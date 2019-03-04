LKQ Corp.: Now Is Not The Time To Buy

Going forward, we might see the return of selling pressure on the stock, as the economy could make it hard to grow organic sales while margins are declining.

The Chicago, IL-based provider of car parts LKQ Corp. (LKQ) just reported its fourth-quarter earnings. Not only did this provide investors/analysts with a lot of insights into the fourth quarter and full-year performance, but it also reveals a lot about the global auto market given that the company has sales worth more than $10 billion in both North America and Europe. All things considered, we see that organic sales are slow, which might get worse going forward.

Source: LKQ Corp.

Acquisitions Fuel Sales Growth

Fourth-quarter sales reached $3.0 billion, which is in line with expectations of $3.01 billion. It is also 21.6% higher compared to Q4 of 2017, when sales hit $2.47 billion. Back then, sales growth was at 15%. Full-year sales growth is at 22.0%, with sales soaring to almost $12 billion.

21.6% is a stunning growth rate for top line sales. The "bad" news is that organic sales are lower. Fourth-quarter organic growth for parts and services was at 2.5%. This is almost 2 percent points below the full-year organic sales growth number of 4.4%.

Source: LKQ Corp. Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

Now, let's immediately move over to the company's bottom line. What we see is that there is a huge difference between GAAP and adjusted EPS. GAAP earnings declined by almost 70% from $0.41 to $0.13 over the past 12 months. Adjusted EPS, however, improved more than 17% to $0.48. Personally, I always prefer to look at adjusted EPS numbers, simply because that does not include a lot of "big items" like acquisitions, divestitures etc. In case of LKQ, there is a whole list of items that contributed to the difference between adjusted and unadjusted EPS. The biggest items are amortization of acquired intangibles and impairment on Mekonomen equity method investment. Mekonomen is a leading seller of car parts in Northern Europe. If you want a full list of all items, please look at appendix item 4 in the Q4 investor presentation (link below the screenshots in this article).

Source: LKQ Corp. Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

That said, where did growth actually come from? First of all, North America showed 3.7% organic growth, which is 3.5 points higher than organic growth in Europe. These numbers perfectly show that US growth is outperforming other major regions. Specialty sales reported organic growth of 5.8%, which pushes total organic growth of parts and services up by 2.5%. Including acquisitions, we get a growth rate of 21.2%, which is solely the result of 49.7% acquisition growth in Europe.

LKQ Corp. acquired 14 companies in 2018. Ten of those are located in Europe. The European acquisitions generated sales worth $2.0 billion over the past 12 months. Five of these acquisitions were finished in the fourth quarter. Three of those were wholesale businesses in the US.

Moving over to margins, I am very happy to see that gross margins were steady at 38.7%. This is a slight improvement of 0.3 points due to a strong performance in the Europe and specialty segments, which was partly offset by declining margins in the US. Operating income margins declined 1.2 points to 5.5% due to higher SG&A costs (up 0.5 points) and a $33 million goodwill impairment charge.

The bigger picture shows the situation quite well. The company is able to keep reporting strong bottom line growth thanks to a solid sales growth trend fueled by strategic acquisitions, despite operating margins being in a long-term downtrend. A worst-case scenario would be a decline of organic growth, which would force the company to massively start cutting costs.

This brings me to another important discussion point: financial health. Acquisitions are always interesting unless a company starts to overleverage its own balance sheet. This normally starts to hurt once economic growth starts to decline. XPO Logistics (XPO) is one of those companies that come to mind when thinking of a case where acquisitions started to hurt at a certain point.

LKQ is a different story. First of all, free cash flow improved by 35.6% to $461 million, while capex soared 37%. The net debt/EBITDA ratio has declined from 3.1x to 2.9x. Net debt has declined by roughly $50 million to $4.0 billion. Unfortunately, the return on equity has declined to 13.1%, which is the lowest rate of the past 5 years.

And speaking of trends, LKQ expects the organic growth streak to continue. The 4.4% growth rate of 2018 is expected to be followed by growth between 2-4% in 2019 (full year). Net income is expected to accelerate from $485 million to the $641-680 million range. Adjusted net income is expected to soar from $691 to at least $732 million.

Personally, I am not too confident that these estimates are going to be met. Why? Because 2018 was a great year for cyclical companies, with growth in the US hitting a multi-year high and Europe not being in contraction. At this point, we are dealing with a growth-slowing trend in the US and Europe being already in contraction. I discussed this in my economic outlook article.

I would, therefore, not be surprised if sellers were to return after a strong recovery over the past few weeks.

Source: Finviz

That said, I am not telling anyone to short this stock. My strategy is to be on the sidelines. I am going to add this stock to my portfolio for sure when we get signs of a growth bottom in Europe and the US. At that point, I expect this stock to explode to the upside with a current valuation of 11.2x next year's earnings and a PEG ratio of 0.50. However, at this point we are still in a growth-slowing trend and high expectations regarding sales and earnings going into 2019. This gives a potential long position at this point a very unappealing risk/reward ratio.

The time to buy will come, but it's not now.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.