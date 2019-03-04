Puma Biotechnology: Solid Q4, What About The Guidance?

Given the recent price hike, I am not that convinced with the 2019 guidance, prompting me to take some profits.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) has been a name which attracted my interest in November as it reported dismal growth, yet I saw some room for silver linings at the start of November. Given that October sales numbers were already reported at the time, I was not surprised to see relatively solid Q4 results as shares saw a big jump following the release of the Q4 earnings report. Despite the sequential sales increases, I am not that convinced with the 2019 guidance, as I am taking some profits on a modest long position.

The Thesis

Having been around for nearly 10 years, Puma has been a great success story as it went public in 2012 at $10 per share. Shares rose to more than $260 just two years later as clinical trials for NERATINIB (PB272) were very promising, as the market believed that Puma had a blockbuster at hand in non-small lung cancer and adjuvant breast cancer, willing to attach a $10-billion valuation to the firm.

The initial enthusiasm faded as reduced strength in the research results made that shares fell to $30 in 2016 and 2017, although shares rose to $120 again following approval of NERLYNX/NERATINIB in the summer of 2017. FDA approval came in for early-stage HER-2 overexpress/amplified breast cancer.

Despite the approval by the FDA, there have been questions surrounding efficacy as two-year survival rates rose from just 92% to 94%. This improvement is much more impressive if you turn the numbers around. That is non-survival rates have fallen by a quarter from 8 to 6%.

About The Pick-Up In Sales

NERLYNX debuted in the third quarter of 2017, with sales of $6.1 million. From here onward, revenues have seen a steady pick-up in sales. Revenues rose to $20 million in the fourth quarter of that year, came in at $36 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $51 million in the second quarter. Disappointing was the third-quarter earnings report as sales totalled $52.6 million, a mere $1.8 million increase in absolute sales compared to Q2, marking a violent break in the impressive growth trends.

The good news in my eyes was that despite the near growth standstill, total costs were reduced to $73.9 million by the third quarter, marking a big reduction in the loss rate, certainly if license revenues were accounted for. The narrowed cash burn, in combination with $128 million in cash, gave the company quite some flexibility in November. At $25 per share at the time, the 38 million shares outstanding represent a valuation of $1 billion for a business with +$200 million in sales, for a 5 times sales multiple.

Nonetheless, there are real risks related to doubts by some professionals about efficacy, losses and slower growth. On the other hand, wider marketing authorisation was granted in Europe, with German launch seen in the first half of 2019.

Solid End to 2018

The good news is that Puma has seen a solid end to 2018, with sales of NERLYNX hitting $61.1 million as this marks a solid pick-up in sales compared to Q3, especially after revenue growth was not that impressive between the second quarter and the third quarter. The reason for that is the fact that the standard treatment period is 12 months, which makes that the third quarter of 2018 was the first quarter in which the first patients were coming off treatment.

The market was clearly concerned that this fact could limit growth from here onward, as the fourth-quarter results have proven that wrong. I must say that I was not completely surprised by the solid number as the company indicated on the conference call from the third quarter that sales hit $22.5 million in October, for a run rate of $67.5 million for the quarter.

Including $10.1 million in licencing revenues, the company still posted an operating loss of $18.6 million, although cash and equivalents were still solid at a combined $165 million by year's end. Shares have exploded, having risen 40% to $40 again, making that the valuation has risen to $1.5 billion after shares bottomed in the low $20s in the aftermath of the third-quarter results.

The reason for the move higher is not just the solid revenue number, but other drivers include anticipated contribution from Q1 of 2019 onward in Europe, as well as anticipated research results in Phase 3 data in third line HER2+ breast cancer, as the company already reported good research results on this "NALA" study in December. My take on this is simple: if the news is good, it is a good as a given, as bad outcomes make that R&D spending could fall big time as well.

Holding Small

Having averaged down to $31 in the aftermath of the November bloodbath, I am now sitting on paper profits of 30% at around $40 per share, as I like the news flow.

The conference call is always important with Puma and reveals that the sequential increase in the first quarter of 2019 might be more limited, with inventory stocking estimated to have boosted Q4 sales by $0.5-1.0 million. US sales for NERLYNX are seen at $255-280 million which looks a bit soft given that a price increase was seen in January, and the Q4 numbers suggest a run rate of +$240 million already, suggesting more or less flattish volume trends with prices up around 10%. No guidance for European sales has been given, expected to be issued in the second quarter.

Unfortunately, no monthly sales numbers have been given for January just yet, as I am left somewhat in the dark. Prospects for actual earnings seem limited in 2019. Sales are seen at $255-280 million in the US, as costs still come in at around $350 million a year. The cash burn seems manageable given the stock-based compensation component and current cash position, as the net contribution from Europe is not expected to be positive either.

Perhaps total sales might hit $300 million in 2019, and this makes that shares trade at 5 times sales this year, which seems reasonable for a pharmaceutical company, although growth is slowing down quite a bit and the company is still far removed from achieving profitability. Hence, I have reduced my position by a third, looking to search for clues from now further onward.

