment of rising interest rates.

Let’s examine recent sales growth. In 2018, B&G Foods reported net sales increase of 3.3% to $1,700.8M from $1,646.4M in 2017 due to an increase in volume and pricing across many brands. Green Giant increased net sales 12.7%, showing strength all year. For the year, net sales of Ortega increase 2.9%, net sales of Cream of Wheat increased 2.8%, net sales of New York Style increased 4.7% and net sales of Victoria increased 2.8%. The company saw a 130 bps decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses to 9.8% of net sales in 2018 from 11.1% in 2017. The combination of increasing sales and lower expenses led to a soli year with adjusted diluted EPS of $1.85. Saying that, this was still lower than the $2.12 reported in 2017. But still the company missed Q4 revenue and EPS estimates and EBITDA fell 15.2% YoY basis.

B&G Foods’ Has High Leverage

B&G Foods had only about $1B in debt in 2014. This increased significantly to over $2B in 2017 due to acquisitions, particularly the $765M acquisition of Green Giant in 2015. The chart below shows B&G Foods balance sheet and debt metrics in 2017 and 2018.

B&G Foods Current Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics

Source: Dividend Power Research and Calculations Based on Data from Annual Reports, Quarterly 10-Q and Presentations

The company ended 2018 with debt of $1,635.9M compared to $2,217.6M in 2017. This decrease resulted from using cash on hand and the net proceeds from the sale of Pirate Brand to Hershey (HSY). Although debt has decreased and the company’s D/E ratio is now below 2.0, the company’s cash balance is now only $11.6M. Furthermore, the company’s debt still exceeds its market capitalization.

The company needs to lower debt further, but this is difficult when the cash on hand is low and interest rates are rising. Interest expense has more than doubled from $46.6M in 2014 to $108.3M in 2018. The table below shows the total debt, total debt-to-EBITDA ratio and interest expense from 2014 to 2018. This is probably a level that is too high for a company the size of B&G Foods. Notably the average weighted interest rate is increasing from 4.5% in 2014 to 6.6% in 2018 indicating that the company is refinancing and issuing new debt at higher rates. Furthermore, the debt-to-EBITDA has been elevated since 2014 peaking at 8.8X in 2015 although it is down to 4.2X after the most recent de-levering effort. The downward trend is a good sign, but it is still greater than 4.0X, indicating that the company must still de-lever. One possible way to do this is to cut the dividend.

B&G Foods Total Debt and Interest Expense History

Year Total Debt Total Debt / EBITDA Interest Expense 2014 $1,025.9 7.2X $46.6 2015 $1,759.6 8.8X $51.1 2016 $1,746.8 6.0X $74.5 2017 $2,251.7 7.8X $91.8 2018 $1,653.4 4.2X $108.3

Source: 4Q2018 Form 10-K

B&G Foods’ Dividend Is At Risk

In 2017 the company had -$22.0M in FCF and in 2018 the company had $167.8M in FCF, but both values are lower than the $247M FCF in 2016. The company paid $125M in dividends in 2018 so roughly 75% of free cash flow is being used to pay the dividend. Similarly, the payout ratio is 102% in 2018 and this increased from 87.7% in 2017. Notably, the company’s payout ratio has typically been over 75%. But a payout ratio of over 100% is in my opinion much too high and is not sustainable. If the company were to reduce it to $1.00 per share, then the payout ratio would be approximately 55%, a much more reasonable value. This would provide the company greater financial flexibility in de-levering.

Valuation

Now let’s examine the B&G Foods’ valuation. B&G Foods paid a regular dividend of $1.89 per share in 2018. Since I conventionally focus on dividends and their growth I applied the Gordon Growth Model using a desired return of 8% and assuming a stable dividend growth rate of 0% - 2%. This gives an estimated valuation range of $23.63 - $31.50. I use this range to be conservative considering the high payout ratio and high dividend to FCF ratio. At the closing stock price of $24.62 on February 28, 2019 this implies that the stock is currently priced between 78% and 104% of estimated fair value.

Valuation Based On Gordon Growth Model

Dividend Growth Rate Desired Return 0.0% 1.0% 2.0% 8.0% $23.63 $27.00 $31.50 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 104% 91% 78%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations, Gordon Growth Model

From the perspective of current P/E ratio and 2018 adjusted EPS of $1.89, the company’s current stock price is trading at near fair value. Assuming a P/E ratio of 13.0, which is below the 10-year average, gives an estimated fair valuation of $24.96. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 12.0 and 14.0 I obtain a fair valuation range of $23.04 and $26.88. At the closing stock price on February 28, 2019, of $24.62, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 92% and 107% of estimated fair value. These estimated values are near those of the dividend growth model and provides confidence in the fair value estimates.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 12.0 13.0 14.0 Estimated Value $23.04 $24.96 $26.88 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 107% 99% 92%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 12.0 and 14.0 and a projected 5-year average EPS growth rate of 2% I obtain an estimated valuation range of $25.44 - $29.68 suggesting that the stock is fairly valued to slightly undervalued relative to these 5-year price targets. I use 2% due to the slowing economy and the weaker brands. In any case, there is little upside here based on valuation and my expected EPS growth.

Estimated 5-YEar Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 12.0 13.0 14.0 Estimated Value $25.44 $27.56 $29.68 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 97% 89% 83%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Final Thoughts

B&G Foods has a tempting yield of 7.7% and the company has grown the dividend consistently for the past eight years. But the company has high leverage and needs to de-lever further. In addition, the dividend is not currently well covered by FCF and the payout ratio is over 100%. These are signs that the dividend could be cut if sales and EPS are not increased or debt is not paid down further. In this regard, B&G Foods does not have much flexibility since it used a lot of cash this year to pay down debt. The company can either divest other brands or cut the dividend to further de-lever. This, combined with a stock price near my fair valuation estimates, limits my interest here. Hence, I am not a buyer of this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.